Read the question: Citizenship edition

Social media and the luvvies (and some people who should know never to believe anything the left says) are in an uproar:

Fresh questions have been raised about the eligibility of federal Liberal MP Ann Sudmalis, following the discovery of an incoming passenger card from 1966, which she filled out when returning to Australia as a 10-year-old, listing her nationality as British.

Indeed – it looks like she did. But look at the passenger card.

Look again very carefully.

The question is clearly: Nationality and if British specify country of citizenship. The answer is perfectly plausible: Her nationality is British and she is an Australian citizen. I suspect many Australians gave similar answers in last years census.

So let’s be blunt here – this is a nonsense gotcha. No doubt there are many politicians with stuff to hide but this shows nothing. Except the desperation of the Guardian to keep pressure on the Liberal government. Why? I don’t know – they are managing to destroy their own prospects without the left having to manufacture fake news.