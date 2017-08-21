Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 21, 2017
  1. John64
    #2475078, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:34 am

  2. incoherent rambler
    #2475081, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:36 am

  3. BrettW
    #2475082, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:36 am

  6. John64
    #2475090, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Is it just me or have the hamsters run out of gas after a big weekend?

  7. pete m
    #2475091, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Dear Greens

    If phon will cause the next terrorist act please explain what caused the thousands before that.

    Also, are you really saying islamic fundies are so mentally weak that a woman wanting to ban the burka will send them over the edge?

  11. Roger
    #2475096, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:42 am

    If phon will cause the next terrorist act please explain what caused the thousands before that.

    Middle East interventionism.

    That’s why Finland copped it on the weekend [sarc].

  14. OldOzzie
    #2475100, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Newspoll: Leaders stink but an ALP landslide looms

    Malcolm Turnbull is being sent a warning to make drastic changes to the way he works.

    The government has sunk further into a political bog in a Newspoll survey that shows Bill Shorten is on track for a landslide victory at the next election.

    No conspiracy theory will explain these numbers away. This is all the government’s own work.

    Turnbull and his colleagues botched the politics of the citizenship row last week by claiming Labor “treachery” in New Zealand, writing a drama that played out as comedy instead.

    Now they reap the dismal reward: a fall in the Coalition primary vote to 35 per cent while Labor storms ahead to 38 per cent, its strongest position since ­November

    The citizenship affair is just one example of a contest where the Coalition is routinely outfoxed by its opponents, who play their politics harder and faster every day.

    Labor was both devious and clever to suggest a question in the New Zealand parliament to cause trouble for Barnaby Joyce, but the Coalition response was to express outrage that the enemy was not playing fair.

    Turnbull remains the nation’s preferred leader compared to Shorten but a pattern is emerging that should trouble the government. A wave theory is at work. Turnbull widens his lead against Shorten over two or three Newspolls and then sees the gap narrow, like a series of peaks and troughs. Turnbull never loses his lead but never makes any lasting gains.

    The hard politics of the past week have taken their toll on the two leaders. Turnbull and Shorten share the same net satisfaction rating of minus 20 percentage points. Voters think they both stink.

    The consolation for Shorten is that Labor gains ground even when voters do not like the way he leads the party.

    The past fortnight began with an emergency Coalition meeting on same-sex marriage and ended with a third cabinet minister falling foul of the Constitution. The partyroom’s disagreements wiped out the first week while the leadership group stumbled in the second.

    Turnbull is now in a political trough that is deeper and longer than anything predecessors such as John Howard experienced.

    The Coalition’s primary vote fell to 35 per cent in early 2001 but Howard began recovering within months. Turnbull lacks Howard’s political cunning – but that is ­exactly what he needs to climb out of this bog.

  15. Zyconoclast
    #2475101, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Good line from the ABC sports writer RE the Wallabies.

    They tackled like vegans at a greased pig competition.

  16. The Beer Whisperer
    #2475102, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:45 am

    So it’s not lost on the old thread…

    The “libertarian” movement have nothing to say at all about large corporations working hand in glove with the state to eradicate free speech.

    I’m a libertarian, but I must confess that I seem to disagree with all other libertarians.

    In any case, the answer is simple. Adam Smith banged on about voluntary contracts as being just and beneficial. The agreements you speak of are not simple trades between two parties for exchange of goods or services, but agreements between two parties to screw a third. There are laws against this, but they are insufficiently broad and require written proof. Such agreements are fundamentally unethical as they involve an involuntary third party.

    Do I have to do all the thinking around here?

  17. stackja
    #2475104, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:49 am

    2GB TA SSM ‘leap into the dark’

  18. stackja
    #2475106, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Liberty Quote
    Laws and taboos against upsetting the tender-minded are everywhere. Polite society, by which I mean not only successive governments, but the wider bureaucracy and mainstream opinion, holds that it is wrong to cause offence, even to those whose views are offensive; wicked to be disrespectful even of those who are not worthy of respect.

    — Nick Cohen

  19. JC
    #2475107, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:51 am

    The “libertarian” movement have nothing to say at all about large corporations working hand in glove with the state to eradicate free speech.

    How does this apply in the US? Donald Trump is the president therefore making him the head of the executive branch. Is there one example of the Trump Administration working with corps to eradicate free speech? One?

  20. OldOzzie
    #2475108, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Comment on the above article – Newspoll: Leaders stink but an ALP landslide looms

    How can any thinking, or even reasonably intelligent person understand why a so-called Liberal Party voted for a lifelong Labor believer as its leader? And then, that same so-called Liberal Party cannot understand why their support from their normal voters has faded – no, plummeted! The only possible escape from this hellish situation is for the true Liberals and Conservatives to give their votes to Cory Bernadi’s Senate applicants in sufficient numbers to block the Shorten/Greens attempts to complete the destruction of this once proud country’s Western principles!

  21. Shy Ted
    #2475109, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:52 am

    No sun in Adelaide for over a week now. But all that will change with the mega-solar installation. Still no funding for it of course. But the new, 50-100%-over-budget Royal Adelaide Hospital is opening for simple surgeries. The operating theatre lights are too low so tall surgeons bang their heads on them. All in all a good day, week, month.

  22. JC
    #2475111, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:54 am

    This is about right.

    Today, Fake News CNN was attempting to figure out if the US president could be sent off because of mental illness.

    In summary, Trump could not win the election — because he was a joke. Trump ended up winning, but only thanks to Russian hackers. Since Trump was helped by Russian hackers, he must’ve colluded with them. If Trump colluded with them, he should be impeached (cue Muller). Since the Mueller investigation is taking forever, let’s remove him for daring to suggest that ANTIFA thugs, who regularly beat up people for exercising free speech, were bad actors.

    Notice how Stelter posed his multi-tiered question, leading with ‘Is Trump a racist?’ Get the audience to first agree to something they’ve been programmed to believe, and then the rest will fall into place — sales 101.

  23. val majkus
    #2475112, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:55 am

    about Al Gore’s latest propaganda Dr Roy Spencer has produced a book in record time

    Al Gore has provided a target-rich environment of deceptions in his new movie.

    After viewing Gore’s most recent movie, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, and after reading the book version of the movie, I was more than a little astounded. The new movie and book are chock-full of bad science, bad policy, and factual errors.

    So, I was inspired to do something about it. I’d like to announce my new e-book, entitled An Inconvenient Deception: How Al Gore Distorts Climate Science and Energy Policy, now available on Amazon.com….

  24. Baldrick
    #2475115, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:01 am

    26th Battalion A.I.F

    Borella, Albert Chalmers (1881–1968)
    In the early months of 1918 the 26th Battalion held the line at Dernancourt, where Borella was mainly engaged in patrolling and raids. He fought at Morlancourt and Hamel and on 17 July, for ‘most conspicuous bravery in attack’ at Villers-Bretonneux, won the Victoria Cross. While leading his platoon in an assault on an enemy support-trench, he noticed a machine-gun firing through the Australian barrage; he ran out ahead of his men into the barrage, shot the gunners with his revolver and captured the gun. He then led a small party against the strongly held trench, bombed two dug-outs and took thirty prisoners. Only weeks after this incident he was invalided to Australia owing to wounds and illness.

  25. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2475116, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    See the commisars at the socialite decromatik republic of Yarra city have now abolished all reference to Australia Day, this has one good side ,the council workers will not get the day off saving ratepayers money . This can be i]used constructively printing pro u.n. Commmunist globalist /crony capitalist/islamofascist propaganda leaflets . I have one message for the comrades “fix the bloody footpaths you useless maggots ” that’s what councils do ,bring in the administrators for all gangrene /union mafia dominated councils take the ratepayers money off them , let them use their own money , that would shut the bastards up for ever. You–

  26. stackja
    #2475117, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:04 am

    2GB Red China ban overseas purchases, wants more spending in Red China.

  27. cohenite
    #2475118, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Andrew Bolt, Herald Sun 21st August 2017

    What a surrender. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young excuses the next jihadists to kill us, blaming the victims for not respecting a black sack that robs women of identity and power:

    As I said, the terrorists aren’t the godless cowards here:

    Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has accused Pauline Hanson of “doing ISIS’s work” as she criticised the One Nation leader for wearing a burka in the federal parliament.

    Senator Hanson-Young told the One Nation leader the “next attack in Australia will be on your head” and that her actions had put the country at a heightened risk of a terror attack.

    “Acts and stunts like this only serve to incite more violence and hatred from extremists on both sides, and I think that is extremely dangerous and not fit for somebody who wants to sit in parliament,” Senator Hanson-Young told Senator Hanson on Sunrise this morning.

    “You really need to reflect on the fact that security experts, foreign policy experts, have said that what you did last week will now be used as the recent kind of fodder for promoting extremism.

    “You are doing ISIS’s work for them. It is extremely dangerous; you are putting the entire country at risk.”

    Why have we allowed into Australia people who are so dangerously volatile that they will kill people if some politicians mocks the few who want women dressed in sacks? If Muslims are this lethally sensitive we had a huge problem.

    Do Christians kill in outrage at the regular mockery of nuns at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras?

    Can Hanson-Young list those other things we now may not say about Islam that may inspire Muslims to kill?

    Can she list all Islamic terrorist attacks where the victims have only themselves to blame?

    Incredible, the ABC manages to hold a “debate” where two non-Muslims manage actually to agree with each other than the burqa “empowers” women.

    Guess that’s why so many women in burqas run companies and stand for election.

    Fools.

    The easiest way to get rid of a problem is to say it’s not problem at all. It’s the Munich solution.

    It’s our fault.

  29. Rafe Champion
    #2475120, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Living the Green Dream in Germany.

    Village collapses (actually rises, its the houses that collapse) after drilling for geothermal and hitting groundwater….

  30. Senile Old Guy
    #2475121, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Malcolm Turnbull is being sent a warning to make drastic changes to the way he works.

    He can’t change. Turnbull is working the same way he has always worked; being left wing to his core.

    No conspiracy theory will explain these numbers away. This is all the government’s own work. Turnbull and his colleagues botched the politics of the citizenship row last week by claiming Labor “treachery” in New Zealand, writing a drama that played out as comedy instead.

    But it is not all Turnbull’s fault as the Liberal Party are now utterly clueless. Prime example: Brandis’ massive own goal in attacking Hanson’s burka stunt.

    The hard politics of the past week have taken their toll on the two leaders. Turnbull and Shorten share the same net satisfaction rating of minus 20 percentage points. Voters think they both stink.

    And they do. But Shorten, and the ALP, are doing politics very, very well. The Liberal Party are trying to outflank the ALP (and Greens) on the left and that is never going to work.

    Remember the “qualitative evidence” remark?

    Political analysts do not believe conservative voters will abandon the Liberals in sufficient numbers to hurt the Coalition’s re-election prospects or create a new force on the far right of Australian politics, but according to the soon-to-be-launched Australian Liberty ­Alliance and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, the dumping of Tony Abbott and elevation of the more moderate Malcolm Turnbull as Prime Minister have produced a dramatic spike of interest in their own parties.

    Liberal Party strategist Mark Textor agrees. He says that, even if he is wrong, the loss of disgruntled conservatives will be outweighed by the appeal of a more moderate party to swinging voters. “The qualitative evidence is they don’t matter,’’ Mr Textor said. “The sum of a more centrist approach outweighs any alleged marginal loss of so-called base voters.’’

    Hahahaha!

    That strategy worked well, did it? “Even if he is wrong”! Well, he was very, very wrong and the “loss of so-called base voters” killed the LNP.

