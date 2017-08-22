The US public perception of the climate debate

August 21, 2017: Twenty-eight percent (28%) of Americans think that climate scientists understand the causes of global climate change “very well.” A Pew Research study found that only 19% believe that the climate scientists have a very good understanding of the best ways to address the issue.[1]
In general, the study found that Americans trust climate scientists more than politicians on the topic. Two-thirds (67%) believe scientists should play a major role in addressing policy issues on the matter. Most (56%) also believe that energy industry leaders (56%) and the general public (56%) should have a major say in such policy topics.
The Pew study, however, also found that people believe there are differences of opinion among the climate scientists. Only 27% believe that there is a consensus on the issue and that just about all climate scientists believe human behavior is mostly responsible for global climate change.
Thirty-six percent (36%) believe that, most of the time, scientists’ research findings are motivated by a desire to advance their own careers. Only 32% say that they mostly rely on the best scientific evidence. Twenty-seven percent (27%) believe that political views of the scientists generally influence their work.
Climate science not settled?
There is no nation I visit on my travels that has swallowed the Global Warming argument more wholly and gullibly than Australia. And no nation that has more to lose by doing so.
what a confusing poll! its hard to tell what people are thinking from this. but its certainly not pro consensus.
More or less in this vein, I note that BoBo Australia’s favourite Climate Scientologist, Flim Flannery, is back on [you guessed it!] the ABC, spruking the cause of seaweed. What a man! Everything he touches turns to dross – hot rocks, desal plants, rain – but Dr Flim, for a Doctor of long dead thingies he is, still remains supreme on Their ABC.
There is no such thing as a “climate scientist”.
Dr Flim Flannery got his Ph.D. in the field of mammalian coprolites – (i.e. fossilised dinosaur poo, for the prosaic).
Absolutely NOBODY in Australia speaks crap with greater academic authority than he does!
We will never see these poll results in the MSM, they’ll never be discussed debated or critiqued.
Even if we did, even if 99% of the people don’t think CO2 is a major problem, politicians will still pursue wealth transfer scams under the guise of ‘reducing pollution’.
That’s the important language we (skeptics) lost. I’ll bet a poll would show a large majority of people believe “carbon” is a pollution and something should be done about it.
That something might be a useless battery set-up by a carpetbagging son of a slut, but who outside of SA really cares, doesn’t effect them.
Who cares about wind farms? Only the few who live nearby wind farms. In fact many people who drive past wind farms as tourists think they look amazing.
The science DOES NOT MATTER as much as one would think it does. The scam is the same old “from the many a little, to the few much” carpet bagging playbook.
The science is (on the surface) quite simple. CO2 emitted by human activity is irrelevant for climate purposes at this stage of Earths life. What matters to climate is WATER…H2O… in all its forms.
H2O is 4 times more powerful as a radiant, and 25 times more plentiful in the atmosphere and has an endless reservoir to draw from called the oceans.
Where water is plentiful, the diurnal temperature range narrows, and where water is lacking, diurnal temperature range widens. ANYBODY CAN CHECK THIS FOR THEMSELVES in less than an hour. Just research temperature ranges of places along the same latitude (receives the same power from the Sun) but with different levels of water in the atmosphere.
One can go elsewhere in the solar system and see that VENUS, A REAL GREENHOUSE PLANET has a diurnal temperature range of just 4 degrees, EVEN THOUGH ONE SIDE NEVER EVER FACES THE SUN. Our Moon receives about the same level of Sun power as we do here on Earth, yet its temperature varies from above boiling point of water, to below freezing not seen anywhere on Earth, not even in the Antarctic.
THE SCIENCE IS IRRELEVANT, the politics is everything.
/End rant
Good to see the level of alt facts up to its usual standard here. Flannery’s PhD was not on dinosaur s**t but on the evolution of kangaroos. Of course if you really want it to have been on coprolites, then of course the alt truth is that it really was.
The serious point here is that if you want to challenge climate change theories as not based on reliable data, then it might just be an idea not to base your own case on false data and sophistry (false argument).
LOL?
Really Helen? You insufferable dickhead.
Still got his seaside digs, hypocrite?
Australia’s Chief
ScientistWrongologist is about to fvck up the seaweed market, like he has everything else he’s touched?
