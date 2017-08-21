Liberty Quote
The villain today is not government but pointless bureaucracy that is beyond human control.— Philip K. Howard
-
Recent Comments
- kae on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Farmer Gez on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Steve Kates on My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- Ez on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- RobK on My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- Harlequin Decline on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- David on My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- mh on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Mike of Marion on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- mh on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Diogenes on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- GerardO on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Lysander on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- val majkus on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- pete m on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- The John Templeton Foundation
- Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Roundup 20 Aug
- David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- Who is laughing now?
- Weird times in the energy market
- On Brandis v Hanson
- Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- The Taliban of the modern American left
- The radical right in 1987
- The rules are for other people
- I knew they were out to lunch …
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Wasn’t me
- PDT reveals his soul
- ‘Progressive’ Policies Have Regressed Us Back to the 1950s
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Prehistory of the Alt-right
- Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Draining the Canberra Swamp
- So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong wait and see.
- Warty – Charlottesville
- Karma
- Guest Post: The Magic Pudding Electricity Theory
- The Corbyn Plan
- These are not unrelated stories
- Cross-Post: Parnell McGuinness: Same Sex Marriage ‘yes’ campaign could lose if mismanaged
- The Gipper one more time
- David Leyonhjelm on the Murray Darling basin plan
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
263 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
mh
#2475362, posted on August 21, 2017 at 3:29 pm
BBCSundayMorningLiveVerified account @bbcsml
Our first conversation today – is our response to grooming gangs racist?
Let us know your thoughts – #bbcsml.
2gb’s Steve Price can hold his head high next time he goes on state media. He totally ignored the fact that they are nearly all Pakistani Muslims.
mh – not true
Eighteen people found guilty over Newcastle sex grooming network
Four trials find 17 men and one woman guilty of nearly 100 offences including rape and human trafficking of vulnerable women and girls
The trials were the result of police investigation Operation Shelter, which fell under the umbrella of Operation Sanctuary – Northumbria police’s investigation into the sexual exploitation of children and adults with vulnerabilities. Police identified as many as 108 potential victims in Operation Shelter and 278 victims in the wider Operation Sanctuary.
Operation Shelter has clear similarities to grooming scandals in Rotherham and Rochdale, which featured gangs of British Asian men abusing white girls. The men in operation Shelter are from a wider range of backgrounds, including Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish.
Daily Mail OnlineVerified account @MailOnline
Is Russia developing a GPS spoofing system?
Ships in the Black Sea may have been misdirected by a new cyber weapon, experts claim
In June, over 20 Russian ships appeared to be 20 miles inland, while at sea
Experts suggest that this was due to Russia testing a GPS spoofing system
Such a system could be used by hackers to misdirect autonomous vehicles
And if used by state operators, it could cause huge ships to collide
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4781714/Is-Russia-developing-GPS-spoofing-system.html#ixzz4qMi6uV48
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook
Be reasonable, Bill Shorten would never tell a lie.
Ask his first wife, she’ll tell you.
The best way is to vote “NO”.
What a fatuous argument. Vote “Yes” because the LNP will do gay marriage better.
Wasn’t Timmy one who changed his mind? Why, yes, he was:
And, Timmy, one of the things they voted for was a plebiscite; a promise you conveniently forgot.
This is what we are breeding in Australia – but Congratulations are due to the SA Labor Attorney General on his response
Fatal hit-and-run: boy, 14 charged over crash that killed Lucy Paveley
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter and a second boy, 13, has been arrested over a hit-and-run crash which killed Lucy Paveley, 40, at an intersection north of Adelaide on Sunday morning.
Ms Paveley was travelling to work at 6.37am on Sunday when a stolen white Mitsubishi Pajero ran a red light and ploughed into the driver’s side door of her Nissan Micra at a crossroads near Parafield Airport, 21km north of Adelaide.
The boy, from the northern Adelaide suburb of Paralowie has been refused bail and will appear in the Adelaide Youth Court this afternoon.
Another boy, from Ingle Farm north of Adelaide, was arrested at 11am on Monday and is being interviewed by police.
Police said they expect to make further arrests over the incident which has been declared a Commissioner’s Inquiry, a formal process to ensure significant incidents involving police are investigated thoroughly and independently.
Ms Paveley, a mother of two, was an aged care worker at Elizabeth, north of Adelaide, and was studying to be a nurse.
“Lucy was a much loved and valued member of the AnglicareSA Elizabeth Dutton Court team, where she worked as a care worker since 2013. We are supporting Lucy’s family and they will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time,’’ AnglicareSA said in a statement.
“This senseless loss of one of our AnglicareSA family members will be felt by all. When a senseless accident like this occurs our thoughts are with the family affected as well as our residents here at AnglicareSA Elizabeth Dutton Court and our staff, Lucy’s friends and colleagues.”
Ms Paveley’s death comes as Attorney-General John Rau said any teenage offenders causing serious crimes would be tried and sentenced as adults, in a bill currently before parliament.
Mr Rau told ABC Radio this morning that he would make sure that tougher penalties for youths transferred to adult courts will apply retrospectively to this case.
“It’s sickening. The idea that people have such little regard for other members of the community and themselves I guess for that matter that they’re prepared to behave in this way and take innocent lives it’s just, it’s appalling,” Mr Rau said.
“Assuming the bill actually gets through the Parliament, and I hope it will, it should apply to these young people but in light of the circumstances I’ll be asking my legal advisers to go over the bill again to make sure that it does apply from the day it passes and if it doesn’t we’ll make an appropriate amendment to make sure it does.”
Tougher penalties have been proposed following public outrage to an 18-month sentence given to a teenager who killed mother-of-two Nicole Tucker, 48, in a fiery crash in October last year.
The then 15-year-old was already on bail and serving a suspended sentence when he crashed a stolen car into Mrs Tucker’s vehicle at Bedford Park, south of Adelaide.
He was clocked at speeds of up to 212km/h before impact, which killed Mrs Tucker instantly.
I understand the rail gun will launch the projectile into a high trajectory and then, to allow for the extended time of flight use some form of guidance to direct it onto the target.
Surprised and shocked, I am, says Senile Old Dog.
Note: Deflection with ‘humour’.
No, I never denied being a dual-citizen; just denied being a “secret English agent”.
Same old Liberal con.
Surrender to leftism and we’ll promise to manage it more sensibly than Labor.
Remember how Brandis handled the free speech debate?
No thanks.
The men in operation Shelter are from a wider range of backgrounds, including Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish.
What could be the common link in such a diverse group?
Sadly it’s a conundrum we may never solve.
Shorten should hang on to his British citizenship, after all he is a bit of a parvenu on the home turf. Instead of being feted by the local mediocrities, think of the invitations to West End town houses, the country estates, the clubs along Pall Mall and maybe a minor palace or two. And of course, Ireland for the fishing, Scotland for the shoot, then back to London for The Season.
Just letting anyone who knew Merilyn Williams from here or Blair’s, she passed away thismorning after a battle with cancer.
Vale Merilyn.