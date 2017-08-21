Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
772 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2476273, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    And the idea of exporting solar from the Pilbara to Java via subsea cable will become attractive to Jakarta if they fail their transition from fossil fuels.

    Put the goon bag down, Testy, you are starting too early.

    Indonesia is a very sunny place. Should, by some Davos back-room Hypnotoading they decide to pull back on their plans to utilise their own coal and gas to run the country, pretty sure they can buy and run their own solar subsidy farms.

  2. Boambee John
    #2476274, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    JC
    #2476155, posted on August 22, 2017 at 10:56 am
    I am convinced that the Heffernan lane poster is a orchestrated yes campaign plant

    Read this:

    The Nazi flag waver at the Charlottesville rally was found to be an Antifa scumbag.

    The 4Chan autists found him.

    If true, then both the organiser and the “flag bearer” might have had leftist connections – false flag operation anyone? The white supremacist dupes seem to have been led into a trap, as a result of which one person is dead and many injured, but the blame falls on the dupes.

    The message for any non-left group organising a demo is to beware of infiltrators, who will try to engineer bad publicity for the demo.

  3. stackja
    #2476275, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    The White House
    Office of the Press Secretary
    For Immediate Release August 19, 2017
    Statement by the Press Secretary

    Each year, the Kennedy Center honors the careers and achievements of artists who have helped shape cultural life in the United States with a weekend that includes celebrations and events.

    The award recipients are recognized for their lifetime contributions in the arts and the positive change they have made all over the world.

    The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year’s activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.

    First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year’s award recipients for their many accomplishments.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2476279, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Greg
    1 hour ago

    @trevor I think Stan wants to replace Captain Cooks statue with one of himself. He can stop and admire himself on his morning stroll through Hyde Park.

    Comment of the day, from the Oz story about sTan Grant’s latest brain fart.

  5. Baldrick
    #2476280, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Which btw is an US based anti Semitic/nazi site

    It’s servers are based in the U.S. but it’s creator is a Russian neo-Nazi.

  6. test pattern
    #2476281, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    ‘And lots of rivers and stuff too’

    I’m still pissed off I didn’t get a creek in Darwin Harbour named after me by Harry Messel.

    I can see no justification for NT waterways named after blow-in white politicians. Harry may have been a good scientist but he was a bigger suckhole and self promoter. Imagine naming a boat after yourself. Not even McCain would do that.

  8. jupes
    #2476285, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    RANDWICK Council rangers are erecting signs warning residents that magpie swooping season has come early after an “aggressive” bird repeatedly attacked a taekwondo instructor at Maroubra.

    When I was 4 I walked on my own to kindy a distance of about 400 meters. I had to pass a park where magpies nested.

    Believe it or not we managed without signs back in those days. During swooping season my mum gave me a stick to defend myself. Amazingly enough I survived to tell the tale.

  9. notafan
    #2476286, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Which btw is an US based anti Semitic/nazi site

    It’s servers are based in the U.S. but it’s creator is a Russian neo-Nazi.

    Cheers Baldrick

    Either way a most tenuous link to the SSMarriage Plebiscite,

  10. Baldrick
    #2476287, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2476232, posted on August 22, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Fuck off Grigory Zee. Get back in the basement and start stitching that skin. The Gimp is waiting.

  11. stackja
    #2476288, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Boambee John
    #2476274, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Leftist MSM will always present negative side to any free speech event.

  12. test pattern
    #2476289, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    ‘Indonesia is a very sunny place’

    Not Java in the Wet. Java will not be capable of providing electricity to the eastern islands forever. Jakarta will be willing to pay anyone who helps them keep control, it will have to be directed to Java first then outwards. The politics favour the idea, the economics will follow the politics because it’s national security.

  13. Boambee John
    #2476290, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    ‘And lots of rivers and stuff too’

    Test Pattern Creek, complete with its own fishing jetty?

  14. Robert Mc
    #2476292, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Hmm. Checks soles of shoes. Nope, all clean.

    Aha, I knew it. It’s you again, Floater. 🙂

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2476293, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Believe it or not we managed without signs back in those days. During swooping season my mum gave me a stick to defend myself. Amazingly enough I survived to tell the tale.

    I did see a magpie, in the swooping season, try swooping a rifleman…wearing his brain bucket – that’s his tin helmet, for non military Cats…

  16. The Beer Whisperer
    #2476294, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Why was the hurty poster pasted up in an Inner Melbourne laneway instead of outside a suburban rail station?

    So it could be put up and photographed by the same person without unwanted scrutiny, obviously.

  17. Boambee John
    #2476295, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    stackja,

    Agree, but if something really nasty can be engineered by leftist infiltrators, they won’t need to make stuff up, it will be handed to them on a plate.

    Even had the woman not been killed and the others injured at Charlottesville, and no nazi flag been waved, the publicity would always have been negative, but the actual result must really have made their day.

  18. Rabz
    #2476299, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    During swooping season my mum gave me a stick to defend myself. Amazingly enough I survived to tell the tale.

    I had one as well. It was also known as a “cricket bat”.

  19. Winston Smith
    #2476300, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Breaking news in the Oz. How about local councils stick to “roads, rates, and rubbish?”

    How about the State government start sacking some councils, having a damn good look at the books, and bringing in independent administrators to remove the parasites?

  20. test pattern
    #2476301, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Talking about blow-ins, Abbott’s copping a pasting in the Kimberleys after yesterday’s disaster when he said pollies should spend 2 per cent of their time on Aboriginal issues because Aboriginal people make up 2% of the population.

  21. Top Ender
    #2476302, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

  22. Rabz
    #2476303, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Any Cats personally contacted Counselorini Greco of the Darebin Soviet? I’m sure he’d love to hear from some of us.

