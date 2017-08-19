Open Forum: August 19, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, August 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

764 Responses to Open Forum: August 19, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. The Beer Whisperer
    #2474253, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:55 am

    m0nty
    #2474194, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:53 am
    So you admit that left-wing terrorists mobilised against 100 people?

    What terrorism? You mean like the Nazi terrorism in Charlottesville? There was none of that.

    Another day, another rake.

  2. srr
    #2474254, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:56 am

    What m0nty and The Rest of The Left don’t want anyone thinking about is how after Charlottesville, Real Trumpians got busy warning people against the well meaning but genuinely misguided, and the actual Traitors within, who were gathering mobs of deeply emotionally worked up people to bloody battles against each other, that would do nothing but produce twisted images and soundbites for the UN owned traitors to use against patriots.

    Most got the message and stayed home to let the ANTIFA Mobsters stand out in all their savage, deranged, God and Country hating evil.

    Hey m0nty, just wait ’til the next Trump Rally (like all of his rallies), and compare those numbers of neat, respectful, smart and loving Trumpsters, against the deranged UN/ANTIFA Mobsters, and then ask yourself why MORE and MORE people are choosing to Side With The Sane, Capable and Productive Trumpsters.

  3. Tintarella di Luna
    #2474256, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Nixon sets the record straight
    The controversial former police and fire authority chief has hit back at critics, and defended her leadership style.

    I note Jane Caro is involved, she’s had a standing start in mediocrity and has written mediocrely and about mediocrity her entire career.

  4. Nick
    #2474258, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    With the carrying on over a death in Charlotte, wait till they find out about the 19 dead in Barcelona. Oh wait.

  5. Baldrick
    #2474259, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Says the man who’s buttons pose a greater risk to national security than Hanson’s burka:

    Insiders ABC ✔ @InsidersABC
    Malcolm Farr says Pauline Hanson’s burka stunt shows she is not interested in national security. #Insiders

  6. Boambee John
    #2474260, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    rickw at 0945

    Munty’s mates operate in a bubble free of any real knowledge of history, this saves them from dying from embarrassment.

    Imagine their embarrassment should they ever discover that communism lasted longer than nazism, and killed many more innocents.

    Oh, sorry, if communism killed them, then by definition they were not innocent. As one of m0nty’s many predecessors in support of left fascism said, they were just “cockroaches being crushed”.

    Nothing like the feeling that they are back in control, even if it does take odds of 200 to one, to bring out the inner Stalin in the m0ntys of this world.

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2474261, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Just about to make a cuppa and go watch the sun yawn. Then see what the day brings.

    I hope it brings calm for you Helen and that your mother recovers to live into her nineties. Perhaps that which we fear most and longest is never so bad when it actually happens. I cried hard for my mother and then accepted her death in order to honor her life by organizing her funeral and writing her eulogy. I still cry for her even now, years later, at the oddest times, and over such little things.

    I needed a needle and cotton the other day and having misplaced my usual sewing bag (composed mostly of old hotel freebies) I went hunting for it in the back of a cupboard. In there I came across Mum’s neat collection of needles, cotton reels and press studs still in the small and cheap split-edged vinyl container she kept them in. I hadn’t had the heart to throw it away but had forgotten about it. As I opened the lid with its faux embedded tapestry, on top was a flat little fancy pincushion in the shape of an elegant lady’s broad-brimmed hat, and I just collapsed in grief when I thought of her fingers being the last to push in the little pins that were collected stuck into it.

    She’d only owned hat of such elegance once, on her wedding day.

    Helen and Mayfly have shown us today the true blessings of a sunny morning.
    Thank you both for that.

  8. Nick
    #2474262, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Insiders ABC ✔ @InsidersABC
    Malcolm Farr says Pauline Hanson’s burka stunt shows she is not interested in national security. #Insiders

    So what are you saying Mal, don’t say anything about Muslims lest they don’t tell us their plans to blow us up? Didn’t you tell us previously that such people were peaceful and criticism was racist ?

  9. Baldrick
    #2474263, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Pimp My Ride was sooo last decade.

    Drag Your Mailbox for homo-hoedowns is the latest craze.

  10. C.L.
    #2474264, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Scientist denounces sun … this is real:

    From Kansas, the eclipse goes to Missouri, still mostly bypassing black people.

  11. C.L.
    #2474265, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Everyone has to stop saying Muslims are dangerous … or they’ll kill people.

  12. Crossie
    #2474266, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Miranda Devine’s page in the Sunday Telegraph today is emblematic of the government, the media and the elites attitudes to our society.

    Top half of the page deals with Jayden Duong’s attempted firebombing of the ACL office in Canberra and the bottom half shows Pauline Hanson and a plea not to ban the burqa.

    The powers-that-be hid the firebomber from view for as long as they could while Pauline was labelled as “repellent” for daring to highlight the failings of the same powers-that-be when it comes to security.

    At a glance the reader can surmise that nobody cares a whit what majority of Australians think or want, all concern is with the Islamic minority and an even smaller gay minority.

  13. H B Bear
    #2474268, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:11 am

    For an overweight j’ism plodder on Newscorp’s online dumping ground, Fat Fingers Farr is full of insights today. No wonder Ol’ Leathery has him back week after week.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *