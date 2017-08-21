Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

  1. test pattern
    #2477237, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Here’s video of Tony Abbott being smoked – a trad welcome to country – at Doon Doon yesterday. Smoking strangers to country gets rid of their strange smell, allows country to recognise them and protects them from sickness. Not that I think Abbott is smelly or that he’s a pom who washes once a week or anything like that.

    https://www.facebook.com/TonyAbbottMP/videos/10155883422398646/

  2. incoherent rambler
    #2477238, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    and a commitment to power the state’s tram network entirely from solar power.

    6 o’clock and all is dark.

  3. stackja
    #2477239, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Cactus
    #2477226, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:29 pm
    stackja

    #2477209, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:10 pm
    Gospels don’t record any mention of SSM.

    I accept that stackja & therefore I accept that Christians or their Church’s may choose to be free not to recognise a marriage or to perform a ceremony. Or to even object to a friends marriage by not attending etc. People should be free in my view to do these things.

    But while Jesus may not have married 2 blokes or may have viewed their behaviour as sinful, I don’t think he would shun them. I think Jesus would show them as much warmth and compassion as anyone else.

    In that context a secular society could have separate legal secular marriages & also allow Christians to practice what they want (i.e. have a Christian marriage) without the world falling asunder is my point.

    Christ didn’t shun the sinners. Said sin no more.
    SSM lobby want SSM and the Christian world falling asunder.

  4. H B Bear
    #2477240, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Is the Old Lezzo Australia’s greatest political floater?

  5. Mother Lode
    #2477241, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Fairfax Media has learned that former independent MP Tony Windsor has made a submission to the High Court for permission to appear because he was the second-placed candidate in the contest for the seat of New England in 2016.

    What has that got to do with it?

    The case before the court is about whether Bananas is Australian. What could Windbag have to offer.

    And, in fact, so what if he was second. Doesn’t mean he should suddenly get the seat. Could be the third place-getter lost votes to Bananas and, without him they would have scored more votes and beaten Windbag.

    The slimy little shit is always looking for an angle. And getting his arse into this dysfunctional parliament would look like a fucking banquet.

  6. stackja
    #2477242, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    The grandparents and great-grandparents of Tony Windsor were pictures of Victorian respectability. But his great-great-grandfather, Charles Dunn, leaps out of the pages of history like some villainous Dickensian character.

    He was born in Hackney, east London, in 1805 to Charles and Esther Dunn. In April of 1826 Charles jnr and his brother Joseph, found themselves in front of the magistrate at the Old Bailey for stealing bed linen still wet from a washing line. After a short stint in the prison hulk York, where their behaviour was described as ”very bad”, Charles was transported to NSW aboard the Midas, arriving in Sydney in 1827.

  7. C.L.
    #2477243, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    My current favourite work-out music.

    Stayin’ in Black – The Bee Gees Staying Alive + AC/DC Back in Black Mashup

    That’s pretty cool.

  8. Farmer Gez
    #2477244, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    More quality ABC journalism on the World Today.
    Story on US naval collision near Singapore.
    Journo pronounced USS Antietam Ante Tam. Civil War buffs or any journo should know it’s pronounced An Teatam.
    Pedantic I know but stuff the self righteous pricks.

  10. stackja
    #2477248, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Farmer Gez
    #2477244, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm
    More quality ABC journalism on the World Today.
    Story on US naval collision near Singapore.
    Journo pronounced USS Antietam Ante Tam. Civil War buffs or any journo should know it’s pronounced An Teatam.
    Pedantic I know but stuff the self righteous pricks.

    ABC pronunciation guide is out of print.

  11. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2477249, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    leftism er en psykisk lidelse

  12. Cactus
    #2477250, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Well C.L. I think you give a good summary there on the Christian view. Sure.

    But what should a secular society do on marriage? Shouldn’t SSM be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving Libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of it even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) to be pushed onto others?

    I have been a no on this issue & turning into a soft yes. I am trying to explore my views here.

  13. calli
    #2477251, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I do find it interesting those that invoke Christian teaching on the whole SS issue. I ask a simple question, how do you think Jesus would treat someone he met who is in a SS relationship or has attraction etc?

    Cactus, it’s reasonable to expect the same reaction as the one to the woman caught in adultery in John 8. She was about to be stoned to death, the same punishment doled out at that time to homosexuals.

    Jesus questioned the motives and righteousness of her accusers, then told her to go away and stop sinning.

  15. incoherent rambler
    #2477253, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    After the inro. to Highway to Hell I’m ready for most things.

  16. John64
    #2477254, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Is the Old Lezzo Australia’s greatest political floater?

    I thought Barnaby had finally flushed him once and for all last year; but apparently not.

    Now I think he’s likely to go around a few more times yet; he’s guaranteed at least 15% of the vote whenever he runs in New England, a nice little earner from the AEC to help keep the superannuation topped up.

  17. Lysander
    #2477255, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    But while Jesus may not have married 2 blokes or may have viewed their behaviour as sinful, I don’t think he would shun them. I think Jesus would show them as much warmth and compassion as anyone else.

    Sorry Cactus but I don’t “buy” the Buddy Christ and Jesus is everyone’s friend.

    Jesus did a lot of “mean” things; he condemned a fig tree to death because it wouldn’t give him figs (in the wrong season as well), referred to Pilate as a fox, got violent at the synagogue and smashed all the money-changers tables*, told a divorced woman her husband was the devil, called several people hypocrites etc…

    *Matthew 23: “You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?

    But the term, “love the sinner, hate the sin” comes to mind.

  18. Lysander
    #2477256, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    (But obviously it’s homophobic to refer to homosexuality as sin)

  19. Nick
    #2477257, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Wasn’t Windsor too sick at one stage to run for office? I know for sure had it been Abbott or a Priest who had belted schoolmates with a crop, the ABC would have been all over it.

  20. .
    #2477259, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Les Dingo

    Please. You may as well start quoting Ripping Yarns as authoritative as to how the British Empire really operated.

  21. calli
    #2477260, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Just calling sin sin triggers people, Lysander.

    We now make “mistakes” and try to hide behind a fig leaf.

  22. Rabz
    #2477262, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Monday is a Cat free day for me nota.

    That’s because it’s Rusty’s shift supervising the USRR team.

  23. H B Bear
    #2477263, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Geoffrey Luck gives the ALPBC staff co-op a whack over on Quadrant and knocks it out of the park,

    Grant’s unsubtle stirring divides Australia by perpetrating the myth of Aboriginal cultural equality. He dares not admit that, for the civilised world, Australia and its stone-age inhabitants simply did not exist. He will not acknowledge that, as the skilled navigator mapped the east coast of Australia, he was meeting nomadic peoples who culturally, socially, economically and technologically had merely marked time for fifty thousand years.

  24. Lysander
    #2477264, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    We now make “mistakes” and try to hide behind a fig leaf.

    I see what you did there Calli 🙂

  25. stackja
    #2477265, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Cactus
    #2477250, posted on August 23, 2017 at 1:54 pm
    Well C.L. I think you give a good summary there on the Christian view. Sure.

    But what should a secular society do on marriage? Shouldn’t SSM be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving Libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of it even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) to be pushed onto others?

    I have been a no on this issue & turning into a soft yes. I am trying to explore my views here.

    Yes will be No to any further talk of marriage.

  26. incoherent rambler
    #2477266, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    The government of Australia has been taken over surreptitiously by foreigners, can we revolt now?

  28. stackja
    #2477270, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    H B Bear
    #2477263, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:05 pm
    Geoffrey Luck gives the ALPBC staff co-op a whack over on Quadrant and knocks it out of the park,

    Grant’s unsubtle stirring divides Australia by perpetrating the myth of Aboriginal cultural equality. He dares not admit that, for the civilised world, Australia and its stone-age inhabitants simply did not exist. He will not acknowledge that, as the skilled navigator mapped the east coast of Australia, he was meeting nomadic peoples who culturally, socially, economically and technologically had merely marked time for fifty thousand years.

    Would any Aboriginal culture have survived another European countries rule?
    Where are there any Aboriginal culture in Europe? USA was British and may have lead to the survival of Aboriginal culture there despite various ‘problems’.

  29. dover_beach
    #2477271, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    But what should a secular society do on marriage? Shouldn’t SSM be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving Libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of it even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) to be pushed onto others?

    How about this:

    What should a secular society do about the child in utero? Shouldn’t abortion be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of abortion even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) o be pushed on to others?

    Do you see the problem with your position. Also, if marriage is redefined, isn’t that imposing the opponent’s view of marriage upon all and as a matter of law?

  30. dover_beach
    #2477272, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Yes will be No to any further talk of marriage.

    Indeed. The UK is demonstrating that by the day.

  31. John64
    #2477273, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Wasn’t Windsor too sick at one stage to run for office?

    On 26 June 2013 Windsor announced that he would not be contesting the 2013 election; partly due to an undisclosed medical condition.

    Which was utter bullshit; he knew the voters were coming after him with pitchforks after he propped up the worst Government in Australia’s history for 3 years and he didn’t have the courage to face the judgement of the people.

    On 10 March 2016, Windsor announced his intention to contest his former seat of New England as an independent candidate at the 2016 election.

    This time, sniffing blood after the disastrous Waffleworth Coup, he ran again and despite TheirABC shamelessly electioneering for him for 3 months couldn’t manage better than 40.6% of the 2PP vote.

  32. stackja
    #2477274, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    dover_beach
    #2477272, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:16 pm
    Yes will be No to any further talk of marriage.

    Indeed. The UK is demonstrating that by the day.

    Yes!

  33. Senile Old Guy
    #2477275, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    But what should a secular society do on marriage? Shouldn’t SSM be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving Libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of it even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) to be pushed onto others?

    I’m agnostic and I am firmly in the “no” camp because I know (having watched from here what happened in Canada) that a “yes” will (not might) let the left harass and sue anyone who does not bow down to “gay marriage”. Note that, even without gay marriage, people, especially religious people, are reported to the notorious HRC for saying marriage is between a man and a woman.

    Vote “no”.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2477276, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Comment of the week at quadrant by Homer Sapien (I like the moniker almost as much as Lance Boil).
    Smoke ’em baby!

    Homer Sapien
    August 23, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    A “smoking ceremony” for the ABC would be in order?

  35. Cactus
    #2477277, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    dover_beach

    #2477271, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    What should a secular society do about the child in utero? Shouldn’t abortion be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of abortion even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) o be pushed on to others?

    Well my principle for my views is that you should be free to do whatever you want, but only so long as your freedom to do that doesn’t impinge on someone else’s freedom to same. Under that principle, SSM would be a yes and abortion a no.

    So therefore a don’t see a problem with my position.

  36. stackja
    #2477279, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Cactus
    #2477277, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:21 pm
    dover_beach

    #2477271, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    What should a secular society do about the child in utero? Shouldn’t abortion be allowed if society deems it wants it? If I am a freedom loving libertarian shouldn’t I be in favour of abortion even if I am a devout Christian because I shouldn’t want my views (or anyone elses) o be pushed on to others?

    Well my principle for my views is that you should be free to do whatever you want, but only so long as your freedom to do that doesn’t impinge on someone else’s freedom to same. Under that principle, SSM would be a yes and abortion a no.

    So therefore a don’t see a problem with my position.

    You will be compelled to do what the SSM lobby decides.

  37. johanna
    #2477280, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    sTan Grant claims that we are the only Commonwealth country not to have a treaty with the indigenes. What an ignoramus he is.

    Fifty two countries are members of the Commonwealth. Our countries span Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific and are diverse – they are amongst the world’s largest, smallest, richest and poorest countries. Thirty-one of our members are classified as small states – countries with a population size of 1.5 million people or less and larger member states that share similar characteristics with them.

    The list goes from Antigua and Barbuda to Zambia. How many of them have “treaties,” sTan?

    If statements like that are indicative of his level of research and expertise as a journalist, he has obviously been peddling nonsense for his entire career.

  38. The Beer Whisperer
    #2477281, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    My great Uncle served against the Italians in North Africa. He described the infantry as “not particularly interested in dying for Il Duce, but you only ever underestimated their artillery once – the first, and last time.”

    It was a cheap shot, but I do not recoil from my comment (puns intended 🙂 )

  39. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2477282, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    venstrefløjen er en psykisk sygdom

  40. Mother Lode
    #2477283, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Cactus seems to be talking about society as consisting of the secular non-religious people only. If this set wants something it should be legal.

    But people with religious sensibilities are part of society too, and are just as entitled to mold it as anyone else.

  41. dover_beach
    #2477284, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Well my principle for my views is that you should be free to do whatever you want, but only so long as your freedom to do that doesn’t impinge on someone else’s freedom to same. Under that principle, SSM would be a yes and abortion a no.

    That wasn’t what you said earlier. Still, why does that freedom include the use of the state to redefine marriage? And if marriage can be redefined why not what counts as a human being?

  42. Cactus
    #2477285, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Mother Lode -> I think religious people are just as entitle to shape society as non religious. And I think their religious freedom should be protected. With respect, I think you misconstrue my points.

    stackja said “You will be compelled to do what the SSM lobby decides.” – this is a bit that makes me a bit worried and why I am soft yes. I could still vote no on this issue because of this. I really don’t like this side of bullying I am witnessing. Or the implication that if you vote no you are a bigot.

  43. test pattern
    #2477286, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    ‘Would any Aboriginal culture have survived another European countries rule?’

    Francois de Saint-Allouarn annexed WA for France at Turtle Bay in 1772. The French certainly would have eaten natives. Native frogs would now be extinct. Limnodynastes Dumerili better known as the Pobblebonk would’ve become the Gobble-with-plonk.

  44. Mother Lode
    #2477288, posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Well, it is easy to misconstrue the ambiguous.

    How else to make sense of talking about what ‘society’ wants as a reason for people of faith to get out of the way.

