The world according to Professor Triggs

As reported on the Mandarin website, former (thank heavens) Human Rights Commission President, Gillian Triggs said that:

Public servants must be “eternally vigilant in maintaining their tradition of frank and fearless advice based on evidence”.

Interesting since ex-Presidente was frequently confused about what actual evidence was.

Also according to ex-Presidente:

“I think there has been a definite trend in Australia for public servants to be more concerned about doing what the minister’s asked them to do, than they have working collaboratively with the minister to inform them about evidence-based policy,”

Really? Despite her inference, doing what a minister says and evidence-based policy are not necessarily mutually exclusive. But more to the point, and consistent with her modus operandi, public servants are not free agents able to act and pursue any objectives they see fit. Public servants are there to implement the policies of elected governments.

It’s nice living in an ivory tower in fairy land.

