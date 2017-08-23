The difference between saying and doing

This evening, your intrepid slave ventured to the Sydney Institute to hear Senator the Hon Mathias Cormann, Minister for Finance Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate give his (sort of) annual address.

It was so exciting, that the Australian published its story on it about the same time the function ended.

Last year, Senator Cormann’s theme was wibble-wobble-wibble-wobble jelly Bill Shorten. This year it was Shortenomics and the politics of envy.

Yawn.

Just like his wibble wobble effort last year, Senator Cormann regaled the audience with what a Bill Shorten government might do. Yet, same as last year, Senator Cormann failed to account for what the Abbott and Turnbull governments have done. The governments in which Senator Cormann was and still is a senior member.

Just a quick list to remind Cats and Corm:

Increased regulations on business including the bank BEAR regulations.

Increased taxes (bank levy, superannuation taxes, medicare levy, deficit levy, ASIC cost recovery, APRA cost recovery).

Record levels of government debt.

Gonski 2.0*.

$50billion for floating French bath tubs

The highest energy prices in the world.

Threatened intervention into the LNG export market.

And let’s not forget the NBN – the No Bloody N-ternet network.

The cherry on top was when mentioning Gonski 2.0, Senator Cormann said that what all parents worried most about when dropping their kids off at school was that the other schools were funded equally and not party to sweetheart deals. I know that’s the main thing I worry about.

Oh and yes. Apparently (again), the bank levy is good for banking competition and promotes smaller banks. By that logic, you know what else would be good for banking competition and promotion of smaller banks? A 100% bank levy. Hey, why not implement 100% taxes on every part of the economy, it would surely improve national competitiveness.

It used to be said that the conservatives thought progressives were wrong while progressives thought conservatives were evil. If Senator Cormann is meant to be a leading conservative in a center right government, then the messiah has arrived and there is no longer any evil in the world.

I despair.

