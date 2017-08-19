Open Forum: August 19, 2017

  1. OldOzzie
    #2474811, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Navy Rail Gun to Test Rapid Fire & Move Closer to Combat

    Propelled by an electrical current and traveling at speeds up to Mach 7.5, the US Navy’s Hyper Velocity Projectile can shoot out of a rail gun to destroy enemy ships, vehicles

    The promise of this seemingly futuristic weapon system is no longer a thing of mystery, speculation or sci-fi movies but rather somehing nearing operational use in combat. The weapon brings such force, power and range that is the kind of thing which could hold enemies at risk from greater distances and attack targets with a fire and kinetic energy force equivalent to a multi-ton vehicle moving at 160 miles per hour, developers have said.

    The Office of Naval Research is now bringing the electromagnetic rail gun out of the laboratory and into field demonstrations at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s new rail gun Rep-Rate Test Site at Terminal Range.

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2474812, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Is that a euphemism for flopping out a dug during proceedings?

    Indeed, and I’m betting that any male who so much as glanced in her general direction would have been accused of being some kind of pervert.

  4. Tintarella di Luna
    #2474814, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    So Brandis does actually want to ban the burqa.

    Brandis’ performance in the Senate after Pauline made her dramatic burqa-clad entrance was a self-beclownment of SHY proportions. He was trying so hard to sound Ciceronian but came off sounding verbally constipated; oafish, jowly, incoherent and but so obviously impotent, and he knew it.

  5. Snoopy
    #2474815, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    What’s Italian for ‘understand’? Capische?

    No.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2474817, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Or this.

    notwithstanding the colourful variety they all look like George Brandis

  7. Haidee
    #2474818, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    at 7.32pm: That’s true; as Archbishop, the courageous George Pell, Cardinal
    purged the seminary and made enemies. A vicious, powerful group seek vengeance.
    But he’ll be okay.

    .

    “…. waste most of their posts berating ..” who??
    wouldn’t that be monty? specifically? No.1 Berated, surely

    “accidentally read their posts”, Delta A?
    ((Smile and nod)) ((Smile and nod))

    Sincerely, I hope you don’t encourage your ‘grandies’ to denounce others as “stupid”.
    Parents and teachers frown upon this sort of labelling.
    .

    ‘Bonkers’ is acceptable
    but only from Mr B.

  8. Robert Mc
    #2474820, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Ehhhh, Snoopy. I think it is. I might, or might not, have included a superfluous ‘s’ and omitted ‘do you’ in front of the English translation, but … it does mean ‘understand’, followed by a question mark.

  9. Mark from Melbourne
    #2474822, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Baldrick is clearly not about…

    Fuck off Septic.

  10. jupes
    #2474823, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    He was trying so hard to sound Ciceronian but came off sounding verbally constipated; oafish, jowly, incoherent and but so obviously impotent, and he knew it.

    The standing ovation from the Greens and Labor rammed home just how embarrassing it was.

    He couldn’t have acted less like a man if he danced in a frock on the tranny’s float at the gay mardi gras.

  11. cohenite
    #2474825, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Police now suspect a missing imam of having radicalized the youths who allegedly attacked pedestrians in Barcelona

    As a muslim you don’t get radicalised since being muslim means you are already radicalised compared to Western values. What the terrorist bastards get is galvanised into action. That’s the difference between a muslim and a muslim terrorist: they’re both radicalised with the terrorist acting on his radicalisation.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2474826, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    The standing ovation from the Greens and Labor rammed home just how embarrassing it was.

    That was half of it. The other half was Brandis, in a building protected by armed guards, bollards and an exclusion zone, telling those of us who don’t have such facilities what nice people Muzzo’s were.

  13. val majkus
    #2474827, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    why are we having a ‘survey’ instead of a postal vote?

  14. Marcus Classis
    #2474829, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Ah, Brandis said today that it was a ‘postal plebiscite, Val!

  15. Tintarella di Luna
    #2474830, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    He couldn’t have acted less like a man if he danced in a frock on the tranny’s float at the gay mardi gras.

    Pauline Hanson has more stones than the entire TURNbull COAliTion Team, she is a legend – a little red-head from Ipswich has had a profound effect on the political landscape in Australia — she will be remembered while every other passant like Brandis won’t even be a footnote.

  16. BrettW
    #2474832, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    The male police officer in Spain who killed four of the armed attackers in the beach town was ex Spanish Legion and well trained in firearms. Via Daily Mail.

    Meanwhile Police Services in Australia go full steam ahead on the equality / diversity 50/50 jobs plan which is much more important than selecting the best candidates.

  17. twostix
    #2474834, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Wow.

    The leftwing establishment is making an all-in attempt to eradicate the right off the Internet.

    The alt-right, PJ Media, Pamella Gellar, conservative catholics, the lot:

    To summarize: Liberal ProPublica, working with the smear merchants at SPLC — powered by Google — sent a reporter out to issue not so veiled threats against conservative websites. It’s blatantly obvious that the goal here is to tank websites they disagree with by mounting a campaign to pressure their advertisers and tech providers to drop them as clients.

    Look for the word “monetising hate” that is the tell. That’s what they used to get Youtube to unperson conservative Youtubers. So they’re taking the Youtube model and applying it across the entire Internet.

    This site would meet all requirements to be on the list.

  18. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2474835, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Google removes Gab app for violating hate speech policy
    Popular alt-right social network recently raised $1 million in crowdfunding campaign

  19. Makka
    #2474839, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    My instinctive reaction was that this crossed a line and should get the answer no.

    Every white expat in the 3rd world gets touched up , Dr BG. Par for the course. If you weaken you become inundated with “problems” only your money can solve. Hang tough and save yourself lots of headaches.

  20. Haidee
    #2474840, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    A terrific post above on our Pauline; vilified first time around, her home city of Ipswich sneered at, her occupation derided, and then imprisoned. The haters aren’t laughing now.
    People are looking to her. While George looks just pitiful.
    It’s not good anywhere – a certain Opposition Leader was mentored by George.

    Bernardi’s following will grow
    Please remember the ACL campaign against ssm

  21. The Beer Whisperer
    #2474841, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    A statue or Mr and Mrs Mohammad – the six year old version – on their wedding day?

    He didn’t consummate the marriage until she was nine. Factual consistency is important.

  22. Arky
    #2474842, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Trump must immediately proceed with anti- trust legislation to dismember the big tech companies.

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2474843, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    The male police officer in Spain who killed four of the armed attackers in the beach town was ex Spanish Legion and well trained in firearms. Via Daily Mail.

    That unit was originally raised as the Spanish equivalent of the French Foriegn Legion, and had just as many colorful characters.

  24. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2474844, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    左派是一种精神疾病

  25. val majkus
    #2474845, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Ah, Brandis said today that it was a ‘postal plebiscite, Val!

    thanks Marcus, the stuff circulating on facebook is stipulating a ‘postal survey’ and make sure you’re enrolled with AEC – wondered when the change of noun happened

  26. twostix
    #2474846, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    No body outside the control of the people should have the power that Google, etc are currently about to start exercising.

    Nationalist populism rests upon the idea that corporate power is government power wielded in trust by private people for the national good.

    If google wants to insert itself into the people’s political arena it will need to renounce it’s government created protections as a corporation first in order to place it’s managers and owners back on an even footing with the populace they seek to abuse from behind the government created, maintained corporate veil.

  27. val majkus
    #2474847, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    That unit was originally raised as the Spanish equivalent of the French Foriegn Legion, and had just as many colorful characters.

    vaguely remember some books about that legion featuring (I think) a character called Beau Geste – loved them when I was a kid

  28. The Beer Whisperer
    #2474848, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    This site would meet all requirements to be on the list.

    Do you hear this, Sinc?

    I already have a Plan B. Do you? You need your next move planned or else you cease to exist.

    The real resistance is us. The deep state is passing itself off as the underdog. They are obviously lying.

  29. John64
    #2474849, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    That video of Malcolm Robert’s interview with Emma Alberici was quite something.

    I’m trying to recall another interview where an elected member of Parliament has been treated with such aggressive, bristling and condescending contempt but so far I’ve drawn a blank.

  30. rickw
    #2474850, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    The abc bint is furious, impotent and nasty and if she is the best they’ve got the abc is worth fuck-all.

    The only way the abc can be fixed is to shut the festering pile of shit down, all the arseholes in the abc soviet need to get real fucking jobs.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2474851, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    The only way the abc can be fixed is to shut the festering pile of shit down, all the arseholes in the abc soviet need to get real fucking jobs.

    You and Rabz aren’t joined at the hip are you?

  32. The Beer Whisperer
    #2474852, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Trump must immediately proceed with anti- trust legislation to dismember the big tech companies.

    If they can do it to Microcuck, they can do it to Facecuck and Cucker.

  33. twostix
    #2474853, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    As an aside (and not to beat any further on the completely discredited “libertarian” movement) – the current situation of giant monopoly companies consipiring with each other to run the universe is basically exactly the obvious outcome of an ideology which bizarrely simultaneously argues against government regulation, and for government created limited liability corporations.

    What the hell even is that?

  34. stackja
    #2474854, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    val majkus
    #2474847, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:33 pm
    That unit was originally raised as the Spanish equivalent of the French Foriegn Legion, and had just as many colorful characters.

    vaguely remember some books about that legion featuring (I think) a character called Beau Geste – loved them when I was a kid

    “Viking’s funeral”

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2474855, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Newspoll: Voters deliver brutal verdict on Coalition
    The Australian
    9:30PM August 20, 2017
    David Crowe
    Political correspondent
    Canberra
    @CroweDM

    NEWSPOLL EXCLUSIVE: Bill Shorten has gained more ground against Malcolm Turnbull in the wake of the furore over the citizenship of three cabinet ministers, with Labor ahead of the Coalition by 54 to 46 per cent in two-party terms in the latest Newspoll.

    Labor has climbed to its strongest primary vote this year with its core support at 38 per cent, up from 36 per cent two weeks ago.

    The latest Newspoll, conducted exclusively for The Australian, shows the government’s primary vote has fallen from 36 to 35 per cent.

    The results come after a fortnight that saw an internal Coalition row over same-sex marriage, the government’s decision to go ahead with a postal plebiscite on the issue, Mr Turnbull’s move to challenge big energy retailers on their prices and the storm over foreign citizenship.

    Mr Turnbull has lost ground to Mr Shorten in his personal standing with Australians but has held his lead as preferred prime minister, favoured by 43 per cent of voters compared with 33 per cent who prefer the Opposition Leader.

    Amid a furore over Pauline Hanson’s decision to wear a burka into the Senate, One Nation has increased its primary vote from 8 per cent to 9 per cent during the two weeks, showing no damage to her party from what her critics called an offensive stunt.

    Breaking news, from the Oz. “Team Turnbull” launches from catastrophe to crisis, and back to disaster, in a way I haven’t seen since the Whitlam “Reign of Terror.”

  36. stackja
    #2474856, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2474852, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:46 pm
    Trump must immediately proceed with anti- trust legislation to dismember the big tech companies.

    If they can do it to Microcuck, they can do it to Facecuck and Cucker.

    AT&T became Baby Bells.

  37. Slayer of Memes
    #2474857, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    latest Newspoll figures are out

    Two-Party Preferred: Labor 54​​​ (+1), Coalition 46 (-1)

    That makes #18…

    Since these things come out every 2 weeks then, unless there is a YUUUUUUUUGE turnaround in the fortunes of the LNP Turnbull Coalition team, there are only 24 more weeks of Lord Waffleworth being PM before the magic number of 30 is reached and the 54 bed-wetters have to automatically dump him for someone else, based on his own precedent…

    We may not get to my predicted Malotto date, but I can live with that if it means the end of Malcontent Termite…

  38. Mark from Melbourne
    #2474858, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Newspoll has the ALP 54/46 TPP. Turnbull Coalition Team primary vote 35%.

    That is all she wrote, Waffleworth.

  39. Makka
    #2474861, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    with Labor ahead of the Coalition by 54 to 46 per cent in two-party terms in the latest Newspoll.

    Lib voters know they are being screwed over by Turdball and are walking . Good. The demise of the Liberal Party can’t come soon enough.

  40. H B Bear
    #2474862, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The latest Newspoll, conducted exclusively for The Australian, shows the government’s primary vote has fallen from 36 to 35 per cent.

    Will Waffles be able to match Gillard and get the Lieboral primary vote with a “2” in front of it? Lucy and Daddy would be pleased.

  41. twostix
    #2474863, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Do you hear this, Sinc?

    I already have a Plan B. Do you? You need your next move planned or else you cease to exist.

    Don’t be daft.

    Only sites that make a difference will be targeted as part of the campaign of hate by the left in the first round.

    The point for casual conservatives to understand is that this very site is a bout ten times more “Hate” than half the sites that are going to come under attack by Google and the left. There is no diffentiation between “Nazi” and “conservative” in the minds of these people.

  42. cohenite
    #2474864, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    John64

    #2474849, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    That video of Malcolm Robert’s interview with Emma Alberici was quite something.

    I’m trying to recall another interview where an elected member of Parliament has been treated with such aggressive, bristling and condescending contempt but so far I’ve drawn a blank.

    Here you go:

    http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com.au/2010/11/loopy-virginia-trioli-doesny-know-who.html

  43. srr
    #2474867, posted on August 20, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Marcus Classis
    #2474553, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    SRR:

    Before I finish catching up, I can imagine that I may have to add (for the pet lovers), that my parentage is significant, not in that it’s anything to do with me, but that while great educated thinkers go on about understanding history so as not to repeat it, we had the same crimes committed by the same criminals, in Yugoslavia and Ukraine, in our recent living memory, as are now being done to the last of the great Western Nations of Christendom, and yet the m0nty & Co.’s mock off any warnings of it as ‘loopy’ ‘conspiracy nutter’ stuff, and the masses join them, because ….. *spit* ………………………….

  44. Fisky
    #2474868, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    As an aside (and not to beat any further on the completely discredited “libertarian” movement) – the current situation of giant monopoly companies consipiring with each other to run the universe is basically exactly the obvious outcome of an ideology which bizarrely simultaneously argues against government regulation, and for government created limited liability corporations.

    What the hell even is that?

    The “libertarian” movement have nothing to say at all about large corporations working hand in glove with the state to eradicate free speech. Certainly, when Merkel and Zuckerberg were caught on tape discussing ways to censor people off Facebook, hardly any Twitter “libertarians” complained about this. Some were even visibly giddy with excitement that, at last, the haters and bigots will no longer have a space on the internet to complain about their borders being erased.

  45. Boambee John
    #2474869, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    The leftwing establishment is making an all-in attempt to eradicate the right off the Internet.

    This will end up in the US Supreme Court, where the definition of “hate speech” should come under close scrutiny. While it will probably be overturned there on First Amendment grounds, but there will be much disruption first.

    Time far some activist (conservative or libertarian) lawyers to take the very loose definition of “hate speech” and subject some leftie pets to a touch of lawfare in the meantime, let them feel some pain also. Yassmin or Squalid Alley as first targets?

  46. Fisky
    #2474870, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    I think it may be time to start breaking up corporations. There are no reasons to allow them to even exist except in a very narrow range of industries that are difficult to scale (like shipping, banking and a few others). Otherwise, corporations should be completely banned.

  47. srr
    #2474872, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    The Beer Whisperer
    #2474559, posted on August 20, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    4Chan dox Antifa and BLM members.

    Know your enemy.

    So, 4Chan are on the side of Antifa & BLM?
    Hoping to save them from themselves before they try to take on Sturgis?

  48. Fisky
    #2474873, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Corporations are more left-wing on average than government departments. Certainly they are more effective at carrying out a Leftist agenda. The average IQ in a corporation is about 120, which is smart enough to be indoctrinated into Leftism, whereas most government workers are about 95-105 and don’t really comprehend what they’re doing. “Huh huh, trannies cool! Der!”

  49. Boambee John
    #2474874, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Val at 2133

    Those would be the books by PC Wren, but about the French Foreign Legion, not the Spanish.

    The Spanish Legion’s moment in the sun came when it supported Franco in the Spanish Civil War.

  50. OldOzzie
    #2474875, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Mike of Marion
    #2474785, posted on August 20, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    Fascinating reading about the issues the Boeing B-52H has if and when replacing/updating engines may occur.

    http://www.airpowerstrategy.com/2016/11/22/old-dog-new-engines/

    Mike of Marion – Thanks – as an Aircraft Groupie and excellent article

  51. Makka
    #2474876, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Hoping to save them from themselves before they try to take on Sturgis?

    That I wanna see.

  52. John64
    #2474877, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Thanks cohenite; I hadn’t forgotten that La Trioli once showed everyone in TV land that she regarded Barnaby as loopy, certainly an impressive effort but nowhere near Alberici’s sustained 7 minutes of sneering and condescension.

  53. DrBeauGan
    #2474878, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    I am suffering from a severe case of pink knees. I sat on my balcony in my new bathers, in the sun and the rain. My knees haven’t been exposed to the weather for some time. I’m not sure how they feel about it. But the pinkness must signify something.

    The thunderstorm didn’t materialise. I never thought it would.

  54. val majkus
    #2474879, posted on August 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    thanks Stackja; went looking and these are the books I remember https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beau_Geste
    by PC Wren
    Never saw the movie but looks interesting

