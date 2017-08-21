Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
263 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

  1. OldOzzie
    #2475365, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    mh
    #2475362, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm
    BBCSundayMorningLive‏Verified account @bbcsml

    Our first conversation today – is our response to grooming gangs racist?
    Let us know your thoughts – #bbcsml.

    2gb’s Steve Price can hold his head high next time he goes on state media. He totally ignored the fact that they are nearly all Pakistani Muslims.

    mh – not true

    Eighteen people found guilty over Newcastle sex grooming network

    Four trials find 17 men and one woman guilty of nearly 100 offences including rape and human trafficking of vulnerable women and girls

    The trials were the result of police investigation Operation Shelter, which fell under the umbrella of Operation Sanctuary – Northumbria police’s investigation into the sexual exploitation of children and adults with vulnerabilities. Police identified as many as 108 potential victims in Operation Shelter and 278 victims in the wider Operation Sanctuary.

    Operation Shelter has clear similarities to grooming scandals in Rotherham and Rochdale, which featured gangs of British Asian men abusing white girls. The men in operation Shelter are from a wider range of backgrounds, including Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish.

  2. srr
    #2475366, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Daily Mail Online‏Verified account @MailOnline

    Is Russia developing a GPS spoofing system?

    Ships in the Black Sea may have been misdirected by a new cyber weapon, experts claim

    In June, over 20 Russian ships appeared to be 20 miles inland, while at sea

    Experts suggest that this was due to Russia testing a GPS spoofing system

    Such a system could be used by hackers to misdirect autonomous vehicles

    And if used by state operators, it could cause huge ships to collide

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4781714/Is-Russia-developing-GPS-spoofing-system.html#ixzz4qMi6uV48
  3. notafan
    #2475367, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Be reasonable, Bill Shorten would never tell a lie.

    Ask his first wife, she’ll tell you.

  4. Senile Old Guy
    #2475368, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Liberal MP Tim Wilson says the best way to protect religious freedom when legalising gay marriage is to vote Yes in the postal survey and put the Coalition in charge of drafting the laws.

    The best way is to vote “NO”.

    Mr Wilson said a vote for No would put a future Labor government in charge of drafting the laws, arguing a Bill Shorten-led government would not give proper respect to religious exemptions.

    What a fatuous argument. Vote “Yes” because the LNP will do gay marriage better.

    Wasn’t Timmy one who changed his mind? Why, yes, he was:

    Colleague Tim Wilson argues Liberal MPs have discharged their responsibility to honour the party’s election promise for a plebiscite. ‘It’s in our best interests to move on from this issue so we can focus on the sorts of things I think people voted for me and for my party to deal with – tax reform, fixing the budget, national security,’ he told Sky News.

    And, Timmy, one of the things they voted for was a plebiscite; a promise you conveniently forgot.

  5. OldOzzie
    #2475369, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    This is what we are breeding in Australia – but Congratulations are due to the SA Labor Attorney General on his response

    Fatal hit-and-run: boy, 14 charged over crash that killed Lucy Paveley

    A 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter and a second boy, 13, has been arrested over a hit-and-run crash which killed Lucy Paveley, 40, at an intersection north of Adelaide on Sunday morning.

    Ms Paveley was travelling to work at 6.37am on Sunday when a stolen white Mitsubishi Pajero ran a red light and ploughed into the driver’s side door of her Nissan Micra at a crossroads near Parafield Airport, 21km north of Adelaide.

    The boy, from the northern Adelaide suburb of Paralowie has been refused bail and will appear in the Adelaide Youth Court this afternoon.

    Another boy, from Ingle Farm north of Adelaide, was arrested at 11am on Monday and is being interviewed by police.

    Police said they expect to make further arrests over the incident which has been declared a Commissioner’s Inquiry, a formal process to ensure significant incidents involving police are investigated thoroughly and independently.

    Ms Paveley, a mother of two, was an aged care worker at Elizabeth, north of Adelaide, and was studying to be a nurse.

    “Lucy was a much loved and valued member of the AnglicareSA Elizabeth Dutton Court team, where she worked as a care worker since 2013. We are supporting Lucy’s family and they will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time,’’ AnglicareSA said in a statement.

    “This senseless loss of one of our AnglicareSA family members will be felt by all. When a senseless accident like this occurs our thoughts are with the family affected as well as our residents here at AnglicareSA Elizabeth Dutton Court and our staff, Lucy’s friends and colleagues.”

    Ms Paveley’s death comes as Attorney-General John Rau said any teenage offenders causing serious crimes would be tried and sentenced as adults, in a bill currently before parliament.

    Mr Rau told ABC Radio this morning that he would make sure that tougher penalties for youths transferred to adult courts will apply retrospectively to this case.

    “It’s sickening. The idea that people have such little regard for other members of the community and themselves I guess for that matter that they’re prepared to behave in this way and take innocent lives it’s just, it’s appalling,” Mr Rau said.

    “Assuming the bill actually gets through the Parliament, and I hope it will, it should apply to these young people but in light of the circumstances I’ll be asking my legal advisers to go over the bill again to make sure that it does apply from the day it passes and if it doesn’t we’ll make an appropriate amendment to make sure it does.”

    Tougher penalties have been proposed following public outrage to an 18-month sentence given to a teenager who killed mother-of-two Nicole Tucker, 48, in a fiery crash in October last year.

    The then 15-year-old was already on bail and serving a suspended sentence when he crashed a stolen car into Mrs Tucker’s vehicle at Bedford Park, south of Adelaide.

    He was clocked at speeds of up to 212km/h before impact, which killed Mrs Tucker instantly.

  6. Harlequin Decline
    #2475370, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Winston Smith
    #2475208, posted on August 21, 2017 at 11:49 am

    I understand the rail gun will launch the projectile into a high trajectory and then, to allow for the extended time of flight use some form of guidance to direct it onto the target.

  7. Senile Old Guy
    #2475372, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Federal Labor is refusing to release documents showing their members and senators meet the citizenship requirements outlined in the constitution. As the citizenship crisis sweeps through Canberra, there is growing pressure on the Opposition to prove members who were born overseas or who have family links to other countries are not dual citizens. But despite repeated requests from the ABC, the party has refused to release any of the documentation those members are relying on to remain in Parliament.

    Surprised and shocked, I am, says Senile Old Dog.

  8. Ez
    #2475373, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    “I am fully aware that the government is desperately trying to peddle its newest conspiracy that I am a secret English agent,” Mr Shorten said this morning.

    Note: Deflection with ‘humour’.
    No, I never denied being a dual-citizen; just denied being a “secret English agent”.

  9. C.L.
    #2475376, posted on August 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    “If you want to have a discussion about religious freedom then what you should actually do is vote Yes, because then you will get a Liberal National government considering how we balance out the competing rights from a change in the law,” Mr Wilson told Sky News.

    Same old Liberal con.
    Surrender to leftism and we’ll promise to manage it more sensibly than Labor.

  10. Baldrick
    #2475377, posted on August 21, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Liberal MP Tim Wilson says the best way to protect religious freedom when legalising gay marriage is to vote Yes in the postal survey and put the Coalition in charge of drafting the laws.
    Mr Wilson said a vote for No would put a future Labor government in charge of drafting the laws, arguing a Bill Shorten-led government would not give proper respect to religious exemptions.

    Remember how Brandis handled the free speech debate?
    No thanks.

  11. Farmer Gez
    #2475378, posted on August 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    The men in operation Shelter are from a wider range of backgrounds, including Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish.
    What could be the common link in such a diverse group?
    Sadly it’s a conundrum we may never solve.

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2475379, posted on August 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Shorten should hang on to his British citizenship, after all he is a bit of a parvenu on the home turf. Instead of being feted by the local mediocrities, think of the invitations to West End town houses, the country estates, the clubs along Pall Mall and maybe a minor palace or two. And of course, Ireland for the fishing, Scotland for the shoot, then back to London for The Season.

  13. kae
    #2475380, posted on August 21, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Just letting anyone who knew Merilyn Williams from here or Blair’s, she passed away thismorning after a battle with cancer.

    Vale Merilyn.

