Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?

Edwin Starr released a song in 1970 titled War. Who is it good for? Absolutely nothing.

Who then will sing, Minimum Wages. Who are they good for? Absolutely no one.

Following on from a recent study from the University of Washington that showed that an increase in the minimum wage in Seattle resulted in low wage workers losing $125 a month, a different study from Harvard Business School showed that:

a one dollar increase in the minimum wage leads to a 14 percent increase in the likelihood of exit for a 3.5-star restaurant (which is the median rating).

Expressed differently, a $1 increase in the minimum wage increases the likelihood of the closing of an average restaurant. Big surprise eh! An increase in a business’s input costs without a corresponding increase in productivity can damage a business.

The study also showed that a minimum wage increase had a disproportionately adverse impact on “lower quality restaurants, which are already closer to the margin of exit”.

But how can this be when commentators and labour market analysts suggest that minimum wage increases are actually good for business and good for the economy. These are the same people who, when given the choice of paying $20 for a $5 loaf of bread usually decline, but feel that such basic laws of economics don’t apply in labour markets.

So back to the opening question. If minimum wage increases are bad (on average) for business and low paid workers who are they good for?

Perhaps it is good for the Industrial Relations Industrial Complex (aka the IR Club) whose members are lawyers, union officials, government officials, FWC members and staff. You know, those people who are generally not on minimum wages and have no interest in the unemployed. Their interest seems only on the diminishing numbers of the low waged working.

Like a cancer that attaches to a host, lives off a host, takes over a host and is not satisfied until the host (and itself) is dead.

But don’t worry about union members. They have the luxury of being party to enterprise agreements, often available only to large business, that pay less than the statutory minimums. You see, membership does have its privileges.

The unholy trinity rides again – the alliance of big labour, big business and big government – screwing the customer, the small business and the average citizen.

