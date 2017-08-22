Jobs and Growth

Posted on 12:22 pm, August 22, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Jobs and Growth.  Jobs and Growth.  That was the mantra of the Liberal National Coalition for the last election and it is the mantra for the recent Commonwealth budget.

The ABS fortunately keeps track of certain relevant statistics, and it seems that the government has delivered.  There has been ample new jobs and salary growth in the Commonwealth public service.

Between June 2015 and June 2016, an additional net 6,000 employees were hired.  The cost of these new hires plus the salary increases for the other 237,400 Commonwealth employees added a cool $951 million to the Commonwealth budget.

But that’s ok.  State governments added $4.4 billion to their salary bills for the same period and local government $213 million thus bringing the total cost of the public sector payroll to $146.8 billion for the 2015-2016 financial year.

Australia wide in June 2016, we had 1.925 million public sector employees.  Nearly 4 times the population of Tasmania and more than the population of South Australia

Nearly 10% of the Australian population working for government.  Pretty impressive eh?

  1. Jobson Grothe
    #2476276, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    A Mantra for the ages, it is.

  2. Slim Cognito
    #2476278, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Unberfukinlievable.

  3. Up The Workers!
    #2476284, posted on August 22, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Hate to be pedantic, but…
    “Nearly 10% of the Australian population working for government”. ?

    Correction:
    “Nearly 10% of the Australian population EMPLOYED BY the government”.

    If the bludgers were all working, it wouldn’t be quite as big a problem.

    Q. – How many people work for the government?
    A. – About half of them!

  4. Texas Jack
    #2476298, posted on August 22, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Crazily enough I keep thinking it should be even higher since general government spending is close to 36% of GDP if OECD data is right. It’s just under 15% of the national labour-force. Then again, if we add-back the unemployed or even those who are net receivers of welfare flows it would be more like a national disgrace.

