“Who is laughing now?”

Nick Xenophon was joking around just this week about being in violation of s44 – but not really peeps, just a joke.
South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon has been told he is a UK citizen and is to refer himself to the High Court.
Senator Xenophon confirmed today that the British Home Office notified him overnight he was a “British Overseas Citizen,” due to his father’s birth in the then British territory of Cyprus.
Senator Xenophon, whose father came to Australia in 1951 had been awaiting confirmation from as to whether he was a citizen by descent.
Standing outside the British Hotel in Adelaide, he told reporters: “The circumstances of this are bizarre and rare.” He said the Home Office had admitted it was a “rare peculiarity.”
The biter just got bit. No sympathy for someone who was prepared to stick the knife into Barnaby Joyce but now finds himself in the same stew pot.
Probably not the Senator whose House of Reps cross-bench colleague was yesterday reported as calling for Joyce and Nash to stand aside.
Bob Day gets whacked, and the Greens laugh and declare “He was never a senator”.
Turns out two Greens were never senators, and Barnaby laughs whilst Malcolm Roberts demands audit.
Malcolm Roberts is now under a cloud, and Barnaby is caught out. Fiona Nash too (has she been biting Barnaby?). Xenophon treats the whole thing asa joke.
The moral to the story is: Don’t Get Cocky.
I wonder if the Xenophon Party of Senators is demanding Nick stand aside with Barnaby and Fiona?
Stand aside from what?
So if the Aboriginals were members of “First Nations” before European settlement, do they need to apply at the tent embassy for a declaration to say they are now 100% Australian before they can enter Parliament?
So a certain odious xenophobic dwarf from Jurassic Weatherdills’ tribe of aspiring cave-dwellers has finally got his comeuppance – courtesy of the Poms, of all people.
If he can hold on for another 50 years, he might want to wait until the Prime Quislings’ $50 BILLION worth of seat-saving submarines are finished being constructed by the light of Bryant & Mays’ matches and arc-welded with the aid of donated second-hand Eveready “AA” batteries, before getting even with those Poms for raining on his parade.
Always knew there was something wrong with the guy, and this just confirms it.
Not only is he the sort of bloke who could cheerfully drink a “Southwark” beer without retching…it now seems that he would happily drink it WARM!
Someone stick a fork in this Parliament because it’s done.
This is now making us into a joke; how can it go on? Surely we must have a Double Dissolution election, for the HOR and the Full Senate.
Lurker, this Parliament vaguely resembles that burnt on detritus that you scrape off with the BarbieBoss. There is no sausagey goodness left in it.
Bin please nurse.