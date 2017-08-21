Liberty Quote
My golden rule for Liberal and National party politicians is that if they are pleasing the press gallery — especially Fairfax and ABC journalists — they will invariably be doing the wrong thing by their party and constituency.— Chris Kenny
-
-
Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
1,034 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
1001st?
Eyrie,
Ok, cheers.
So Warren Harding was having affairs and this caused the erstwhile Ku Klux Klan (also known as the Democrats) to ramp up their lynchings?
Riiight.
I had the unfortunate “pleasure” of toting his monstrous text book to and from school.
My hands tingle from Globite blisters at the memory.
What did she taste like, Monty?
Gab
#2476564, posted on August 22, 2017 at 6:20 pm
Great link, Gab. Thanks.
Sadly, Dr Anthony Dillon’s wisdom gets a brief airing at The Oz, (sometimes,) but completely lost down the forgettory at other news’ sites.
How can people ignore him? He knows and laments the appalling conditions that Aboriginal people face daily – much of their own making – and offers workable alternatives.
But he doesn’t spout the accepted zeitgeist – quite the opposite – and so he is shunned and denigrated by the liberals, when he is precisely the person we need to help bridge the so-called Gap.
And, btw, Bess and Jacinta Price, for all their credentials to speak for Aboriginal people, are loathed and denigrated by the left. What can we make of that?
For one it’s dangerous, as he’s very very strange… in a very, very strange sort of way… if you know what I mean.
He has this weird unnatural connection with Grey Nurse Sharks.
Didn’t he propose some outrageously bizarre and over the top fine for killing one?
It’s just outlandish to say the least.
I wouldn’t trust him to deliver Aldi catalogues,
let’s be honest.
Did anyone else know the Gender Licensing Gap was a real problem?
‘The Harry Messel whose “research” behind this decision involved sitting on a large boat’
Small, 20m drawing 2m. He named it the ‘Harry Messel.’ After Harry Messel.
Charting the Roper navigable to 145.5 km was the most useful of the river work.
Grasshopper, you clearly don’t understand distributions vs absolutes, my son.
What did she taste like, Monty?
Don’t say fish that is racist to wamens.
Also don’t say like chicken as that is a cliche.
Never mind, Tracey. They more than make up for it in beer gut ownership these days.
I don’t make much credit for the lefties that denigrate them, that is for sure.
Professer Messer, as my old man called him – and yes, we had that stupid bloody text book as well.
I think you’ll find a lot of those women in the early 19th century had pubs in their names.
Perhaps those ones are not up to the work anymore. And their great great great granddaughters are Department Heads.
Indue pty ltd. Why Abbott is taking selfies in Halls Creek.
‘This is the real purpose of the LNP determination to adopt and expand the Welfare Card programme, that is, to obtain donations for the financially stressed LNP’
https://theaimn.com/lnp-welfare-card-true-facts-exposed-corruption-disguised-philanthropy/
Trump should extend the hand of friendship and allow all illegal immigrants to America safe passage to the Vatican.
Maybe even use some of these ships they keep crashing into civies to transport them.
The cost in fuel is more than offset from the savings in costs avoided from the welfare state and sanctuary cities.
Traceeeeee Spicer:
These hugely ignored braindead lamestream meeja numpties truly become more idiotic by the day.
Haha! Darebin council, on the road to le cerf-dom.
Touché.
Also do Irish and Kraut genes measure up to the success of Anglos?
“In the early 19th century, 50% of publicans were women… but women’s ownership of pubs is nowhere near that now.”
Bullsh$t.
Wamens could barely cook then, let alone read and write.
New series of Rake where the sometimes amusing reprobate becomes a politician:
https://www.facebook.com/raketv/posts/1433951723321473
Confusing Monty with the cannibal Grigs?
Pope Francis: “Rights of Migrants Trump National Security Concerns”
He is a Goddamned Commie.
He will do anything to satisfy his unnatural cravings for refugee feet.
Rampant degeneracy.
Latest Essential Poll:
______
Two Party Preferred: LNP 47 (+1) ALP 53 (-1)
______
Same-sex marriage: Support 57 (-4) Oppose 32 (+6)
Yea, those that were owned by wymenzes were likely to be brothels, Traceeee, you fucking moron.
There’s nothing to stop wymenzes owning pubs now, Traceeee, unless you think there’s some secret barrier we don’t know about, you idiot.
m0nty at 1632
Those are the stories going round though.
HaHaHaHaHa.
Even by the standards of “anecdotal evidence” this is paper thin!
Catallaxy FactCheck: True
God I hope Artiste’s revolution occurs. Sure it will be bloody, but the end result will be well worth the effort.
Obviously, we must nationalise pubs so 50% wymynsys can be social justiced into pub management.
Social justice pubs to be subsidised by a social justice Tax on Nazis.
Competence?
Baldrick
I’m trying to understand.. is the Gargoyle telling us he’s tasted human flesh?
Lucie, get out of there NOW!
A true giant (and victor) in the gruesome bloody battle that was Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail 1948.
Are your other heroes politicians too?
I favour mandarins: bookish desk jockey types whose vital work (ensuring the golden goose’s inevitable death is prolonged for one more egg) often goes unheralded.