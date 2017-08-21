Liberty Quote
The essence of capitalism’s foreign policy is free trade—i.e., the abolition of trade barriers, of protective tariffs, of special privileges—the opening of the world’s trade routes to free international exchange and competition among the private citizens of all countries dealing directly with one another.— Ayn Rand
Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
Mad Dog has been freed of the responsibility of “Nation Building” and can therefore focus all resources and support towards the job of killing moslems without concern for political intervention, constraints or niceties.
The muzzie terrorists will sleep badly from now until the day they die.
If nothing else, listen for the one minute between 0:37 and 1:37, let it sink in, memorise it, share it, everywhere –
MILO on the Intolerance and Violence of the Left
Aug 21, 2017
The bitch is back in the Bay Area. MILO sits down with San Francisco FOX affiliate KTVU to discuss the Google Memo controversy and how the political Left legitimizes violence.
I’d like to see a statue erected to Neville Bonner. Amazing isn’t it that in 1971 Neville Bonner was the very first full-blooded aboriginal person elected to parliament, for the Liberal party, just as the first woman in the House of Representatives was Dame Enid Lyons in 1943. When was the first Labor aboriginal person elected to parliament – not ’til 70 years later when Nova Peris was elected in 2013 pre-selected as a captain’s pick replacing Trish Crossin.
That anyone has to make this argument at all, should settle the argument once and for all.
Yes, The Losers Do Lose.
Jordan B Peterson @jordanbpeterson 10m10 minutes ago
Bruce Pardy: Mental disabilities shouldn’t be accommodated with extra time on exams http://nationalpost.com/wcm/dd64d54b-1569-42e0-816e-0186dca980dc … via @nationalpost
Liberty Sanger keeping that poster discussion going on ABC.
You’d think if they were worried about people’s feelings they would give it a rest. But no chance there. This will be the equivalent of the Gillard ditch the witch moment
Interesting that the image of the poster that is now circulating has the web site photoshopped out from the left hand corner. I wonder why?
LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump Holds MASSIVE Rally in Phoenix, AZ 8/22/17