So the Canberra circus rolls on for another day – today Niki Savva is making excuses for Barnaby:
It is not Joyce’s fault that New Zealand has a ridiculous law that not even New Zealanders understand, or that the Australian Constitution is not as clear as it could be, or that the Labor Party plays dirty politics, but we are where we are …
Reminds me of that awesome song by Shaggy.
New Zealand’s citizenship laws are not so ridiculous that New Zealanders don’t understand them. The Australian constitution is quite clear on this point – perhaps the High Court’s reinterpretation isn’t that clear that even that point is debatable. The Labor party plays dirty politics … well yes, but even then it isn’t clear that determining whether MPs are legally elected isn’t dirty politics, that’s their job.
So what did Barnaby do?
Joyce checked with his parents before entering parliament, then again recently. They told him then and — now in their 90s — again that there was no question he was Australian.
Indeed – there is no question he Australian – there is also no question that he was a New Zealander too. Now I’m sure his parents are lovely people, but perhaps on citizenship matters he should have consulted a lawyer. Just a thought.
I wish the ATO was as forgiving when a taxpayer slips up!
Politicians are at the regulations apex.
Enforce the law and punish them, no quarter given.
Indeed; mind you, from Burke’s description, I suspect the ALP’s “rigorous screening” amounts to no more than obtaining anecdotal evidence from parents/grandparents where there is doubt.
And most of them are lawyers!
Would be interesting to see what Savva wrote about he claims of Abbott being a dual citizen
Strikes me as a tad harsh about both Salva and Joyce. Every case is different though until now I had assumed that even with a parent who had citizenship of another country, an Australian born child would need to themselves apply before they would be regarded as a citizen of that other country. I had not considered that some countries seem to make an Australian born person, who happens to have a parent who is also one of their citizens (but who is also an Australian resident) to automatically be a citizen of that country without any further ado.
For example in my own case I was Australian born but my father was a Hungarian with an Australian residency who later became an Australian citizen. The interesting and entirely unexpected possibility is that I may, in law, also be a Hungarian without ever knowing it or have applied for it. Hell, without ever considering it. I have no interest in standing for Federal Parliament and will never check the state of Hungarian law so it’s academic, but the point is I would never have thought this even possible. However, I might have considered I am entitled to apply for Hungarian citizenship and then be entitled to to take it up subject to jumping through the necessary hoops. But this is far from the same thing as being automatically a considered to be a Hungarian.
Barnaby Joyce.
Mutton dressed up as Skippy!
To Roger at 8.00am, lawyers or not, how many of the A.L.P.-types do you reckon would have even the first beginnings of a clue as to who their fathers actually were, in the first instance?
This whole issue over citizenship should be determined on the basis of whether the Australian born person made active steps to claim the foreign citizenship. If they made no applications, or took no steps, they cannot be held responsible for the bureaucratic actions of another country they were not born in.
This law is not being applied in a common sense manner. Its meant to stop foreign born people from entering politics unless they renounce their foreign citizenship ties. It was never meant to punish Australian born people because another country allows them reciprocal familial citizenship.
Beautiful stuff.
One key difference between us and the Left. They don’t do humour.
Everything is just too serious.
Maybe after Barnaby is booted from Parliament he can go into broad acre farming.
I suggest growing popcorn.
Canberra is hugely increasing the market for that commodity.
Of course Savva is ‘helping’ Turnbull. I wonder if Malcolm rings her on occasions such as these and thanks her for the support, or just tells her husband to pass it on. I love Barnaby, but it’s a bit rich. I suggest he stands in the by-election (he may be an Australian by then) and banishes Windsor forever.
I want a comprehensive audit of all MP and Senator citizenship status completed by the AEC and reported publicly. I want to know their status when they nominated, their status when elected and their status today. Nothing less will satisfy me.
Seems like a lot of bias from Savva and comments here. If its principle and not side then Yohan pretty much sums it up. Joyce’s father was not a New Zealand citizen when Joyce was born in Australia. To call home ineligible would be a sad joke.
Are Barnaby’s children also New Zealand citizens?
When does the link stop?
I have no doubt that if it was my tax return and I just overlooked some point that the government thought was very important then they would not be quick to forgive. If it was a small business filling in some stupid environmental regulations, thousands of pages of impact study or some such, they wouldn’t be quick to forgive a mistake there either.
And now, stepping gingerly into the quagmire, is:
Wozzup
It can get worse…
I always assumed dad was Hungarian as he said he was my birth certificate even says he was born in Kommandó Hungary(!) and I know that I can ask for Hungarian citizenship, but as he was born in Transylvania lost to Romania by the Treaty of Trianon, he was actually a ‘kibaszott'(effing) Romanian (for a long time I though the country was called Kibaszotttromania), so without further ado, I discover, at age 58 I am also a kibaszottromanian. It is interesting that when I was born I wasn’t, but a 2001 law change restored dads citizenship and therefore mine, and this also extends to my son and his son (!). To claim my Hungarian birthright I actually need to go through an application process would differ from yours as I would claim through grandad rather than dad.
I have made some enquiries and discovered that I am also Iranian through my Grandfather , and so is my son , and his son !
(Bangs head on desk !)