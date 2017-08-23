No. You didn’t.

Matthew Prince asks the question:
I helped kick a group of neo-Nazis off the internet last week, but since then I’ve wondered whether I made the right decision.
To ask the question is to answer it.
Matt Prince knows the correct answer.
At some level, it’s easy to fire Nazis as customers. They don’t pay you much, if anything, since Cloudflare offers a free version of its service. Our terms of use give us broad discretion to choose whom we allow to use our network.
I have a lot of sympathy for that view – the transaction wasn’t profitable and the company choose not to pursue the relationship. But he made a moral choice, not a business choice.
When standing up to government requests or angry Twitter demands to silence unpopular speech, it was powerful to be able to say we’d never terminated a customer due to political pressure. I’m not sure we can say that anymore.
Indeed – no, you can’t.
I’d like to fall back on the First Amendment. I’m the son of a journalist. I grew up with discussions around the dinner table on the importance of freedom of speech. But the First Amendment doesn’t compel private companies to let anyone broadcast on their platforms.
That is a terrible, terrible argument. It is true, of course. Yet I would like to see the underlying internet infrastructure to remain in private hands and not face pressure to be regulated as utilities or even nationalised and operated as utilities. Matt Prince alludes to this point:
The upshot is that a few private companies have effectively become the gatekeepers to the public square—the blogs and social media that serve as today’s soapboxes and pamphlets. If a handful of tech executives decide to block you from their services, your content effectively can’t be on the internet.
Nobody really cares about Nazis – but now we know that commercial reality isn’t what motivates our gatekeepers but rather their personal values.
On this note if you haven’t ever seen it, the movie Skokie it is highly recommended.
That those companies are run by lefties shows how little real-world knowledge they have.
Overwhelmingly the governments who adopt censorship, who regulate companies like theirs, who repress political views, who nationalise companies they don’t like, who gaol company directors at whim, are Lefty.
By encouraging lefty politics you guys are committing corporate suicide. Very soon someone in government will push to regulate you as utilities. What are you going to do then eh?
Don’t see the problem.
The owner of a private service decided he didn’t want to do business with people whose views he abhorred. No dramas. He just can’t claim anymore that the opinions of his users / clients are irrelevant to him as a businessman, because they clearly aren’t. And now we know that.
Free speech doesn’t extend to a privately-owned transmission service. You’ve made the same argument here yourself, Sinc. The Nazis can start up their own damn service, or find someone more willing to tolerate them, if they want to be able spread their filth, and that’s fine.
By encouraging lefty politics you guys are committing corporate suicide. Very soon someone in government will push to regulate you as utilities. What are you going to do then eh?
Well, I agree. But we aren’t talking about Twitter kicking off Milo or something outrageous like that.
We’re talking about Nazis. Actual goddamn Nazis. And I don’t think there are many who would be turned off by Cloudfare’s actions here, or would refuse to do business with them over this.
Just bake the damn cake!
Hehehe.
Alex – At the same time as Cloudflare booted that website Paypal pulled the plug on JihadWatch’s donations and the service provider for The Rebel evicted them with just 24 hrs notice.
Neither JihadWatch nor The Rebel are run by Nazis. But they are hated by the Left.
This has passed from the mainstream media to the tech companies. At least with the tech companies, their behaviour has been visible and transparent. When the MSM sweeps a story under the rug, it’s hidden. When Twitter suspends an account, it’s known instantly.
I’m the son of a journalist.
I’d be embarrassed to admit that in public.
What we need are 2 new stock market index, with the associated index funds that go with them. Let’s have a SJW index of all companies embracing this nonsense, and a PI (politically incorrect) index of companies that decidedly reject it.
Once the difference in returns gets established, companies will start making more sensible decisions on these issues.
But such a scheme would probably be regulated out of existence very quickly.
m0nty is obsessed with them. Sees them everywhere, he does.
BareNakedIslam had its Paypal account closed months ago.
Ick bin ein literal confederate Nazi Russian Hitler.
In this I have some sympathy for Cloudflare , but none wrt to the Twatter/Milo, paypal/ jihadwatch/ therebel banning.
Given that the nutzis made the leftists argument for them(the left that is) “you are hosting us, so you are agreeing with us” (stupid, stupid, stupid!) , Cloudflare really had no place to go. Its almost as if the nutzis were goading Cloudflare into ‘unhosting’ them
If they continued to host the nutzis then the reputation damage would have been enormous, only other nutzis would want to be openly associated with the nutzis running the DS.
Given the hate that was likely to be directed at the nutzis in terms of hack attempts & ddos, Cloudflare could have expended enormous resources trying to protect the DS, and any breach of the defenses may have had impacts on thousands of innocent website , including our beloved Cat. An easily defensible commercial decision.
m0nty is obsessed with them. Sees them everywhere, he does.
He is Nazi-curious, Rabz.
Business or politics? Let customers decide.