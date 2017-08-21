Liberty Quote
Gulags and mass slaughter are in fact distinguishing features of Marxist regimes.— Bob Carr
-
-
Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
Here’s video of Tony Abbott being smoked – a trad welcome to country – at Doon Doon yesterday. Smoking strangers to country gets rid of their strange smell, allows country to recognise them and protects them from sickness. Not that I think Abbott is smelly or that he’s a pom who washes once a week or anything like that.
https://www.facebook.com/TonyAbbottMP/videos/10155883422398646/
6 o’clock and all is dark.
Christ didn’t shun the sinners. Said sin no more.
SSM lobby want SSM and the Christian world falling asunder.
Is the Old Lezzo Australia’s greatest political floater?
What has that got to do with it?
The case before the court is about whether Bananas is Australian. What could Windbag have to offer.
And, in fact, so what if he was second. Doesn’t mean he should suddenly get the seat. Could be the third place-getter lost votes to Bananas and, without him they would have scored more votes and beaten Windbag.
The slimy little shit is always looking for an angle. And getting his arse into this dysfunctional parliament would look like a fucking banquet.
That’s pretty cool.
More quality ABC journalism on the World Today.
Story on US naval collision near Singapore.
Journo pronounced USS Antietam Ante Tam. Civil War buffs or any journo should know it’s pronounced An Teatam.
Pedantic I know but stuff the self righteous pricks.
ABC pronunciation guide is out of print.
leftism er en psykisk lidelse
Well C.L. I think you give a good summary there on the Christian view. Sure.
But what should a secular society do on marriage? Shouldn’t SSM be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving Libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of it even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) to be pushed onto others?
I have been a no on this issue & turning into a soft yes. I am trying to explore my views here.
Cactus, it’s reasonable to expect the same reaction as the one to the woman caught in adultery in John 8. She was about to be stoned to death, the same punishment doled out at that time to homosexuals.
Jesus questioned the motives and righteousness of her accusers, then told her to go away and stop sinning.
Marriage laws
Netherlands https://www.government.nl/topics/family-law/marriage-registered-partnership-and-cohabitation-agreements
After the inro. to Highway to Hell I’m ready for most things.
I thought Barnaby had finally flushed him once and for all last year; but apparently not.
Now I think he’s likely to go around a few more times yet; he’s guaranteed at least 15% of the vote whenever he runs in New England, a nice little earner from the AEC to help keep the superannuation topped up.
Sorry Cactus but I don’t “buy” the Buddy Christ and Jesus is everyone’s friend.
Jesus did a lot of “mean” things; he condemned a fig tree to death because it wouldn’t give him figs (in the wrong season as well), referred to Pilate as a fox, got violent at the synagogue and smashed all the money-changers tables*, told a divorced woman her husband was the devil, called several people hypocrites etc…
*Matthew 23: “You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?
But the term, “love the sinner, hate the sin” comes to mind.
(But obviously it’s homophobic to refer to homosexuality as sin)
Wasn’t Windsor too sick at one stage to run for office? I know for sure had it been Abbott or a Priest who had belted schoolmates with a crop, the ABC would have been all over it.
Please. You may as well start quoting Ripping Yarns as authoritative as to how the British Empire really operated.
Just calling sin sin triggers people, Lysander.
We now make “mistakes” and try to hide behind a fig leaf.
That’s because it’s Rusty’s shift supervising the USRR team.
Geoffrey Luck gives the ALPBC staff co-op a whack over on Quadrant and knocks it out of the park,
I see what you did there Calli 🙂
Yes will be No to any further talk of marriage.
The government of Australia has been taken over surreptitiously by foreigners, can we revolt now?
Tom, check your email.
Would any Aboriginal culture have survived another European countries rule?
Where are there any Aboriginal culture in Europe? USA was British and may have lead to the survival of Aboriginal culture there despite various ‘problems’.
How about this:
Do you see the problem with your position. Also, if marriage is redefined, isn’t that imposing the opponent’s view of marriage upon all and as a matter of law?
Indeed. The UK is demonstrating that by the day.
Wasn’t Windsor too sick at one stage to run for office?
Which was utter bullshit; he knew the voters were coming after him with pitchforks after he propped up the worst Government in Australia’s history for 3 years and he didn’t have the courage to face the judgement of the people.
This time, sniffing blood after the disastrous Waffleworth Coup, he ran again and despite TheirABC shamelessly electioneering for him for 3 months couldn’t manage better than 40.6% of the 2PP vote.
Yes!
I’m agnostic and I am firmly in the “no” camp because I know (having watched from here what happened in Canada) that a “yes” will (not might) let the left harass and sue anyone who does not bow down to “gay marriage”. Note that, even without gay marriage, people, especially religious people, are reported to the notorious HRC for saying marriage is between a man and a woman.
Vote “no”.
Comment of the week at quadrant by Homer Sapien (I like the moniker almost as much as Lance Boil).
Smoke ’em baby!
dover_beach
#2477271, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm
What should a secular society do about the child in utero? Shouldn’t abortion be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of abortion even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) o be pushed on to others?
Well my principle for my views is that you should be free to do whatever you want, but only so long as your freedom to do that doesn’t impinge on someone else’s freedom to same. Under that principle, SSM would be a yes and abortion a no.
So therefore a don’t see a problem with my position.
You will be compelled to do what the SSM lobby decides.
sTan Grant claims that we are the only Commonwealth country not to have a treaty with the indigenes. What an ignoramus he is.
The list goes from Antigua and Barbuda to Zambia. How many of them have “treaties,” sTan?
If statements like that are indicative of his level of research and expertise as a journalist, he has obviously been peddling nonsense for his entire career.
It was a cheap shot, but I do not recoil from my comment (puns intended 🙂 )
venstrefløjen er en psykisk sygdom
Cactus seems to be talking about society as consisting of the secular non-religious people only. If this set wants something it should be legal.
But people with religious sensibilities are part of society too, and are just as entitled to mold it as anyone else.
That wasn’t what you said earlier. Still, why does that freedom include the use of the state to redefine marriage? And if marriage can be redefined why not what counts as a human being?
Mother Lode -> I think religious people are just as entitle to shape society as non religious. And I think their religious freedom should be protected. With respect, I think you misconstrue my points.
stackja said “You will be compelled to do what the SSM lobby decides.” – this is a bit that makes me a bit worried and why I am soft yes. I could still vote no on this issue because of this. I really don’t like this side of bullying I am witnessing. Or the implication that if you vote no you are a bigot.
‘Would any Aboriginal culture have survived another European countries rule?’
Francois de Saint-Allouarn annexed WA for France at Turtle Bay in 1772. The French certainly would have eaten natives. Native frogs would now be extinct. Limnodynastes Dumerili better known as the Pobblebonk would’ve become the Gobble-with-plonk.
Well, it is easy to misconstrue the ambiguous.
How else to make sense of talking about what ‘society’ wants as a reason for people of faith to get out of the way.