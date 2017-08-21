Let the purge of begin

Applying the limits to tolerance or stamping out free speech?

And does it matter? its his site.

The blacklisting of alt-right sites on the Internet has begun in earnest.

Add CloudFlare to the growing list of companies refusing to do business with the loathsome, hate-spewing Daily Stormer. Reversing the company’s previous stance on not censoring content, founder and CEO Matthew Prince wrote in an internal email that he “woke up this morning in a bad mood and decided to kick them off the Internet. It was a decision I could make because I’m the CEO of a major Internet infrastructure company.”

“My rationale for making this decision was simple: the people behind the Daily Stormer are a**holes and I’d had enough,” Prince wrote. “Let me be clear: this was an arbitrary decision.” [Emphasis added]