The rules are for other people

President of the Rule of Law Institute of Australia, Robin Speed:
While the High Court is considering this matter, no politician should be required to resign or stand down. Australia is governed by the rule of law not by the rule of allegations.
I suspect he is making a not guilty until proven guilty argument; nobody should describe politicians as being “innocent”. Ordinarily that would be the correct conclusion.
But … Some of the politicians who have resigned from the Parliament were clearly and unambiguously in breach of the Constitution. Some who have not resigned are also in clear and unambiguous breach of the Constitution. Okay – they’re hoping that the High Court “clarifies” the law – what we mere citizen-voters may consider to be a change to the Constitution in a manner other than that described in s128 of the Constitution.
What I found most challenging is this statement:
Here the allegation is of a breach of a provision, with no suggestion that it might possibly affect the carrying out of the person’s duties as a Parliamentarian or member of cabinet.
But that is precisely what section 44 suggests (emphasis added):
Any person who is under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power … shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.
So the PM and the speaker of the House and president of the Senate all know that there are people in the House and Senate who may very well be sitting as MPs and Senators in breach of the Constitution and do nothing until the High Court rules on the matter? Sure some of them are in a situation where the facts are in dispute and they should not be denied their day in court, but in any other profession all these people would be on “gardening leave” until that day. Why hasn’t the Governor-General asked for an explanation?
The Constitution is clear about one thing- that the final decision about the qualification of a parliamentarian is a matter for “the House in which the question arises”.
The etiquette for a member who has reason to believe they may not be qualified should be first to inform the Parliament, then to await its determination.
Those who resign without such a determination may give the impression that they have something to hide.
Absolutely correct, Steve.
I’ve also been wondering about the validity of any votes by Members and Senators who were not entitled to be elected.
Leo, whilst it is true to say that the Constitution does give the final decision about qualifications to the house in which the question arises, no such discretion is afforded under Section 44 which defines four specific areas of disqualification which are not open to the Parliament to adjudicate upon. Thus the Parliament can require members to be Australian citizens which is not a prerequisite under the constitution, it cannot over ride Sectional 44(i) forbidding dual nationality.
This is an issue which must be determined by the High Court.
The Constitution is not flexible and cannot accommodate those who are in breach of it.
There are consequences, and they ignored it (nudge nudge wink wink).
If they want to change the constitution, go to the people!
Which leads also to Senator Wong, since we’re relying on other countries now to decide whether or not a participant is of their nation or otherwise, doesn’t the Chinese government claim all people of Chinese descent as being of their nation?
That’s you mate, whether you like it or not and the same for old Barnaby Joyce is the same for you. As Barnaby is a Kiwi you are Chinese.
The GG is a nice bloke, war hero, good at his ceremonial job and loved by most Australians.
But, according to some of his Duntroon classmates, he is not too bright.
A good point about decisions having been decided by those ineligible to participate. I wonder what would be different if these were taken into account, given that it could be done retrospectively?
It seems the president of the Rule of Law Institute of Australia doesn’t have a very good grasp of what the rule of law means.
Some of out Pollies are constitutional lawyers. None of them are as good as they like to think they are. Sad, but costly.
my reading is that the test of ‘real and effective nationality’ is a matter of domestic law not international law
Everyone’s aware that Australian sportsmen with a Kiwi parent can qualify to represent NZ. eg Luke Ronchi. If Joyce says he didn’t know he’s a liar.
Does anyone know what the words ‘Until the Parliament otherwise provides’ means (e.g. sections 46, 47, 48 etc.? Is this an exemption from section 128 ‘Alteration of the Constitution’, or something different again?
We should not jump to any conclusions with regard to the qualification of Senators and MHRs at this stage.
The High Court has found that dual citizenship is sufficient to disqualify a member under Section 44(i) but has not defined the circumstances under which such dual nationality might be triggered.
In Cleary v Sykes, the court found that candidates who were born overseas, obtained Australian citizenship by naturalisation and failed to take any steps to renounce their foreign nationality were ineligible to stand for Parliament. However, the court was equally clear that they were not giving an unqualified effect to the rule of international law. Indeed, three judges found that the circumstances of the particular case were important, particularly “the situation of the individual, the requirements of the foreign law and the extent of the connexion between the individual and the foreign State of which he or she is alleged to be a subject or citizen.” The question which needs to be ascertained is whether a person born in Australia has a sufficiently remote connexion with the foreign state to make the rule of international law inconsequential in the specific case.
In a minority opinion, Dean J stated that “an Australian-born citizen is not disqualified by reason of the second limb of s. 44(i) unless he or she has established, asserted, accepted, or acquiesced in, the relevant relationship with the foreign power.” If this view carries weight with the full bench then Joyce would be found to be eligible to sit in the Parliament.
On the other hand, in another minority opinion, Brennan J noted that this issue depends “upon such matters as the requirements of the foreign law for the renunciation of the foreign nationality, the person’s knowledge of his foreign nationality and the circumstances in which the foreign nationality was accorded to that person.” This would suggest that if a foreign state makes it easy for an individual to renounce their citizenship and the person was aware of their foreign citizenship, then failure to renounce is sufficient grounds to declare a member ineligible to stand. The question here is whether ignorance of the law is sufficient to remove the obligation of renunciation, creating any amount of moral hazard and raising the question of just how ignorant we really want our Parliamentarians to be.
What we need to take note of is the fact that foreign nationality laws do carry weight in Australia given common law treatment and the fact that we have signed the Hague convention. However, this is only one aspect which the High Court will consider in determining the eligibility of members. In fact being born in Australia is more than likely to provide sufficient distance between an individual and the foreign state to over ride the rule of international law.
At this stage we do not really know how the High Court will rule on these issues and so it would be somewhat premature to judge whether any of our existing Parliamentarians are ineligible to sit.
All gibberish and wrong.
Dot, which part of this is gibberish? Section 34 of the Constitution reads as follows
Section 34 does not require a member to be an Australian citizen, only a subject of the Queen. The requirement to be an Australian citizen is contained within Clause 163 of the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 because Section 34 contains the condition “Until the Parliament otherwise provides”.
What is important here is that Section 44 does not contain the condition “Until the Parliament otherwise provides”, so this cannot be determined by the Parliament. It is a matter for the Court.
Pretty much. “Until Parliament otherwise provides” means “until Parliament passes legislation establishing different rules, after which those different rules then supersede this section,”.
It’s not technically an amendment to the Constitution but it has exactly the same effect. It’s just that the Constitution itself permits it to be done.