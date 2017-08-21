Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,256 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

  1. rickw
    #2476901, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:38 am

    Mad Dog has been freed of the responsibility of “Nation Building” and can therefore focus all resources and support towards the job of killing moslems without concern for political intervention, constraints or niceties.

    The muzzie terrorists will sleep badly from now until the day they die.

  2. srr
    #2476903, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:46 am

    If nothing else, listen for the one minute between 0:37 and 1:37, let it sink in, memorise it, share it, everywhere –

    MILO on the Intolerance and Violence of the Left
    Aug 21, 2017
    The bitch is back in the Bay Area. MILO sits down with San Francisco FOX affiliate KTVU to discuss the Google Memo controversy and how the political Left legitimizes violence.

  3. Tintarella di Luna
    #2476904, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:52 am

    Aboriginal heroes. That got me googling for famous aboriginals and the issue is should it be restricted to pure blood aboriginals or, if mixed bloods are to be in the list what ratio is acceptable.

    I’d like to see a statue erected to Neville Bonner. Amazing isn’t it that in 1971 Neville Bonner was the very first full-blooded aboriginal person elected to parliament, for the Liberal party, just as the first woman in the House of Representatives was Dame Enid Lyons in 1943. When was the first Labor aboriginal person elected to parliament – not ’til 70 years later when Nova Peris was elected in 2013 pre-selected as a captain’s pick replacing Trish Crossin.

  4. srr
    #2476905, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:54 am

    That anyone has to make this argument at all, should settle the argument once and for all.
    Yes, The Losers Do Lose.

    Jordan B Peterson‏ @jordanbpeterson 10m10 minutes ago

    Bruce Pardy: Mental disabilities shouldn’t be accommodated with extra time on exams http://nationalpost.com/wcm/dd64d54b-1569-42e0-816e-0186dca980dc … via @nationalpost

  5. Spider
    #2476906, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:57 am

    Liberty Sanger keeping that poster discussion going on ABC.

    You’d think if they were worried about people’s feelings they would give it a rest. But no chance there. This will be the equivalent of the Gillard ditch the witch moment

    Interesting that the image of the poster that is now circulating has the web site photoshopped out from the left hand corner. I wonder why?

  6. srr
    #2476907, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:58 am

    LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump Holds MASSIVE Rally in Phoenix, AZ 8/22/17

