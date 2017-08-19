Liberty Quote
Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.— H.L. Mencken

-
Open Forum: August 19, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
maybe First
Maybe secondst
Oh no! Muslim terror attack in Finland. If only they had another million!
fourth!
Fifth!!! My day is made!
I claim this tread, in the name of Robert E Lee, “Stonewall” Jackson, and JEB Stewart. Also, in the name of the Zulu Warriors, who assaulted Cemetery Ridge, at Gettysburg, under the command of Erwin Rommel. Figure that one out in your spare time, Gen Snowflake.
Oh, too late
I wanted to claim the thread in the name of the Kapyong warriors
My weather app promises a thunderstorm on Sunday. Mind you, I’ve been had before on that front.
Go back to what I asked: Secondly, if a mark of marriage involves it being a union between the sexes, is there any ratio that establishes that marriage must be a relationship between natural persons? I’m asking this because the cases on marriage all take it as read that this involves a relationship between the sexes, as Black’s Law Dictionary makes clear. Which explains, if it is indeed absent as ratio, [this] was only because it was never in dispute. The same, I would suggest, pertains [to it] be[ing] a relationship between natural person[s]. So I would not be surprised if the same situation in the law obtains here as well.
I agree, but what united these 1o kinds of the same species?
Malcolm Turnbull set to announce plan to
ban Muslim immigrationre-build the nation’s streets, fill them with bollards and provide do-it-yourself kits to stop vehicle attacks …
Yes, really:
Turnbull to unveil anti-vehicle attack strategy.
That is a dirty joke on so many levels…
Here’s an idea …
Just give them Glocks, you cockhead.
Conservatives move rightward:
Identity is the current dimension of politics, and it will be so for the rest of this century.
?th