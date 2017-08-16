Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

Posted on 8:30 am, August 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,812 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  stackja
    #2472411, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Roger
    #2472404, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:01 am

    First Roz now Ruby.

  stackja
    #2472412, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Kathy Gelding nice name.

  Boambee John
    #2472413, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:10 am

    m0nty

    Crimes of communism? Condemnation? Any chance?

    Or are you just another communist who is cool with 100 million dead?

  calli
    #2472415, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:11 am

    There are respectful ways of having discussions, and there are effective ways of having discussion,” Ms Aly told Sky News.

    Yes, yes. They always want “respectful discussion” until the killing starts.

  notafan
    #2472416, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:11 am

    They may not have covered faces but some orders, for example Carmelites, live in exclusion, even in Australia visits with family and friends were conducted from behind a grill at least until the 1960s.

    Nevertheless my point was the condemnation of the ‘ridicule’ of religious dress is hypocritical and false, the mere wearing is not ridiculing, certainly not in the manner of the sisters of perpetual indulgence.

    Now has anyone called for Forestville parents to remove their children from the school? Have any parents done so?
    The ‘play’ is clearly the tip of the iceberg there.

  Fisky
    #2472417, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Hooray! Down with Leninism!

    Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec
    The Seattle Mayor has ordered the removal of the Lenin Statue!

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2472419, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:15 am

    David
    2 hours ago

    You know the public saw on TV last night? Brandis and the rest of the wolves mauling Hanson in a workplace surrounded by layers upon layers of armed guards, vehicle exclusion zones and other measures to protect them from Islamic terrorism. It’s is easy, George, when you’re safe from harm.

    Good point, made over on Bolt, regarding THAT burqua.

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2472420, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Former Liberal frontbencher Sussan Ley took to Twitter. “There is no point to be made here,” she said. “Imagine how a young Muslim girl will feel having her faith and her family mocked in our Parliament. Shame.”

    But of course, she should feel that atheism is a better option.

  Ellen of Tasmania
    #2472421, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I bow to your greater knowledge, Nota – I guess I was just trying to emphasise the difference in the two religions where Christian women are seen as equal image-bearers of God. Different roles, yes, but that’s part of the point.

    I also think that’s part of the whole QWERTY deal – trying to erase the image of God in man – male and female and gloriously wonderful and complimentary.

    It must surely be getting through to even the dullest of brains who the main target of cultural marxists is.

  Roger
    #2472422, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:19 am

    “I am advised … that the identity of Senator Hanson was established before she entered the chamber.”

    By the clerk and not the security guards.

    By then it would be too late if a different burqa wearing woman had evil intent.

    One assumes any such woman would have been checked at the entry to the building, but the point remains that a woman, or a man, for that matter, in a burqa can wander around parliament house concealing their identity from all and sundry.

    At the very least, tighter security protocols need to be established.

  notafan
    #2472423, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:19 am

    No it didn’t Monty. Many videos, one apparently showing his vehicle being hit by a baseball bat before the incident.

    A person intend on killing would have mounted the unbollarded curb where there were dozens of potential victims, not run into the back of the vehicle in front of him.

    Chances of Charlottesville being a premeditated terror attack are close to nil.

  stackja
    #2472425, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Types of British nationality

    If you were born before July 2006, your father’s British nationality will normally only pass to you if he was married to your mother at the time of your birth.

  stackja
    #2472427, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Atinae Afamiliona, 47, told police that he attacked his wife, Tiperia Afamiliona, 45, with a machete on the side of a road because she had told him that she did not love him anymore.

    Atinae Afamiliona, 47, told police that he attacked his wife, Tiperia Afamiliona, 45, with a machete on the side of a road because she had told him that she did not love him anymore.

Today Afamiliona will face a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the mother of his three children at Campbelltown on August 29 last year.

    Today Afamiliona will face a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the mother of his three children at Campbelltown on August 29 last year.

  Roger
    #2472428, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Former army officer, RMC Duntroon graduate and investment banker Senator Peter Whish-Wilson actually shook the unidentified burqa wearer’s hand and congratulated her before she entered the chamber and revealed her identity.

    Whish-Wilson holds the Green’s portfolios of Finance, Consumer Affairs, Fisheries, Whaling, Marine (Tas) and Antarctica, Trade, Defence, Veterans’ Affairs and Dhimmitude.

  Robert Mc
    #2472429, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:27 am

    “I am advised … that the identity of Senator Hanson was established before she entered the chamber.”

    By the clerk and not the security guards.

    You reckon the clerks ducked outside to do a quick body search?

    So, you’re not curious that Pauline had the very next question in the Chamber?

    You don’t think she just momentarily stepped out to don the burka and then walked straight back in?

    Give us a break.

  stackja
    #2472430, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Charlottesville during the Civil War
    Although the war’s fighting stayed mostly to the east and west, a raid led by Union general George A. Custer was stopped just north of the city in the spring of 1864. Early the next year, town leaders surrendered Charlottesville to Custer, preventing the community’s destruction.

  notafan
    #2472431, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I had a tickle Ellen and checked and St Teresa of Avila did in fact cover outside the cloister. A Spanish order founded/refirmed just a few decades after the moors were expelled from Spain so not surprising.

    I do remember being told as a little girl that the grill in Kew was removed because it was too moorish.

    I don’t know enough about the history of it all except to say that face covering in harsh climates was perfectly logical and female modestly is not exclusive to Islam..


    Discalced Carmelites

  calli
    #2472432, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Hanson made the point that Whish-Wilson had avoided her in the past but was all over her like a rash when he saw the freedom sack.

    From the footage, it looks like Hanson wasn’t wearing gloves either. Apart from the taboo handshake, you’d have thought the ever-so-sympathetic Whish-Wilson would have twigged at the bare hands.

  John64
    #2472433, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

    “I am advised … that the identity of Senator Hanson was established before she entered the chamber.” By the clerk and not the security guards.

    Hanson was accompanied by Senator Burston and was admitted by the Clerk on the basis that Burston vouched for the identity of the person under the burqa.

    Not good enough.

  stackja
    #2472434, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Most of the 1,100 patients who died at the hospital during the war were buried in unmarked graves in a field adjacent to the University Cemetery. In addition, Confederate general Carnot Posey, a Mississippian who attended law school at the University of Virginia and died after being wounded at the Battle of Bristoe Station (1863), is buried in the cemetery.

    Will these remains now need to be reinterred?

  Snoopy
    #2472435, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Yes, yes. They always want “respectful discussion” until the killing starts.

    It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye (and an arm and a leg).

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2472436, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Former army officer, RMC Duntroon graduate and investment banker Senator Peter Whish-Wilson actually shook the unidentified burqa wearer’s hand and congratulated her before she entered the chamber and revealed her identity.

    Rather a spectacular own goal.

  stackja
    #2472437, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Custer’s Raid and War’s End
    Charlottesville largely escaped the ravages of Civil War, but in 1864 the city became a target of a small Union military operation associated with the Kilpatrick-Dahlgren Raid. When Union general Hugh Judson Kilpatrick proposed a cavalry raid on Richmond in order to release its 15,000 Union prisoners of war, he also suggested two diversionary raids to distract Confederate defenders. Union colonel Ulric Dahlgren, a one-legged veteran of Gettysburg, would strike at Richmond from the south while another expedition, this one commanded by Union general George A. Custer, would raid Albemarle County to divert Confederate forces away from Kilpatrick and Dahlgren. At Madison County, Custer was given command of 1,500 men drawn from various units, and he promptly set out to destroy the Lynchburg Railroad Bridge over the Rivanna River and military supplies at Charlottesville, forty miles away.

    On February 29, 1864, Custer crossed the Rivanna near the Earlysville–Charlottesville road and launched a surprise attack against four battalions of the Stuart Horse Artillery Battalion, about 200 men in winter quarters and under the temporary command of Captain Marcellus Moorman. After Custer captured their camp and destroyed their equipment, the artillerymen briefly retreated to a nearby hill. When one of their caissons accidentally exploded, they made a half-hearted counterattack and Custer withdrew, mistakenly thinking that Confederate reinforcements had arrived.

    Although the skirmish lasted less than an hour, and it was but a secondary piece of the Kilpatrick-Dahlgren Raid, residents designated it the “battle” of Rio Hill. The “Great Albemarle Raid” as a whole led to little appreciable results; Custer destroyed the Confederate camp but failed to divert many troops from the Richmond defenses or to reach Charlottesville. Perhaps in an attempt to salvage some good news from what turned out to be the Kilpatrick-Dahlgren fiasco, Union general George G. Meade, commander of the Army of the Potomac, declared the Charlottesville expedition a success. And in Charlottesville thankful local women presented a $500 silk flag to the Stuart Horse Artillery that read: “From The Ladies of Charlottesville To Stuart’s Horse Artillery, Our Brave Defenders.”

    Following Confederate general Jubal A. Early’s defeat at the Third Battle of Waynesboro on March 2, 1865, and fearing pillaging by advancing Union troops, town and university officials surrendered to Union generals Philip H. Sheridan and George Custer on March 3, 1865. Union forces initially occupied Charlottesville for three days. Following Lee’s surrender a month later, the town came under the jurisdiction of the Army of the James, and the new occupation force consisted of a regiment of Pennsylvania cavalry. A local newspaper sullenly conceded: “The Virginia of the past we shall not know again any more than we can revive the Middle Ages.”

  H B Bear
    #2472438, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Red Ruby Scarlet; the long march through the institutions personified.

    “Please excuse me if I don’t take you seriously.”

  Roger
    #2472439, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:36 am

    You reckon the clerks ducked outside to do a quick body search?

    I was referring to the Clerk of the House, who has chief responsibility for the running of the Chamber after the Speaker. Given the circumstances, it would have been his duty to ascertain the identity of the burqa wearer before she entered the Chamber, presumably by facial identification.

    But that is not the point; the point is the security guards did not do so. Why?

    As for the timing, of course Hanson knew her question was coming up – do you not know how parliament works?

  H B Bear
    #2472440, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Custer again? This guy gets around.

  Snoopy
    #2472441, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:37 am

    So, you’re not curious that Pauline had the very next question in the Chamber?

    Hanson sat wearing the burka for 18 minutes before being called to ask a question.

  Tailgunner
    #2472442, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Going strong [57]
    The (leftist) head of the Catalunia (with Barcelona as capital city) regional government has just rushed to publicly state that “Catalonia will remain open to all”… Dodgy

    Open to all, except… Roosh!

    Well yes, the Catalunian leftists controlling Barcelona, with female commie mayor Ada Colau Dodgy at their head, let all terrorists enter and live as they please in their cities, but, when Roosh and various forum members tried to go to Barcelona for a meeting, Colau declared it her personal life mission to prevent Roosh from entering Barcelona.

    Colau and the likes, spending her energy on preventing Roosh from entering Barcelona, and meanwhile, all Islamists are welcomed with open arms and borders and free State money and healthcare…

    https://www.rooshvforum.com/thread-52451.html

    https://directa.cat/un-grup-ultramasclis…-barcelona
    ^Colau hating on Roosh, in Catalan language. Mind you, she never said anything against Islamists invading her city, she has other priorities
    obviously…

    “alcaldessa de la ciutat, Ada Colau, ha confirmat a Twitter que estan seguint el cas i “farem el possible per evitar-ho”. L’Ajuntament ha instat a la Delegació del Govern i el Departament d’Interior a denegar el permís per a la concentració.”

    Priorities, people, priorities! Ole!

  H B Bear
    #2472443, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:39 am

    When responding to Gargooglery a simple “Fuck off” will suffice.

  Tailgunner
    #2472444, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:41 am

    C’mon, Bear – got to throw a grey nurse/fitbit/Fosters Light Ice reference in there too!
    🙂

  John64
    #2472446, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    BTW Paul Murray asked Hanson the obvious question last night – “How did you manage to get the burqa?”

    “I bought it on eBay.”

    hahaha

  calli
    #2472447, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    There’s a total solar eclipse over North America next week.

    What’s the bet the media blame Trump? 😀

  Noodles Romanoff
    #2472448, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    NXT taking the Clive Palmer route.

  Robert Mc
    #2472449, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:43 am

    do you not know how parliament works?

    ROTFLMAO

  C.L.
    #2472451, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Ted Kennedy not only hit the accelerator, he then abandoned a woman to slowly drown in a submerged Oldsmobile. Barack Obama gave the eulogy at his funeral. Obama endorsed the killing.

  stackja
    #2472452, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Memoirs of General P. H. Sheridan, v2 CHAPTER IV

    Custer reached Charlottesville the 3d, in the afternoon, and was met at the outskirts by a deputation of its citizens, headed by the mayor, who surrendered the town with medieval ceremony, formally handing over the keys of the public buildings and of the University of Virginia.

  Roger
    #2472453, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:45 am

    ROTFLMAO

    Don’t wet yourself while you’re down there.

  stackja
    #2472457, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:48 am

    calli
    #2472447, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:42 am
    There’s a total solar eclipse over North America next week.

    What’s the bet the media blame Trump?

    Or Hank?

    A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court
    From Wikipedia

    Hank is ridiculed at King Arthur’s court for his strange appearance and dress and is sentenced by King Arthur’s court (particularly the magician Merlin) to burn at the stake on 21 June. By a stroke of luck, the date of the burning coincides with a historical solar eclipse in the year 528, of which Hank had learned in his earlier life. While in prison, he sends the boy he christens Clarence (whose real name is Amyas le Poulet) to inform the King that he will blot out the sun if he is executed. Hank believes the current date to be 20 June; however, it is actually the 21st when he makes his threat, the day that the eclipse will occur at 12:03 p.m. When the King decides to burn him, the eclipse catches Hank by surprise. But he quickly uses it to his advantage and convinces the people that he caused the eclipse. He makes a bargain with the King, is released, and becomes the second most powerful person in the kingdom.

  stackja
    #2472458, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Sparkx
    #2472455, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:46 am
    Kathy Gelding personified

    He?

  C.L.
    #2472459, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Cameron Stewart needs to see a psychiatrist:

    ‘Our culture being ripped apart’
    CAMERON STEWART
    Donald Trump compounded his failure to fully condemn white ­supremacists over Charlottesville by criticising the removal of Confederate statues.

    Stewart has now joined the ISIS left in wanting to blow up statues.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2472463, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:52 am

    do you not know how parliament works?

    It’s run by Kiwis and foreigners right?
    Am I close?

  John64
    #2472465, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Kathy Gelding personified

    He?

    “She’s” got sideburns.

  Roger
    #2472466, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Democrats destroy statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago.

    As predicted.

    A profanity was spray painted on the Lincoln Memorial a day or so ago.

  Robert Mc
    #2472467, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Don’t wet yourself

    That seems to be your problem, Rog. Maybe you should go change your duds.

    Despite Brandis’ histrionics to the faux approbation of Labor and the Greens, Paulines well-staged entrance as a prelude to her question and the question itself made her point very well.

  calli
    #2472468, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:53 am

    failure to fully condemn white ­supremacists

    I presume “fully condemn” means personally escorting them to the electric chair and flipping the switch.

  H B Bear
    #2472470, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Watching Cameron Stewart’s Trump Derangement Syndrome advance reminds me of this.

  Roger
    #2472472, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:57 am

    “If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being.” Alexander Solzhenitsyn

    The totalitarian of whatever ideological stripe – Communist, Fascist, AntiFa SJW or Islamist cannot acknowledge this.

  stackja
    #2472473, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:58 am

    C.L.
    #2472456, posted on August 18, 2017 at 9:48 am
    New: Democrats destroy statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago    .

    Police Protect Alderman Who Has Denounced Gang-Related Shootings
    May 8, 2017 9:49 PM By Charlie De Mar
    (CBS) – A Chicago alderman is under police protection after speaking out against gang-related shootings in his ward.

    CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

    Chicago police kept watch in front of 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez’s office on Monday, after he reportedly was threatened by gang members in the community.

    The alleged threat comes the day after a mass shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood that left two people dead and eight injured.

    Friends gathered for a memorial, and police say the shooting was retaliation for an earlier gang killing.

  Ivan Denisovich
    #2472474, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Maurice Newman is right. Why must richer states subisidise poorer ones through the GST collection when some, like South Australia, are making themselves poorer through insane green ideology? Why are we subsidising stupidity?

    Newman:

    For example, while Tasmania is richly endowed with nature’s gifts, commercial exploitation consistently has been rejected by Green ideologues. These anti-business decisions have contributed to per capita gross product being 17 per cent, and household income 32 per cent, below the national average. But the Grants Commission rewards Tasmania’s self-inflicted poverty with an 80 per cent GST return above its contribution. No wonder 70 per cent of Tasmanians look to the government and the mainland for a living. That’s their prerogative, but it’s not a reason for mainlanders to subsidise the nonconformist lifestyle Tasmanians have chosen.

    The same goes for South Australia. As compensation for its policy madness, Adelaide receives 44 per cent more from the GST pot than it contributes as well as a $50bn pork-barrel federal contract to build submarines.

    South Australia is a perfect example of a state we should let stew in its own juice.

    It has made itself poorer by:

    banning a nuclear waste facility that would have earned as much as $2 billion a year.
    banning genetically modified crops – the only mainland state still to do so.
    promoting green energy schemes that have put coal-fired power stations out of business and given South Australia the highest electricity prices in the world.
    imposing a new bank tax.

    Then there are the endless restrictions on developments, taxes, and the rest.

    http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/why-subsidise-mad-green-south-australians/news-story/f9a4d4560f20017e0828ff7a5bbe026d

    Agreed. We should be savagely reducing the size and reach of the Federal Govt and encouraging competition between the States. The Greens would object mightily as they would correctly see it as a threat to implementation of green policies/theology, so that’s a plus. To her credit, the NSW Premier is mouthing support for this.

  H B Bear
    #2472475, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Chicago could really do with a good Community Organiser. Someone who can bring the community together.

  stackja
    #2472476, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Sydney airport: Flights cancelled, delayed as damaging winds hit
    AUGUST 18, 2017 9:40AM

    WILD weather has sparked major delays at Sydney Airport this morning with at least 60 flights cancelled and many more delayed.
    Travellers have been advised to check with their individual airlines with warnings that further delays are likely to occur as the wind gusts pick up.
    An Air Services Australia spokeswoman told news.com.au that 60 flights have been cancelled so far this morning.
    “We are advising passengers check with their individual airlines for further details,” she said.

  stackja
    #2472478, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:04 am

    H B Bear
    #2472475, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:02 am
    Chicago could really do with a good Community Organiser. Someone who can bring the community together.

    Richard J. Daley
    From Wikipedia

  dover_beach
    #2472479, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:04 am

    This was Vanstone in the Age a little over a few days ago:

    Tony Abbott’s been wrapping his tongue around the word honour quite a bit lately. It’s embarrassing. He seems to think it’s a word that if used enough will bestow the quality of honour on the user. It doesn’t work that way.

    If, after you lost the confidence of your colleagues and they chose a new leader, you promised not to snipe and undermine, that might be an indication of an intent to behave as an honourable person. It only becomes a reality if you live up to that promise.

    Abbott has trashed that commitment. There’s no honour in that. When as leader you ride roughshod over cabinet with captain’s picks, when you indulge yourself by making announcements that leave your party with the choice of all-out war with you or letting you get away with it (again), there’s no honour in that either. Putting yourself ahead of the team is not honourable.

    It’s just an opinion but it is my view that Abbott has done more than any other politician to trash the standing of politics and politicians. He’s had a really good education and been given every opportunity by his party. We expected more. We got less.

    Remember, this is the guy who, as a politician, ran the argument “Don’t trust the politicians” in the republic referendum debate. People on all sides were amazed at such a blatant undermining of the institution of parliament. When you undermine parliament, you undermine democracy. What kind of mind enters parliament and then trashes it for the sake of one debate?

    It’s almost unbelievable to hear him speak as though he has some insight into why people are turned off politics at the moment. If he did have that insight, he wouldn’t behave the way he does. If he had a quick look in the mirror he’d see what it is that aggravates people about politics today. He’d see someone who is behaving as though what’s important is his importance.

    The people don’t get a look-in. His first priority is to advance his own position, to make life hard for Malcolm Turnbull. In Abbott’s eyes, Turnbull took his job. The truth is the party room took his job because he wasn’t doing it well.

    He’d see someone who is great on the bif-bif and short on sensible policy. He’d see someone who has real trouble finding common ground with others. He wants the whole ground to himself. Worse, he’d see someone who thinks he’s better than all his colleagues. I’ve met some fairly self-centred people in my life but he truly takes the cake.

    Take as an example the story of him having apparently fathered a child in his younger days. This story was common knowledge amongst parliamentarians. In a perfectly honourable fashion, nobody raised it. Why should they? Your private life is your private life. That whole saga played out into the public domain because Abbott liked it there.

    I don’t know if it was a calculated exercise to clear a skeleton out of the closet in preparation for future leadership tilts, or a genuine case of remorse for not having played a role in the life of a child he thought he’d fathered. What is relevant to me is that it was all so public. Bad luck for the mother and the thought-to-be son, they were dragged into the Abbott media vortex. For what? Well, it’s always been about Tony.

    This was part of article ostensibly promoting the ‘Yes’ case, and yet she spends about a quarter attacking Abbott. Her argument in favour of the proposition is dreadful, BTW. Horrible woman.

  stackja
    #2472480, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:05 am

    2GB reports Sky NXT making inquiries.

  stackja
    #2472481, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Xenophon seeks UK citizenship clarification
    Published: 10:00 am, Friday, 18 August 2017
    South Australian senator Nick Xenophon is making enquiries to establish whether he may be a British citizen.

    The leader of the Nick Xenophon Team is seeking clarification with the UK Home Office over possible citizenship by descent from his father.

    His father was from Cyprus, which was a British colony until 1960, and travelled to Australia as a Briton.

    Senator Xenophon was born in Australia but has lodged an inquiry to confirm his status this week.

  C.L.
    #2472482, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Amanda Vanstone: another childless freak woman in politics.
    Achieved nothing.
    Christopher Pyne’s favourite fag hag – enough said.

  Top Ender
    #2472483, posted on August 18, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Easy gig!

    Whish-Wilson holds the Green’s portfolios of Finance, Consumer Affairs, Fisheries, Whaling, Marine (Tas) and Antarctica, Trade, Defence, Veterans’ Affairs….

    Finance – easy, spend everything
    Consumer Affairs – if people want to be ripped off by capitalists too bad
    Fisheries – banned
    Whaling – banned
    Marine (Tas) – banned
    Antarctica – no more visiting or basing
    Trade – don’t make me laugh
    Defence – abolished
    Veterans’ Affairs – hahahahahahahaha

