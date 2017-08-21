Liberty Quote
Capitalism has created the highest standard of living ever known on earth. The evidence is incontrovertible. The contrast between West and East Berlin is the latest demonstration, like a laboratory experiment for all to see. Yet those who are loudest in proclaiming their desire to eliminate poverty are loudest in denouncing capitalism. Man’s well-being is not their goal.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- sdfc on My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- John Constantine on The difference between saying and doing
- old bloke on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- John Constantine on The difference between saying and doing
- Serena at the Pub on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- rickw on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- johanna on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Andrew on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Tabitha on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Empire GTHO Phase III on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- alexnoaholdmate on No. You didn’t.
- johanna on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- jupes on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- johanna on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- egg_ on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Steve trickler. on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- max on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Serena at the Pub on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Robert Mc on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- The difference between saying and doing
- No. You didn’t.
- The world according to Professor Triggs
- The “far right” is actually just the far left
- The US public perception of the climate debate
- Jobs and Growth
- Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?
- Renewables and the damage done: cross post from the Spectator
- Read the question: Citizenship edition
- Let the purge of begin
- Q&A Forum: August 21, 2017
- Kevin Williamson on the US civil war
- My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- The John Templeton Foundation
- Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Roundup 20 Aug
- David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- Who is laughing now?
- Weird times in the energy market
- On Brandis v Hanson
- Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- The Taliban of the modern American left
- The radical right in 1987
- The rules are for other people
- I knew they were out to lunch …
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Wasn’t me
- PDT reveals his soul
- ‘Progressive’ Policies Have Regressed Us Back to the 1950s
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,790 Responses to Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
The ‘missing heat’ will definitely be in the oceans, then, hehe.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2477477, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:27 pm
Slight correction Sir
Av-Tur, not Av-Gas for the BUFF.
Maybe the guy in the Village People was a member ?
Looks like an edict from PM & C.
When it was discovered the private polling indicated the answer may still be a firm “NO”.
Sal, are you really a female? If so you shouldn’t swear so much.
You don’t believe that every Aboriginal male was a fearless warrior, striding forth with his spears, woomera and possum skin cloak, his gins and dogs following respectfully behind, in the earthly paradise, a cornucopia of everything one could want, there for the taking? Until horrible whitefella came along and ruined it all?
Naah, neither do I.
Thanks for that Roger.
The other bloke I would put up is Magellan.
Isn’t it interesting that the liberal left is indulging in an orgy of historical revisionism based on presentism, but won’t use that lens on other cultures.
This ain’t Islam buster, this is Catallaxy.
I’m not your property.
Check your male privilege.
I’ll swear all I please. Darn it.
Our town has a population of approximately 300. Our local IGA supermarket is open from 8.00 am to 8.oo pm seven days a week and provides employment opportunities for a range of residents, including school students and intellectually disabled teens.
My apologies, it was 1980 (?) , and a penchant for strong drink has dimmed my memory. The first B- 52’s had landed in Darwin, anyhow.
I’ll second that one.
Sodom and Gomorrah?
Vasco da Gama did well too. As did Amerigo Vespucci, and Francis Drake.
I’m struggling with this 6pm closure in regional towns. Towns large enough to have a supermarket that is.
There’s also a thing called “economics”.
You’re a “Foodfresh” (or somesuch) neo-franchise in woop-woop. 150km to the next fuel bowser, 500 people in your town.
You close at 6pm.
If you stay open later, you’re up for near $60 per hour minimum, (or give up any semblance of a home life) to sell 3 x 45g bags of Smith’s Crisps & 2 x cans of PMU baked beans.
No matter what, you’re not going to increase your gross weekly sales.
Yeah. So you close at 6pm.
I see the Harmless Qantas Wannabees have a new defence strategy for the All Blokes in Denedin – “Well, we can’t get any worse.”
Oh dear. It’s my experience that when you hang your hat on that old chestnut, getting worse is EXACTLY what happens.
Let’s turn stackja’s question around.
What would SSM advocates say if they met Christ ?
He is good. Very good!
Make your won mind up. Heads up. It goes for an hour.
LMAO!
No looting opportunities?
Stop being diningenuous. You know as well as I do that the law operates in the opposite way. There are zones where longer (although by no means unrestricted) trading hours apply, and everywhere else is living in the 1950s.
My question is – why shouldn’t shopkeepers be able to open whenever they like? Why does it need to be regulated at all?
And, if you are seriously suggesting that restricted trading hours are no impediment to tourism, you have never been to the night markets in Asia, or even Cairns (although the local ones are forced to close at a certain time even if there are customers.)
Hicks will be hicks. Then, they wonder why nobody wants to visit or live there.
William Bligh? Cook’s sailing master in” Resolution’ and four thousand miles in an open boat, after the mutiny on the “Bounty?”
He is a very strange man, Bob Katter. How anyone could vote for the dickhead is beyond me.
At one stage of the interview, Bolta mentioned electrical prices and Katter replied something about the price of electricity going up three fold when they had NO regulation.
At least that’s what I think he said. He uses a lot of words but doesn’t say much and a lot of it needs interpreting.
Numpty, nobody should be forced to either stay open or close.
Thick as a brick.
“Only twenty shekels for rough trade. See you out the back of the temple in ten?”
I saw hKatter in action, a couple of years ago, at a farmers protest meeting, in the Wheat belt. Bloke sitting next to me got up and walked out, halfway through.. I saw him later, and he owned up to a three hundred kilometer round trip to hear Katter speaking…
Gillian Triggs labels Turnbull government ‘disgraceful’
Perhaps a rhetorical question but was Prince Frederick pissed and the Qld bouncers had good reason to refuse his entry?
And, by the way, how many restaurants in Qld have bouncers on the door?
Fake news or not it’s hilarious, I just hope it’s true, I’d love nothing better than to see the embarrassment of that pansified po-faced Anderson Cooper, supercilious self-righteous crank.
Your taxes at work
https://youtu.be/_ICY-nJn2-s
Question – was ESPN massively racist for removing Asianguy for having the name Lee? Or did they protect him out of fear that he would be lynched in a “progressive” state?
Whether you come from Pitcairn or not and whatever you think of or heard about William Bligh it is one of the most extraordinary stories in the history of the world.
Tabitha
I’ve got trust issues. Tell me more about your link.
We’re fucked.
Swiss immigrant to Australia faces deportation after ‘failing a character test’ because of his links to violent far-right vigilante group Soldiers of Odin
Having had some dealings with him, I can assure you that he is as mad as a cut snake. He lives on another plane.
However, he is not stupid and has learned a lot of political skills from his old man.
We’re fucked.
Swiss immigrant to Australia faces deportation after ‘failing a character test’ because of his links to violent far-right vigilante group Soldiers of Odin
And they let in Brothers and Cousins of Jihdi’s without a blink?!
What the fuck is wrong with these stupid arseholes??!!
18 months of alt-left extreme violence and Sturmabteilung thuggery in the USA.
https://youtu.be/4G8QLT6tFWU
Can’t wait for Monty’s lecture on how this extreme alt-left violence and Sturmabteilung thuggery is all Trump’s fault.
No. It was after 10.00 pm. Qld Law is that in certain precincts, in this case Brisbane CBD, any person who makes entry to a licenced premises after 10.00 pm must present legal ID which must be scanned into a centrally linked database.
Prince Fred was not carrying a Qld Driver’s Licence, an interstate driver’s licence, or his passport.
Thus the crowd controllers by law refused him entry.
They’d have had their arse fined off had they allowed him in.
So would the venue manager, so would the venue owners.
(The 4 forms of ID allowed are prescribed in law)
All that admit people after 10pm in designated areas, eg Brisbane CBD, and don’t want to lose their licence.
One of the many things that makes me cautious about investing in Mama’s is the sacks of earth on the corrugated iron roof over the dining area. It suggests fierce monsoonal winds.
It’s about 80 yards along the beach. Maybe twenty from sea to road.
I dropped my mi Max and cracked the glass badly. Oh well, they’re cheap. It still works..
Australians paying the world’s highest electricity prices
And the world’s highest tobacco prices
And the world’s highest alcohol prices