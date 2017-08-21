Let the purge of begin

Applying the limits to tolerance or stamping out free speech?
And does it matter? its his site.
The blacklisting of alt-right sites on the Internet has begun in earnest.
Add CloudFlare to the growing list of companies refusing to do business with the loathsome, hate-spewing Daily Stormer. Reversing the company’s previous stance on not censoring content, founder and CEO Matthew Prince wrote in an internal email that he “woke up this morning in a bad mood and decided to kick them off the Internet. It was a decision I could make because I’m the CEO of a major Internet infrastructure company.”
“My rationale for making this decision was simple: the people behind the Daily Stormer are a**holes and I’d had enough,” Prince wrote. “Let me be clear: this was an arbitrary decision.” [Emphasis added]
Its a bit like that Blues Brothers moment:
“I hate Illinois Nazis”
It ain’t just CloudFlare.
And does it matter? They’re privately owned.
Why is everybody surprised about this. Before the end of the Obama Presidency he had all the CEOs of various sites, i.e Google, Facebook, Twitter etc etc., over to the White House and a plan was devised to do exactly this. It is now coming to fruition because, as usual, people just let it happen.
Imagine if he had the code for nuclear arms. Quite a leader.
I read that the catalyst for this decision was the fact that the DS guys were boasting that because Cloudflare hosted them, that implied they supported DS’s politics. That was a dick move.
Turns out Nazis are dicks! Who knew. They can get stuffed.
I don’t want to hear another word about “net neutrality” from these people.
Good point.