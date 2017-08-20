Roundup 20 Aug

The media watchdog. The cost, supply and use of power across the states.
BIG THINGS of Australia. My fave is the Big Gumboot at Tully.
Ideas at The Centre for Independent Studies. Short articles to stimulate conversation. Political civility, indigenous empowerment and better teaching of maths and science.
Dan Mitchell. The capitalist way of environmentalism. How to argue across the aisle. “Unsurprisingly, there are people on the other side who also contemplate how to convert their opponents. Harvard Professor Maximilian Kasy wrote a column for the Washington Post that advises folks on the left how they can be more effective when arguing with folks on the right. He starts with an assertion that conservatives are basically impervious to facts.”
Vintage postcards. Short reads by great authors. You may not have time to read Tolstoy’s War and Peace (800 pages) but try something else. 50 great historical fiction books.
Al Gore talks about his dealings with the President, the Paris Agreement and his new film. Solar jobs are growing!
For nerds. People analytics for business productivity.
The Big Cigar, in my hometown of Churchill:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/44/Cigar.jpg
It was not actually meant to be a cigar, but given the name of the town and what it looks like, I think it is a good resemblance.
Nice!
An interesting article on people analytics thanks Rafe.
Thanks Muddy, it was referred by one of my sons who was struck by some of the counter-intuitive findings. I didn’t have time to read closely and write a summary to make it attractive to busy readers.
Wyndham has two. The big croc and the big pre contact tableau. The latter has been temporarily removed to freo for a refit because it was vandalised by the big white bastards.
http://www.ournakedaustralia.com.au/big-things-the-big-crocodile-wyndham-wa/