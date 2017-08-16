Liberty Quote
The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of the blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
1,268 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
According to SBS, Venezuela is “nearby” to Santiago, Chile. Understandable since the’re all Mexicans, I suppose.
sorry OldOzzie, didn’t scroll up; notice you’ve mentioned that article; still it’s worth duplicating
Oh the poor snowflakes.
Why not introduce a “Traditional Marriage” helpline also, for those employees traumatised by the SSM debate?
Un-fricking-believable.
TheirABC – a $1.2 billion per year sheltered workshop.
You may have already seen them on your way to work. Shiny yellow bicycles scattered around the city with inviting signs that read “Please ride me away” and not a chain in sight.
Here in Melbourne, has anybody else noticed increasing numbers of dead yellow bikes on the way to work? Lying abandoned in gutters, on their sides and in the way, directly out front of the hospital. This better not be my taxes/rates at work again.
Possible legal issue there. They could conceivably argue that they constitute the last vestige of the Batavian Republic.
Noted, thanks.
Hopefully you crimped nice clean termination on the ends too.
Division of labour is supposedly more efficient. That’s what it says in the text book.
Wearing a Burqua to drive home a cultural point = bad, ridiculing nuns with perversion at Madri Gras = good.
Big thanks for your sage and economical advice
Which reminds me: Somebody (maybe John C.) gave me excellent advice on tree care. Took a year of stealth… but problem surreptitiously fixed. There is a wealth of wisdom on the Cat.
‘The is no freedom in Islam’
Of course not, all religion is superstition.
The leftist polities of Gaddafi’s Jamahirya, Nasserism and Baathism suppressed Islam.
‘The current head of Wahdah Islamiyah, Muhammad Zaitun Rasmin, explained that by ‘middle’, Wasathiyah was neither ‘extreme left’, by which he meant liberalism and communism or ‘extreme right’, which denotes the Islamic State and Jamaah Islamiyah.’
http://www.newmandala.org/global-salafi-activism-indonesian-islam/
From previous, swarms vs swarms is the future.
Quantum keys (and Quantum cracking of conventional keys) looks interesting, too; as the Chinese have a Satellite deployed Quantum ‘puter.
Tim Soutphommasane @timsout…
Tim’s out of the closet?
Out of his mind?
Outistic?
Outrageously stupid?
All of the above?
‘Possible legal issue there’
sure is
Hutt River Native Title 19 June 2017
http://www.nntt.gov.au/searchRegApps/NativeTitleClaims/RegistrationDecisionDocuments/2017/June%202017/WC2000_001-2%2019062017.pdf
http://www.nntt.gov.au/searchRegApps/NativeTitleRegisters/RNTC%20Extracts/WC2000_001/Attachment%20C%20Map.pdf
Where does all this shyte end?
Singaporeans don’t quite understand Aussie morality? Or maybe they understand pollie credulousness very well indeed.
When it comes to shared cycling, yellow is the new blue (Phage, 15 June)
Sounds like their several hundred brand new bicycles have gone walkies.
I reckon PHON acquired about half a million votes today. If she does it again and escalates until they lock her in the sin bin, she’ll get more.
How much did her burqa cost?
Entertaining asymmetrical political warfare.