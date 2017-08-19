“Who is laughing now?”

I am.

Nick Xenophon was joking around just this week about being in violation of s44 – but not really peeps, just a joke.

Yes. Well.

South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon has been told he is a UK citizen and is to refer himself to the High Court.

Senator Xenophon confirmed today that the British Home Office notified him overnight he was a “British Overseas Citizen,” due to his father’s birth in the then British territory of Cyprus.

Senator Xenophon, whose father came to Australia in 1951 had been awaiting confirmation from as to whether he was a citizen by descent.

Standing outside the British Hotel in Adelaide, he told reporters: “The circumstances of this are bizarre and rare.” He said the Home Office had admitted it was a “rare peculiarity.”