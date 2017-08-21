Liberty Quote
Sound fiscal policy must do more than reacquaint consumers with old, bad habits.— Kevin Warsh
-
Recent Comments
- Rabz on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Rabz on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Texas Jack on Jobs and Growth
- Up The Workers! on Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?
- J.H. on Read the question: Citizenship edition
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Robert Mc on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- max on Let the purge of begin
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- stackja on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- jupes on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Up The Workers! on Jobs and Growth
- Rohan on Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?
- stackja on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Slim Cognito on Jobs and Growth
- duncanm on Read the question: Citizenship edition
- Jobson Grothe on Jobs and Growth
- stackja on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Jobs and Growth
- Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?
- Renewables and the damage done: cross post from the Spectator
- Read the question: Citizenship edition
- Let the purge of begin
- Q&A Forum: August 21, 2017
- Kevin Williamson on the US civil war
- My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- The John Templeton Foundation
- Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Roundup 20 Aug
- David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- Who is laughing now?
- Weird times in the energy market
- On Brandis v Hanson
- Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- The Taliban of the modern American left
- The radical right in 1987
- The rules are for other people
- I knew they were out to lunch …
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Wasn’t me
- PDT reveals his soul
- ‘Progressive’ Policies Have Regressed Us Back to the 1950s
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Prehistory of the Alt-right
- Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Draining the Canberra Swamp
- So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong wait and see.
- Warty – Charlottesville
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
772 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Put the goon bag down, Testy, you are starting too early.
Indonesia is a very sunny place. Should, by some Davos back-room Hypnotoading they decide to pull back on their plans to utilise their own coal and gas to run the country, pretty sure they can buy and run their own solar subsidy farms.
JC
#2476155, posted on August 22, 2017 at 10:56 am
I am convinced that the Heffernan lane poster is a orchestrated yes campaign plant
Read this:
The Nazi flag waver at the Charlottesville rally was found to be an Antifa scumbag.
The 4Chan autists found him.
If true, then both the organiser and the “flag bearer” might have had leftist connections – false flag operation anyone? The white supremacist dupes seem to have been led into a trap, as a result of which one person is dead and many injured, but the blame falls on the dupes.
The message for any non-left group organising a demo is to beware of infiltrators, who will try to engineer bad publicity for the demo.
Comment of the day, from the Oz story about sTan Grant’s latest brain fart.
It’s servers are based in the U.S. but it’s creator is a Russian neo-Nazi.
‘And lots of rivers and stuff too’
I’m still pissed off I didn’t get a creek in Darwin Harbour named after me by Harry Messel.
I can see no justification for NT waterways named after blow-in white politicians. Harry may have been a good scientist but he was a bigger suckhole and self promoter. Imagine naming a boat after yourself. Not even McCain would do that.
DT speech replay via facebook.com White House
When I was 4 I walked on my own to kindy a distance of about 400 meters. I had to pass a park where magpies nested.
Believe it or not we managed without signs back in those days. During swooping season my mum gave me a stick to defend myself. Amazingly enough I survived to tell the tale.
Cheers Baldrick
Either way a most tenuous link to the SSMarriage Plebiscite,
Fuck off Grigory Zee. Get back in the basement and start stitching that skin. The Gimp is waiting.
Leftist MSM will always present negative side to any free speech event.
‘Indonesia is a very sunny place’
Not Java in the Wet. Java will not be capable of providing electricity to the eastern islands forever. Jakarta will be willing to pay anyone who helps them keep control, it will have to be directed to Java first then outwards. The politics favour the idea, the economics will follow the politics because it’s national security.
‘And lots of rivers and stuff too’
Test Pattern Creek, complete with its own fishing jetty?
Hmm. Checks soles of shoes. Nope, all clean.
Aha, I knew it. It’s you again, Floater. 🙂
I did see a magpie, in the swooping season, try swooping a rifleman…wearing his brain bucket – that’s his tin helmet, for non military Cats…
So it could be put up and photographed by the same person without unwanted scrutiny, obviously.
stackja,
Agree, but if something really nasty can be engineered by leftist infiltrators, they won’t need to make stuff up, it will be handed to them on a plate.
Even had the woman not been killed and the others injured at Charlottesville, and no nazi flag been waved, the publicity would always have been negative, but the actual result must really have made their day.
I had one as well. It was also known as a “cricket bat”.
How about the State government start sacking some councils, having a damn good look at the books, and bringing in independent administrators to remove the parasites?
Talking about blow-ins, Abbott’s copping a pasting in the Kimberleys after yesterday’s disaster when he said pollies should spend 2 per cent of their time on Aboriginal issues because Aboriginal people make up 2% of the population.
Yay!
Thank you for contacting Darebin City Council.
This is an automated response to advise you that your email has been received.
Your request will be forwarded to the appropriate Council department for action and we will endeavour to get back to you in a timely manner regarding the status of your request/query.
Any Cats personally contacted Counselorini Greco of the Darebin Soviet? I’m sure he’d love to hear from some of us.