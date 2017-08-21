Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,034 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

1 3 4 5
  3. C.L.
    #2476591, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    So Warren Harding was having affairs and this caused the erstwhile Ku Klux Klan (also known as the Democrats) to ramp up their lynchings?

    Riiight.

  4. calli
    #2476592, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    I had the unfortunate “pleasure” of being taught by Professor Harry M Messel Physics 1 Honours in 1st year Engineering in 1962 at Sydney University Physics Dept and he was so bad a lecturer that he used to suggest to students that they take No-Doz to stay awake – he was definitely full of himself..

    I had the unfortunate “pleasure” of toting his monstrous text book to and from school.

    My hands tingle from Globite blisters at the memory.

  5. Snoopy
    #2476593, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    That’s what I was told last night by a gay friend we had over for dinner

    What did she taste like, Monty?

  6. Delta A
    #2476594, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Gab

    #2476564, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Great link, Gab. Thanks.

    Sadly, Dr Anthony Dillon’s wisdom gets a brief airing at The Oz, (sometimes,) but completely lost down the forgettory at other news’ sites.

    How can people ignore him? He knows and laments the appalling conditions that Aboriginal people face daily – much of their own making – and offers workable alternatives.

    But he doesn’t spout the accepted zeitgeist – quite the opposite – and so he is shunned and denigrated by the liberals, when he is precisely the person we need to help bridge the so-called Gap.

    And, btw, Bess and Jacinta Price, for all their credentials to speak for Aboriginal people, are loathed and denigrated by the left. What can we make of that?

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2476596, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    For one it’s dangerous, as he’s very very strange… in a very, very strange sort of way… if you know what I mean.

    He has this weird unnatural connection with Grey Nurse Sharks.
    Didn’t he propose some outrageously bizarre and over the top fine for killing one?
    It’s just outlandish to say the least.
    I wouldn’t trust him to deliver Aldi catalogues,
    let’s be honest.

  8. Baldrick
    #2476598, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Did anyone else know the Gender Licensing Gap was a real problem?

    Tracey Spicer ✔ @TraceySpicer
    “In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”

  9. test pattern
    #2476599, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    ‘The Harry Messel whose “research” behind this decision involved sitting on a large boat’

    Small, 20m drawing 2m. He named it the ‘Harry Messel.’ After Harry Messel.

    Charting the Roper navigable to 145.5 km was the most useful of the river work.

  10. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2476600, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Proof that Zippy is wrong = Monty, Merkel, McCain, Macklin et al…

    Grasshopper, you clearly don’t understand distributions vs absolutes, my son.

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2476601, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    What did she taste like, Monty?

    Don’t say fish that is racist to wamens.
    Also don’t say like chicken as that is a cliche.

  12. calli
    #2476602, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Tracey Spicer ✔ @TraceySpicer
    “In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”

    Never mind, Tracey. They more than make up for it in beer gut ownership these days.

  13. Chris
    #2476604, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Bess and Jacinta Price, for all their credentials to speak for Aboriginal people, are loathed and denigrated by the left. What can we make of that?

    I don’t make much credit for the lefties that denigrate them, that is for sure.

  14. Rabz
    #2476605, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I had the unfortunate “pleasure” of toting his monstrous text book to and from school.

    Professer Messer, as my old man called him – and yes, we had that stupid bloody text book as well.

  15. C.L.
    #2476606, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Tracey Spicer ✔ @TraceySpicer
    “In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”

    I think you’ll find a lot of those women in the early 19th century had pubs in their names.

  16. Chris
    #2476607, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    “In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”

    Perhaps those ones are not up to the work anymore. And their great great great granddaughters are Department Heads.

  17. test pattern
    #2476608, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Indue pty ltd. Why Abbott is taking selfies in Halls Creek.

    ‘This is the real purpose of the LNP determination to adopt and expand the Welfare Card programme, that is, to obtain donations for the financially stressed LNP’

    https://theaimn.com/lnp-welfare-card-true-facts-exposed-corruption-disguised-philanthropy/

  18. Combine Dave
    #2476609, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2476531, posted on August 22, 2017 at 5:51 pm
    Pope Francis: “Rights of Migrants Trump National Security Concerns”

    What is policy on accepting immigrants into the Vatican state?

    The “pope” took in two refugees into the arms of the Vatican, he was doing a nice line in podiatry last Easter too I note. What a disgrace

    Trump should extend the hand of friendship and allow all illegal immigrants to America safe passage to the Vatican.

    Maybe even use some of these ships they keep crashing into civies to transport them.

    The cost in fuel is more than offset from the savings in costs avoided from the welfare state and sanctuary cities.

  19. Rabz
    #2476610, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Traceeeeee Spicer:

    “In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”

    These hugely ignored braindead lamestream meeja numpties truly become more idiotic by the day.

  20. herodotus
    #2476611, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Haha! Darebin council, on the road to le cerf-dom.

  21. Combine Dave
    #2476612, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2476600, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:56 pm
    Proof that Zippy is wrong = Monty, Merkel, McCain, Macklin et al…

    Grasshopper, you clearly don’t understand distributions vs absolutes, my son.

    Touché.

    Also do Irish and Kraut genes measure up to the success of Anglos?

  22. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2476613, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    “In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”

    Bullsh$t.
    Wamens could barely cook then, let alone read and write.

  23. cohenite
    #2476615, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    New series of Rake where the sometimes amusing reprobate becomes a politician:

    https://www.facebook.com/raketv/posts/1433951723321473

  24. Combine Dave
    #2476616, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Snoopy
    #2476593, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm
    That’s what I was told last night by a gay friend we had over for dinner

    What did she taste like, Monty?

    Confusing Monty with the cannibal Grigs?

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2476617, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Pope Francis: “Rights of Migrants Trump National Security Concerns”

    He is a Goddamned Commie.
    He will do anything to satisfy his unnatural cravings for refugee feet.
    Rampant degeneracy.

  26. Baldrick
    #2476618, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Latest Essential Poll:
    ______
    Two Party Preferred: LNP 47 (+1) ALP 53 (-1)
    ______
    Same-sex marriage: Support 57 (-4) Oppose 32 (+6)

  27. JC
    #2476619, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    C.L.
    #2476606, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Tracey Spicer ✔ @TraceySpicer
    “In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”

    I think you’ll find a lot of those women in the early 19th century had pubs in their names.

    Yea, those that were owned by wymenzes were likely to be brothels, Traceeee, you fucking moron.

    There’s nothing to stop wymenzes owning pubs now, Traceeee, unless you think there’s some secret barrier we don’t know about, you idiot.

  28. Boambee John
    #2476620, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    m0nty at 1632

    Those are the stories going round though.

    HaHaHaHaHa.

    Even by the standards of “anecdotal evidence” this is paper thin!

  29. Baldrick
    #2476621, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Confusing Monty with the cannibal Grigs?

    Catallaxy FactCheck: True

    Grigory M
    #2293700, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:07 am
    A few nights ago in the ED, a couple of nurses were talking loudly enough for everyone else to hear. One said she had a pet duck and felt guilty eating roast chicken in front of it – she wondered whether the pet duck could recognise the smell. The other nurse said she didn’t know, but maybe not. Then another nurse chimed in and asked them if they’d smelled a cooked human – they both said no, but that killed the conversation.

  30. JC
    #2476623, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    God I hope Artiste’s revolution occurs. Sure it will be bloody, but the end result will be well worth the effort.

  31. John Constantine
    #2476624, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Obviously, we must nationalise pubs so 50% wymynsys can be social justiced into pub management.

    Social justice pubs to be subsidised by a social justice Tax on Nazis.

  32. Combine Dave
    #2476625, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    There’s nothing to stop wymenzes owning pubs now, Traceeee, unless you think there’s some secret barrier we don’t know about, you idiot.

    Competence?

  33. JC
    #2476626, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Baldrick

    I’m trying to understand.. is the Gargoyle telling us he’s tasted human flesh?

    Lucie, get out of there NOW!

  34. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2476627, posted on August 22, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I don’t care if Truman paid that membership fee.
    He’s one of my heroes.

    A true giant (and victor) in the gruesome bloody battle that was Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail 1948.

    Are your other heroes politicians too?

    I favour mandarins: bookish desk jockey types whose vital work (ensuring the golden goose’s inevitable death is prolonged for one more egg) often goes unheralded.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *