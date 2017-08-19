Liberty Quote
Freedom granted only when it is known beforehand that its effects will be beneficial is not freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- val majkus on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- John64 on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Makka on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Boambee John on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Oh come on on On Brandis v Hanson
- Fisky on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Boambee John on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- classical_hero on The Taliban of the modern American left
- Rafe Champion on David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- cohenite on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- twostix on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- H B Bear on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Makka on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Mon on David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- Rafe Champion on Roundup 20 Aug
- Mark from Melbourne on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Slayer of Memes on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- twostix on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- rickw on Open Forum: August 19, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Roundup 20 Aug
- David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- Who is laughing now?
- Weird times in the energy market
- On Brandis v Hanson
- Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- The Taliban of the modern American left
- The radical right in 1987
- The rules are for other people
- I knew they were out to lunch …
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Wasn’t me
- PDT reveals his soul
- ‘Progressive’ Policies Have Regressed Us Back to the 1950s
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Prehistory of the Alt-right
- Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Draining the Canberra Swamp
- So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong wait and see.
- Warty – Charlottesville
- Karma
- Guest Post: The Magic Pudding Electricity Theory
- The Corbyn Plan
- These are not unrelated stories
- Cross-Post: Parnell McGuinness: Same Sex Marriage ‘yes’ campaign could lose if mismanaged
- The Gipper one more time
- David Leyonhjelm on the Murray Darling basin plan
- Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017
- The Economist discusses Say’s Law
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Violence in Charlottesville
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: August 19, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,304 Responses to Open Forum: August 19, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
Navy Rail Gun to Test Rapid Fire & Move Closer to Combat
Propelled by an electrical current and traveling at speeds up to Mach 7.5, the US Navy’s Hyper Velocity Projectile can shoot out of a rail gun to destroy enemy ships, vehicles
The promise of this seemingly futuristic weapon system is no longer a thing of mystery, speculation or sci-fi movies but rather somehing nearing operational use in combat. The weapon brings such force, power and range that is the kind of thing which could hold enemies at risk from greater distances and attack targets with a fire and kinetic energy force equivalent to a multi-ton vehicle moving at 160 miles per hour, developers have said.
The Office of Naval Research is now bringing the electromagnetic rail gun out of the laboratory and into field demonstrations at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s new rail gun Rep-Rate Test Site at Terminal Range.
Indeed, and I’m betting that any male who so much as glanced in her general direction would have been accused of being some kind of pervert.
Or this.
Brandis’ performance in the Senate after Pauline made her dramatic burqa-clad entrance was a self-beclownment of SHY proportions. He was trying so hard to sound Ciceronian but came off sounding verbally constipated; oafish, jowly, incoherent and but so obviously impotent, and he knew it.
No.
notwithstanding the colourful variety they all look like George Brandis
at 7.32pm: That’s true; as Archbishop, the courageous George Pell, Cardinal
purged the seminary and made enemies. A vicious, powerful group seek vengeance.
But he’ll be okay.
.
“…. waste most of their posts berating ..” who??
wouldn’t that be monty? specifically? No.1 Berated, surely
“accidentally read their posts”, Delta A?
((Smile and nod)) ((Smile and nod))
Sincerely, I hope you don’t encourage your ‘grandies’ to denounce others as “stupid”.
Parents and teachers frown upon this sort of labelling.
.
‘Bonkers’ is acceptable
but only from Mr B.
Ehhhh, Snoopy. I think it is. I might, or might not, have included a superfluous ‘s’ and omitted ‘do you’ in front of the English translation, but … it does mean ‘understand’, followed by a question mark.
Baldrick is clearly not about…
Fuck off Septic.
The standing ovation from the Greens and Labor rammed home just how embarrassing it was.
He couldn’t have acted less like a man if he danced in a frock on the tranny’s float at the gay mardi gras.
As a muslim you don’t get radicalised since being muslim means you are already radicalised compared to Western values. What the terrorist bastards get is galvanised into action. That’s the difference between a muslim and a muslim terrorist: they’re both radicalised with the terrorist acting on his radicalisation.
That was half of it. The other half was Brandis, in a building protected by armed guards, bollards and an exclusion zone, telling those of us who don’t have such facilities what nice people Muzzo’s were.
why are we having a ‘survey’ instead of a postal vote?
Ah, Brandis said today that it was a ‘postal plebiscite, Val!
Pauline Hanson has more stones than the entire TURNbull COAliTion Team, she is a legend – a little red-head from Ipswich has had a profound effect on the political landscape in Australia — she will be remembered while every other passant like Brandis won’t even be a footnote.
The male police officer in Spain who killed four of the armed attackers in the beach town was ex Spanish Legion and well trained in firearms. Via Daily Mail.
Meanwhile Police Services in Australia go full steam ahead on the equality / diversity 50/50 jobs plan which is much more important than selecting the best candidates.
Wow.
The leftwing establishment is making an all-in attempt to eradicate the right off the Internet.
The alt-right, PJ Media, Pamella Gellar, conservative catholics, the lot:
Look for the word “monetising hate” that is the tell. That’s what they used to get Youtube to unperson conservative Youtubers. So they’re taking the Youtube model and applying it across the entire Internet.
This site would meet all requirements to be on the list.
Google removes Gab app for violating hate speech policy
Popular alt-right social network recently raised $1 million in crowdfunding campaign
My instinctive reaction was that this crossed a line and should get the answer no.
Every white expat in the 3rd world gets touched up , Dr BG. Par for the course. If you weaken you become inundated with “problems” only your money can solve. Hang tough and save yourself lots of headaches.
A terrific post above on our Pauline; vilified first time around, her home city of Ipswich sneered at, her occupation derided, and then imprisoned. The haters aren’t laughing now.
People are looking to her. While George looks just pitiful.
It’s not good anywhere – a certain Opposition Leader was mentored by George.
Bernardi’s following will grow
Please remember the ACL campaign against ssm
He didn’t consummate the marriage until she was nine. Factual consistency is important.
Trump must immediately proceed with anti- trust legislation to dismember the big tech companies.
That unit was originally raised as the Spanish equivalent of the French Foriegn Legion, and had just as many colorful characters.
左派是一种精神疾病
thanks Marcus, the stuff circulating on facebook is stipulating a ‘postal survey’ and make sure you’re enrolled with AEC – wondered when the change of noun happened
No body outside the control of the people should have the power that Google, etc are currently about to start exercising.
Nationalist populism rests upon the idea that corporate power is government power wielded in trust by private people for the national good.
If google wants to insert itself into the people’s political arena it will need to renounce it’s government created protections as a corporation first in order to place it’s managers and owners back on an even footing with the populace they seek to abuse from behind the government created, maintained corporate veil.
vaguely remember some books about that legion featuring (I think) a character called Beau Geste – loved them when I was a kid
Do you hear this, Sinc?
I already have a Plan B. Do you? You need your next move planned or else you cease to exist.
The real resistance is us. The deep state is passing itself off as the underdog. They are obviously lying.
That video of Malcolm Robert’s interview with Emma Alberici was quite something.
I’m trying to recall another interview where an elected member of Parliament has been treated with such aggressive, bristling and condescending contempt but so far I’ve drawn a blank.
The abc bint is furious, impotent and nasty and if she is the best they’ve got the abc is worth fuck-all.
The only way the abc can be fixed is to shut the festering pile of shit down, all the arseholes in the abc soviet need to get real fucking jobs.
You and Rabz aren’t joined at the hip are you?
If they can do it to Microcuck, they can do it to Facecuck and Cucker.
As an aside (and not to beat any further on the completely discredited “libertarian” movement) – the current situation of giant monopoly companies consipiring with each other to run the universe is basically exactly the obvious outcome of an ideology which bizarrely simultaneously argues against government regulation, and for government created limited liability corporations.
What the hell even is that?
Breaking news, from the Oz. “Team Turnbull” launches from catastrophe to crisis, and back to disaster, in a way I haven’t seen since the Whitlam “Reign of Terror.”
AT&T became Baby Bells.
latest Newspoll figures are out
That makes #18…
Since these things come out every 2 weeks then, unless there is a YUUUUUUUUGE turnaround in the fortunes of the
LNPTurnbull Coalition team, there are only 24 more weeks of Lord Waffleworth being PM before the magic number of 30 is reached and the 54 bed-wetters have to automatically dump him for someone else, based on his own precedent…
We may not get to my predicted Malotto date, but I can live with that if it means the end of Malcontent Termite…
Newspoll has the ALP 54/46 TPP. Turnbull Coalition Team primary vote 35%.
That is all she wrote, Waffleworth.
with Labor ahead of the Coalition by 54 to 46 per cent in two-party terms in the latest Newspoll.
Lib voters know they are being screwed over by Turdball and are walking . Good. The demise of the Liberal Party can’t come soon enough.
Will Waffles be able to match Gillard and get the Lieboral primary vote with a “2” in front of it? Lucy and Daddy would be pleased.
Don’t be daft.
Only sites that make a difference will be targeted as part of the campaign of hate by the left in the first round.
The point for casual conservatives to understand is that this very site is a bout ten times more “Hate” than half the sites that are going to come under attack by Google and the left. There is no diffentiation between “Nazi” and “conservative” in the minds of these people.
Here you go:
http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com.au/2010/11/loopy-virginia-trioli-doesny-know-who.html
Before I finish catching up, I can imagine that I may have to add (for the pet lovers), that my parentage is significant, not in that it’s anything to do with me, but that while great educated thinkers go on about understanding history so as not to repeat it, we had the same crimes committed by the same criminals, in Yugoslavia and Ukraine, in our recent living memory, as are now being done to the last of the great Western Nations of Christendom, and yet the m0nty & Co.’s mock off any warnings of it as ‘loopy’ ‘conspiracy nutter’ stuff, and the masses join them, because ….. *spit* ………………………….
The “libertarian” movement have nothing to say at all about large corporations working hand in glove with the state to eradicate free speech. Certainly, when Merkel and Zuckerberg were caught on tape discussing ways to censor people off Facebook, hardly any Twitter “libertarians” complained about this. Some were even visibly giddy with excitement that, at last, the haters and bigots will no longer have a space on the internet to complain about their borders being erased.
The leftwing establishment is making an all-in attempt to eradicate the right off the Internet.
This will end up in the US Supreme Court, where the definition of “hate speech” should come under close scrutiny. While it will probably be overturned there on First Amendment grounds, but there will be much disruption first.
Time far some activist (conservative or libertarian) lawyers to take the very loose definition of “hate speech” and subject some leftie pets to a touch of lawfare in the meantime, let them feel some pain also. Yassmin or Squalid Alley as first targets?
I think it may be time to start breaking up corporations. There are no reasons to allow them to even exist except in a very narrow range of industries that are difficult to scale (like shipping, banking and a few others). Otherwise, corporations should be completely banned.
So, 4Chan are on the side of Antifa & BLM?
Hoping to save them from themselves before they try to take on Sturgis?
Corporations are more left-wing on average than government departments. Certainly they are more effective at carrying out a Leftist agenda. The average IQ in a corporation is about 120, which is smart enough to be indoctrinated into Leftism, whereas most government workers are about 95-105 and don’t really comprehend what they’re doing. “Huh huh, trannies cool! Der!”
Val at 2133
Those would be the books by PC Wren, but about the French Foreign Legion, not the Spanish.
The Spanish Legion’s moment in the sun came when it supported Franco in the Spanish Civil War.
Mike of Marion
#2474785, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:06 pm
Fascinating reading about the issues the Boeing B-52H has if and when replacing/updating engines may occur.
http://www.airpowerstrategy.com/2016/11/22/old-dog-new-engines/
Mike of Marion – Thanks – as an Aircraft Groupie and excellent article
Hoping to save them from themselves before they try to take on Sturgis?
That I wanna see.
Thanks cohenite; I hadn’t forgotten that La Trioli once showed everyone in TV land that she regarded Barnaby as loopy, certainly an impressive effort but nowhere near Alberici’s sustained 7 minutes of sneering and condescension.
I am suffering from a severe case of pink knees. I sat on my balcony in my new bathers, in the sun and the rain. My knees haven’t been exposed to the weather for some time. I’m not sure how they feel about it. But the pinkness must signify something.
The thunderstorm didn’t materialise. I never thought it would.
thanks Stackja; went looking and these are the books I remember https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beau_Geste
by PC Wren
Never saw the movie but looks interesting