Monday Forum: August 21, 2017

  1. egg_
    #2477564, posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    And the idea of exporting solar from the Pilbara to Java via subsea cable will become attractive to Jakarta if they fail their transition from fossil fuels.

    Put the goon bag down, Testy, you are starting too early.

    He obviously has no idea of the loss over such a distance. Muttleyesque wrongology.

    The ‘missing heat’ will definitely be in the oceans, then, hehe.

  2. Mike of Marion
    #2477565, posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477477, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Slight correction Sir

    Av-Tur, not Av-Gas for the BUFF.

  3. Nick
    #2477566, posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Most of the bruvvers I know aren’t big on the rainbow brigade.

    Maybe the guy in the Village People was a member ?

  4. Robert Mc
    #2477567, posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Is this comment meant to be a parody?
    (It’s so good it almost seems serious).

    Looks like an edict from PM & C.

  5. Serena at the Pub
    #2477568, posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    When did the homosexual “marriage” plebiscite turn into a ‘survey’?

    When it was discovered the private polling indicated the answer may still be a firm “NO”.

  6. Makka
    #2477569, posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Sal, are you really a female? If so you shouldn’t swear so much.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477570, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Thrived?Living in caves or humpies around the fire. Hadn’t even learned to read or write, boil water or make a wheel. Killing each other off, stealing women and kids from other tribes. Yeah, thriving like all get out they were. Fk off dickhead.

    You don’t believe that every Aboriginal male was a fearless warrior, striding forth with his spears, woomera and possum skin cloak, his gins and dogs following respectfully behind, in the earthly paradise, a cornucopia of everything one could want, there for the taking? Until horrible whitefella came along and ruined it all?

    Naah, neither do I.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2477571, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Roger
    #2477542, posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    One of the finest voyagers in history, if not the finest.

    The finest; he was the inspiration for Captain Kirk from Star Trek.

    Your piece of pop culture trivia for the day.

    Thanks for that Roger.

    The other bloke I would put up is Magellan.

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #2477572, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Isn’t it interesting that the liberal left is indulging in an orgy of historical revisionism based on presentism, but won’t use that lens on other cultures.

  10. Serena at the Pub
    #2477574, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Sal, are you really a female? If so you shouldn’t swear so much.

    This ain’t Islam buster, this is Catallaxy.
    I’m not your property.
    Check your male privilege.
    I’ll swear all I please. Darn it.

  11. Delta A
    #2477575, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Please name the towns in which this closure applies.

    Our town has a population of approximately 300. Our local IGA supermarket is open from 8.00 am to 8.oo pm seven days a week and provides employment opportunities for a range of residents, including school students and intellectually disabled teens.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477576, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477477, posted on August 23, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Slight correction Sir

    Av-Tur, not Av-Gas for the BUFF.

    My apologies, it was 1980 (?) , and a penchant for strong drink has dimmed my memory. The first B- 52’s had landed in Darwin, anyhow.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477577, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Thanks for that Roger.

    The other bloke I would put up is Magellan.

    I’ll second that one.

  14. egg_
    #2477579, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    ABC News @abcnews
    What does the Bible really say about same-sex marriage?

    Sodom and Gomorrah?

  15. Robert Mc
    #2477580, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    The other bloke I would put up is Magellan.

    Vasco da Gama did well too. As did Amerigo Vespucci, and Francis Drake.

  16. Serena at the Pub
    #2477581, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I’m struggling with this 6pm closure in regional towns. Towns large enough to have a supermarket that is.
    There’s also a thing called “economics”.

    You’re a “Foodfresh” (or somesuch) neo-franchise in woop-woop. 150km to the next fuel bowser, 500 people in your town.
    You close at 6pm.
    If you stay open later, you’re up for near $60 per hour minimum, (or give up any semblance of a home life) to sell 3 x 45g bags of Smith’s Crisps & 2 x cans of PMU baked beans.
    No matter what, you’re not going to increase your gross weekly sales.

    Yeah. So you close at 6pm.

  17. Makka
    #2477582, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I see the Harmless Qantas Wannabees have a new defence strategy for the All Blokes in Denedin – “Well, we can’t get any worse.”

    Oh dear. It’s my experience that when you hang your hat on that old chestnut, getting worse is EXACTLY what happens.

  18. max
    #2477583, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Christ didn’t shun the sinners. Said sin no more.

    Let’s turn stackja’s question around.

    What would SSM advocates say if they met Christ ?

  19. Steve trickler.
    #2477584, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    He is good. Very good!

    Make your won mind up. Heads up. It goes for an hour.

    LMAO!



  20. egg_
    #2477585, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Eclipse is racist opines left wing law professor:

    “On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will arrive mid-morning on the coast of Oregon,” Ristroph writes. “The moon’s shadow will be about 70 miles wide, and it will race across the country faster than the speed of sound, exiting the eastern seaboard shortly before 3 p.m. local time. It has been dubbed the Great American Eclipse, and along most of its path, there live almost no black people.”

    No looting opportunities?

  21. johanna
    #2477586, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Please name the towns in which this closure applies.
    Restrict yourself to towns large enough to (a) provide a workforce of “shelf-stackers” and (b) large enough to support a business that would need “shelf-stackers”.

    Stop being diningenuous. You know as well as I do that the law operates in the opposite way. There are zones where longer (although by no means unrestricted) trading hours apply, and everywhere else is living in the 1950s.

    My question is – why shouldn’t shopkeepers be able to open whenever they like? Why does it need to be regulated at all?

    And, if you are seriously suggesting that restricted trading hours are no impediment to tourism, you have never been to the night markets in Asia, or even Cairns (although the local ones are forced to close at a certain time even if there are customers.)

    Hicks will be hicks. Then, they wonder why nobody wants to visit or live there.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477587, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Vasco da Gama did well too. As did Amerigo Vespucci, and Francis Drake.

    William Bligh? Cook’s sailing master in” Resolution’ and four thousand miles in an open boat, after the mutiny on the “Bounty?”

  23. jupes
    #2477588, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Katter doing another free advert for himself and nothing much else – on Bolt.

    He is a very strange man, Bob Katter. How anyone could vote for the dickhead is beyond me.

    At one stage of the interview, Bolta mentioned electrical prices and Katter replied something about the price of electricity going up three fold when they had NO regulation.

    At least that’s what I think he said. He uses a lot of words but doesn’t say much and a lot of it needs interpreting.

  24. johanna
    #2477589, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Serena at the Pub
    #2477581, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I’m struggling with this 6pm closure in regional towns. Towns large enough to have a supermarket that is.
    There’s also a thing called “economics”.

    You’re a “Foodfresh” (or somesuch) neo-franchise in woop-woop. 150km to the next fuel bowser, 500 people in your town.
    You close at 6pm.
    If you stay open later, you’re up for near $60 per hour minimum, (or give up any semblance of a home life) to sell 3 x 45g bags of Smith’s Crisps & 2 x cans of PMU baked beans.
    No matter what, you’re not going to increase your gross weekly sales.

    Yeah. So you close at 6pm.

    Numpty, nobody should be forced to either stay open or close.

    Thick as a brick.

  25. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2477591, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    What would SSM advocates say if they met Christ ?

    “Only twenty shekels for rough trade. See you out the back of the temple in ten?”

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477592, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    He is a very strange man, Bob Katter. How anyone could vote for the dickhead is beyond me.

    I saw hKatter in action, a couple of years ago, at a farmers protest meeting, in the Wheat belt. Bloke sitting next to me got up and walked out, halfway through.. I saw him later, and he owned up to a three hundred kilometer round trip to hear Katter speaking…

  28. OneWorldGovernment
    #2477594, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Perhaps a rhetorical question but was Prince Frederick pissed and the Qld bouncers had good reason to refuse his entry?

    And, by the way, how many restaurants in Qld have bouncers on the door?

  29. Tintarella di Luna
    #2477595, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Lol. Dunno if it’s fake news but it sure is funny.

    CNN’s Anderson Cooper’s Family Were Slave Owners – Owned Michelle Obama’s Relatives!
    Read more at http://dcwhispers.com/cnns-anderson-coopers-family-slave-owners-owned-michelle-obamas-relatives/#buuw0YfLzIs6AIEI.99

    Fake news or not it’s hilarious, I just hope it’s true, I’d love nothing better than to see the embarrassment of that pansified po-faced Anderson Cooper, supercilious self-righteous crank.

  31. Andrew
    #2477597, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    This is what Antifa has lead to. Outright racism against Asians because they have a name that MIGHT be confused with that of a person who died over 100 years ago…

    Question – was ESPN massively racist for removing Asianguy for having the name Lee? Or did they protect him out of fear that he would be lynched in a “progressive” state?

  32. OneWorldGovernment
    #2477598, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477587, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Vasco da Gama did well too. As did Amerigo Vespucci, and Francis Drake.

    William Bligh? Cook’s sailing master in” Resolution’ and four thousand miles in an open boat, after the mutiny on the “Bounty?”

    Whether you come from Pitcairn or not and whatever you think of or heard about William Bligh it is one of the most extraordinary stories in the history of the world.

  33. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2477599, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Tabitha

    I’ve got trust issues. Tell me more about your link.

  35. johanna
    #2477601, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    He is a very strange man, Bob Katter.

    Having had some dealings with him, I can assure you that he is as mad as a cut snake. He lives on another plane.

    However, he is not stupid and has learned a lot of political skills from his old man.

  36. rickw
    #2477602, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    We’re fucked.

    Swiss immigrant to Australia faces deportation after ‘failing a character test’ because of his links to violent far-right vigilante group Soldiers of Odin

    And they let in Brothers and Cousins of Jihdi’s without a blink?!

    What the fuck is wrong with these stupid arseholes??!!

  37. Marcus Classis
    #2477603, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    18 months of alt-left extreme violence and Sturmabteilung thuggery in the USA.

    https://youtu.be/4G8QLT6tFWU

    Can’t wait for Monty’s lecture on how this extreme alt-left violence and Sturmabteilung thuggery is all Trump’s fault.

  38. Serena at the Pub
    #2477604, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Perhaps a rhetorical question but was Prince Frederick pissed and the Qld bouncers had good reason to refuse his entry?

    No. It was after 10.00 pm. Qld Law is that in certain precincts, in this case Brisbane CBD, any person who makes entry to a licenced premises after 10.00 pm must present legal ID which must be scanned into a centrally linked database.

    Prince Fred was not carrying a Qld Driver’s Licence, an interstate driver’s licence, or his passport.
    Thus the crowd controllers by law refused him entry.

    They’d have had their arse fined off had they allowed him in.
    So would the venue manager, so would the venue owners.

    (The 4 forms of ID allowed are prescribed in law)

    And, by the way, how many restaurants in Qld have bouncers on the door?

    All that admit people after 10pm in designated areas, eg Brisbane CBD, and don’t want to lose their licence.

  39. DrBeauGan
    #2477606, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    One of the many things that makes me cautious about investing in Mama’s is the sacks of earth on the corrugated iron roof over the dining area. It suggests fierce monsoonal winds.

    It’s about 80 yards along the beach. Maybe twenty from sea to road.

    I dropped my mi Max and cracked the glass badly. Oh well, they’re cheap. It still works..

  40. old bloke
    #2477607, posted on August 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Australians paying the world’s highest electricity prices

    And the world’s highest tobacco prices
    And the world’s highest alcohol prices

