Liberty Quote
If the only motive was to help people who could not afford education, advocates of government involvement would have simply proposed tuition subsidies.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
1,047 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
#illburqawithpauline
And today is a day ending in “y”.
Beers For Thor.
Bookshelves Brandis playing to his real fans.
B-b-b-but all wamens are supposed to be allowed to CHOOSE to wear the Burqa if they want to….
I don’t u-u-understand….
A standing ovation from that snivelling worthless throng. What preposterous histrionics.
I get it that they act out this drama pretending to be moral giants whose shining light reassures and guides.
But do they really think anyone really believes it?
When he turned thirteen his testicles didn’t just descend – they escaped.
Pauline is a very brave woman.
Oh absolutely, George. We should also encourage criminality in Australia since they are the class so many informants come from.
Explains a lot, actually.
Is that a threat? Is George Brandis warning Hanson she’ll be killed by Muslims?
Is he warning her that she’ll be responsible for others being killed?
Why else would he need to warn her of offending religious sensibilities?
Isn’t he a zealous supporter of homosexual ‘marriage’?
These are the turds we have ‘representing’ us.
Their number 1 obsession at the moment is destroying Christian marriage but they castigate Hanson for wearing an Islamic body sack.
B-b-b-but Islam is the most feminist all all religions, surely all wamens would be free to choose?
Worked for Roger Rogerson and the old consorting squads.
What an imbecile. This is why Liberals have to go. They surrender to the left, and to Australia’s enemies, routinely. Turnbull belting Yarra Council was good but then Brandis gets sooky over offence to Islam.
Exactly.
And in the party that refuses to dump the HRC which goes after Christians who say marriage is between and man and a woman.
What an appalling hypocrite he is.
Pauline is a very brave woman.
This is 4D Chess folks.
“Your move, Cory.”
She is also an excellent troll.
Magnificent performance today.
Exactly; and she revealed, like any good woman, the limp dicks of the so-called men around her.
it is vital for their intelligence and law enforcement work that they work cooperatively with the Muslim extremist community
We learnt about this diverse addition to the Australian community yesterday.
From the ABC.
OK Australia, time to make a choice.
Hands up who wants to be told who you can and cannot give offence to?
Do you believe in freedom of speech?
This is a very important moment people.
Worn properly with a split on the side showing the calf/thigh can be particularly alluring with decent legs.
A hajib on a looker is also very sexy. Horses for courses though.
That’s just me.
from the Oz
She went full black stump.
Cory Bernardi @corybernardi
I did warn you that proroguing the parliament was in national interest. Things are getting seriously weirder by the day #auspol #senateQT
12:15 PM · Aug 17, 2017
I’m not talking about Hanson. I’m suggesting slight modifications.
Hanson:
Bam!
Hanson is no Trump, and she’s not right about everything, but this exposes the Liberal Party as the weak kneed jellyfish that they are (although, technically, jellyfish do not have knees).
That’s just me.
What did you have for lunch JC?
😁
Meanwhile, in the ACT, Labor Chief Minister Barr is going to use public money to support a yes vote in the plebiscite:.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-17/same-sex-marriage-canberra-andrew-barr/8816478?WT.ac=statenews_act
“Mr Barr said he wanted buses and flagpoles in Canberra to be turned into symbols of support for same-sex marriage. “The ACT Government is also considering creating rainbow roundabouts and commissioning rainbow-themed murals.””
ACT Labor has form here. In c.2005, it used government public transport to bus unionists and other campaigners to anti-Work Choices rallies.
Barr, of course, could argue that his Government’s stand on SSM is well known – support for same sex marriage may well have been part of its 2016 election platform – and that he therefore has a mandate – pun intended. It would be interesting to know whether he has consulted ACT Government Ethics Adviser Stephen Skehill.
Ia the meantime, Belconnen Way – a major arterial road in northern Canberra – was full of potholes when I drove along it just now.
Lunch?
Bought a pastrami cheese melt sanga and I used Coke Zero to get rid of the grease stains. Latte and one of those Greek deserts with honey on top. Can’t racall the name.
I find ILLY the best Italian coffee. It’s superior to all
ILLY
It is quite good.
Pauline enters the Senate in a burqa amid shock and awe from the precious petals on the red seats.
Brandis snivels and blubbers to the cheers of the Greens and Labor swill, shows where his sympathies really lie.
Guardian et al outraged as usual.
Superb trolling from Pauline. Made my day.
One publicly funded media empire is not enough for Xenophon. When people don’t want to pay media companies, the government should just use taxpayer funds to support them.
From the people who are about to ridicule and mock the Islamic community with a highly divisive (h/t: the left) poll on SSM.
Cory needs a slap for using a word like “proroguing”.
That’s autistic Libertarian bow tie behavior.
I had to duckduckgo it
Pity that cucksocker Brandis isn’t available for interview on 2GB.
‘horses for courses’
They’re under starters orders and they’re off and…Oh dear White Gash of Asia hasn’t left the stalls …
You’ve got to be kidding me. If this is true every single one of those company executives should be out on their arse. That is so stupid as to trump Bolta’s “stupidest sentence of the week”.
Well it’s not that extraordinary if the above statement is true and Australia has the stupidest energy company executives in the world. Those fuckwits are a large part of the problem.
STFU testicles, you dildo.
Oh my god. Is Brandis a total cuck loser or what?
Great reframe by Trump. Now the Left are falling over each other to tear down George Washington statues. Nicely played!
Exactly.
Remember that the Muslim population in Australia doubled over the last 10 years.
Hanson on 2gb- “they all stood and applauded Brandis … basically saying this is the future we aren’t going to stop the spread of Islam”
From the ABC.
Australian Politicians must be the biggest bunch of arseholes every to sit in any parliament anywhere.
‘What happens when u eat a halal snackpack’
https://twitter.com/yassmin_a/status/898049538228801537
Great reframe by Trump. Now the Left are falling over each other to tear down George Washington statues. Nicely played!
The question must be asked.
Why isn’t Obama on Mt Rushmore yet?
Or Oprah?
Mr Flynn said given the abundance of coal resources, it is extraordinary that Australia has some of the most expensive electricity in the world.
It gets worse:
Australia has a relatively small population and an abundance of land yet we have some of the most expensive average house prices in the world.
Yet only a handful of politicians seem to realise how these two rather extraordinary facts might impact Australia in the near future as residents juggle high mortgages/rents with high power bills.
Only way Pauline tops this is if she sends Malcolm Roberts, in a burqa, in her place at the next sitting.
Letting him sit for 5 minutes before bursting in for the big reveal.
Do you reckon those fuckheads in the senate shat themselves when Pauline first walked in?
I bet some of them did.
This photo is great because you can see the realisation on the faces of backbench Liberal and National senators as Brandis drives more of the Coalition base towards One Nation.
Pity he did not have the same emotional engagement with dumping 18C. It’s fairly obvious why.
Lord Waffle has succeeded magnificently in destroying the Liberal Party.
He warns her to be careful of the offence you may do to the religious sensibilities of other Australians.
Brandis asks for someone to rid him of this troublesome ranga.
What a fucking piece of shit.