Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
And people who give eyewitness accounts aren’t actual people. You can tell by the folds around the neck.
But there is mobile phone footage silly
Ta Dah!
Nor do their jowls wobble in a realistic manner.
Just got a call from a pal who called Brandis office, said he was a recent convert to Islam and wanted to thank the Senator for his forthright bravery in defending the “sacred religious garment”.
His girl was chupped, cooing that Brandis would always stand up for the oppressed religious underdog. That’s when my mate said, “Could I get some advice from the senator?”
As a new Muslim he would be putting his wife in a burqa, but wondered about his eight year old daughter.
Should she go into a pink burqa with a bunny on it because of her age, or would the senator recommend going straight to the black sack.
Apparently the reaction was quite interesting.
Brandis’ number for those seeking his advice on matters of sacred religious dress:
(02) 6277 7300
Thanks Calli. Someone around here is nuts and it aint me.
NTDWI.
Barcelona is to change it’s name to Bartha-loner.
Liberal Senators led by Brandis react to Pauline Hanson’s burqa stunt
And why is that? And why is the current national security level: PROBABLE.
Islam is a religion, not a race. By pushing the “racism” theme is a good deflection tactic.
But how does anyone watching parliament know it is Hanson. How do I know if the next burka clad individual is even female?
But, if Hanson was a Muslim, would she be allowed by her family to participate?
Monty nearly everyone here thinks the car killer was probably a Nazi nutjob.
Most are also hedging the bets slightly for a couple of reasons
1: Car was in an area surrounded by baseball bats of peace.
2: As you surted earlier “Accelerated for a whole block” into a crowd and only one person killed seems (and this will sound bad) pretty low for a deliberate attack.
3: In most cases we see a declaration by an organisation celebrating “their” blokes attack.
Those small things, and the lack of a statement from the accused make it 90% likely it was what you are crowing about on your dungheap, a deliberate murder of a counter protester by a Nazi.
And pretty well everyone here is against collectovism, whichever cheek of the nazi/Commie arsehole it comes from.
Whereas you are fine with left arse cheek murders and year zero tactics.
And he braked. You could see the brake lights come on when he was surrounded by the crowd.
Have a look at this footage, which is particularly appropriate for Cats –
https://youtu.be/f-tL6LXHaO4
One interesting point raised is if there was some switcheroo (and its suggested that there might be have 2 goes and 2 cars) then the helicopter which crashed, killing 2 troopers, would have been the only one in a position to really see what was going on.
Don’t let’s forget the Craigslist add a week earlier for paid demonstrators and actors.
mole, of course the Vanguard America people are not going to take responsibility. Their leaders would all be in jail before you can say “Timothy McVeigh”. It’s a bit different when the VA people are all American citizens who live in polite society, as opposed to Bin Laden hiding somewhere in Central Asia.
Don’t be obtuse.
Scenario 1: Antifa-declared white supremacist drives car along street, colliding with back of stationary car, and kills one person
Leftist response: “All right-wing people are Nazis!!”
Scenario 2: Self-declared Islamist drives car for hundreds of meters along crowded footpath, allegedly weaving back and forth to hit as many as possible
Leftist response: “We may never know the attacker’s true motives but it has ABSOLUETLY NOTHING TO DO WITH ISLAM! We must protect against Islamophobic backlash!”
Leftist cognitive dissonance writ large….
Good grief – A drag queen is defending our army –
If you get paywalled google “The Army isn’t going soft. We can be proud of it”
The Democrats have close, substantial ideological and financial links to Planned Parenthood and Marie Stopes International – two organisations with historical links to, and shared enduring missions with, Nazism.
Donald Trump, of course.
I will and will do so happily. I defend anyone’s right to the expression of free speech as per the 1st amendment – no matter how reprehensible. The ACLU also agrees with me.
Monty, should Joe Biden have resigned when he described Obama as the first clean Negro in American history?
Let’s have that mobile phone footage. See how powerfully convincing in the service of your hypothesis it is.
The ad was for Charlotte in NC not Charlottesville in Virginia.
I assume that the dead woman and injured are all acting too?
The protest by the right regarding the removal of the statue was real, the ‘peaceful leftists’ were just as real, as were their bats and spray cans.
why do people have to go with the fake real fake stuff
If neo nazis are real why can’t antifa be real too?
“Nazi” is a deprecatory nickname used for members of Hitler’s Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (National Socialist German Workers’ Party), mostly by non-socialist adversaries of the NDAP.
The term is used epithetically in the quote above (ie figuratively), and so is non-literal.
FF have a look on google there is plenty of footage
Can one assume that all new prior to the invention of the mobile phone camera and cctv is, according to you, fake
No need to answer
and why does it matter, even when you see footage you think it is faked anyhow
Heh heh.
I have been confident for a while that the bourgeoise prog Left cultural assault on traditional families sallying forth in their sandals, keffiyehs and rainbow batik tops from the inner cities and universities would eventually meet a wall of resistance from the ever-growing numbers of Asian and Indian traditionalists moving here.
The Roz Ward Brigade may be able to shout down or 18C the average Aussie, but let’s see them pull that stunt on the growing Chinese, Korean, Hindu and Sikh communities.
Take heart Fisky, if the immigration-rate-on-steroids has an upside, this is it.
Just because something isn’t well publicised doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
She once woofed down a pig on a spit, a side of ox, a dozen roasted capons, and a 4 ottomans covered with icing to make them look like cakes, all washed down with 2 casks of rhenish, in a single sitting.
There was a photo of her leaning back in her chair with all the chicken bones and pig vertebra in the floor behind her where she had triumphantly flung them over her shoulder, whiping one greasy hand down the front of her dress and with the other wiping her mouth with a passing child.
They decided she did not want it in the media because it would just be like other people to judge her for her weight.
Anne Coulter When Liberals Club People, It’s With Love In Their Hearts
You really are wasting your time arguing with m0nty.
Terry Pratchett once remarked that language was invented for the purpose of hurling abuse at your neighbours in the next tree. Some of us have found other things it can be used for, logic and reasoning in particular. But m0nty in particular and lefties in general have stuck with the true and tested usage. It may occasionally look like an argument, but that’s copying the form not the substance. M0nty simply hasn’t mastered the ideas of logic, thought, evidence. He is proud that he has gone beyond throwing shit.
There is nothing to be gained by living in the tree next to m0nty.
It’s like arguing with a monkey…oh wait
Oh – and a post script.
I am pretty darned sure that Reachtel or Essential or Ponds Institute phone surveys that assure us that there is overwhelming community support for the Roz Ward Brigade, these people are NOT responding.
Given that Obama chose him as VP and went through two successful terms with him, I think that decision was up to Obama. Clearly he had no problem with it – though there might have been a fireside chat where Obama told the old bloke to can that sort of language in future, and rightly so.
Monster
Do you agree with Biden? Do you prefer your Negro’s light skinned? Biden does.
DrB
If you mean are people going to change m0nty’s politics – sure, you are probably correct.
In terms of polishing commenting skills, m0nty seems to be a useful foil that gives some folks here great rhetorical pleasure. Kind of like a sparing partner or an AI game opponent.
Now if you are talking about wasting time, folk battling on to try and break through the Avian Oracle’s Shield of Psychosis are really on a mission of no return ;-/
is this some kind of subtle reference to him living in India and learning about the human condition while at the same time attending Seymour High School?
Wow, Leo G. God forbid that I use the word Nazi as an epithet. I suppose all those Nazi chants from the videos were #fakenews? Don’t come the raw prawn.
Is there no one on this site who can denounce Nazis without then backsliding into defending them?
Exactly. It is a series of beliefs that can be examined, considered, modified, or refuted. The govern behaviour and interactions in society. Racial characteristics are built into appearance and don’t come out.
This has been pointed out repeatedly, and the left has already started polishing a turd arguing (typically) that people have no choice over their beliefs (because humans have no agency and are merely the intersecting point of other forces – except Republicans who deserve no respect, quarter, or even life).
But why don’t the talking heads with a right lean take this up with the pollies they interview?
Monty, has it been confirmed that it was in fact James Alex Fields in that photograph, or is the identification just based on similar appearance at this stage?
‘Should she go into a pink burqa with a bunny on it’
They’re under starters orders and they’re off! Oh dear White Gash of Asia is stuck in the stalls … she’s given up … she’s sitting down now … she appears to be blinded by her own blinkers … she’s pulled a black saddle cloth over her head … and it’s Brandis’ Bigot, Brandis’ Bigot is pulling ahead, he’s going to win! Oh no, disaster! He’s pulled so far ahead of Public Opinion he’s pulled his knob right off and he’ll have to be put down behind the screen and Public Opinion is going to win, Katallaxy Klansman has run out of puff and has nothing more to contribute …
JC, old blokes like you can tend to say some racist things even when they have the best of intentions. You grew up in a different era where standards of acceptable behaviour were more lax.
I am sure Obama gave him a stern talking-to about where he went wrong with those remarks. He learned his lesson.
Thank you Diogenes
Aw shucks
We can’t play any more?
it was fun thinking up new names for Monty
Still hoping that one day he will have a change of heart
2dogs, you should know better than that. Use your eyes.