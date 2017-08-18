The Taliban of the modern American left

The American Civil War ended a long long time ago, but the American left has now decided to refight the war when slavery has vanished and racist attitudes in the US are at an all-time low, of course absolutely forgetting that it was only Democrats who were members of the KKK when the KKK was a force to reckoned with. World War II ended in 1945, but the American left seeks to refight this war as well in its march against fascism which disappeared seventy years ago only to re-emerge during the 1960s among the New Left. The Cold War against Russian communism ended at the end of the 1980s, but the American left has decided to refight the war against Russia now that it is no longer a communist state. And, not to be forgotten is that the slave states were all Democrat, that the left was utterly opposed to entering the second World War until communist Russia itself was attacked by the National Socialist Workers Party of Germany, and that during the Cold War the greatest defenders of mutual coexistence with Russian – that is, appeasement – were Democrats. Now they are revisiting these ancient long-settled issues in the midst of our present battles conveniently forgetting which side they were on when these issues were actually current. And what is the big issue of our time right now? Radical Islam. And who are its friends. Why, once again, it is the self-same Democrats who have been the perennial enemies of freedom, as they most certainly are again.
In the whole of the United States at the present time, there would hardly be as many as 100,000 “Nazis” or members of the Klan, who would have about as much political clout as a modern prohibitionist. Their sole value in today’s world are as background props for Democrats to parade themselves as soldiers of virtue, when they are actually America’s greatest danger. Here is an interesting take on it all, from a source who knows, truly knows, where the enemies of today really are. From Criticism grows over Netanyahu’s response to US neo-Nazism.
Criticism grew Thursday over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s limited response to a US white supremacist rally and President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about it, with calls for him to speak out against anti-Semitism. . . .
So far, Netanyahu’s only response to the weekend white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that ended in bloodshed was a tweet on Tuesday that many saw as vague.
“Outraged by expressions of anti-Semitism, neo-Nazism and racism. Everyone should oppose this hatred,” Netanyahu posted in English.
A Facebook post by Netanyahu’s son Yair further raised eyebrows.
He denounced “neo-Nazi scum,” but added that they were “dying out” and seemed to suggest left-wing counter-protesters “who hate my country” were a growing threat.
So where are we now? To show how anti-whatever they are, Next on Liberal’s List for Destruction- Confederate Carvings at Stone Mountain Memorial. Which reminds me of the same deranged mentality displayed by the Taliban in destroying the Buddhist statues of Bamiyan. Sickening vandalism but ruthless displays of an arrogant disregard for anything other than their own will to power.
Who are the actual fascists, the actual brown shirts, the actual Nazis of the moment? They are by close analogy the Democrats and their violent “Antifa” allies. And there are millions who will take their path as they are guided on their stupefied way by our ignorant and historically illiterate modern journalists whose vacuous writings are little different in their truth content and direction than the average weekly postings of Der Stürmer had been in the 1920s.
Nothing changes with the Left.
And they sat out 8 years of Obama before demanding the immediate destruction of statues.
Rather long, rambling and desperate attempt to defend Trump’s pathetic response to the murder of a young American woman and the public promo of Nazism in the US. Give it up. Trump is a list cause.
There is some middle ground on this issue by selling the statues rather than destroying them. It removes the imprimatur of the state (if that is important to you) with destroying the art or history.
I recall when the Buddha statues were destroyed, an apologetic argument was attempted that this country was just exercising its right to “take out its own garbage”. It was countered by offers to buy the statues, if they considered them garbage, which were ignored.
Steve, see my post in the Open re the destruction of a Lincoln statue in Chicago.
Please post that picture to main page.
All that the left need to keep on succeeding is the continued support of their biggest allies, the media.
US ‘Greatest Threat To World Peace’? With Lew Rockwell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzFsaG3kfco
Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace
https://mises.org/library/perpetual-war-perpetual-peace-0
For years I have been amazed at the number of Australian Leftards who are utterly convinced that Abraham Lincoln was a Democrat, and that it was the Republicans (or their forebears) who fought to retain slavery. When you tell them that it was actually Obama sin Laden’s Party which was the “slavers’ Party” during the American Civil War, they look at you as though you are almost as demented as they themselves are.
Similarly with the “White Australia Policy”. Ask a rusted-on Leftard which Party introduced it into Australia, and they will tell you that it was the Liberals or their forebears.
Steve, one of your most powerful blogs, succinctly drawing together the strands from history. Your enemies will hate you even more for it. Well done.
Steve well said. I thought about the Taliban actions of distroying history ehen I read about the left democrats in USA. The latter are the fascists who want to dictate the rest of the population. Tnhey are also here in the guise of Greend and the union controlled ALP .
Sorry about spelling. Big figures on a small touch pad.
Needless to say, the outrage for the multiple deaths in Barcalona will replace the outrage in Charlotteville. I assume with a larger casulty list the news will push aside Trumps codemnation of the alt right which has been ruuning hot for the last 5 days , but I having nagging doubts about the lefts credibility.
Just picked the following up from another site…….
Democrat Senator Tim Kaine says:
“Charlottesville violence was fueled by one side: white supremacists spreading racism, intolerance & intimidation. Those are the facts”
And then this……
“Clad in black and wearing a mask, the youngest son of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine wrested himself from the cop and then “squared off” with him.
“Woody Kaine, 24, was among five masked, black-garbed people suspected of lobbing a smoke bomb minutes earlier inside the Minnesota Capitol rotunda Saturday afternoon.
Officers had chased him down, but Kaine wasn’t about to submit, according to a more detailed account provided Wednesday by St. Paul police.
In the end, it took three officers, a “knee strike” and a chemical spray to subdue Kaine after he was identified as one of the counterprotesters who allegedly used fireworks or a smoke bomb to disrupt a rally in support of President Donald Trump at the Minnesota State Capitol, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.”
The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree, eh what?
I lived in Atlanta for a year in the 90’s and visited Stone Mountain a couple of times. Prior to that I had never heard of it. Just incredible that some would propose destroying it.
The experience started my love affair with America and their people. Just an amazing, wonderful country.
P.S In my experience the north is more racist than the south who are just more open about it.
Time for Trump to call out the National Guard and do a Kent State job on these alt-left anarchists. Perhaps a lesson on violence will be met with violence is required before it all descends into civil war. The violent offenders are the Marxists just like here in Australia.
People who were never slaves are fighting people who were never Nazis over a confederate/democrat statue erected by democrats, because democrats can’t stand their own history anymore and somehow it’s Trumps fault? FFS.
The Green-Left religion is certainly hardening up. Sacrificing babies, food laws, ritual self-emasculation, weather worship, jihads and now iconoclasm.
And right on cue:
VICE Magazine Tweet Calls for Blowing Up Mount Rushmore
Clearly the monument to white supremacist, militarist, slave owner George Washington will have to be consigned to the dustbin of history in our brave new world.
This post:
About the best composition to come from your hand Steve
IDefender of the faith
You reveal how very juvenile the left is.
Very well written Steve.
And they sat out 8 years of Obama before demanding the immediate destruction of statues.
Like R-G-R for 6 years, then we get shouts for tampon tax removal and SSM.
Woody Kaine
More like limpy Kaine
Short, to the point and needed to be said in order to criticise those who deliberately turned the protests into a violent confrontation.
They’re gonna hate you.
I suppose the left nazis here will take a leaf out of the US democrat nazis and start destroying historic statues here ,except of course the ones to the indigenius bludgers , -who have never contributes a solitary thing to Australia . The Kent state option suggested earlier is becoming more likely daily they will whine when they cop it like all spoilt kids when they finally get a smack serves the little bastards right they’ve been looking fo it for ages .
Given the long historical links of the Democratic Party to slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, KKK, racism and, in more modern times, race-baiting and the separation of communities along racial lines to the continuing detriment of African-Americans, isn’t it time we banned the Democrats?
This is superb writing, Steve. Excellent summary. Hopefully the likes of Hannity or Rush will continue with this correct line of thought. Even Gingrich.