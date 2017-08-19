Liberty Quote
When the far Left was a global force, the mainstream liberal Left had to draw dividing lines and defend itself from its attacks. Now that the far Left threatens no one, the borders have gone. The media would hound from public life any conservative who shared platforms with members of a neo-Nazi group. But respectable leftists can now associate with those who would once have been regarded as poisonous extremists — and no one notices.— Nick Cohen
-
Recent Comments
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Shy Ted on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- lotocoti on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- johanna on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- cohenite on On Brandis v Hanson
- Fisky on On Brandis v Hanson
- rickw on On Brandis v Hanson
- Fisky on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- duncanm on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Snoopy on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- BoyfromTottenham on Weird times in the energy market
- duncanm on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- duncanm on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- cynical1 on On Brandis v Hanson
- johanna on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Nerblnob on David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- stackja on On Brandis v Hanson
- Top Ender on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Weird times in the energy market
- On Brandis v Hanson
- Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- The Taliban of the modern American left
- The radical right in 1987
- The rules are for other people
- I knew they were out to lunch …
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Wasn’t me
- PDT reveals his soul
- ‘Progressive’ Policies Have Regressed Us Back to the 1950s
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Prehistory of the Alt-right
- Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Draining the Canberra Swamp
- So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong wait and see.
- Warty – Charlottesville
- Karma
- Guest Post: The Magic Pudding Electricity Theory
- The Corbyn Plan
- These are not unrelated stories
- Cross-Post: Parnell McGuinness: Same Sex Marriage ‘yes’ campaign could lose if mismanaged
- The Gipper one more time
- David Leyonhjelm on the Murray Darling basin plan
- Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017
- The Economist discusses Say’s Law
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Violence in Charlottesville
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity prices
- An excess supply of economic illiteracy
- Okay – these foreigners are infesting our Parliament story is getting boring
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: August 19, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
259 Responses to Open Forum: August 19, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
I have seen quotes on the internet claiming that indigenous IQ averages about 62. That seems to me way low. But let’s say it’s true, it makes you wonder how much of the gap could be closed by better nutrition, forcing kids to go to school, and so on.
What line will the ABC take when a lone wolf with no apparent motive and NTDWI injures or kills an aboriginal?
It’s a long article I know, but does the good Dr Bain seriously expect anyone who isn’t barking mad to even contemplate bringing these children back to the West?
You are a master of the half truth. Of course I assume that the white university professor is smarter than the Indian taxi driver. I would probably be right. This has nothing to do with the “hard wiring” of my brain about race. It’s just a fact, based on reality, which was not “hard wired” into my brain.
When you have time, perhaps you could explain how the children of the post-war immigrants, especially the Greek and Italian peasant ones, did so well. Low IQ almost to a person. Oh, and the Maltesers. All their parents had were a few goats and withering grape vines in the old country. No education, would no doubt have scored low on an IQ test.
I think, too, that you should acknowledge that IQ tests don’t measure wisdom or judgement.
Bwahahahahahahaha!
Monty, don’t ever change.
THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!
Thanks for proving that you are so amazingly stupid as to have not yet realised that trump’s enemies include the RINO’s who are part of the Washington power elite.
That’s been obvious to everyone with an above room temperature IQ for well over two years (I know that you aspire to one day having a room temperature IQ). Remember the establishment Republicans lining up in opposition to Trump all through the pre-election period? No? Too stupid to notice that, were you?
I mean, POTUS is deliberately promoting non-establishment Republicans to run against incumbent Establishment Washington elite RINO’s in Congress and the senate. And even with that evidence you still have not worked it out yet?
THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!
THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!
THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!
Dude, you are hilariously funny. And you have to be actually retarded. How can you be so brainless and not make messes in the house?
He banned incandescent lightbulbs to save us from globalclimatewarmingchange.
Be grateful he didn’t ban the internal combustion engine to save us from rogue vehicle attacks.
Daily Mail reporting that David Bowie was a child molester. Cooler than Rolf and Cliff so he got a pass, I guess. Plus the dead can’t sue.
Bowie virtually never expressed an interest in children as a part of his shows nor incorporated them in his act. Did he even have children? I’m calling Bullshit on this one, unless the record of note Daily Mail comes up with a smoking gun.
Rockspiders from Mars?
That would be such a sad sight, for Axle-Magpie it would be into battle without weapons. Brains -v- Balderdash
My bet. A tax/levy/surcharge of 30% on rogue vehicles.