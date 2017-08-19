Open Forum: August 19, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, August 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,008 Responses to Open Forum: August 19, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2474542, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Jordan Peterson

    I find that my life typically runs smoother if I use my own common sense and the rather positive yet vague ramblings of a long dead ancient radical J$w hippy rather than follow the instructions of people on Youtube.
    Also not watching Youtube helps too.

    Always remember, every sane person is a complete and utter failure at being mentally ill.
    The poor dumb b$stards.

    🙂

  2. Arky
    #2474543, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Remember that Evergreen academic Bret Weinstein?
    The guy who was a progressive until he objected to the idea of the whites staying off campus for a day of absence? And a riot ensued.
    His Twitter feed makes interesting reading.

    Bret Weinstein‏Verified account @BretWeinstein · Aug 11

    Bret Weinstein Retweeted Christina Sommers

    Makes a terrible kind of sense. The anti-enlightenment must disrupt all mechanisms of processing and growth (inquiry, narrative, discourse).

    Bret Weinstein added,

    Christina SommersVerified account @CHSommers
    Gender madness intensifying: Now it’s hit young-adult books. http://www.vulture.com/2017/08/the-toxic-drama-of-ya-twitter.html

    Bret Weinstein‏Verified account @BretWeinstein · Aug 11

    Working on it. But you’d be surprised at how many on the “right” have been driven right by intolerance. It’s a mistake to exclude them…

  4. H B Bear
    #2474545, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I see Tim Flannery has gig presenting Catalyst.

    Make Catalyst Great Again.

  5. mh
    #2474546, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    George Brandis told Parliament in 2014 that “people do have a right to be bigots”. Now he gets standing applause from the Greens – while he fights back tears – for attacking Pauline Hanson for highlighting a medieval piece of clothing. FFS Brandis, just go and do something else.

  6. Viva
    #2474547, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Remember US Senator Chuck Schumer cracking up over Trump’s proposed travel ban.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ufbw6wGSbew

    And now we have a quavering George Brandis.

    What is it with Lefties tearing up over Muslims?

  7. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2474548, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    A gas/chemical weapon attack in metropolitan Australia, with middle class civilian casualties, will see the government of the day nose-dive in the polls (perhaps irrecoverably) within Ten seconds.
    The presstitutes will, within Ten seconds, realign their priorities to anti-terrorism as first, second & third priorities (daylight will be fourth)

    “Gay marriage? Huh, what’s that? Get the eff outta my way you dingo, I’m busy writing an article on how the government [insert here name of current PM – now hate figure] has never paid attention to the muslim threat.”

  8. Bill Thompson
    #2474549, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    I missed some of “Insiders” this morning but I thought the bits I did see were fair & occasionally hilarious. The troops waited in the lobby until the cab arrived, rather than come out for a chat but at least they didn’t go the “Billy Backdoor” routine!

    https://youtu.be/egvo3ixHiwQ

