Q&A Forum: August 21, 2017
4 please
Jebus anyone can sit fru The Snowcone Variety Hour wiv Peanut Head needs more than just a pair of arseless chaps. Throw in a night on the town wiv Chrissy Pyne in Radelaide and a bottle of Midori.
=(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+130-0.6392007087087
I’ll go 5, please.
Konbanwa Carpe San.
2 please
20 please. One for each seat he wins from Turnbull.
Free ad for the ALP.Apalling.
Preaching to the converted I guess.
May I have 12, please Carpe?
Howdy Troops – bidding is open
This will either be the snowcone frellatio hour or the snowcone mutual masturbation show.
11 please, Carpe.
Pyne went down on a submarine today.
Okay I’ll watch.
52 please Carpe.
This will be cringeworthy.
Xavier College. Worth every cent.
Carpe, I will have to go for 69 tonight…..
70 please Carpe.
0 please. Shorten would do so much better if he stopped shouting at us
That explains the shit eating grin he has
Hi there Carpe
Lucky 13 for me, and thanks!
7 thanks, Carpe.
Could I have 18 please Carpe.
23 please Jugulum.
Here’s a question Bill won’t be asked:
Just weeks after the referendum in Ireland to allow gay marriage, the Irish government stripped away laws which protected the rights of people to freedom of religion when in conflict with gay rights. What lessons does the Irish experience have for Australia?
3,835 please.
Ok troops, it’s that time again – put on yo0ur kilt, strap on your sporran and proudly wield your claymore like a beserker and;
lllllleeeettttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrrruuuummmmbbbllleeeee
you don’t get 2 turns grumpy
Dorothy Dixers – 1
Moobs doesn’t like business as usual politics, gives business as usual reply
moobs Mctits talking points homo hoedown, republic, climate change, tax da rich
FMD what a vacuous twat
“last election we didn’t quite get there … I acknowledge that”…..
Fair enough ….he notices he didn’t win .
The s44 question in the constitution
Moobs diverts to aboriginals and a Oz head of state
Bill thinks he’s Plenty O’Toole.
Our country’s future under this bloke would be shocking, yet it’s only slightly less shocking under Waffleworth.
Moobs won’t release documents that he has renounced British citizenship
goes back to boilerplate talking points
FMD, just get the GG to prorogue this parliament until this is resolved.
Sick fuckers use tweenies to promote the homo hoedown
Right with you Carpe. As a bonus, they do less harm when they’re not sitting.
Bill applauds child abuse.
Kids in politics.
Children’s vote. That is Scarey. Like Cuba or Albania.
FMD the Children’s Party.
A definite Labor winner that one.
Foulest of foul.
All those torpedo tubes sitting idle.
Seriously using 8 to 9 year olds to spruik driving the dirt highway is fucked up
good to see the youngsters have considered all the ethics and decided that SSM is normal …
Harmful debate. Queue question on hateful comments and posters in Melbourne.
Moobs – “non-standard families”
WTF is that you saw off little shitbag
Thank you. I knew this was coming. Set up with the poster in Melbourne.
And a gay activist tried to blow up the office of the Australian Christian League.
False fag attack alleged.
Effeminate queen gets his panties in a bunch
Moobs doesn’t care what the plebiscite result is he will legislate anyway for the homo hoedown
Enourmously fucked up.
Brilliant question
How did someone who doesn’t support the homo hoedown get a question
Moobs is now confusing a plebiscite with a referendum
How did someone who doesn’t support the homo hoedown get a question
I think he snuck under their guard.
The posters are fakenews. They’re from a Russian founded neo-Nazi website Ironmarch.
Nothing to do with the current SSM debate in Oz
Yes Bill, but activists will ask for the services of SSM opponents to attack them.
Moobs equivocates on if a singer, baker or others is forced to do a homo hoedown.
He equates that to the antidiscrimination act so they can use their conscience.
The act that is used by the HRC by people like Tim Soupandasarnie
Mobs calls the issue real or a theory. I pretty sure the US Supreme Court is sitting on the cake matter in October.
If we had this debate 6 years ago Shorten would have voted NO.
FMD that still makes me laugh, well done to whom ever came up with it.
“The more tolerance you practice, the less intolerance you will receive” – Bill Shorten.
Tolerate leftfilth or you won’t be tolerated.
What a [email protected]
Religious freedoms won’t exist once Labor gets in gubbermint.
If only Bill’s parents were homos
Small business gets a gig
Why does moobs hate the wukkers
This dude can obfuscate like a beotch
It’s not sustainable
Teachers are getting a salary every week.
Bill thinks debt is revenue
“Mark said I was throwing numbers around. It’s called evidence.”
What a condescending prick.
Moobs doesn’t like people who minimise their tax
Note to Bill – this is a high taxing nation that wants to tax people even more why should i pay 49c in the dollar in tax when i can work offshore and pay 34% in what is considered a 3rd word country.
Bill: because we need to pay off debt.
Yep.
I’m about to have an argument with my Tele.
Moobs diverts from tax to small business to small business needs an energy tax to drive down prices
Yep, that would be a real incentive you sawnoff peanut.
Moobs rolls out the ‘not giving tax cuts to millionaires’
Moobs has never heard of capital flight
Moobs is a fucking moron