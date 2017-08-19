Open Forum: August 19, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, August 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

259 Responses to Open Forum: August 19, 2017

1 2
  1. Fisky
    #2473554, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I have seen quotes on the internet claiming that indigenous IQ averages about 62. That seems to me way low. But let’s say it’s true, it makes you wonder how much of the gap could be closed by better nutrition, forcing kids to go to school, and so on.

  2. incoherent rambler
    #2473558, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:30 am

    What line will the ABC take when a lone wolf with no apparent motive and NTDWI injures or kills an aboriginal?

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2473559, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Fears for the future of Sharrouf orphans trapped in Syria’s war zone

    The Australian
    12:00AM August 19, 2017
    Mark Schliebs
    Reporter
    Brisbane
    @mark_schliebs

    The weight of the Sharrouf family — as it has many times before — rests on the shoulders of a 16-year-old who has been married to at least two foreign Islamic State fighters since she was dragged off to Syria by her parents.

    Almost two years ago, Zaynab Sharrouf — then 14 and in distress — went from hospital to hospital in Raqqa, trying to get treatment for her mother, Tara Nettleton. The treatment wasn’t enough to save her life.

    This week her terrorist father, Khaled Sharrouf, and two of her brothers have been killed, leaving Zaynab and her younger siblings Hoda and Humzeh orphaned.

    Defence Minister Marise Payne said yesterday the government had reliable reports of the deaths of Sharrouf and two of his sons, Abdullah, 12, and Zarqawi, 11.

    Alexandra Bain, a Canadian researcher at St Thomas University who has been interviewing Islamic State members in the conflict zone since 2014, told The Weekend Australian: “If she is now alive, Zaynab Sharrouf is responsible for the care and protection of her remaining siblings … and her two-year-old daughter, Ayesha.”

    Although she will not confirm or deny the identity of her sources, Dr Bain — who is also the director of Hayat Canada Family Support, which provides support for the families of people who have fallen prey to extremism — has been well aware of the plight of Zaynab and her siblings in Syria.

    She described their parents as “a violent criminal with diagnosed mental illness and the mother, an abused woman suffering at his hands … It now appears that both of Zaynab’s parents are dead.

    “Despite Zaynab’s best efforts to get her mother … to a hospital in Raqqa in September 2015, she died of complications following surgery for what appeared to be appendicitis, possibly exacerbated by an existing kidney condition.

    “The first hospital Zaynab rushed her mother to turned them away because it was filled with the wounded and dying from an airstrike on a local mosque.

    “According to sources close to the family, a second hospital agreed to the surgery only after a friend, an Arabic-speaking jihadist, physically threatened hospital physicians. Nettleton survived the emergency surgery but died days later as a result of complications.”

    At the time, Zaynab believed her father had already been killed in an airstrike that killed her husband — Sharrouf’s best friend from Sydney, Mohamed Elomar.

    The Sharroufs had been living in the same house near the southern bank of the Euphrates River in Raqqa. They shared the house with former Melbourne woman Zehra Duman and an American widow, after the pair’s Australian husbands were killed while fighting with the terror group.

    They also shared the house with women and children from the Yazidi ethno-religious group of Iraq who were enslaved by Islamic State and either given or traded to Sharrouf and Elomar.

    The widows were expected to ­remain in mourning and not ­remarry for four months and 10 days under the Islamic concept of iddah, or patience, according to a 2015 report by Britain’s Institute of Strategic Dialogue and King’s College London.

    It is not known when, but sometime after Elomar’s death Zaynab remarried, this time to a foreign fighter from Saudi Arabia, another source with knowledge of the family in Raqqa said.

    Her fate is unknown, but Dr Bain fears for her future.

    “In my own research, approximately one-quarter of the ISIS members I have been able to follow and interview online have been women,” she said.

    “Many of these women have had one or more children since ­arriving in Syria. Many of these children will have died in the bombardments or lost their parents.”

    She urged governments to do more to bring the children of the Islamic State back to their homes.

    “They have been indoctrinated into extremist ideology and are suffering untold violence daily. It is not their fault,” she said.

    “Governments should make every effort to repatriate the children of groups like ISIS to their home countries and provide them with programs that help them reintegrate into a normal life outside of this extremist cult.”

    It’s a long article I know, but does the good Dr Bain seriously expect anyone who isn’t barking mad to even contemplate bringing these children back to the West?

  4. johanna
    #2473560, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2473500, posted on August 19, 2017 at 10:36 am

    f a stranger who is black or white or Asian or whatever starts talking with me, I have ZERO prior assumption about what their individual IQ might be before the discussion starts. I let that reveal itself over the course of the conversation. Their group attributes are, for my purposes, irrelevant.

    Bollocks! your brain has already wired in any perceived differences you have experienced over time as a stereotype. This claim to know how one’s brain is wired neutrally is just a form of virtue signaling.

    You are a master of the half truth. Of course I assume that the white university professor is smarter than the Indian taxi driver. I would probably be right. This has nothing to do with the “hard wiring” of my brain about race. It’s just a fact, based on reality, which was not “hard wired” into my brain.

    When you have time, perhaps you could explain how the children of the post-war immigrants, especially the Greek and Italian peasant ones, did so well. Low IQ almost to a person. Oh, and the Maltesers. All their parents had were a few goats and withering grape vines in the old country. No education, would no doubt have scored low on an IQ test.

    I think, too, that you should acknowledge that IQ tests don’t measure wisdom or judgement.

  5. Marcus Classis
    #2473561, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Bwahahahahahahaha!

    Monty, don’t ever change.

    Trump’s opponents on Capitol Hill are elected Republicans, which he has shown by attacking them on a near-daily basis. Trump’s opponents in the media (as Bannon sees it from the Breitbart perspective) are Drudge and Murdoch, both Republicans. Trump’s opponents in corporate America are Republicans, e.g. the CEOs who just left his councils.

    THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!

    Thanks for proving that you are so amazingly stupid as to have not yet realised that trump’s enemies include the RINO’s who are part of the Washington power elite.

    That’s been obvious to everyone with an above room temperature IQ for well over two years (I know that you aspire to one day having a room temperature IQ). Remember the establishment Republicans lining up in opposition to Trump all through the pre-election period? No? Too stupid to notice that, were you?

    I mean, POTUS is deliberately promoting non-establishment Republicans to run against incumbent Establishment Washington elite RINO’s in Congress and the senate. And even with that evidence you still have not worked it out yet?

    THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!
    THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!
    THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!THWACK!

    Dude, you are hilariously funny. And you have to be actually retarded. How can you be so brainless and not make messes in the house?

  6. lotocoti
    #2473562, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:35 am

    MALCOLM Turnbull is set to unveil a plan to secure high-rise pedestrian areas from rogue vehicle attacks similar to what occurred in Barcelona.

    He banned incandescent lightbulbs to save us from globalclimatewarmingchange.
    Be grateful he didn’t ban the internal combustion engine to save us from rogue vehicle attacks.

  7. Shy Ted
    #2473563, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Daily Mail reporting that David Bowie was a child molester. Cooler than Rolf and Cliff so he got a pass, I guess. Plus the dead can’t sue.
    Bowie virtually never expressed an interest in children as a part of his shows nor incorporated them in his act. Did he even have children? I’m calling Bullshit on this one, unless the record of note Daily Mail comes up with a smoking gun.
    Rockspiders from Mars?

  8. Tintarella di Luna
    #2473564, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    My pleasure. I’d pay good money to see Ayan Hirsi Ali vs Yassmin Axle Magpie any day.

    That would be such a sad sight, for Axle-Magpie it would be into battle without weapons. Brains -v- Balderdash

  9. incoherent rambler
    #2473565, posted on August 19, 2017 at 11:39 am

    MALCOLM Turnbull is set to unveil a plan to secure high-rise pedestrian areas from rogue vehicle attacks similar to what occurred in Barcelona.

    My bet. A tax/levy/surcharge of 30% on rogue vehicles.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *