Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
527 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
Why would they choose white supremacists and Nazis to view the corpses? Weird.
Why doesn’t WAPOL properly police the Port Hedland Main Street public jetty?
Seeing as they are getting news first, I await the imminent creation of ‘extremist community’ news.
Hang on, they are more useful than Fairfax, who are wannabe extremists.
Baldrick;
Did we ever get a Bikini Shot of the fruit of Hillarys loins?
Just wondering – we’ve got a plaque of Galahs here at the moment, and I was going to put a photo in the bottom of the bird feeder.
And from last year:
Man gunned down outside bar after he joked about voting for Trump.
You might remember the media demanding Hillary Clinton condemn the killing her extreme rhetoric caused – you remember that, right?
How about some tax breaks for the extremist community?
have to admit that I ran this past my ‘Give a Crap-o-meter’, and it did not even flicker….
That gene-line deserves to be removed from the human race.
Winston – email to you just sent via Sinc.
One of the best TV ever. Trader comes back to the office after beating an insider trading indictment. He doesn’t rat.
At the very least they deserve their own division in the Department of Multicultural and Ethnic Affairs.
It’s interesting how musical styles change over time. As an example, Psalm 137 was set to music by Guiseppe Verdi in 1842 (Chorus of the [email protected]@w Slaves, from “Nabucco”), and it was recorded again (Rivers of Babylon) by Boney M in 1978.
Given the other carrier is going to be named HMS “Prince of Wales” I hope that ship has better fortune then the last Royal Navy ship to bear that name.
Presumably she wasn’t selling goods, so it would be interesting to find out the services she was providing Clive.
Get a load of her second name. You could go to town with that.
You can search far and wide, and you can find many definitions of “Terrorism” and many definitions of “Right Wing” and then how you adjust for factors like number of people killed or injured per attack is largely a matter of preference.
That’s all beside the point though, Monty linked to one particular article and then sprouted something that was not in any way supported by the article. He was bluffing and bullshitting, which is pretty much normal with his crowd.
Now if we want to get away from Monty’s dumb games and start real discussion, then I kind of resonate with Peter Ustinov’s glib remark:
You can get deeper into that with studies of asymmetric warfare, but a State has both privileges and responsibilities. The privileges is greater resources drawn from a broad tax base, the responsibility is keeping that tax base safe and more importantly convincing them that they are being kept safe. Terrorists have neither the privileges, nor the responsibility to anyone but themselves and their ideology (which is largely and extension of themselves anyhow).
If you look at it from that perspective then bombing Yemen, destroying water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, food warehouses, shipping and transport, is an act of terrorism. The type of terrorism that rich people sometimes choose to inflict on poor people. It’s not in that database though, nor do people like Monty give a shit, because they can’t score cheap political points on an issue where Hillary Clinton was directly involved.
Violent Leftists attack and stab man for not condemning the Alt-Right vigorously enough!
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/man-stabbed-antifa-mob-outside-home-not-condemning-nazis-hard-enough/
New TV game for the observant . Spot the ads where black SSM rings are being worn.
That is politically, ideologically and scientifically insane.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
·
15m
Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!
‘Funnel’ is also an interesting choice of words.
Not to mention ‘discharge’.
Bond. James Bond.
https://www.facebook.com/rebellensbmore/videos/671383312985923/?hc_ref=ARRsBQyoHlBpdkfXYFuJZc_5bWs344wt3mmHVHPiAGHITqGT1Ym9xYUJ7U9D8IwuJR0
Trump explains the truth in single syllable terms. The left and our very own mUnty are apoplectic that a President call out leftist scum for the obvious low life’s they are.
mUnty: but but nazis! fascists! alt-right! terrorism! Nobody cares mUnty.
I’ve started a small short in the stock, as I reckon Trump is going after them on accusations of anti-trust violations. It’s just not that he hates Bezos blog, It’s beginning to damage retail real estate and I don’t think Trump likes that.
This pic and the story are incredible. SOHO was the one of the hottest retail spots in NYC. Square foot was it’s more expensive that 5th Ave. It looks fucked.
SoHo is Getting Pounded by the Retail Storm
Empty storefronts and falling rents abound as one of New York’s trendiest neighborhoods struggles
Even rumors of impending anti-trust looksee by the DOJ could cause a stampeded out of the stock.
Hey m0nty,
Pres Trump condemned the violence from both sides. He also specifically condemned the violence from the right.
I don’t suppose you have yet acquired the moral courage to even condemn the historical crimes of communism, much less the current rimes of leftist groups like blm and antifa?
Did you asee the image Tom posted a couple of days ago, showing that antifa uses essentially the same flag as a communist group from the 1930s? Your communist mates are still spreading random violence, as they have for decades.
Not exactly the fruit of Hillary’s loins, but the loins themselves.
(Warning: NSFW – brain bleach required)