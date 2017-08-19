Weird times in the energy market

Recent electricity contracts
AGL have announced a contract for electricity from the Queensland 453 MW Coopers Gap Wind Farm at an offtake price of less than $60/MWh (real) for an initial five years, with an apparent option to extend this at the same or a lower price for another five years. The suppliers are a consortium of the Future Fund, QIC and AGL (which retains 20 per cent ownership). AGL originally owned the project (which is to cost $850 million and is scheduled for completion in 2020) and had spent $22 million on it.
This comes after Origin agreed to buy all of the power generated by the 550 MW Stockyard Hill wind farm and the associated Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for a “price of below $60/MWh”.
The price of $60 per MWh is difficult to understand since:
- It is lower than the commonly understood cost of wind – Minister Frydenberg in his presentation to the Coalition Party Room put the price at $92 per MWh plus $16 per MWh to pay for intermittency (see this P. 18)
- The renewable program, by forcing the closure of baseload powers station, particularly the 550 MW Northern Power Station in South Australia and Victoria’s 1,600 MW Hazelwood facility, has boosted wholesale prices of energy; for the past year and a half, average prices were around $90 per MWh compared with under $40 previously.
- RECs presently give wind an additional $85 per MWh, meaning at present it would be worth $175 per MWh less the intermittency insurance; forward prices place a value in 2021 of the RET at $48 per MWh and for energy $78 per MWh.
Minister Frydenberg’s estimated intermittency insurance is too low in view of the RET programs’ increased quantities of wind. But assuming the real number is $25 per MWh, the AGL and Origin projects earn a net $150 per MWh (90+85-25) in today’s market, or $101 per MWh (78+48-25) in the expected market of 2021. And the price of electricity is, if firms’ statements of intent are correct, likely to continue to be boosted by the future anticipated coal generation closures (AGL has said it will close the 2000 MW Liddell station in 2022).
Another way of looking at the two contracts in view of the 2021 $48 forward price for large scale certificates, the $60 price AGL and Origin are paying for wind energy and their ability to sell the associated certificates means they are therefore buying the energy at a net cost of $12!
This complexity is absent with the South Australian Government’s purchases of the Tesla batteries, and the solar thermal plant using molten salt to offer some storage.
The latter, with a nominal capacity of 125 MW, is to cost $650 million, with $110 of this paid for by a Commonwealth grant courtesy of an unrelated deal done with Nick Xenophon. It is to provide electricity to government users at $78 but the supplier, SolarReserve would also receive a contribution from the renewable certificates worth $48 per MWh. Even so, the price seems too low given the poor performance of its first plant near Las Vegas.
Developments under the National Market
Government intervention in the wholesale market (chiefly the Renewable Energy Target (RET) for windfarms and large solar and the lesser subsidy for rooftop solar) has destroyed the market as a means of signalling the appropriate investment. From the mid 1990s at the outset of the National Energy Market, we had privatisation and corporatisation that resulted in massive labour shedding from the previously state owned and essentially union run electricity generators. The Victorian generators were manned by less than 15 per cent of those previously employed and lesser but still significant reductions in excess labour use were made in other states.
At the same time the generation facilities were made to work more efficiently, sometimes with some refurbishment, with the result that the de facto production capacity was lifted by about one fifth. In the six years to 2005 prices in NSW, Queensland and Victoria averaged under $37 per MWh, probably half the level of the (notional) price that applied under the previous integrated supply system. Prices moved upwards after that as a result first of the drought and then with the introduction and rescinding of the carbon tax.
Subsidised wind and solar has an initial price depressing effect as the subsidy brings these sources to bid into the market all their availability, with a guaranteed return; any energy earnings are a bonus. In 2015, energy prices were below $37 per MWh.
But then we saw the culmination of wind depressing the price bringing generator closures, most importantly the 550 MW Northern Power Station in South Australia and Victoria’s 1,600 MW Hazelwood facility. The stations had been starved of capital by their owners as a result of the poor price available. In the case of Northern, the facility, which at only 30 years old was relatively modern, was destroyed by the State Government to prevent any possible rescue.
The present position
The upshot of the government policies is 2017 and 2018 wholesale prices averaging around $90 per MWh. That level has become the new norm, compared with a price of around $55 for a system, like that prior to 2002, which is fundamentally coal based with hydro and gas for peak loads. This has a crucifying effect on industry competitiveness and means the economy’s future structure must become less productive with lower living standards.
That aside, the renewables cannot provide the continuously despatchable certainty that is needed for reliable supply. The Finkel solution to ensuring baseload by forcing coal stations to stay on line even when they are unprofitable cannot work. What the government will be forced to do is conduct an open tender for baseload power with a guaranteed future price. This will see new (coal) power stations conforming to some politically correct and over-expensive design, thereby preventing a catastrophe without returning us to the low prices that a market-driven system would provide.
But returning to the wind power contracts that have been written. At $60 per MWh this is electricity cheaper than the Finkel claimed cost of fossil sourced supply. The obvious question is, in that case why do we need the forced subsidies from consumers to wind that the RET brings? On current prices, abolishing the subsidies (see this P. 20) would bring annual savings to the consumer of $2 billion from the renewable schemes plus a further similar amount from other subsidies on and off budget.
Of course the Coopers Gap wind farm can afford to sell its (crap non-dispatchable) electricity to AGL for peanuts – they make far more money from selling the certificates than from selling electricity. Example: the Hepburn Wind Co-Op in Victoria Annual Report FY 2016 Annual Report figures:
“2016 Revenue:
Electricity Sales $437,210
Renewable energy certificate sales $743,674”
Here is the revenue per MWh and Certificate:
“Electricity generated (per MWh) $42.73
Certificates created $74.54”
But for the huge subsidy (paid for by a hidden tax on domestic and small business electricity consumers) the Hepburn Wind Co-Op would be totally uneconomic, as would presumably all their ilk. Meanwhile the baseload and gas generators have to reduce their output to make way for ‘renewables’. What a %$&#* scam!
(confused) – who gets the REC? The (subsidy) farm or AGL?
Re: Stockyard Hill Wind Farm.(from the company link)
“Under the terms of agreements executed with Goldwind, Origin will sell Stockyard Hill Wind Farm, Australia’s largest wind development, for $110 million and sign a long-term PPA from the commencement of operations in 2019 to 2030. Origin will agree to buy all of the power generated by the wind farm and the associated Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for a market leading PPA price of below $60/MWh.”
That does seem cheap but there is the $100mil sweetener. The company presents it as if it’s getting into wind but actually it is selling the farm and buying back the certificates at a fixed price.. and a bit of electricity thrown in. This is to happen in 2019, all going well. By this time certificates could be around $50, or not, depending on what the RET% is. (according to the government’s whim). There may also be imposts on the farm from Finkels recommendations to add short term buffering for stability.
As always: FOLLOW THE MONEY!
Who initiated the “decisions”?
What are THEIR “interests” in the “game”?
What are the names of the individuals and organisations pressing for “more of the same”?
Sunlight is a great “disinfectant”.
“Base-load electricity source”: Not so much.
All of this did NOT happen in an environment of “sweetness and light”.
Further to my last:
“All of this did NOT happen in an environment of “sweetness and light”.
Nor anything resembling scientific or, ENGINEERING rigour.
Power prices have basically only risen from the 2005 levels. If coal was making a dollar then and even able to refurbish a few plants, why are they crying poor while they have been getting higher prices since?
Given that coal is still the pre-dominant player in the market, they should still be able to dictate prices. They have not acted competitively as a proper functioning market should. So I’ve no sympathy for them.
BfT , in one post!
A tax paid by consumers direct to a non government entity enforced by government regulation…
Isn’t that unlawful?
About Goldwind, from goldwind Australia website:
“Goldwind has been recognised for its pioneering work around the world
Awarded the Cross- Border Investment Award at the 24th Annual AustCham Westpac Australia-China Business Awards
Twice selected as one of MIT Technology Review’s 50 Most Innovative Companies
Placed 3rd in the Most Innovative Chinese company category by Fast Company
One of Intellectual Asset Management’s Intellectual Property Champions of China (IAM magazine)
2011 African Wind Project of the Year awarded to Goldwind’s Adama Wind Farm in Ethiopia by Terrapinn
2013 Goldwind is ranked in the Top-500 New Energy Companies by the China Institute of Energy Economics
Chinese Government’s Pioneer Enterprise of National Quality Control Award”
DJR96,
If only it were so simple. Refer to the Finkel Report on price bidding. The bidding is in 5 minute blocks, the highest bid required to fill demand sets the price, not just for the 5 minutes but for a half hour block of 5minutes. Coal needs to find certificates for a % of it’s production. If the RET is at 30% then coal needs to find certificates to cover 30% of it’s output. A certificate is currently worth about 2.5 x the cost of 1MWh so it effectively almost doubles it’s costs. The generators that can’t find cheap certificates go broke, the ones such as Qld government that have their own certificates remain in very high demand but coal has trouble tracking demand due to the variable nature of renewballs. Renewballs bid low so they always get in but still pickup the price of a peaker generator. It is very far from a level field.