Kevin Williamson on the US civil war

Southerners — and some conservative sentimentalists — tell themselves two convenient lies about the Civil War. One is that the Confederate cause was an honorable one, the other is that the war wasn’t really about slavery. Neither of those stands up to very much scrutiny, and the former is mostly false in no small part because the latter is almost entirely false.
There were honorable men fighting on the Southern side, to be sure, and their fight was an honorable one to the extent that risking life and limb on behalf of one’s home and people is generally honorable. General Lee is widely considered to have been an honorable military man, and so was Field Marshal Rommel. But General Lee’s cause was destroying the United States of America to facilitate slavery. The historical record, including practically every Confederate document explaining Southern separation, makes that clear enough. That the abolitionists were imperfect in their commitment to the liberation of the slaves and that there were Southern men of conscience who detested slavery and yet fought on behalf of its preserver does not change any of that. The War Between the States wasn’t about cotton tariffs.
Blame on both sides?
“My paramount object in the struggle is to save the Union, and is not to either save or destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that. What I do about slavery and the coloured race, I do because it helps save the Union. ”
Abraham Lincoln, “Letter to Horace Greely, August 22, 1862.”
Lincoln wrote letters to anyone and everyone often with opposing views. He wanted power and lied whenever it served his end, just like most politicians.
With respect, the proposed solution – “do nothing” – has been tried in the culture wars. So how is that working out for you?
This thread should be good, I like it when Sinc trolls his commenters with uncomfortable truths.
Its a fact that Lee was personally opposed to slavery, he saw it as a moral evil which was more damaging to the slavers than the slaves. It is said he never travelled south of Virginia to see the worst of the slavery in the deep south, his wife’s family slaves were well treated and some were freed and there was support for Liberian back to Africa schemes. Supposedly his loyalties were to his State, and he rejected an offer of command of the Union forces. That Lee was a decent man was recognised by friend and enemy.
But Lee personally was responsible for the war taking four years. Without his military genius the South would have folded within 18 months and the war would have been mostly a guerrilla affair. If Lee had fought for and commanded the Union instead of the woeful McLennan, the war would have been over in 3 months.
Lee does not inspire me much, he was an honourable man maybe, but he was a bloody minded pedant as well. From a military perspective he did not flinch from taking awful losses to obtain questionable tactical advantage, and in fact wasted more of his troops than did, “butcher” Grant.
Grant was the much greater man. He greatly admired Lee for his military skill, but disdained him for making the war such a long and bloody affair.
The Civil War was about union. Many northern boys – especially in the midwest or the border states – would not have gone to war to end slavery. They went to preserve the Union.
However, the Union was threatened because of slavery in the first place. Had there been no slavery, there would have been no problem. And Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which didn’t free a single slave, north or south – made the war about something bigger, and transformed it into a true crusade, just when it was faltering.
Williamson is right: the South was fighting a bad cause. Honourable men, God bless them, can fight for bad causes – that’s often what makes them honourable men in the first place, that they’ll do their duty even when they don’t believe in it – but that doesn’t make the cause honourable in itself.
Lastly, I cannot recommend enough Harry Jaffa’s Pulitzer Prize-winning works on Lincoln, his ideology, and the leadup to the war. Should be required reading for all conservatives and libertarians.
Dude the American Civil War was quite a while ago and any semblance between it and current circumstances amount to malice and war mongering propaganda.
Prof D. would be right about all this, since he’s a very knowledgeable chap.
But I think the Civil War is not the point here. From what I’ve read Antifa seeks to erase white culture, by achieving “peace through violence”. White is white supremacy to them, nothing is just “white”.
The Left have finally found the way to destroy Trump. I think he’s a good man and his speech after Charlottesville was appropriate and considered. It’s hard to see how he can fight the label of white supremacist/Nazi, though. People fear being accused of that more than anything. It’s a devastating thing to be accused of. I wonder if he will survive this?
I disagree with this article………….one can find hundreds of articles and research papers on the US civil war that says it wasn’t primarily about slavery……….and Lincoln makes this point himself on a number of occasions……..to rebutt the weight of history as flippantly as this author does to make a convenient abstraction to push his point, which is essentially don’t sweat the small stuff if you’re a conservative because Lincoln was a republican and just let the various City Councils rip down the statues because its wiser not be drawn into a historical debate with leftists because you will lose. That may or may not be good advice but I disagree with his proposition that the war was always in the main about slavery………that’s historical rubbish.
Most articles I have read frames the issue of States rights at the top, not slavery. States rights isn’t some cute historical throw away of only academic interest . People are forgetting that the United States was the first of its kind, a federation of States united by their war against England which delivered them a Constitution that preserved essential liberties and recognized the powers of States under that Constitution not to be bullied around by a Federal Government……..something that today is all too often forgotten about………and a principle I would contend even to today has merit…….it was too the people of that time something worth fighting for……..the issue of slavery complicated things enormously and turned what was the moral high ground into the moral low ground because they saw no distinction between States rights and the right to retain slaves.
For anyone who has read of the accomplishments of Robert E Lee on the battlefield…………he made a number of brilliant and decisive victories at the battle of the second Bull Run and the Battle of Chancellorsville and arguably he almost single handedly won them the War despite the South always being outgunned and outmanned with the North having superior resources in every way. Many historians agree he was a better general than Ulysses S Grant was on the Union side. Some of us can appreciate Lee for what he achieved without trying to recast him against some moral ledger based on today’s political correctness. I despair because tearing down a statute of such an important figure in one’s history makes a nation poorer not wiser………..and conservatives shouldn’t be afraid to call it out for what it is and not cower to the ignorant leftists who are bit by bit are rewriting history.
What if CNN Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine DO succeed in destroying Trump ? What do they imagine they will bring under thier leardership? Any chance the Trump voters might get a bit Bolchievek? Waddya reckon?
I missed it, as I read the National Review.
The writer makes some really good points. I’ve been really torn on the statue issue. On the one hand I can see no real point in taking down these statues seeing they are so old and belong to another era… sort of like Rome’s.. as the writer points out.
On the other hand I can see how could offend African Americans, but they should calm down and loosen up a little. If you are offended, don’t look at them.
Granted, (no pun intended) those battles were the high-water mark of the Confederacy, but Gettysburg was the first battle Lee fought, without “Stonewall” Jackson, and it could be argued that it was downhill from there.
Lol.. Yea, state rights to own and hold slaves. If slaves tried to run they would be lynched with the support of the state. Wonderful view of state rights. You doofus.
These state rights you strongly support were basically laws that enslaved human beings and could be bought, sold and raped.
If Lincoln’s motives were questionable slavery would not have been disbanded immediately on defeat.
Any protests around here when the statues to Lenin and Stalin were taken down in the former Soviet Union? How about Saddam’s?
I think Kevin is fundamentally ignorant of the situation.
Most articles I have read frames the issue of States rights at the top, not slavery. States rights isn’t some cute historical throw away of only academic interest
Yes – states’ rights to continue with the institution of slavery without interference from the Federal Government. And – the most explosive issue of the time – the right to bring their slaves with them into the new Federal territories.
Lincoln hated slavery, but he admitted the government had no power to do anything about it in states where it existed. But by firmly opposing its spread in the new territories he made it clear he saw it as a dying institution, and anything that would hurry along its demise he was in favour of.
His election was the spark that caused secession – but the point is this: no slavery, no problem.
Who is he anyway? Just some random quisling? Some dope? Lincoln himself would never have repeated the war over had he known the carnage it would bring.
Harry Hindsight is a wonderful thing, FF.
Candy,
I think a potential tactic is to latch onto a word and overuse it to the point that it becomes so diluted, there is simply no power left in it. Take ‘racist’ for example. I have stated on here previously that I am a proud racist, not because I believe in stereotyping populations of people (life has taught me that stereotypes seldom have validity), but because I want to own and redefine the word and concept until its use as a weapon becomes negligible. Yet many on here still use the term in the same manner as our ideological enemies. Every human on the planet capable of a reasonable level of cognition has prejudices of one type or another. These prejudices are inescapable. I personally believe that any private individual should be allowed to discriminate against another person if they so choose. Thought control has never worked and will never work.
Don’t be afraid of labels. Use and abuse them until they fade into obscurity.
That’s the theory anyway.
So Abe, was it worth half a million dead?