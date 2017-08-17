So the Canberra circus rolls on for another day – today Niki Savva is making excuses for Barnaby:

It is not Joyce’s fault that New Zealand has a ridiculous law that not even New Zealanders understand, or that the Australian Constitution is not as clear as it could be, or that the Labor Party plays dirty politics, but we are where we are …

Reminds me of that awesome song by Shaggy.

New Zealand’s citizenship laws are not so ridiculous that New Zealanders don’t understand them. The Australian constitution is quite clear on this point – perhaps the High Court’s reinterpretation isn’t that clear that even that point is debatable. The Labor party plays dirty politics … well yes, but even then it isn’t clear that determining whether MPs are legally elected isn’t dirty politics, that’s their job.

So what did Barnaby do?

Joyce checked with his parents before entering parliament, then again recently. They told him then and — now in their 90s — again that there was no question he was Australian.

Indeed – there is no question he Australian – there is also no question that he was a New Zealander too. Now I’m sure his parents are lovely people, but perhaps on citizenship matters he should have consulted a lawyer. Just a thought.