-
Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
I’m still waiting for you to explain how obiter and dicta apply from the FLA.
Why is someone “accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices” only being charged with arson and damage to property?
Indeed you are, frolickingmole, resorting to ad-homs. You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while, but I have and it’s me you were talking to.
When you just can’t help face-planting in your own attempted gotchas you should pull your head in for your own good.
Hmm si i abuse a person who isnt here and you spring to defend them.. how gallant.
Weirdo.
You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while,
Factcheck please?
Is there anything worse than an uppity sock?
They say leftism is insanity
mmm… Mr Duong’s LinkedIn profile may suggest he’s politically active, if nothing else:
The last opne is easiest to decipher — LGBTQ entrepeneur support
Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people.
-Heinrich Heine
Why would you be waiting for that? I mentioned the aformentioned case in relation to ratio/ obiter. I mentioned the FLA in response to the claim that Howard ‘changed’ the definition of marriage.
Try googling. It worked for you this morning. Sort of.
You have confused indicia with obiter and dicta.
Sorry – just catching up. I see Johanna posted that info two months ago.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/06/07/wednesday-forum-june-7-2017/comment-page-1/#comment-2404709
Just noticed Chief of Army at National Press Club. Topic is Army response to Domestic Violence.
First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%. CA indicated had no idea where such statistics came from but asked journo for more info if he had it.
Wishy washy question about transgenders got a “no problem” response.
“Domestic violence” includes telling wifey she can’t have a diamond tiara (so called “economic violence”). The definition is so bogus it is an insult to true victims of DV.
No, he did nothing of the sort.
Presumably because of the time of day the incident “allegedly” occurred.
Just as well they spend so much time on deployment. Imagine the DV rate if they lived at home all the time.
So you’re saying, according to the common law, a union between the sexes is only a mark of marriage? I’d agree if this is understood in the sense of being necessary but not sufficient.
Yeah, but it is not really about taking on thugs. It is about intimidating people who would be mortified to be even associated with the accusation. It is about intimidating SJW’s ideological enemies.
Like the word ‘racist’. It is used specifically against those who find the idea abhorrent and will leave a valid argument they have been making to protest their innocence.
It is evidence of the utter paucity of lefty intellect that they have to use the accusation so much – and why we can make jokes where the label ‘raaaaacist’ is hurled in thoroughly incongruous contexts.
Bloody Hell
Just got the ACP email this week. This perhaps should be a guest post.
The Cory Hotline knocks it out of the dealership this week:
From Miranda’s column on the “regrettable incident“:
Bollocks on stilts. So who was the SSM Hauptscharführer’s accomplice?
.
Just got the same, I had one old customer on about $80,000 in centrelink payments for her brood, plus the rental/power/medical gimmies as well.
Yes, yes, It’s the frigging AFP and the braindead ACT judiciary dealing with this. So we’ll never know.
Tinta, maybe you’re in the sweet spot where you can serve AC in the HOR with a clean conscience and then, in retirement, claim Italian citizenship and find a nice corner in the EU to retire to?
Reading that has really worked wonders for my blood pressure.
This is an excellent example of exactly where we are at with defence policy.
The ADF is now nothing more than the social justice arm of big government.
Topics such as gender equity, domestic violence, diversity, and homosexuality concern ADF leadership, the government and the press more than capability. Words such as victory are no longer even in the lexicon.
What routine humiliation awaits the Trumball Coalition Team™ in QT today?
Ms Dolittle, perhaps more appropriate for a vessel from the opposite end of the Gippsland Lakes than Metung but for your consideration:
Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa
See Stasis above
Gee never even thought of that – sounds nice though
You might want to borrow a rake from Muttley. Trump has successfully overcome the MSM’s censorship of Antifa and its violence to make the MSM acknowledge it’s existence and violence.
Antifa is now in the public domain for ongoing scrutiny. I assume you agree with Antifa’s tactics.
Someone needs to explain to Mr Romney what the word “bigot” means.
Cuck.
The Antifa only use that monniker because they are too stupid to spell communist.
And even better I hope the scrutiny will include a federal law that makes it illegal to cover one’s face in public which will continue the unmasking of Antifa and perhaps diminish the numbers of numbnuts taking part in gatherings on the pretext of protest but excuses for violence and mayhem.
So predictable.
Romney isn’t very good at this politics thing is he? A bit like our Michael Trumble.
Darebin Council in Turbull’s sights. Go for the traitors Mal.
Tinta;
There may be a trap in that one. The Muslims will demand a dispensation due to First Amendment.
This is a minefield for Trump, and it may be just what the Left are waiting for.
I’ll bet his lungs weren’t too flash either.
Sorry. Yarra Council. Same thing.
You mean the burqua? The face-covering burqua and niquab is banned in France and the Netherlands and I think covering the face is illegal in public places in Italy too. It’s the face covering in these riots which give much bravado to the cowards
Shorten now on the bandwagon. Disease ridden blankets and poisoned waterholes not yet mentioned.
First one has been shown the door. 2:15
I copped this today off the back off a comment I made a few months back at a BBQ about the prevalence of mobile letterboxes* on the Gold Coast. The host copped some “how’s your racist mate going?”.
* h/t habib
I would be puzzled by a judgment where the indicia in question were relegated to obiter.
There is no firm indication of what is and isn’t obiter unless a superior court declares something from an earlier case to be ratio and obiter.
With family law, one or several indicia may be insufficient and unnecessary. The absence of a sexual relationship has been affirmed in English law in a marriage (I tried but I can’t find the case name). The court has to look at the totality of the circumstances. By definition under the Act, it all forms the ratio of each case.
Bishop on her pins ready to have another go after a Dorothy Dixer. Number two given the boot.
Both Mitchells. Spooky.
What were the circumstances?
Another barney
http://www.jwire.com.au/ecaj-appalled-by-criticism-of-michael-kirby/
Third one out. Burqa asks a smart arse question.
Breaking news, in the Oz. Real sorry ’bout that.
The altLeft are going to go after him! How dare he tell the truth!
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-15/muslim-artist-reimagines-the-female-nude-to-call-out-injustice/8807276
I smell a large workcover claim to be submitted. Misted while at work.
Is he claiming homosexuality is a mental illness? That would be reprehensible!
Bandt gets up and spouts how proud he is of Yarra Council.
As a traitor might behave.