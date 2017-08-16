Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2471861, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    According to SBS, Venezuela is “nearby” to Santiago, Chile. Understandable since the’re all Mexicans, I suppose.

  2. val majkus
    #2471862, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    sorry OldOzzie, didn’t scroll up; notice you’ve mentioned that article; still it’s worth duplicating

  3. Baldrick
    #2471863, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    The ABC has introduced an “LGBTQI helpline” as part of a program to help staff members who are traumatised by the same-sex marriage debate.

    Oh the poor snowflakes.
    Why not introduce a “Traditional Marriage” helpline also, for those employees traumatised by the SSM debate?

  4. stackja
    #2471864, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    SEVERE WEATHER WARNING
    for DAMAGING WINDS
    For people in the Adelaide Metropolitan, Mount Lofty Ranges, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Murraylands, Upper South East, Lower South East and parts of the Mid North and Riverland districts.

    Issued at 5:00 pm Thursday, 17 August 2017.
    A vigorous westerly airstream is affecting the south of South Australia. Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h are expected with showers and thunderstorms. Damaging winds averaging 55 to 65 km/h are also possible about coastal areas.
    Winds are expected to ease about Lower Eyre Peninsula during this evening and across the remainder of the warning area overnight.
    Locations which may be affected include Port Lincoln, Minlaton, Kingscote, Clare, Adelaide, Victor Harbor, Meningie, Loxton, Lameroo, Bordertown, Naracoorte and Mount Gambier.
    Significant observations: 115 km/h wind gust at Neptune Island at 12:45pm, 95 km/h wind gust at Lameroo at 2:11pm, 91 km/h wind gust at Edithburgh at 2:28pm.
    A tornado was observed offshore of Marion Bay on southern Yorke Peninsula around midday.
    There have been numerous reports of trees down across the Adelaide metropolitan area and the Mount Lofty Ranges.

  5. John64
    #2471865, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    There are 65 peer support leaders at the public broadcaster who are available to help staff dealing with trauma.

    Un-fricking-believable.

    TheirABC – a $1.2 billion per year sheltered workshop.

  6. MsDolittle
    #2471867, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    You may have already seen them on your way to work. Shiny yellow bicycles scattered around the city with inviting signs that read “Please ride me away” and not a chain in sight.

    Here in Melbourne, has anybody else noticed increasing numbers of dead yellow bikes on the way to work? Lying abandoned in gutters, on their sides and in the way, directly out front of the hospital. This better not be my taxes/rates at work again.

  7. stackja
    #2471868, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    SA Current power outages
    Information Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017, 6:20 PM

  8. 2dogs
    #2471869, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Many mainland Australia Amangu people still have a blood type that is specific to a region in South Holland.

    Possible legal issue there. They could conceivably argue that they constitute the last vestige of the Batavian Republic.

  9. Tel
    #2471870, posted on August 17, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Shout-out to Tel !

    Noted, thanks.

    Hopefully you crimped nice clean termination on the ends too.

    I figure Mr Antennas would have stung me hard if we had resorted to calling them out.

    Division of labour is supposedly more efficient. That’s what it says in the text book.

  10. Shelley
    #2471871, posted on August 17, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Wearing a Burqua to drive home a cultural point = bad, ridiculing nuns with perversion at Madri Gras = good.

  11. MsDolittle
    #2471872, posted on August 17, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Big thanks for your sage and economical advice

    Which reminds me: Somebody (maybe John C.) gave me excellent advice on tree care. Took a year of stealth… but problem surreptitiously fixed. There is a wealth of wisdom on the Cat.

  12. test pattern
    #2471873, posted on August 17, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    ‘The is no freedom in Islam’

    Of course not, all religion is superstition.

    The leftist polities of Gaddafi’s Jamahirya, Nasserism and Baathism suppressed Islam.

    ‘The current head of Wahdah Islamiyah, Muhammad Zaitun Rasmin, explained that by ‘middle’, Wasathiyah was neither ‘extreme left’, by which he meant liberalism and communism or ‘extreme right’, which denotes the Islamic State and Jamaah Islamiyah.’

    http://www.newmandala.org/global-salafi-activism-indonesian-islam/

  13. egg_
    #2471874, posted on August 17, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Military robots in swarm numbers make ‘cheap and nasty’ really mean something.

    From previous, swarms vs swarms is the future.

    Quantum keys (and Quantum cracking of conventional keys) looks interesting, too; as the Chinese have a Satellite deployed Quantum ‘puter.

  14. Shy Ted
    #2471875, posted on August 17, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Tim Soutphommasane @timsout…
    Tim’s out of the closet?
    Out of his mind?
    Outistic?
    Outrageously stupid?

    All of the above?

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2471878, posted on August 17, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Here in Melbourne, has anybody else noticed increasing numbers of dead yellow bikes on the way to work? Lying abandoned in gutters, on their sides and in the way, directly out front of the hospital. This better not be my taxes/rates at work again.

    Singaporeans don’t quite understand Aussie morality? Or maybe they understand pollie credulousness very well indeed.

    When it comes to shared cycling, yellow is the new blue (Phage, 15 June)

    You may have already seen them on your way to work.

    Shiny yellow bicycles scattered around the city with inviting signs that read “Please ride me away” and not a chain in sight.

    But far from being a random act of charity, these humble pushies are part of a hi-tech new bike-sharing platform.

    Singaporean company oBike has released several hundred of them onto city streets as a direct competitor to Melbourne’s RACV blue bikes.

    The bikes are left in public parking areas and are unlocked remotely via a mobile phone app.

    The publicly funded scheme is run by the state government. In the April State Budget, the Andrews government committed $4.9 million to continue the initiative.

    Sounds like their several hundred brand new bicycles have gone walkies.

  18. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2471879, posted on August 17, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I reckon PHON acquired about half a million votes today. If she does it again and escalates until they lock her in the sin bin, she’ll get more.

    How much did her burqa cost?

    Entertaining asymmetrical political warfare.

