Liberty Quote
It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.— Voltaire
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
1,812 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
First Roz now Ruby.
Kathy Gelding nice name.
m0nty
Crimes of communism? Condemnation? Any chance?
Or are you just another communist who is cool with 100 million dead?
Yes, yes. They always want “respectful discussion” until the killing starts.
They may not have covered faces but some orders, for example Carmelites, live in exclusion, even in Australia visits with family and friends were conducted from behind a grill at least until the 1960s.
Nevertheless my point was the condemnation of the ‘ridicule’ of religious dress is hypocritical and false, the mere wearing is not ridiculing, certainly not in the manner of the sisters of perpetual indulgence.
Now has anyone called for Forestville parents to remove their children from the school? Have any parents done so?
The ‘play’ is clearly the tip of the iceberg there.
Hooray! Down with Leninism!
“I am advised … that the identity of Senator Hanson was established before she entered the chamber.”
Good point, made over on Bolt, regarding THAT burqua.
But of course, she should feel that atheism is a better option.
I bow to your greater knowledge, Nota – I guess I was just trying to emphasise the difference in the two religions where Christian women are seen as equal image-bearers of God. Different roles, yes, but that’s part of the point.
I also think that’s part of the whole QWERTY deal – trying to erase the image of God in man – male and female and gloriously wonderful and complimentary.
It must surely be getting through to even the dullest of brains who the main target of cultural marxists is.
“I am advised … that the identity of Senator Hanson was established before she entered the chamber.”
By the clerk and not the security guards.
By then it would be too late if a different burqa wearing woman had evil intent.
One assumes any such woman would have been checked at the entry to the building, but the point remains that a woman, or a man, for that matter, in a burqa can wander around parliament house concealing their identity from all and sundry.
At the very least, tighter security protocols need to be established.
No it didn’t Monty. Many videos, one apparently showing his vehicle being hit by a baseball bat before the incident.
A person intend on killing would have mounted the unbollarded curb where there were dozens of potential victims, not run into the back of the vehicle in front of him.
Chances of Charlottesville being a premeditated terror attack are close to nil.
Pickering excels .
https://scontent-syd2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/20882198_1484500394937447_8801742778002399668_n.png?oh=036460b713111a8aa4698fdd0b203842&oe=59EEA87A
Former army officer, RMC Duntroon graduate and investment banker Senator Peter Whish-Wilson actually shook the unidentified burqa wearer’s hand and congratulated her before she entered the chamber and revealed her identity.
Whish-Wilson holds the Green’s portfolios of Finance, Consumer Affairs, Fisheries, Whaling, Marine (Tas) and Antarctica, Trade, Defence, Veterans’ Affairs and Dhimmitude.
You reckon the clerks ducked outside to do a quick body search?
So, you’re not curious that Pauline had the very next question in the Chamber?
You don’t think she just momentarily stepped out to don the burka and then walked straight back in?
Give us a break.
I had a tickle Ellen and checked and St Teresa of Avila did in fact cover outside the cloister. A Spanish order founded/refirmed just a few decades after the moors were expelled from Spain so not surprising.
I do remember being told as a little girl that the grill in Kew was removed because it was too moorish.
I don’t know enough about the history of it all except to say that face covering in harsh climates was perfectly logical and female modestly is not exclusive to Islam..
Discalced Carmelites
Hanson made the point that Whish-Wilson had avoided her in the past but was all over her like a rash when he saw the freedom sack.
From the footage, it looks like Hanson wasn’t wearing gloves either. Apart from the taboo handshake, you’d have thought the ever-so-sympathetic Whish-Wilson would have twigged at the bare hands.
Hanson was accompanied by Senator Burston and was admitted by the Clerk on the basis that Burston vouched for the identity of the person under the burqa.
Not good enough.
Will these remains now need to be reinterred?
It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye (and an arm and a leg).
Rather a spectacular own goal.
“Please excuse me if I don’t take you seriously.”
You reckon the clerks ducked outside to do a quick body search?
I was referring to the Clerk of the House, who has chief responsibility for the running of the Chamber after the Speaker. Given the circumstances, it would have been his duty to ascertain the identity of the burqa wearer before she entered the Chamber, presumably by facial identification.
But that is not the point; the point is the security guards did not do so. Why?
As for the timing, of course Hanson knew her question was coming up – do you not know how parliament works?
Custer again? This guy gets around.
Hanson sat wearing the burka for 18 minutes before being called to ask a question.
Going strong [57]
The (leftist) head of the Catalunia (with Barcelona as capital city) regional government has just rushed to publicly state that “Catalonia will remain open to all”… Dodgy
Open to all, except… Roosh!
Well yes, the Catalunian leftists controlling Barcelona, with female commie mayor Ada Colau Dodgy at their head, let all terrorists enter and live as they please in their cities, but, when Roosh and various forum members tried to go to Barcelona for a meeting, Colau declared it her personal life mission to prevent Roosh from entering Barcelona.
Colau and the likes, spending her energy on preventing Roosh from entering Barcelona, and meanwhile, all Islamists are welcomed with open arms and borders and free State money and healthcare…
https://www.rooshvforum.com/thread-52451.html
https://directa.cat/un-grup-ultramasclis…-barcelona
^Colau hating on Roosh, in Catalan language. Mind you, she never said anything against Islamists invading her city, she has other priorities
obviously…
“alcaldessa de la ciutat, Ada Colau, ha confirmat a Twitter que estan seguint el cas i “farem el possible per evitar-ho”. L’Ajuntament ha instat a la Delegació del Govern i el Departament d’Interior a denegar el permís per a la concentració.”
Priorities, people, priorities! Ole!
When responding to Gargooglery a simple “Fuck off” will suffice.
C’mon, Bear – got to throw a grey nurse/fitbit/Fosters Light Ice reference in there too!
🙂
BTW Paul Murray asked Hanson the obvious question last night – “How did you manage to get the burqa?”
“I bought it on eBay.”
hahaha
There’s a total solar eclipse over North America next week.
What’s the bet the media blame Trump? 😀
NXT taking the Clive Palmer route.
ROTFLMAO
Linkage fail.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-17/nick-xenophon-labelled-complete-dictator-by-john-darley/8817462
Ted Kennedy not only hit the accelerator, he then abandoned a woman to slowly drown in a submerged Oldsmobile. Barack Obama gave the eulogy at his funeral. Obama endorsed the killing.
ROTFLMAO
Don’t wet yourself while you’re down there.
Kathy Gelding personified
.
New: Democrats destroy statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago.
Or Hank?
He?
Cameron Stewart needs to see a psychiatrist:
Stewart has now joined the ISIS left in wanting to blow up statues.
do you not know how parliament works?
It’s run by Kiwis and foreigners right?
Am I close?
“She’s” got sideburns.
Democrats destroy statue of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago.
As predicted.
A profanity was spray painted on the Lincoln Memorial a day or so ago.
That seems to be your problem, Rog. Maybe you should go change your duds.
Despite Brandis’ histrionics to the faux approbation of Labor and the Greens, Paulines well-staged entrance as a prelude to her question and the question itself made her point very well.
I presume “fully condemn” means personally escorting them to the electric chair and flipping the switch.
Watching Cameron Stewart’s Trump Derangement Syndrome advance reminds me of this.
“If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being.” Alexander Solzhenitsyn
The totalitarian of whatever ideological stripe – Communist, Fascist, AntiFa SJW or Islamist cannot acknowledge this.
Maurice Newman is right. Why must richer states subisidise poorer ones through the GST collection when some, like South Australia, are making themselves poorer through insane green ideology? Why are we subsidising stupidity?
Newman:
For example, while Tasmania is richly endowed with nature’s gifts, commercial exploitation consistently has been rejected by Green ideologues. These anti-business decisions have contributed to per capita gross product being 17 per cent, and household income 32 per cent, below the national average. But the Grants Commission rewards Tasmania’s self-inflicted poverty with an 80 per cent GST return above its contribution. No wonder 70 per cent of Tasmanians look to the government and the mainland for a living. That’s their prerogative, but it’s not a reason for mainlanders to subsidise the nonconformist lifestyle Tasmanians have chosen.
The same goes for South Australia. As compensation for its policy madness, Adelaide receives 44 per cent more from the GST pot than it contributes as well as a $50bn pork-barrel federal contract to build submarines.
South Australia is a perfect example of a state we should let stew in its own juice.
It has made itself poorer by:
banning a nuclear waste facility that would have earned as much as $2 billion a year.
banning genetically modified crops – the only mainland state still to do so.
promoting green energy schemes that have put coal-fired power stations out of business and given South Australia the highest electricity prices in the world.
imposing a new bank tax.
Then there are the endless restrictions on developments, taxes, and the rest.
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/why-subsidise-mad-green-south-australians/news-story/f9a4d4560f20017e0828ff7a5bbe026d
Agreed. We should be savagely reducing the size and reach of the Federal Govt and encouraging competition between the States. The Greens would object mightily as they would correctly see it as a threat to implementation of green policies/theology, so that’s a plus. To her credit, the NSW Premier is mouthing support for this.
Chicago could really do with a good Community Organiser. Someone who can bring the community together.
This was Vanstone in the Age a little over a few days ago:
This was part of article ostensibly promoting the ‘Yes’ case, and yet she spends about a quarter attacking Abbott. Her argument in favour of the proposition is dreadful, BTW. Horrible woman.
2GB reports Sky NXT making inquiries.
Amanda Vanstone: another childless freak woman in politics.
Achieved nothing.
Christopher Pyne’s favourite fag hag – enough said.
Easy gig!
Whish-Wilson holds the Green’s portfolios of Finance, Consumer Affairs, Fisheries, Whaling, Marine (Tas) and Antarctica, Trade, Defence, Veterans’ Affairs….
Finance – easy, spend everything
Consumer Affairs – if people want to be ripped off by capitalists too bad
Fisheries – banned
Whaling – banned
Marine (Tas) – banned
Antarctica – no more visiting or basing
Trade – don’t make me laugh
Defence – abolished
Veterans’ Affairs – hahahahahahahaha