-
Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
Lurking and whatdya know!
Anyone here?
Too tempting not to claim a podium position.
4 perhaps.
Poduim?
Is it just me or have the hamsters run out of gas after a big weekend?
Dear Greens
If phon will cause the next terrorist act please explain what caused the thousands before that.
Also, are you really saying islamic fundies are so mentally weak that a woman wanting to ban the burka will send them over the edge?
Top ten.
Parents of only children judged for being ‘selfish’ despite evidence of benefits
Of course all the families featured were white.
Wahoo.
If phon will cause the next terrorist act please explain what caused the thousands before that.
Middle East interventionism.
That’s why Finland copped it on the weekend [sarc].
11th woo hoo
First XV
Newspoll: Leaders stink but an ALP landslide looms
Malcolm Turnbull is being sent a warning to make drastic changes to the way he works.
The government has sunk further into a political bog in a Newspoll survey that shows Bill Shorten is on track for a landslide victory at the next election.
No conspiracy theory will explain these numbers away. This is all the government’s own work.
Turnbull and his colleagues botched the politics of the citizenship row last week by claiming Labor “treachery” in New Zealand, writing a drama that played out as comedy instead.
Now they reap the dismal reward: a fall in the Coalition primary vote to 35 per cent while Labor storms ahead to 38 per cent, its strongest position since November
The citizenship affair is just one example of a contest where the Coalition is routinely outfoxed by its opponents, who play their politics harder and faster every day.
Labor was both devious and clever to suggest a question in the New Zealand parliament to cause trouble for Barnaby Joyce, but the Coalition response was to express outrage that the enemy was not playing fair.
Turnbull remains the nation’s preferred leader compared to Shorten but a pattern is emerging that should trouble the government. A wave theory is at work. Turnbull widens his lead against Shorten over two or three Newspolls and then sees the gap narrow, like a series of peaks and troughs. Turnbull never loses his lead but never makes any lasting gains.
The hard politics of the past week have taken their toll on the two leaders. Turnbull and Shorten share the same net satisfaction rating of minus 20 percentage points. Voters think they both stink.
The consolation for Shorten is that Labor gains ground even when voters do not like the way he leads the party.
The past fortnight began with an emergency Coalition meeting on same-sex marriage and ended with a third cabinet minister falling foul of the Constitution. The partyroom’s disagreements wiped out the first week while the leadership group stumbled in the second.
Turnbull is now in a political trough that is deeper and longer than anything predecessors such as John Howard experienced.
The Coalition’s primary vote fell to 35 per cent in early 2001 but Howard began recovering within months. Turnbull lacks Howard’s political cunning – but that is exactly what he needs to climb out of this bog.
Good line from the ABC sports writer RE the Wallabies.
They tackled like vegans at a greased pig competition.
So it’s not lost on the old thread…
I’m a libertarian, but I must confess that I seem to disagree with all other libertarians.
In any case, the answer is simple. Adam Smith banged on about voluntary contracts as being just and beneficial. The agreements you speak of are not simple trades between two parties for exchange of goods or services, but agreements between two parties to screw a third. There are laws against this, but they are insufficiently broad and require written proof. Such agreements are fundamentally unethical as they involve an involuntary third party.
Do I have to do all the thinking around here?
2GB TA SSM ‘leap into the dark’
How does this apply in the US? Donald Trump is the president therefore making him the head of the executive branch. Is there one example of the Trump Administration working with corps to eradicate free speech? One?
Comment on the above article – Newspoll: Leaders stink but an ALP landslide looms
How can any thinking, or even reasonably intelligent person understand why a so-called Liberal Party voted for a lifelong Labor believer as its leader? And then, that same so-called Liberal Party cannot understand why their support from their normal voters has faded – no, plummeted! The only possible escape from this hellish situation is for the true Liberals and Conservatives to give their votes to Cory Bernadi’s Senate applicants in sufficient numbers to block the Shorten/Greens attempts to complete the destruction of this once proud country’s Western principles!
No sun in Adelaide for over a week now. But all that will change with the mega-solar installation. Still no funding for it of course. But the new, 50-100%-over-budget Royal Adelaide Hospital is opening for simple surgeries. The operating theatre lights are too low so tall surgeons bang their heads on them. All in all a good day, week, month.
This is about right.
Today, Fake News CNN was attempting to figure out if the US president could be sent off because of mental illness.
about Al Gore’s latest propaganda Dr Roy Spencer has produced a book in record time
26th Battalion A.I.F
See the commisars at the socialite decromatik republic of Yarra city have now abolished all reference to Australia Day, this has one good side ,the council workers will not get the day off saving ratepayers money . This can be i]used constructively printing pro u.n. Commmunist globalist /crony capitalist/islamofascist propaganda leaflets . I have one message for the comrades “fix the bloody footpaths you useless maggots ” that’s what councils do ,bring in the administrators for all gangrene /union mafia dominated councils take the ratepayers money off them , let them use their own money , that would shut the bastards up for ever. You–
2GB Red China ban overseas purchases, wants more spending in Red China.
It’s our fault.
Sack Turnbull today.
Living the Green Dream in Germany.
Village collapses (actually rises, its the houses that collapse) after drilling for geothermal and hitting groundwater….
He can’t change. Turnbull is working the same way he has always worked; being left wing to his core.
But it is not all Turnbull’s fault as the Liberal Party are now utterly clueless. Prime example: Brandis’ massive own goal in attacking Hanson’s burka stunt.
And they do. But Shorten, and the ALP, are doing politics very, very well. The Liberal Party are trying to outflank the ALP (and Greens) on the left and that is never going to work.
Remember the “qualitative evidence” remark?
Hahahaha!
That strategy worked well, did it? “Even if he is wrong”! Well, he was very, very wrong and the “loss of so-called base voters” killed the LNP.