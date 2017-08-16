Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

Posted on 8:30 am, August 16, 2017
308 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  1. .
    #2470579, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I’m still waiting for you to explain how obiter and dicta apply from the FLA.

  2. dover_beach
    #2470580, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    “The man accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices has been committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

    Jaden Duong, 36, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with one count of arson and one count of damage to property over the December explosion, which allegedly gutted ground floor of the ACL offices.

    Why is someone “accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices” only being charged with arson and damage to property?

  3. Robert Mc
    #2470581, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    You are a sad fuckwit

    Indeed you are, frolickingmole, resorting to ad-homs. You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while, but I have and it’s me you were talking to.

    When you just can’t help face-planting in your own attempted gotchas you should pull your head in for your own good.

  4. thefrolickingmole
    #2470582, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Hmm si i abuse a person who isnt here and you spring to defend them.. how gallant.
    Weirdo.

    You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while,

    Factcheck please?

  5. H B Bear
    #2470585, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Is there anything worse than an uppity sock?

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470586, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    His lawyer Peter Woodhouse had his client committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court, where he will plead not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.

    “The facts in this matter are not in dispute. It’s an issue of mental impairment,” Mr Woodhouse told the court.

    They say leftism is insanity

  7. duncanm
    #2470588, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    In the aftermath of the incident, police said they did not believe the actions were “politically, religiously or ideologically motivated” — a claim which has been vehemently disputed by ACL head Lyle Shelton.

    mmm… Mr Duong’s LinkedIn profile may suggest he’s politically active, if nothing else:

    Volunteer SF Moderates
    Apr 2014 – Present

    Politics
    Volunteer with SF Moderates working on their Techies Who Vote project

    Volunteer (Election Campaign)
    Libby Schaaf for Oakland Mayor
    Sep 2014 – Sep 2014
    Volunteered and assisted on the 2014 Oakland Mayor election campaign for candidate Libby Schaaf.

    Volunteer David Chiu for Assembly 2014
    Sep 2014 – Sep 2014
    Volunteered and assisted on the 2014 CA State Assembly election campaign for candidate David Chiu;

    – volunteered at press conference with the Construction and Laborers Union, October 22nd 2014
    – volunteered with general election campaigning

    Volunteer
    StartOut
    Apr 2014 – Apr 2014
    Economic Empowerment
    Volunteered with their monthly Startout.org events;
    – event venue greeting and directions to event space
    – registration desk

    The last opne is easiest to decipher — LGBTQ entrepeneur support

  8. Mother Lode
    #2470590, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Burning books will not be enough, they will want to burn both the authors and readers.

    Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people.

    -Heinrich Heine

  9. dover_beach
    #2470591, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I’m still waiting for you to explain how obiter and dicta apply from the FLA.

    Why would you be waiting for that? I mentioned the aformentioned case in relation to ratio/ obiter. I mentioned the FLA in response to the claim that Howard ‘changed’ the definition of marriage.

  10. Robert Mc
    #2470592, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Factcheck please?

    Try googling. It worked for you this morning. Sort of.

  11. .
    #2470594, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    You have confused indicia with obiter and dicta.

  13. BrettW
    #2470599, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Just noticed Chief of Army at National Press Club. Topic is Army response to Domestic Violence.

    First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%. CA indicated had no idea where such statistics came from but asked journo for more info if he had it.

    Wishy washy question about transgenders got a “no problem” response.

  14. .
    #2470600, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    “Domestic violence” includes telling wifey she can’t have a diamond tiara (so called “economic violence”). The definition is so bogus it is an insult to true victims of DV.

  15. Rabz
    #2470601, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Mr Duong, who was badly burned, walked 4km to the Canberra Hospital

    No, he did nothing of the sort.

  16. Rabz
    #2470602, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Why is someone “accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices” only being charged with arson and damage to property?

    Presumably because of the time of day the incident “allegedly” occurred.

  17. Snoopy
    #2470603, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%

    Just as well they spend so much time on deployment. Imagine the DV rate if they lived at home all the time.

  18. dover_beach
    #2470604, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    You have confused indicia with obiter and dicta.

    So you’re saying, according to the common law, a union between the sexes is only a mark of marriage? I’d agree if this is understood in the sense of being necessary but not sufficient.

  19. Mother Lode
    #2470605, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    The definition is so bogus it is an insult to true victims of DV.

    Yeah, but it is not really about taking on thugs. It is about intimidating people who would be mortified to be even associated with the accusation. It is about intimidating SJW’s ideological enemies.

    Like the word ‘racist’. It is used specifically against those who find the idea abhorrent and will leave a valid argument they have been making to protest their innocence.

    It is evidence of the utter paucity of lefty intellect that they have to use the accusation so much – and why we can make jokes where the label ‘raaaaacist’ is hurled in thoroughly incongruous contexts.

  20. .
    #2470606, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Bloody Hell

    Just got the ACP email this week. This perhaps should be a guest post.

    The Cory Hotline knocks it out of the dealership this week:

    Dear Dot,

    Sometimes things are brought to your attention that leave you gobsmacked. It happened to me this week thanks to an email from an Australian Conservatives member and concerned citizen.

    This particular patriot used to work in a Centrelink call centre. One day, a particular call left her knowing there had to be a better way.

    This specific query was from a migrant woman enquiring as to why her Family Tax Benefits (FTB) had been reduced.

    The operator looked up the individual’s records and saw that the claimant was on Parenting Payment Partnered (PPP) of around $495 per fortnight. Her husband was also in receipt of Austudy for a similar amount. The couple’s ten children entitled them to a further $2850 per fortnight through FTB ‘A’ and FTB ‘B’.

    All up, nearly $2,000 per week in welfare payments and that figure doesn’t include other subsidies or ‘bonus’ payments if certain government requirements are met. It ignores any childcare benefits, housing assistance and medical benefits too.

    Now there are several alarming aspects of this story.

    The first being: how is it in anyone’s interests to have an immigration program that allows people to come to Australia to effectively live on welfare?

    It also raises the question about how our welfare program allows people to access so much money, with little – if any – accountability or expectations.

    Little wonder our country is slowly going broke and so many think the system itself is broken.

    The statistics tell a damning story.

    More than half of Australians receive more in benefits than they pay in tax. Some groups of migrants are 95% reliant on welfare, even after five years in the country. We are running billions of dollars into debt every year and still cannot support those truly in need.

    Our pensioners and veterans seem to be given short shrift in favour of an imported underclass that many think are gaming the system.

    Such an approach doesn’t pass the common sense test and that’s why Australian Conservatives know there is a better way.

    Australia truly is a land of opportunity. However it is slowly strangling those opportunities under the yoke of regulation, bureaucracy and the entitlement mentality.

    Our generous and caring culture is being taken for a ride and politicians are facilitating it by refusing to confront the truth.

    We cannot allow that to go on. We simply cannot afford for it to go on. We need to make changes across the whole of government, including reforming our immigration and welfare offerings.

    To ignore the problem so evident within our midst is tantamount to not acknowledging the elephant in the room.

    Whilst our national living room is large, the elephant continues to grow, fed to a level of morbid obesity by decisions of past and present parliaments.

    It’s time for a better way.

    Until next week.

    Cory.

  21. Rabz
    #2470607, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    From Miranda’s column on the “regrettable incident“:

    The 35-year-old driver, as yet unnamed, is believed to have suffered serious burns to 75 per cent of his body. Yet police expect us to believe that he walked for an hour to Canberra Hospital in Woden, 4.5 kilometres away, along main roads at 10 o’clock at night, with his clothes in tatters and his skin badly damaged, without anyone noticing.

    Bollocks on stilts. So who was the SSM Hauptscharführer’s accomplice?

  22. thefrolickingmole
    #2470609, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    .

    Just got the same, I had one old customer on about $80,000 in centrelink payments for her brood, plus the rental/power/medical gimmies as well.

  23. Rabz
    #2470610, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Yes, yes, It’s the frigging AFP and the braindead ACT judiciary dealing with this. So we’ll never know.

  24. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2470612, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Tinta, maybe you’re in the sweet spot where you can serve AC in the HOR with a clean conscience and then, in retirement, claim Italian citizenship and find a nice corner in the EU to retire to?

  25. Rabz
    #2470613, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    the claimant was on Parenting Payment Partnered (PPP) of around $495 per fortnight. Her husband was also in receipt of Austudy for a similar amount. The couple’s ten children entitled them to a further $2850 per fortnight through FTB ‘A’ and FTB ‘B’.

    All up, nearly $2,000 per week in welfare payments and that figure doesn’t include other subsidies or ‘bonus’ payments if certain government requirements are met. It ignores any childcare benefits, housing assistance and medical benefits too.

    Reading that has really worked wonders for my blood pressure.

  26. jupes
    #2470614, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Just noticed Chief of Army at National Press Club. Topic is Army response to Domestic Violence.

    First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%. CA indicated had no idea where such statistics came from but asked journo for more info if he had it.

    Wishy washy question about transgenders got a “no problem” response.

    This is an excellent example of exactly where we are at with defence policy.

    The ADF is now nothing more than the social justice arm of big government.

    Topics such as gender equity, domestic violence, diversity, and homosexuality concern ADF leadership, the government and the press more than capability. Words such as victory are no longer even in the lexicon.

  27. John64
    #2470617, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    What routine humiliation awaits the Trumball Coalition Team™ in QT today?

  28. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2470618, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Ms Dolittle, perhaps more appropriate for a vessel from the opposite end of the Gippsland Lakes than Metung but for your consideration:

    Entranced

  29. Fisky
    #2470619, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa

    Mitt Romney @MittRomney
    No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes

  30. Riccardo Bosi
    #2470620, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    FMD, why pour petrol onto a ‘nothing’ issue and ignore Wong’s real hidden dirt?

    See Stasis above

  31. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470622, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2470612, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:41 pm
    Tinta, maybe you’re in the sweet spot where you can serve AC in the HOR with a clean conscience and then, in retirement, claim Italian citizenship and find a nice corner in the EU to retire to?

    Gee never even thought of that – sounds nice though

  32. The Beer Whisperer
    #2470623, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    DOTUS lost it big time in his overnight presser in the foyer of Trump Tower.

    You might want to borrow a rake from Muttley. Trump has successfully overcome the MSM’s censorship of Antifa and its violence to make the MSM acknowledge it’s existence and violence.

    Antifa is now in the public domain for ongoing scrutiny. I assume you agree with Antifa’s tactics.

  33. @SeditionaryI
    #2470624, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Someone needs to explain to Mr Romney what the word “bigot” means.

  34. The Beer Whisperer
    #2470625, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa

    Cuck.

  35. Atoms for Peace
    #2470626, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    The Antifa only use that monniker because they are too stupid to spell communist.

  36. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470627, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Antifa is now in the public domain for ongoing scrutiny.

    And even better I hope the scrutiny will include a federal law that makes it illegal to cover one’s face in public which will continue the unmasking of Antifa and perhaps diminish the numbers of numbnuts taking part in gatherings on the pretext of protest but excuses for violence and mayhem.

  37. dover_beach
    #2470628, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    <blockquote

    Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa

    Mitt Romney @MittRomney
    No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes

    So predictable.

  38. H B Bear
    #2470629, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Romney isn’t very good at this politics thing is he? A bit like our Michael Trumble.

  39. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470630, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Darebin Council in Turbull’s sights. Go for the traitors Mal.

  40. Winston Smith
    #2470631, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Tinta;

    And even better I hope the scrutiny will include a federal law that makes it illegal to cover one’s face in public

    There may be a trap in that one. The Muslims will demand a dispensation due to First Amendment.
    This is a minefield for Trump, and it may be just what the Left are waiting for.

  41. Snoopy
    #2470632, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Yet police expect us to believe that he walked for an hour to Canberra Hospital in Woden, 4.5 kilometres away, along main roads at 10 o’clock at night, with his clothes in tatters and his skin badly damaged, without anyone noticing.

    I’ll bet his lungs weren’t too flash either.

  42. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470633, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Sorry. Yarra Council. Same thing.

  43. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470635, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    The Muslims will demand a dispensation due to First Amendment.

    You mean the burqua? The face-covering burqua and niquab is banned in France and the Netherlands and I think covering the face is illegal in public places in Italy too. It’s the face covering in these riots which give much bravado to the cowards

  44. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470636, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Shorten now on the bandwagon. Disease ridden blankets and poisoned waterholes not yet mentioned.

  45. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470638, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    First one has been shown the door. 2:15

  46. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2470639, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Like the word ‘racist’. It is used specifically against those who find the idea abhorrent and will leave a valid argument they have been making to protest their innocence.

    I copped this today off the back off a comment I made a few months back at a BBQ about the prevalence of mobile letterboxes* on the Gold Coast. The host copped some “how’s your racist mate going?”.

    * h/t habib

  47. .
    #2470640, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I would be puzzled by a judgment where the indicia in question were relegated to obiter.

    There is no firm indication of what is and isn’t obiter unless a superior court declares something from an earlier case to be ratio and obiter.

    With family law, one or several indicia may be insufficient and unnecessary. The absence of a sexual relationship has been affirmed in English law in a marriage (I tried but I can’t find the case name). The court has to look at the totality of the circumstances. By definition under the Act, it all forms the ratio of each case.

  48. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470641, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Bishop on her pins ready to have another go after a Dorothy Dixer. Number two given the boot.

  49. Snoopy
    #2470642, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Number two given the boot.

    Both Mitchells. Spooky.

  50. dover_beach
    #2470643, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    The absence of a sexual relationship has been affirmed in English law in a marriage

    What were the circumstances?

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470645, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Third one out. Burqa asks a smart arse question.

  53. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2470646, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    THE NATION
    Khaled Sharrouf, Australian Islamic State fighter, killed in Syria

    The Australian
    2:10PM August 16, 2017
    Simon Benson
    National Political Editor
    Sydney
    @simonbenson
    Paul Maley
    National Security Editor
    Sydney
    @paul_maley

    Notorious Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and two of his sons have been killed in a targeted US air strike.

    The strike, overseen by the US Joint Special Operations Command, has been confirmed by senior intelligence sources.

    The Australian can reveal a special meeting of the National Security Committee of Cabinet was held yesterday leading to speculation that the Sydney terrorist had been killed.

    A senior intelligence source has confirmed that the government was notified yesterday and that Sharouf’s two children were also in the vehicle.

    “We’ve tried for a long time…we thought we had got him before,” the source said.

    The Australian has been told Sharrouf, who fled to Syria along with his wife and five children, was killed two to three days ago in a drone strike or bomb attack on his car.

    A senior intelligence source has confirmed that the government was notified yesterday and that two of Sharouff’s children, Abdullah, 12 and Zarqawi, 11, were also in the vehicle.

    With his friend, former Sydney man Mohamed Elomar, Sharrouf fled Australia in late 2014. He was one of the first Australians to join Islamic State and along with Elomar gleefully documented his grisly exploits on social media.

    In 2015 he attained global infamy after The Australian published a picture of Sharrouf’s young son holding aloft the severed head of a Syrian official.

    The picture became an iconic image that symbolised the barbarity of the Islamic State.

    There were reports in June 2015 that Sharrouf was killed in the same coalition air strike that killed Elomar.

    Breaking news, in the Oz. Real sorry ’bout that.

  55. incoherent rambler
    #2470648, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    “We’ve tried for a long time…we thought we had got him before,” the source said.

    I smell a large workcover claim to be submitted. Misted while at work.

  56. Riccardo Bosi
    #2470649, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    His lawyer Peter Woodhouse had his client committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court, where he will plead not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.

    Is he claiming homosexuality is a mental illness? That would be reprehensible!

  57. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470651, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Bandt gets up and spouts how proud he is of Yarra Council.

  58. incoherent rambler
    #2470653, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Bandt gets up and spouts how proud he is of Yarra Council.

    As a traitor might behave.

