Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

510 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

1 2 3
  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2475876, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

    לעפטמיסק איז אַ גייסטיק קראַנקייט

    Speak English Zipperhead.
    Bloody ethnic lingo hurts my eyes.
    Honestly it’s like the nonsense scribblings of a retarded rabid monkey in it’s own feces.

    😁

  3. Fat Fingers (The Movie).
    #2475879, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:38 am

    “”If we have a space agency, let’s not do it on the basis of firecracker technology.”

    Suggestions?”

    Soon to follow is a short list. But the combinations of the technologies, to get the buildup of producer goods in far earth orbit, are an evolutionary cost matter. We have to take a different view of infrastructure investment. We could call it the “Julius Caesar” approach to infrastructure investment and only because Julius Caesar has been quoted as saying “Make Haste Slowly.”

  4. C.L.
    #2475880, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Liberals go after business:

    Tax blitz hits top 1000 firms

    12:00AM NICK TABAKOFF
    The ATO has taken the extraordinary step of forcing all of the top 1000 firms into an annual tax ‘confessional’.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2475881, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:42 am

    INDIGENOUS
    Call to end the ‘great silence’ on our indigenous history
    The Australian
    12:00AM August 22, 2017
    Stephen Brook
    Media Diary
    Sydney
    @ViscountBrooky

    Indigenous broadcaster Stan Grant is calling for the “great ­silence” about inaccuracies in our indigenous history to end, starting with correcting an inscription on a Captain Cook statue claiming that the English explorer discovered Australia.

    Echoing the debate in the US over the removal of statues of Confederate generals, Grant, the ABC’s indigenous editor, says the 1829 statue should not be removed from Sydney’s Hyde Park but it would be apt to correct it.

    Grant told The Australian he wanted to draw attention to the different ways indigenous history was treated in Australia and the US, where violence, controversy and a national debate erupted after a concerted push to remove Civil War memorials.

    “Americans are tearing down the monuments to hate, but we remain oblivious to ours,” Grant told The Australian.

    “We certainly don’t grapple with it in the way America does. Thinking about the difference ­between the two countries, in Australia there is more of an ­apathy, of not even going there and letting it lie.”

    In a column on the ABC website to accompany his Friday ­current affairs program The Link, Grant wrote how he frequently walked past the statue of Cook and read the inscription on its base saying Cook “discovered this territory”: “Captain Cook is part of our story but he didn’t discover Australia. That has been a very damaging lie for Aboriginal people.”

    He said some indigenous people would prefer to see the statue removed “for good reason”. “Personally, I accept that it remains; Cook is part of the story of this nation.”

    If Malcolm Turnbull were serious that Australia Day was a day to honour indigenous Australians, “what could be more apt than to correct a monument that tells us, still, that in 1770 we did not exist?” he wrote.

    But Keith Windschuttle, historian and editor of Quadrant, said Cook deserved credit for being the first person to record the whole of the east coast.

    “Stan Grant’s disgust at the inscription on the statue of Captain James Cook is completely misplaced. When it says Cook was the one who ‘discovered this territory’ it is perfectly accurate, if we take the word ‘territory’ to mean the eastern coast. Cook was in fact the first person in human history to traverse the whole of this coastline. No Aboriginal person had ever done that before — they did not have the maritime technology to do it,” he said.

    From the Oz. Give it away sTan .

  6. DrBeauGan
    #2475882, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Zippy’s position as I understand it is that European culture is way superior to the alternatives, which is unarguable, and that there is very likely a genetic element which is causally responsible. This is a defensible position to take. I think there’s a huge chunk of good luck involved as well, and the behaviour of the people hell bent on destroying Western Civilisation, most of them genetically European, tends to argue against Zippy’s position. M0nty has no counter argument, he thinks screaming ‘nazi’ at Zippy is one, which shows his intellectual quality. Shouting abuse is what m0nty thinks language is for.

  7. m0nty
    #2475884, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:51 am

    I see Trump is going to pull the oldest trick in the book for unpopular presidents: send thousands of troops into a war zone. Straight from the Dubbya playbook.

  8. Fat Fingers (The Movie).
    #2475886, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Methodologies for getting a buildup of cargo in far earth orbit. Bearing in mind you need a combination of 2-3 technologies just for one payload.

    1. Hydrogen dirigibles 2. Hydrogen cannons 3. Superfast (Jets, Ramjets, Scramjets) 4. Superlarge (Jets, Ramjets, Scramjets). 5. Electro-gravitics 6. Aether and gravity neutralisation via fast-spinning metal liquid (probably mercury).

    Now take the superlarge Jet. Maybe its bigger than the “Spruce Goose” it runs on water and has a thorium reactor. And maybe it can get only as far as halfway up the stratosphere and can only just break the sound barrier. But maybe it can have this gigantic payload in the form of a ramjet.

    Or maybe its smaller, and can get to three times the speed of sound, with a smaller scramjet.

    But the reality is that its an evolutionary, and producer-goods accumulation process, that is needed to find the most cost-effective permutations. And this requires a more intelligent approach to infrastructure and the public service than what we have going now.

  9. Fat Fingers (The Movie).
    #2475887, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:08 am

    The important thing is you have to think; one payload, next payload, next payload, another payload … and a process which makes each payload maybe one cent cheaper per thousand tonnes, then the thousand tonnes that came before it. So the improvement has to be orchestrated to resemble the results of competitive small business under a functioning and balanced free enterprise system. One that isn’t in the thrall of great debt-financing.

  10. Mark A
    #2475888, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:09 am

    m0nty
    #2475884, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:51 am

    I see Trump is going to pull the oldest trick in the book for unpopular presidents: send thousands of troops into a war zone. Straight from the Dubbya playbook.

    So even if there is an urgent need for it, he should avoid sending in soldiers?
    What is your solution Sollermoon? (as Jim used to call the wise one in Huck Finn)

    He must never ever engage in hostilities, so a not fall foul with the likes of you?
    You’d just find an other excuse to trash him.

1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *