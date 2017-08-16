Liberty Quote
When it comes to free speech principled lefties are thin on the ground.— Mark Steyn
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
Hog’s Breath Café might be hard to find. Hog’s Australia’s Steakhouse now (but still using http://www.hogsbreath.com.au).
Only ever been to one, on holiday 20 years ago in the Nelson Bay Marina. Great location, ordinary food.
And, in fact, Abbott said what he did (baddies vs baddies) to explain why he was not taking sides in Syria.
Kind of odd if we were one of the sides.
Aussie intel pinpointed Sharrouf for US strike
SIMON BENSON, PAUL MALEY
Australian agencies played key role in lead up to airstrike believed to have killed terrorist | WARNING: Grap
Murder most foul. Abdullah 12 and Zarqawi 11 might become our very own little Princes in the Tower.
Shorten pleading his support for Australia Day yesterday in parliament.
We know damn well that once in power his government will attempt to shove a change in date down people’s throats.
Labour frontbencher Sarah Champion quits over article warning of ‘problem’ with ‘British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls’
Being a human shield is all fun and games until someone loses an eye (and an arm and a leg).
A NORTHERN Beaches primary school is under fire for an Australian history play that left parents horrified after it featured some Year 6 students dressed as nuns to abuse “Aboriginal” children.
Forestville Public School staged the “Australia You’re Standing In It” concerts, which also featured younger students wearing “sorry” placards, over four days last week.
The school praised the content in its newsletter, saying: “We were pleased to see that at last the truth is being taught about Australia’s ‘discovery’ by Captain Cook as well as the ‘truth’ about our treatment of the stolen generation”.
The concert’s scenes included sections featuring Year 6 students dressed up as nuns “pretending to mentally and physically abuse the children playing the role of the stolen generation”.
Last night NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said he was “aware of concerns in the community about content covered in a recent student concert” and requested a “full report from the Department of Education on what occurred”.
“While acknowledging the event was well intentioned, I wish to apologise to anyone who was offen-ded by any of the performance,” he said.
Parents at Forestville Public School, including Frenchs Forest father and former Socceroos star Robbie Slater, attacked the school for using “children as political pawns” in the concerts.
Mr Slater said he was “disgusted” when he saw the play last Friday at the school, where his five-year-old son Matthew is in kindergarten.
“It’s a great school but this was serious misjudgment; little children should not be exposed to that,” Mr Slater said.
“At certain stages I walked out, I didn’t want to watch it to be honest.
“It’s inappropriate to push a political agenda on children.”
He said one of the segments, dubbed the “Stolen Generation”, had children carrying placards saying sorry and other children crying to Simon & Garfunkel song The Sound of Silence.
“They are very impressionable young children,” Mr Slater said.
“It was bloody disgraceful. I don’t think using five, six or seven-year-old kids is appropriate to push your own political agenda.”
Other parents and grandparents rang the 2GB Ray Hadley show to complain about the concerts, saying they felt the school had “used their children politically”.
Hadley demanded NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Education Minister, Pittwater MR, Rob Stokes, take action.“If these imbeciles want to do this at a five and six year old’s school concert, let them do it as themselves.”
“But don’t use little kids carrying placards to do it and don’t put parents in the situation of having to clap for their own children even though they’re appalled by what’s happening,” he said.
A statement read by Hadley from the Department of Education said: “As part of the year six student presentation on the stolen generation, students reproduced placards they’d seen in source material. The Department of Education is currently looking at the circumstances of this particular activity.”
A spokesman later confirmed it was “currently looking into the matter.”
NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes said he was “aware of concerns” and added: “I have requested a full report from the Department of Education on what occurred.
“While the event was well intentioned, I wish to apologise to anyone who was offended by any of the performance.
“Schools should reflect on how best to deal sensitively with tricky or contentious issues that may divide communities.”
Link – comments open
Roger, Colvin wasn’t “wrong” — he was lying his head off like a leftard political hack to bury the story that the SSM sturmtruppen is sheltering Antifa-esque terrorists.
Shelton’s Twitter feed is instructive. Well done to Dover for naming and shaming those who are seemingly silent today when perhaps an apology to him is in order. The Left’s chutzpah knows no bounds, now it’s ‘Shelton, and only him of course, can’t say anything as the matter is before the court’. Lol
“While the event was well intentioned, I wish to apologise to anyone who was offended by any of the performance.
How on earth is teachers using school children in a political propaganda play “well intentioned”?
lol
NSW schools seem to be emboldened since Mark Scott arrived on the scene. That Stolen Generation pantomime is boilerplate ABC.
I’ve met a few of these nuns, some of the most unselfish and remarkable women you’d ever meet.
Interestingly, as far as I know, it’s strange that none of the ‘wicked nun’ stories come from actual aborigines who have come into contact with such nuns. More often than not, they are revered. This is just projection by urban lefties.
No problem. This will be met with (unfounded) allegations of hate speech from ‘bigots’.
Looking for fast track promotion? Ape the boss.
Language is important, Roger.
Colvin wasn’t “wrong.”
He lied.
Just a bloke and a van bomb, according to the ABC. Motive unknown.
Note well – as I did last week – that the left is pretending to care about a young woman who died underneath a car in Charlottesville, notwithstanding that a young woman who died underneath a car in Chappaquiddick was sufficiently unimportant that Barack Obama gave the eulogy at the funeral of the driver who deliberately killed her.
Exactly Tom. Doesn’t even reach the standard of a coverup. Just pure Comical Ali stuff.
A bit odd for Andrew Bolt to ban comments on the terrorism/ACL story given that the perpetrator has formally admitted he did it. Is he worried about being sued for agreeing with him?
Back in the racist hellhole that was Western Australia in the 1960’s and 1970’s I met a few of the officers of the old “Native Welfare Department.” They worked hard to better the lot of the indigenous, in some pretty Third World conditions, and their reward was to be tipped out, when Goof Whitlam decided that possession of a University degree was necessary to progress in the public service.
He’s baaaaa-ack. New moniker, same tired old stalkation. Knock yourself out, sweetcheeks.
CL, you are the master of the tu quoque and the wizard of of whataboutery.
And I mean that as a compliment
C.L.
#2471277, posted on August 17, 2017 at 9:44 am
No comments for legal reasons.
Still in court, Bolt knows theyd love to get him back to accuse of bringing them into disrepute.
Is it by any chance a “celebrity” Labour appointed judge?
Bolt is very wary after that court case.
Language is important, Roger. Colvin wasn’t “wrong.” He lied.
Hanlon’s Razor, CL & Tom:
“Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”
Especially with police, in my experience (no offence, Brian of M.).
Probably the stupidity of the officers who first reported to Colvin in this instance.
Malice can’t be ruled out, of course, but we need the evidence of a conspiracy to obscure the fellow’s true motives before such charges can be levelled at the highest ranking police officer in the land.
Is it by any chance a “celebrity” Labour appointed judge?
One such, Murphy J. will lose a bit of gloss, if only Smith & Parry will release those Class A papers. Why are we waiting?
Bernard Gaynor
Anthony
#2471195, posted on August 17, 2017 at 8:33 am
A Californian company selected by the South Australian government to supply it with power for 20 years through the world’s largest solar thermal plant has secured no financing for the $650 million project, aside from a promised $110m concessional equity loan from Canberra.
SA government modelling itself on the infamous Whitlam mob.
Get Out there and find me a Pakistani.
The Turnbull mob modelling themselves on the R-G-R mob.
The EU modelling itself on Stalin.
Short Tits modelling himself on Corbyn and Colonel Sanders.
Half the US dems and republicans pretending to be black or brown or American indigenous as the day demands – Confederate or Union.
The US antifas destroying more statues than the Taliban.
China is threatening the rest of the world waving a crazy Korean at us.
The world’s gone crazy, peculiar!
I’m starting to think Trump is the only fair dinkum politician around.
Anthony watch the full 1 hour 16 mins 46secs President Trump Gives a Statement on the Infrastructure Discussion – The White House
I saw a Superb President Donald Trump totally in control and Magnificent in tramping all over the Useless Lame Stream Media Vultures who would not know the Truth if it hit them in the face Repeatedly
I think you routinely misuse “tu quoque,” RL.
It is a logical fallacy when seeking to discredit an argument.
By pointing out that leftists ‘care’ about Charlottesville but not Chappaquiddick, I am not trying to counter their argument. I am merely pointing out their hypocrisy. I am not suggesting that on account of that hypocrisy they are wrong to condemn the former or that it wasn’t a crime.
Remarkable fact: Andrew Bolt, Bill Leak and Bernard Gaynor were all persecuted by the Abbott/Turnbull governments. Not on Labor’s watch. On the Liberal Party’s watch.
A sad fact about the Forrestville primary school’s presentation of the stolen generation is the widespread assumption that it actually occurred.
Nowhere do I see any commentator referring to Keith Windshuttle’s research which questions the stolen generations research and findings.
All negative comments seem to be along the lines of “The stolen generations/abusive nuns story is true, but little kids shouldn’t be exposed in such a way.”
Therese May unwittingly gives approval for Muslim street violence in the UK.
For all his manifest faults Mark Snott is not responsible for this one .
NESA is the NSW Educational Standards Authority. It is an independent body reporting to the minister , and is responsible for writing the the syllabuses we as teachers must follow, school & teacher registration,sets on runs the HSC . It oversees these for ALL schools in NSW , whether public, independent, anglican catholic, Steiner, Montessori, homeschools and even the muslim schools. NESA used to be known as the Board of Studies
Mark is DG of the NSW Department of Education. He also reports to the minister but only runs the public schools, and sits on the NESA board with several others – this would not have been a board level decision.