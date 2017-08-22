Jobs and Growth. Jobs and Growth. That was the mantra of the Liberal National Coalition for the last election and it is the mantra for the recent Commonwealth budget.

The ABS fortunately keeps track of certain relevant statistics, and it seems that the government has delivered. There has been ample new jobs and salary growth in the Commonwealth public service.

Between June 2015 and June 2016, an additional net 6,000 employees were hired. The cost of these new hires plus the salary increases for the other 237,400 Commonwealth employees added a cool $951 million to the Commonwealth budget.

But that’s ok. State governments added $4.4 billion to their salary bills for the same period and local government $213 million thus bringing the total cost of the public sector payroll to $146.8 billion for the 2015-2016 financial year.

Australia wide in June 2016, we had 1.925 million public sector employees. Nearly 4 times the population of Tasmania and more than the population of South Australia

Nearly 10% of the Australian population working for government. Pretty impressive eh?

