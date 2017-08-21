Q&A Forum: August 21, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
81 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 21, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2475602, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 21 August 2017
    Bill Shorten – Leader of the Opposition

    4 please

  2. H B Bear
    #2475605, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Jebus anyone can sit fru The Snowcone Variety Hour wiv Peanut Head needs more than just a pair of arseless chaps. Throw in a night on the town wiv Chrissy Pyne in Radelaide and a bottle of Midori.

  3. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2475606, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    =(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+130-0.6392007087087

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2475607, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I’ll go 5, please.

  5. Baldrick
    #2475608, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San.
    2 please

  6. Robber Baron
    #2475616, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    20 please. One for each seat he wins from Turnbull.

  7. Vic in Prossy
    #2475620, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Free ad for the ALP.Apalling.
    Preaching to the converted I guess.
    May I have 12, please Carpe?

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475622, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Howdy Troops – bidding is open

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475623, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:15 pm

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475627, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    This will either be the snowcone frellatio hour or the snowcone mutual masturbation show.

  12. Habib
    #2475630, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Pyne went down on a submarine today.

  13. custard
    #2475631, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Okay I’ll watch.

    52 please Carpe.

    This will be cringeworthy.

  14. Snoopy
    #2475633, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    anyone can sit fru The Snowcone Variety Hour wiv

    Xavier College. Worth every cent.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475635, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:22 pm

  16. Pecker
    #2475636, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Carpe, I will have to go for 69 tonight…..

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475637, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:23 pm

  19. a reader
    #2475639, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    0 please. Shorten would do so much better if he stopped shouting at us

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475640, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Habib
    #2475630, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Pyne went down on a submarine today.

    That explains the shit eating grin he has

  21. westie woman
    #2475643, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Hi there Carpe

    Lucky 13 for me, and thanks!

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475646, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475647, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Interruption lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 4
    Grumpy 9
    ZK2A 5
    Baldrick 2
    Robber Baron 20
    Vic in Prossy 12
    Snoopy 11
    Custard 52
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 70
    A Reader 0
    Westie Woman 13
    Cold Hands 7

  25. RobK
    #2475648, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Could I have 18 please Carpe.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475649, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:33 pm

  27. Turtle of WA
    #2475650, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    23 please Jugulum.

  28. Snoopy
    #2475651, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Here’s a question Bill won’t be asked:

    Just weeks after the referendum in Ireland to allow gay marriage, the Irish government stripped away laws which protected the rights of people to freedom of religion when in conflict with gay rights. What lessons does the Irish experience have for Australia?

  29. Grumpy Racist Islamophobe
    #2475652, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    3,835 please.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475654, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Ok troops, it’s that time again – put on yo0ur kilt, strap on your sporran and proudly wield your claymore like a beserker and;

    lllllleeeettttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrrruuuummmmbbbllleeeee

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475655, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Grumpy Racist Islamophobe
    #2475652, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    3,835 please.

    you don’t get 2 turns grumpy

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475656, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Interruption lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 4
    Grumpy 9
    ZK2A 5
    Baldrick 2
    Robber Baron 20
    Vic in Prossy 12
    Snoopy 11
    Custard 52
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 70
    A Reader 0
    Westie Woman 13
    Cold Hands 7
    Rob K 18
    Turtle of WA 23

  33. Turtle of WA
    #2475657, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Dorothy Dixers – 1

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475660, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Moobs doesn’t like business as usual politics, gives business as usual reply

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475663, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    moobs Mctits talking points homo hoedown, republic, climate change, tax da rich

    FMD what a vacuous twat

  36. marcus w
    #2475664, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    “last election we didn’t quite get there … I acknowledge that”…..
    Fair enough ….he notices he didn’t win .

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475666, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    The s44 question in the constitution

    Moobs diverts to aboriginals and a Oz head of state

  38. Snoopy
    #2475667, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Bill thinks he’s Plenty O’Toole.

  39. custard
    #2475669, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Our country’s future under this bloke would be shocking, yet it’s only slightly less shocking under Waffleworth.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475670, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Moobs won’t release documents that he has renounced British citizenship

    goes back to boilerplate talking points

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475673, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    FMD, just get the GG to prorogue this parliament until this is resolved.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475674, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Sick fuckers use tweenies to promote the homo hoedown

  43. Turtle of WA
    #2475675, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    FMD, just get the GG to prorogue this parliament until this is resolved.

    Right with you Carpe. As a bonus, they do less harm when they’re not sitting.

  44. Snoopy
    #2475676, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Bill applauds child abuse.

  46. Spider
    #2475678, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Children’s vote. That is Scarey. Like Cuba or Albania.

  47. Baldrick
    #2475679, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    FMD the Children’s Party.
    A definite Labor winner that one.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475682, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Seriously using 8 to 9 year olds to spruik driving the dirt highway is fucked up

  51. marcus w
    #2475683, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    good to see the youngsters have considered all the ethics and decided that SSM is normal …

  52. Spider
    #2475685, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Harmful debate. Queue question on hateful comments and posters in Melbourne.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475686, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Moobs – “non-standard families”

    WTF is that you saw off little shitbag

  54. Spider
    #2475687, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Thank you. I knew this was coming. Set up with the poster in Melbourne.

  55. Turtle of WA
    #2475688, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    And a gay activist tried to blow up the office of the Australian Christian League.

  56. Snoopy
    #2475689, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    False fag attack alleged.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475690, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Effeminate queen gets his panties in a bunch

    Moobs doesn’t care what the plebiscite result is he will legislate anyway for the homo hoedown

  58. Turtle of WA
    #2475691, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Seriously using 8 to 9 year olds to spruik driving the dirt highway is fucked up

    Enourmously fucked up.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475695, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    How did someone who doesn’t support the homo hoedown get a question

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475699, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Moobs is now confusing a plebiscite with a referendum

  62. RobK
    #2475701, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    How did someone who doesn’t support the homo hoedown get a question
    I think he snuck under their guard.

  63. Baldrick
    #2475702, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    The posters are fakenews. They’re from a Russian founded neo-Nazi website Ironmarch.
    Nothing to do with the current SSM debate in Oz

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2475703, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Yes Bill, but activists will ask for the services of SSM opponents to attack them.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475706, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Moobs equivocates on if a singer, baker or others is forced to do a homo hoedown.

    He equates that to the antidiscrimination act so they can use their conscience.

    The act that is used by the HRC by people like Tim Soupandasarnie

  66. Cpt Seahawks
    #2475707, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Mobs calls the issue real or a theory. I pretty sure the US Supreme Court is sitting on the cake matter in October.

  67. Spider
    #2475709, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    If we had this debate 6 years ago Shorten would have voted NO.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475710, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Soupandasarnie

    FMD that still makes me laugh, well done to whom ever came up with it.

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2475711, posted on August 21, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    “The more tolerance you practice, the less intolerance you will receive” – Bill Shorten.

    Tolerate leftfilth or you won’t be tolerated.

    What a [email protected]

  70. Baldrick
    #2475712, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Religious freedoms won’t exist once Labor gets in gubbermint.

  71. Pete of Perth
    #2475713, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    If only Bill’s parents were homos

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475715, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Small business gets a gig

    Why does moobs hate the wukkers

    This dude can obfuscate like a beotch

  74. Spider
    #2475718, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Teachers are getting a salary every week.

  75. RobK
    #2475721, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Bill thinks debt is revenue

  76. Baldrick
    #2475722, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    “Mark said I was throwing numbers around. It’s called evidence.”

    What a condescending prick.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475723, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Moobs doesn’t like people who minimise their tax

    Note to Bill – this is a high taxing nation that wants to tax people even more why should i pay 49c in the dollar in tax when i can work offshore and pay 34% in what is considered a 3rd word country.

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2475726, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Bill: because we need to pay off debt.

    Yep.

  79. RobK
    #2475727, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    I’m about to have an argument with my Tele.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475728, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Moobs diverts from tax to small business to small business needs an energy tax to drive down prices

    Yep, that would be a real incentive you sawnoff peanut.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2475732, posted on August 21, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Moobs rolls out the ‘not giving tax cuts to millionaires’

    Moobs has never heard of capital flight

    Moobs is a fucking moron

