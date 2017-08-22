Renewables and the damage done: cross post from the Spectator

Here is a concluding extract from a piece of mine published yesterday in the Spectator
However, the demonisation of coal and threats by a future government to destroy the value of any new coal power station means a return to an autonomous market-based new investment regime is impossible. It may be that the Commonwealth is preparing to commission new non-intermittent power stations –- inevitably coal based — to shore up reliability. While providing a patch-up, this would complete the dismantling of a national electricity market and place us on the path to the high-cost electricity regime that prevailed prior to the market reforms under Hawke, Kennett and Howard.
A preferable outcome would be for the Canberra to guarantee that a future federal government would not adopt policies that expropriate any new investment (as governments already do with roads, ports and other long-lived infrastructure) and:
- Abolish the commonwealth’s Renewable Energy Target (RET) and the subsidies, presently about $75 per MWh, it creates for wind and large-scale solar;
- Eliminate the Small-Scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES) under which electricity users in general are forced to provide a subsidy of $40 per MWh to roof-top photovoltaic installations.
- Cease all government subsidies through the budget including guarantees to bodies like the Clean Energy Regulator and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).
In addition, state government should remove subsidies like the Queensland Solar Bonus scheme and preferential feed-in-tariffs for PV generated electricity.
With such policies, Australia would once again benefit from the cheap electricity that government market interventions have caused.
The issue also got an airing on the Bolt Report last night. Here is a clip.
Great work as usual Alan exposing the Ruinable Energy fraud.
Then you have Shorten on Q&A last night saying the way to drive down electricity prices is more investment in Ruinables. Crazy stuff.
So where in the Constitution does it say that the Federal Government can run a National Electricity Generating infrastructure?
The best solution is always more competition whether it be inter-state or intra-state (preferable since I don’t want to move to another state)
Global warming is still not happening. The temperature spike from the recent el Nino has mostly dissipated, and global temperature is back to where it was in 2002 just after the strong 2000 la Nina.
You’d think that politicians might actually look to see whether there was any justification for trashing Australia before doing so. They don’t seem to be interested in that.
No investor or bank would trust future Australian governments without a life of plant power purchase agreement – further distorting the NEM. Politicians have now raised sovereign risk to third world levels and power prices will soon send the economy there too.
Business is warning that Greens’ policies cost jobs – but who’s listening in Canberra?
“Six months ago, at our half-year results presentation, I warned of an imminent energy supply catastrophe. This catastrophe is now happening,” BlueScope chief executive Paul O’Malley said on Monday.