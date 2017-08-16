Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471571, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    And today is a day ending in “y”.

    Beers For Thor.

  3. H B Bear
    #2471572, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Brandis gets a standing ovation from Labor and the Greens.

    Bookshelves Brandis playing to his real fans.

  4. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471573, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    B-b-b-but all wamens are supposed to be allowed to CHOOSE to wear the Burqa if they want to….
    I don’t u-u-understand….

  5. Mother Lode
    #2471574, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    An emotional Attorney-General George Brandis has been given a standing ovation

    A standing ovation from that snivelling worthless throng. What preposterous histrionics.

    I get it that they act out this drama pretending to be moral giants whose shining light reassures and guides.

    But do they really think anyone really believes it?

    When he turned thirteen his testicles didn’t just descend – they escaped.

  6. calli
    #2471575, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Pauline is a very brave woman.

  7. Mother Lode
    #2471576, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    it is vital for their intelligence and law enforcement work that they work cooperatively with the Muslim community

    Oh absolutely, George. We should also encourage criminality in Australia since they are the class so many informants come from.

    Explains a lot, actually.

  8. C.L.
    #2471577, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    He warns her to be careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians.

    Is that a threat? Is George Brandis warning Hanson she’ll be killed by Muslims?
    Is he warning her that she’ll be responsible for others being killed?
    Why else would he need to warn her of offending religious sensibilities?
    Isn’t he a zealous supporter of homosexual ‘marriage’?
    These are the turds we have ‘representing’ us.
    Their number 1 obsession at the moment is destroying Christian marriage but they castigate Hanson for wearing an Islamic body sack.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2471579, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    B-b-b-but all wamens are supposed to be allowed to CHOOSE to wear the Burqa if they want to….
    I don’t u-u-understand….

    B-b-b-but Islam is the most feminist all all religions, surely all wamens would be free to choose?

  10. C.L.
    #2471581, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    it is vital for their intelligence and law enforcement work that they work cooperatively with the Muslim community

    Worked for Roger Rogerson and the old consorting squads.

  11. Senile Old Guy
    #2471582, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Attorney-General George Brandis:
    I am not going to pretend to ignore the stunt that you have tried to pull today by arriving in the Chamber dressed in a burka when we all know that you are not an adherent of the Islamic faith. I would caution and counsel you with respect to be very, very careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians. And I would ask you to reflect on what you have done

    What an imbecile. This is why Liberals have to go. They surrender to the left, and to Australia’s enemies, routinely. Turnbull belting Yarra Council was good but then Brandis gets sooky over offence to Islam.

    Brandis, the same quisling who scuppered the hate speech amendments ‘by accident’…

    Exactly.

    And in the party that refuses to dump the HRC which goes after Christians who say marriage is between and man and a woman.

    What an appalling hypocrite he is.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471584, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Pauline is a very brave woman.

    This is 4D Chess folks.

    “Your move, Cory.”

  13. jupes
    #2471586, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Pauline is a very brave woman.

    She is also an excellent troll.

    Magnificent performance today.

  14. cohenite
    #2471588, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    jupes

    #2471586, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Pauline is a very brave woman.

    She is also an excellent troll.

    Magnificent performance today.

    Exactly; and she revealed, like any good woman, the limp dicks of the so-called men around her.

  15. jupes
    #2471589, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    it is vital for their intelligence and law enforcement work that they work cooperatively with the Muslim extremist community

    We learnt about this diverse addition to the Australian community yesterday.

  16. Senile Old Guy
    #2471590, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Hanson on 2gb- “they all stood and applauded Brandis … basically saying this is the future we aren’t going to stop the spread of Islam”

    From the ABC.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471591, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    OK Australia, time to make a choice.
    Hands up who wants to be told who you can and cannot give offence to?
    Do you believe in freedom of speech?

    This is a very important moment people.

  18. JC
    #2471592, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Quick, someone ask some Libertarians for their opinion on Pauline’s outfit.

    Worn properly with a split on the side showing the calf/thigh can be particularly alluring with decent legs.
    A hajib on a looker is also very sexy. Horses for courses though.
    That’s just me.

  19. val majkus
    #2471593, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    from the Oz

    One of Australia’s largest coal producers has ruled out selling into the domestic market in the foreseeable future, blaming uncertainty arising from the nation’s the lack of a comprehensive energy policy.

    East coast miner Whitehaven Coal, which on Thursday delivered a 20-fold jump in full-year profit driven by surging prices for its premium thermal coal, currently sells a negligible amount locally and CEO Paul Flynn said there is no intention to increase sales.

    Whitehaven exports most of its 21-million-tonne output to countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and India, where it is used in new-generation high-energy-low-emissions (HELE) coal-fired power plants.

    Mr Flynn says the recent review of energy security by Australia’s chief scientist, Alan Finkel, started a good conversation on future supply and stability of the electricity system, but other countries had already made decisions about their supplies long ago.

    “We are obviously taking and ruminating longer over this type of question than others have done – from a cost perspective, grid stability perspective and reliability perspective HELE plays a big part for them,” Mr Flynn told AAP.

    “So, Whitehaven is leveraged to their growth and the pragmatic choice that they have already made, and we have zero exposure to the machinations of Australia’s energy debate.”

    According to a recent report by the Minerals Council of Australia, more than 1,100 power plants based on HELE technology are being planned or constructed across Asia.

    While six such power stations currently operate in Australia, no new plants are being planned.

    Energy company executives have repeatedly blamed the absence of an emissions trading scheme for the lack of incentive to invest in low-carbon electricity and urged Canberra to set up a clean energy target to ensure reliability of supply.

    Earlier this year, the federal government indicated it could help subsidise next-generation coal-fired power stations through the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, but has yet to devise a way forward as it grapples with ways to reduce power bills.

    Mr Flynn said given the abundance of coal resources, it is extraordinary that Australia has some of the most expensive electricity in the world.

    “I am sure, reflecting back, politicians will have to acknowledge that there has been a policy failure here over many years,” he said.

  20. lotocoti
    #2471594, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Worn properly …

    She went full black stump.

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471595, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Cory Bernardi @corybernardi
    I did warn you that proroguing the parliament was in national interest. Things are getting seriously weirder by the day #auspol #senateQT
    12:15 PM · Aug 17, 2017

  22. JC
    #2471596, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    lotocoti

    I’m not talking about Hanson. I’m suggesting slight modifications.

  23. Senile Old Guy
    #2471597, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Hanson:

    Pauline Hanson calls George Brandis’ comments she was seeking to humiliate Muslim people as “rubbish”. And she’s asked where the feminists are, and why they aren’t standing up for women forced to wear burkas.

    Bam!

    Hanson is no Trump, and she’s not right about everything, but this exposes the Liberal Party as the weak kneed jellyfish that they are (although, technically, jellyfish do not have knees).

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471598, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    That’s just me.

    What did you have for lunch JC?

    😁

  25. Des Deskperson
    #2471599, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Meanwhile, in the ACT, Labor Chief Minister Barr is going to use public money to support a yes vote in the plebiscite:.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-17/same-sex-marriage-canberra-andrew-barr/8816478?WT.ac=statenews_act

    “Mr Barr said he wanted buses and flagpoles in Canberra to be turned into symbols of support for same-sex marriage. “The ACT Government is also considering creating rainbow roundabouts and commissioning rainbow-themed murals.””

    ACT Labor has form here. In c.2005, it used government public transport to bus unionists and other campaigners to anti-Work Choices rallies.

    Barr, of course, could argue that his Government’s stand on SSM is well known – support for same sex marriage may well have been part of its 2016 election platform – and that he therefore has a mandate – pun intended. It would be interesting to know whether he has consulted ACT Government Ethics Adviser Stephen Skehill.

    Ia the meantime, Belconnen Way – a major arterial road in northern Canberra – was full of potholes when I drove along it just now.

  26. JC
    #2471601, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Lunch?

    Bought a pastrami cheese melt sanga and I used Coke Zero to get rid of the grease stains. Latte and one of those Greek deserts with honey on top. Can’t racall the name.

    I find ILLY the best Italian coffee. It’s superior to all

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471602, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    ILLY

    It is quite good.

  28. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2471603, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Pauline enters the Senate in a burqa amid shock and awe from the precious petals on the red seats.

    Brandis snivels and blubbers to the cheers of the Greens and Labor swill, shows where his sympathies really lie.

    Guardian et al outraged as usual.

    Superb trolling from Pauline. Made my day.

  29. Senile Old Guy
    #2471604, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    In an afternoon of statements of the obvious, Nick Xenophon drops this one. He says he’s still hopeful of some movement from the government on his proposals for media reform – but says negotiations have stalled. He wants to see measures like tax offsets and deductibility for civil journalism, regional content safeguards, and a crackdown on the benefits Facebook and Google are reaping by cannibalising local media content.

    One publicly funded media empire is not enough for Xenophon. When people don’t want to pay media companies, the government should just use taxpayer funds to support them.

  30. Mr Rusty
    #2471605, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    “To ridicule that community, to drive it into a corner, to mock its religious garments is an appalling thing to do,” he said.

    From the people who are about to ridicule and mock the Islamic community with a highly divisive (h/t: the left) poll on SSM.

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471607, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Cory needs a slap for using a word like “proroguing”.
    That’s autistic Libertarian bow tie behavior.
    I had to duckduckgo it

  32. lotocoti
    #2471614, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Pity that cucksocker Brandis isn’t available for interview on 2GB.

  33. test pattern
    #2471615, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    ‘horses for courses’

    They’re under starters orders and they’re off and…Oh dear White Gash of Asia hasn’t left the stalls …

  34. jupes
    #2471616, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Energy company executives have repeatedly blamed the absence of an emissions trading scheme for the lack of incentive to invest in low-carbon electricity and urged Canberra to set up a clean energy target to ensure reliability of supply.

    You’ve got to be kidding me. If this is true every single one of those company executives should be out on their arse. That is so stupid as to trump Bolta’s “stupidest sentence of the week”.

    Mr Flynn said given the abundance of coal resources, it is extraordinary that Australia has some of the most expensive electricity in the world.

    Well it’s not that extraordinary if the above statement is true and Australia has the stupidest energy company executives in the world. Those fuckwits are a large part of the problem.

  36. Fisky
    #2471618, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Oh my god. Is Brandis a total cuck loser or what?

  37. Fisky
    #2471620, posted on August 17, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Great reframe by Trump. Now the Left are falling over each other to tear down George Washington statues. Nicely played!

  38. jupes
    #2471622, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Hanson on 2gb- “they all stood and applauded Brandis … basically saying this is the future we aren’t going to stop the spread of Islam”

    Exactly.

    Remember that the Muslim population in Australia doubled over the last 10 years.

  39. rickw
    #2471623, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Hanson on 2gb- “they all stood and applauded Brandis … basically saying this is the future we aren’t going to stop the spread of Islam”

    From the ABC.

    Australian Politicians must be the biggest bunch of arseholes every to sit in any parliament anywhere.

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2471625, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Great reframe by Trump. Now the Left are falling over each other to tear down George Washington statues. Nicely played!

    The question must be asked.
    Why isn’t Obama on Mt Rushmore yet?
    Or Oprah?

  42. Roger
    #2471627, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Mr Flynn said given the abundance of coal resources, it is extraordinary that Australia has some of the most expensive electricity in the world.

    It gets worse:

    Australia has a relatively small population and an abundance of land yet we have some of the most expensive average house prices in the world.

    Yet only a handful of politicians seem to realise how these two rather extraordinary facts might impact Australia in the near future as residents juggle high mortgages/rents with high power bills.

  43. Ez
    #2471628, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Only way Pauline tops this is if she sends Malcolm Roberts, in a burqa, in her place at the next sitting.
    Letting him sit for 5 minutes before bursting in for the big reveal.

  44. jupes
    #2471629, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Do you reckon those fuckheads in the senate shat themselves when Pauline first walked in?

    I bet some of them did.

  45. Aaron
    #2471630, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    This photo is great because you can see the realisation on the faces of backbench Liberal and National senators as Brandis drives more of the Coalition base towards One Nation.

  46. Senile Old Guy
    #2471631, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Senator Brandis was close to tears while criticising Senator Hanson for attacking the Islamic faith and undermining relations with the Muslim community.

    Pity he did not have the same emotional engagement with dumping 18C. It’s fairly obvious why.

    Lord Waffle has succeeded magnificently in destroying the Liberal Party.

  47. rickw
    #2471632, posted on August 17, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    He warns her to be careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians.

    Brandis asks for someone to rid him of this troublesome ranga.

    What a fucking piece of shit.

