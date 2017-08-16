Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

August 16, 2017
  1. Snoopy
    #2470898, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Photos of Sharrouf’s corpse and the corpses of his sons have been seen by members of Australia’s extremist community, a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity told 7.30.

    Why would they choose white supremacists and Nazis to view the corpses? Weird.

  2. Snoopy
    #2470901, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Why doesn’t WAPOL properly police the Port Hedland Main Street public jetty?

  3. Nick
    #2470903, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Photos of Sharrouf’s corpse and the corpses of his sons have been seen by members of Australia’s extremist community, a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity told 7.30.

    Seeing as they are getting news first, I await the imminent creation of ‘extremist community’ news.
    Hang on, they are more useful than Fairfax, who are wannabe extremists.

  4. Winston Smith
    #2470904, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Baldrick;

    It’s okay m0nty. Chelsea’s on your side …

    Did we ever get a Bikini Shot of the fruit of Hillarys loins?
    Just wondering – we’ve got a plaque of Galahs here at the moment, and I was going to put a photo in the bottom of the bird feeder.

  5. C.L.
    #2470905, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    A heated argument then started and Carter shot Jennings in the head, knocking him to the ground, the complaint says.

    Carter then shot Jennings in the head a second time while standing over his body, as his distraught wife watched from inside the house, it is alleged.

    And from last year:

    Man gunned down outside bar after he joked about voting for Trump.

    You might remember the media demanding Hillary Clinton condemn the killing her extreme rhetoric caused – you remember that, right?

  6. C.L.
    #2470906, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    How about some tax breaks for the extremist community?

  7. Marcus Classis
    #2470908, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    calli
    #2470877, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm
    Sharrouf’s surviving children, Hoda 17 and Humzeh 9, are in terrible danger. I expect Hoda has been married off to one of the faithless, but the youngest will be preyed upon relentlessly.

    have to admit that I ran this past my ‘Give a Crap-o-meter’, and it did not even flicker….

    That gene-line deserves to be removed from the human race.

  8. Marcus Classis
    #2470909, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Winston – email to you just sent via Sinc.

  9. JC
    #2470910, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    One of the best TV ever. Trader comes back to the office after beating an insider trading indictment. He doesn’t rat.

  10. Snoopy
    #2470911, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    How about some tax breaks for the extremist community?

    At the very least they deserve their own division in the Department of Multicultural and Ethnic Affairs.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2470916, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    HMS Queen Elizabeth, arriving in Portsmouth today, is the lead ship in the new Queen Elizabeth class of supercarriers. Weighing in at 65,000 tonnes she is the largest war ship deployed by the British Royal Navy. She is planned to be in service by 2020.

    Given the other carrier is going to be named HMS “Prince of Wales” I hope that ship has better fortune then the last Royal Navy ship to bear that name.

  13. stackja
    #2470917, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 4 minutes ago
    Congratulation to Roy Moore and Luther Strange for being the final two and heading into a September runoff in Alabama. Exciting race!

  14. JC
    #2470919, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Presumably she wasn’t selling goods, so it would be interesting to find out the services she was providing Clive.

    Get a load of her second name. You could go to town with that.

    Clive Palmer “personally ­requested” Queensland Nickel’s chief financial officer to urgently funnel $1 million to mysterious Kyrgyzstani woman Evgenia Bednova for the alleged purpose of “representation fees” in ­November 2012, a court has heard.

    But Queensland Nickel’s taxpayer-funded liquidators have raised doubts about that justification, stating in court documents that they could not find any “independent credible records that the payment represented a payment of goods or services in discharge of some third-party debt”.

  15. Tel
    #2470920, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Tel, I did a quick Wiki search to see if “far right” acts were in the majority, if you count “Sovereign Citizens” then maybe that is the case, but, there is a huge but, it would make America the only place in the Western World where that is true.

    You can search far and wide, and you can find many definitions of “Terrorism” and many definitions of “Right Wing” and then how you adjust for factors like number of people killed or injured per attack is largely a matter of preference.

    That’s all beside the point though, Monty linked to one particular article and then sprouted something that was not in any way supported by the article. He was bluffing and bullshitting, which is pretty much normal with his crowd.

    Now if we want to get away from Monty’s dumb games and start real discussion, then I kind of resonate with Peter Ustinov’s glib remark:

    Terrorism is the war of the poor, and war is the terrorism of the rich.

    You can get deeper into that with studies of asymmetric warfare, but a State has both privileges and responsibilities. The privileges is greater resources drawn from a broad tax base, the responsibility is keeping that tax base safe and more importantly convincing them that they are being kept safe. Terrorists have neither the privileges, nor the responsibility to anyone but themselves and their ideology (which is largely and extension of themselves anyhow).

    If you look at it from that perspective then bombing Yemen, destroying water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, food warehouses, shipping and transport, is an act of terrorism. The type of terrorism that rich people sometimes choose to inflict on poor people. It’s not in that database though, nor do people like Monty give a shit, because they can’t score cheap political points on an issue where Hillary Clinton was directly involved.

  16. Fisky
    #2470921, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Violent Leftists attack and stab man for not condemning the Alt-Right vigorously enough!

    http://bigleaguepolitics.com/man-stabbed-antifa-mob-outside-home-not-condemning-nazis-hard-enough/

  17. Atoms for Peace
    #2470922, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    New TV game for the observant . Spot the ads where black SSM rings are being worn.

  18. cohenite
    #2470924, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    John Constantine

    #2470885, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Rowan Dean on Bolta mentions that friendenberg has given 110 million federal tax dollars to south australia for their solar thermal plant.

    That is politically, ideologically and scientifically insane.

  19. Fisky
    #2470925, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    15m
    Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!

  20. Snoopy
    #2470927, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Get a load of her second name. You could go to town with that.

    ‘Funnel’ is also an interesting choice of words.

  21. Snoopy
    #2470928, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Not to mention ‘discharge’.

  22. C.L.
    #2470930, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Evgenia Bednova

    Bond. James Bond.

  23. cohenite
    #2470931, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    The last of four #Confederate monuments removed tonight by #Baltimore City. The sudden move comes after 1,000 marched on Sunday at this site, and with another protest planned for tomorrow.

    https://www.facebook.com/rebellensbmore/videos/671383312985923/?hc_ref=ARRsBQyoHlBpdkfXYFuJZc_5bWs344wt3mmHVHPiAGHITqGT1Ym9xYUJ7U9D8IwuJR0

  24. Makka
    #2470932, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Trump explains the truth in single syllable terms. The left and our very own mUnty are apoplectic that a President call out leftist scum for the obvious low life’s they are.

    mUnty: but but nazis! fascists! alt-right! terrorism! Nobody cares mUnty.

  25. JC
    #2470933, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!

    I’ve started a small short in the stock, as I reckon Trump is going after them on accusations of anti-trust violations. It’s just not that he hates Bezos blog, It’s beginning to damage retail real estate and I don’t think Trump likes that.

    This pic and the story are incredible. SOHO was the one of the hottest retail spots in NYC. Square foot was it’s more expensive that 5th Ave. It looks fucked.
    SoHo is Getting Pounded by the Retail Storm
    Empty storefronts and falling rents abound as one of New York’s trendiest neighborhoods struggles

    Even rumors of impending anti-trust looksee by the DOJ could cause a stampeded out of the stock.

  26. Boambee John
    #2470934, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Hey m0nty,

    Pres Trump condemned the violence from both sides. He also specifically condemned the violence from the right.

    I don’t suppose you have yet acquired the moral courage to even condemn the historical crimes of communism, much less the current rimes of leftist groups like blm and antifa?

    Did you asee the image Tom posted a couple of days ago, showing that antifa uses essentially the same flag as a communist group from the 1930s? Your communist mates are still spreading random violence, as they have for decades.

  27. Baldrick
    #2470935, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Baldrick;
    Did we ever get a Bikini Shot of the fruit of Hillarys loins?

    Not exactly the fruit of Hillary’s loins, but the loins themselves.
    (Warning: NSFW – brain bleach required)

