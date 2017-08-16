Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

Posted on 8:30 am, August 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
785 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  1. Robert Mc
    #2471237, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Thanks foodies. Just goes to “show” I don’t get around enough!

    Hog’s Breath Café might be hard to find. Hog’s Australia’s Steakhouse now (but still using http://www.hogsbreath.com.au).

    Only ever been to one, on holiday 20 years ago in the Nelson Bay Marina. Great location, ordinary food.

  2. Mother Lode
    #2471240, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:04 am

    We invaded Syria?

    And, in fact, Abbott said what he did (baddies vs baddies) to explain why he was not taking sides in Syria.

    Kind of odd if we were one of the sides.

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2471241, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Aussie intel pinpointed Sharrouf for US strike
    SIMON BENSON, PAUL MALEY
    Australian agencies played key role in lead up to airstrike believed to have killed terrorist | WARNING: Grap

    Murder most foul. Abdullah 12 and Zarqawi 11 might become our very own little Princes in the Tower.

  4. Roger
    #2471242, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Shorten pleading his support for Australia Day yesterday in parliament.

    We know damn well that once in power his government will attempt to shove a change in date down people’s throats.

  6. Snoopy
    #2471244, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Being a human shield is all fun and games until someone loses an eye (and an arm and a leg).

  7. Top Ender
    #2471245, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:14 am

    A NORTHERN Beaches primary school is under fire for an Australian history play that left parents horrified after it featured some Year 6 students dressed as nuns to abuse “Aboriginal” children.

    Forestville Public School staged the “Australia You’re Standing In It” ­concerts, which also featured younger students wearing “sorry” placards, over four days last week.

    The school praised the content in its newsletter, saying: “We were pleased to see that at last the truth is being taught about Australia’s ‘discovery’ by Captain Cook as well as the ‘truth’ about our treatment of the stolen generation”.

    The concert’s scenes ­included sections featuring Year 6 students dressed up as nuns “pretending to mentally and physically abuse the children playing the role of the stolen ­generation”.

    Last night NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said he was “aware of concerns in the community about content covered in a recent student concert” and requested a “full report from the Department of Education on what occurred”.

    “While acknowledging the event was well intentioned, I wish to apologise to anyone who was offen-ded by any of the performance,” he said.

    Parents at Forestville Public School, including Frenchs Forest father and former Socceroos star Robbie Slater, attacked the school for using “children as political pawns” in the concerts.

    Mr Slater said he was “disgusted” when he saw the play last Friday at the school, where his five-year-old son Matthew is in ­kindergarten.

    “It’s a great school but this was serious misjudgment; little children should not be exposed to that,” Mr Slater said.

    “At certain stages I walked out, I didn’t want to watch it to be honest.

    “It’s inappropriate to push a political agenda on children.”

    He said one of the segments, dubbed the “Stolen Generation”, had children carrying placards saying sorry and other children crying to Simon & Garfunkel song The Sound of Silence.

    “They are very impressionable young children,” Mr Slater said.

    “It was bloody disgraceful. I don’t think using five, six or seven-year-old kids is appropriate to push your own political agenda.”

    Other parents and grandparents rang the 2GB Ray Hadley show to complain about the concerts, saying they felt the school had “used their children politically”.

    Hadley demanded NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Education Minister, Pittwater MR, Rob Stokes, take action.“If these imbeciles want to do this at a five and six year old’s school concert, let them do it as themselves.”

    “But don’t use little kids carrying placards to do it and don’t put parents in the situation of having to clap for their own children even though they’re appalled by what’s happening,” he said.

    A statement read by Hadley from the Department of Education said: “As part of the year six student presentation on the stolen generation, students reproduced placards they’d seen in source material. The Department of Education is currently looking at the circumstances of this particular activity.”

    A spokesman later confirmed it was “currently looking into the matter.”

    NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said he was “aware of concerns” and added: “I have requested a full report from the Department of Education on what occurred.

    “While the event was well intentioned, I wish to apologise to anyone who was offended by any of the performance.

    “Schools should reflect on how best to deal sensitively with tricky or contentious issues that may divide communities.”

    Link – comments open

  8. Tom
    #2471248, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Lyle Shelton proved right, Andrew Colvin wrong on ACL bomber.

    Roger, Colvin wasn’t “wrong” — he was lying his head off like a leftard political hack to bury the story that the SSM sturmtruppen is sheltering Antifa-esque terrorists.

  9. Nick
    #2471249, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Lyle Shelton proved right, Andrew Colvin wrong on ACL bomber.

    Shelton’s Twitter feed is instructive. Well done to Dover for naming and shaming those who are seemingly silent today when perhaps an apology to him is in order. The Left’s chutzpah knows no bounds, now it’s ‘Shelton, and only him of course, can’t say anything as the matter is before the court’. Lol

  10. Roger
    #2471250, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:19 am

    “While the event was well intentioned, I wish to apologise to anyone who was offended by any of the performance.

    How on earth is teachers using school children in a political propaganda play “well intentioned”?

  11. Fisky
    #2471253, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:22 am

    lol

    Helen Dale @_HelenDale
    ·
    10m
    Oh crap please let this not be true.

    James Massola @jamesmassola
    Gay activist did bomb ‘research’ (link: http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/gay-activist-did-bomb-research-before-acl-hit/news-story/53500c374454344cc24a29b3303dd26c) theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/ga…

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2471255, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:25 am

    NSW schools seem to be emboldened since Mark Scott arrived on the scene. That Stolen Generation pantomime is boilerplate ABC.

  13. Nick
    #2471257, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:26 am

    A NORTHERN Beaches primary school is under fire for an Australian history play that left parents horrified after it featured some Year 6 students dressed as nuns to abuse “Aboriginal” children.

    I’ve met a few of these nuns, some of the most unselfish and remarkable women you’d ever meet.
    Interestingly, as far as I know, it’s strange that none of the ‘wicked nun’ stories come from actual aborigines who have come into contact with such nuns. More often than not, they are revered. This is just projection by urban lefties.

  14. Nick
    #2471261, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Gay activist did bomb ‘research’ (link:

    No problem. This will be met with (unfounded) allegations of hate speech from ‘bigots’.

  15. Snoopy
    #2471262, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:28 am

    NSW schools seem to be emboldened since Mark Scott arrived on the scene. That Stolen Generation pantomime is boilerplate ABC.

    Looking for fast track promotion? Ape the boss.

  16. C.L.
    #2471268, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Lyle Shelton proved right, Andrew Colvin wrong on ACL bomber.

    Language is important, Roger.
    Colvin wasn’t “wrong.”
    He lied.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2471270, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Just a bloke and a van bomb, according to the ABC. Motive unknown.

  18. C.L.
    #2471273, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Note well – as I did last week – that the left is pretending to care about a young woman who died underneath a car in Charlottesville, notwithstanding that a young woman who died underneath a car in Chappaquiddick was sufficiently unimportant that Barack Obama gave the eulogy at the funeral of the driver who deliberately killed her.

  19. H B Bear
    #2471275, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Lyle Shelton proved right, Andrew Colvin wrong on ACL bomber.

    Exactly Tom. Doesn’t even reach the standard of a coverup. Just pure Comical Ali stuff.

  20. C.L.
    #2471277, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:44 am

    No comments for legal reasons.

    A bit odd for Andrew Bolt to ban comments on the terrorism/ACL story given that the perpetrator has formally admitted he did it. Is he worried about being sued for agreeing with him?

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2471278, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I’ve met a few of these nuns, some of the most unselfish and remarkable women you’d ever meet.

    Back in the racist hellhole that was Western Australia in the 1960’s and 1970’s I met a few of the officers of the old “Native Welfare Department.” They worked hard to better the lot of the indigenous, in some pretty Third World conditions, and their reward was to be tipped out, when Goof Whitlam decided that possession of a University degree was necessary to progress in the public service.

  22. calli
    #2471280, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:45 am

    He’s baaaaa-ack. New moniker, same tired old stalkation. Knock yourself out, sweetcheeks.

  23. Rococo Liberal
    #2471281, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Note well – as I did last week – that the left is pretending to care …

    CL, you are the master of the tu quoque and the wizard of of whataboutery.

    And I mean that as a compliment

  25. thefrolickingmole
    #2471283, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:50 am

    C.L.
    #2471277, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:44 am
    No comments for legal reasons.

    Still in court, Bolt knows theyd love to get him back to accuse of bringing them into disrepute.

    Is it by any chance a “celebrity” Labour appointed judge?

  26. stackja
    #2471285, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:52 am

    C.L.
    #2471277, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:44 am
    No comments for legal reasons.

    A bit odd for Andrew Bolt to ban comments on the terrorism/ACL story given that the perpetrator has formally admitted he did it. Is he worried about being sued for agreeing with him?

    Bolt is very wary after that court case.

  27. Roger
    #2471287, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Language is important, Roger. Colvin wasn’t “wrong.” He lied.

    Hanlon’s Razor, CL & Tom:

    “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

    Especially with police, in my experience (no offence, Brian of M.).

    Probably the stupidity of the officers who first reported to Colvin in this instance.

    Malice can’t be ruled out, of course, but we need the evidence of a conspiracy to obscure the fellow’s true motives before such charges can be levelled at the highest ranking police officer in the land.

  28. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2471289, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Is it by any chance a “celebrity” Labour appointed judge?

    One such, Murphy J. will lose a bit of gloss, if only Smith & Parry will release those Class A papers. Why are we waiting?

  29. cohenite
    #2471295, posted on August 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Bernard Gaynor

    Just over a month ago, I wrote to you with the good news that the Defence imam had resigned. Just today I was informed by a Defence chaplain that the expectation is that the government is looking to replace him with another.

    That is a battle that I am more than prepared to fight again. And win again.

    However, there are other fights also going on at the moment, including my two important legal cases to protect freedom of political communication in Australia and the battle to preserve marriage.

    And, unfortunately, I must once again I must ask for your assistance and support.

    Free Speech Battle 1: Protect workers with conservative beliefs

    On Friday the High Court will hear arguments that it should ‘grant leave’ to allow my case against the Chief of Defence Force to go ahead.
    For those unfamiliar with this matter, the Chief of Defence Force sacked me for expressing views in my private capacity about Islam, Defence involvement in the Mardi Gras and other politically correct policies such as Defence-funded sex change operations.

    The Federal Court found in my favour in 2015 but the Full Court of the Federal Court found against me earlier this year.

    This matter will affect every Australian worker. Essentially, it will determine if they can be sacked for expressing political views outside the workplace that their boss disagrees with, as detailed earlier this year by the Canberra Times:

    Gaynor’s views were expressed in his own time, in his capacity as a private citizen and not while he was on duty or in uniform. While his comments did draw a connection with the ADF, he was not purporting to speak on its behalf. There is something deeply unsettling about the government seeking to regulate an individual’s views, whether public servant, army reservist or ordinary citizen…

    …The High Court has a preference for sidestepping such big-picture questions and focusing solely on the narrow point of law in dispute. For the sake of public servants wanting to express their political views without fear of reprisal, we can only hope the High Court is more ambitious when it delivers the final word in the Gaynor saga.

    Free Speech Battle 2: Protect Australians from PC discrimination laws

    The High Court has granted leave to Garry Burns to appeal the win against him in the New South Wales Court of Appeal earlier this year.
    For those unaware of the background to this matter, Burns is a homosexual activist from New South Wales who describes his ‘work’ as lodging anti-discrimination complaints. I was facing up to $1.6 million in fines for my views on marriage, morality and family until earlier this year.

    This appeal now involves Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia and the Commonwealth.

    At stake is our freedom from politically correct anti-discrimination laws.

    If Burns wins it will mean every Australian can be hauled before an anti-discrimination tribunal in another state for expressing views on such things as Safe Schools. This will only worsen if marriage is redefined later this year.

    Please help fight these battles

    Fighting for our freedom is important. But it is also expensive.

    These battles have cost over $250,000 since 2013 and I have only been able to do so because of the generosity of people like you.
    We have built a small army that has not only succeeded in the courts but has also achieved results such as forcing the resignation of the Defence imam.

    However, I must once again ask for your help. I am running out of the ammunition for these fights: dollars. And so I must ask for additional support again.

    It is truly humbling to do so and I wish that I did not need to.

    If you would like to donate, please use an option below:

    Paypal: click here

    Family Values Action A/c (Donations fund legal actions to support family values)
    – BSB: 084 134
    – A/c: 39 446 4501

    Gaynor Family Support A/c (Donations fund this website and the Gaynor family)
    – BSB: 084 134
    – A/c: 84 082 9276

    Cheque/Money Order
    – PO Box 766, Park Ridge, Qld, 4125

  30. OldOzzie
    #2471296, posted on August 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Anthony
    #2471195, posted on August 17, 2017 at 8:33 am
    A Californian company selected by the South Australian government to supply it with power for 20 years through the world’s largest solar thermal plant has ­secured no financing for the $650 million project, aside from a promised $110m concessional equity loan from Canberra.

    SA government modelling itself on the infamous Whitlam mob.
    Get Out there and find me a Pakistani.

    The Turnbull mob modelling themselves on the R-G-R mob.
    The EU modelling itself on Stalin.
    Short Tits modelling himself on Corbyn and Colonel Sanders.
    Half the US dems and republicans pretending to be black or brown or American indigenous as the day demands – Confederate or Union.
    The US antifas destroying more statues than the Taliban.
    China is threatening the rest of the world waving a crazy Korean at us.
    The world’s gone crazy, peculiar!

    I’m starting to think Trump is the only fair dinkum politician around.

    Anthony watch the full 1 hour 16 mins 46secs President Trump Gives a Statement on the Infrastructure Discussion – The White House

    I saw a Superb President Donald Trump totally in control and Magnificent in tramping all over the Useless Lame Stream Media Vultures who would not know the Truth if it hit them in the face Repeatedly

  31. C.L.
    #2471297, posted on August 17, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I think you routinely misuse “tu quoque,” RL.
    It is a logical fallacy when seeking to discredit an argument.
    By pointing out that leftists ‘care’ about Charlottesville but not Chappaquiddick, I am not trying to counter their argument. I am merely pointing out their hypocrisy. I am not suggesting that on account of that hypocrisy they are wrong to condemn the former or that it wasn’t a crime.

  32. C.L.
    #2471298, posted on August 17, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Remarkable fact: Andrew Bolt, Bill Leak and Bernard Gaynor were all persecuted by the Abbott/Turnbull governments. Not on Labor’s watch. On the Liberal Party’s watch.

  33. Old School Conservative
    #2471299, posted on August 17, 2017 at 10:07 am

    A sad fact about the Forrestville primary school’s presentation of the stolen generation is the widespread assumption that it actually occurred.
    Nowhere do I see any commentator referring to Keith Windshuttle’s research which questions the stolen generations research and findings.
    All negative comments seem to be along the lines of “The stolen generations/abusive nuns story is true, but little kids shouldn’t be exposed in such a way.”

  34. Snoopy
    #2471300, posted on August 17, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Therese May unwittingly gives approval for Muslim street violence in the UK.

    “I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them and I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far-right views wherever we hear them,” Ms May said when asked to comment on Mr Trump’s stance.

  35. Diogenes
    #2471301, posted on August 17, 2017 at 10:08 am

    NSW schools seem to be emboldened since Mark Scott arrived on the scene. That Stolen Generation pantomime is boilerplate ABC.

    For all his manifest faults Mark Snott is not responsible for this one .

    NESA is the NSW Educational Standards Authority. It is an independent body reporting to the minister , and is responsible for writing the the syllabuses we as teachers must follow, school & teacher registration,sets on runs the HSC . It oversees these for ALL schools in NSW , whether public, independent, anglican catholic, Steiner, Montessori, homeschools and even the muslim schools. NESA used to be known as the Board of Studies

    Mark is DG of the NSW Department of Education. He also reports to the minister but only runs the public schools, and sits on the NESA board with several others – this would not have been a board level decision.

