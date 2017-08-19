Open Forum: August 19, 2017

August 19, 2017
  Noodles Romanoff
    August 19, 2017 at 12:04 am

  Fisky
    August 19, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Oh no! Muslim terror attack in Finland. If only they had another million!

  ArthurB
    August 19, 2017 at 12:13 am

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    August 19, 2017 at 12:15 am

  Haidee
    August 19, 2017 at 12:18 am

  DrBeauGan
    August 19, 2017 at 12:20 am

  dover_beach
    August 19, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I don’t know what you’re asking. I made a joke about trees, dogs and corporations. I referred to a transsexual marriage case, and some famous British ones obliquely. What other “natural persons” could ever be married?

    Go back to what I asked: Secondly, if a mark of marriage involves it being a union between the sexes, is there any ratio that establishes that marriage must be a relationship between natural persons? I’m asking this because the cases on marriage all take it as read that this involves a relationship between the sexes, as Black’s Law Dictionary makes clear. Which explains, if it is indeed absent as ratio, [this] was only because it was never in dispute. The same, I would suggest, pertains [to it] be[ing] a relationship between natural person[s]. So I would not be surprised if the same situation in the law obtains here as well.

    Brehon law apparently recognised 10 kinds of marriage. Making such a distinction in a precedent based system is a formalisation.

    I agree, but what united these 1o kinds of the same species?

  C.L.
    August 19, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Malcolm Turnbull set to announce plan to ban Muslim immigration re-build the nation’s streets, fill them with bollards and provide do-it-yourself kits to stop vehicle attacks …

    Yes, really:

    Turnbull to unveil anti-vehicle attack strategy.

    Malcolm Turnbull is set to unveil a plan to secure high-risk pedestrian areas from rogue vehicle attacks such as that committed in Barce­lona and other major European centres.

    In an acknowledgment that police and governments won’t be able to secure every area, businesses, councils and private operators will be co-opted into the new counter-terrorism measure.

    They will be given do-it-yourself toolkits to protect themselves against so-called “hostile vehicle’’ attacks…

    A counter-terrorism strategy document, expected to be released tomorrow, will provide the most comprehensive advice yet on how businesses can mitigate against the threat of terrorist attack…

    It offers basic advice on how to counter such assaults, such as by installing bollards or reconfiguring the line of approach to a venue by installing chicanes or angled approaches that prevent vehicles from gaining speed.

  MPH
    August 19, 2017 at 12:49 am

  C.L.
    August 19, 2017 at 12:49 am

    They will be given do-it-yourself toolkits to protect themselves against so-called “hostile vehicle’’ attacks…

    Just give them Glocks, you cockhead.

  dover_beach
    August 19, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Conservatives move rightward:

    Personalities like Shapiro, Crowder and Michael J.Knowles, who love to shame the left for their denial of statistical, scientific and observable differences between the sexes, suddenly would not give the same credence to the subject of statistical, scientific, and observable differences between ethnicities. They consistently demonize or dismiss members of the AltRight or others who would talk extensively on these subjects like Jared Taylor and Charles Murray. They would apply the leftist technique of ‘guilt by association’ to other conservatives who attended rallies where AltRight members happened to be, or who referenced studies by Taylor or Murray, even though these conservatives didn’t espouse their political views.

    They attribute all verifiable differences between ethnicities as a cultural/environmental issue, which is a perfectly valid position, but they won’t even entertain the studies, facts, and statistics that support a potential genetic component. And then try to arrogantly shame people for exploring these interesting theories. Isn’t it the sign of a true intellectual to entertain ideas without dismissing or espousing them? Where is the intellectualism here? Is ethnic genetic differences the last true taboo?

    There is considerably more there, so read the whole thing. He’s right about the fact that conservatives are, understandably enough, very, very reluctant to give up on their civic nationalism and accept the reality of identity politics. But they will do so, they are doing so, because they have no other choice unless they are to follow Bill Kristol’s lead and openly acknowledge their own leftism.

    Identity is the current dimension of politics, and it will be so for the rest of this century.

