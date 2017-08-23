The world according to Professor Triggs

As reported on the Mandarin website, former (thank heavens) Human Rights Commission President, Gillian Triggs said that:
Public servants must be “eternally vigilant in maintaining their tradition of frank and fearless advice based on evidence”.
Interesting since ex-Presidente was frequently confused about what actual evidence was.
Also according to ex-Presidente:
“I think there has been a definite trend in Australia for public servants to be more concerned about doing what the minister’s asked them to do, than they have working collaboratively with the minister to inform them about evidence-based policy,”
Really? Despite her inference, doing what a minister says and evidence-based policy are not necessarily mutually exclusive. But more to the point, and consistent with her modus operandi, public servants are not free agents able to act and pursue any objectives they see fit. Public servants are there to implement the policies of elected governments.
It’s nice living in an ivory tower in fairy land.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Sparty,
You clearly haven’t been paying attention to the manual. It comes in an easy to watch series called “Yes, Minister.”
When I was in the public service (state) our job was to implement an act of parliament, not to implement policies. There were issues when the Minister on behalf of the government asked us to do things that were not legal under the act. So the government may have a policy, but until it’s legislated, public servants don’t necessarily have to abide by it, especially if it contradicts legislation. Ambiguous legislation is another matter, here there is room for ‘working collaboratively’, but ultimately interpretation is for the courts to decide.
You’d be amazed at some of the things Ministers ask public servants to do.
…….and then there are acts such as the (WA) EPAct where departmental policy is the law by virtue of the act but they have secondary policies, so there are capital P policies and little p policies just to keep the public from being too comfortable about the law.
Surprised Malcolm ruddbull hasn’t found comrade trigg a $300,000 pa job yet, annoying people and interfering in lives . When she got her final payout from h.r.c. did they deduct the cost of the QU case from her?
“I think there has been a definite trend in Australia for public servants to be more concerned about doing what the minister’s asked them to do, than they have working collaboratively with the minister to inform them about evidence-based policy,”
She is particularly incensed at what she claims are public sector lawyers tailoring their advice to suit the Government.
Until it is tested in court, legal ‘advice’ – including in the context of developing and implementing public policy – is simply opinion. It is one of a number of factors the development of ‘evidence-based policy’ has to take into account, and has to be weighed up against other risks and advantages.
I suspect that Triggsy is miffed because she’s an expert – don’t you know – on international law and yet the government took advice from other people and this advice seems to have prevailed.
Ambiguous legislation is another matter, here there is room for ‘working collaboratively’, but ultimately interpretation is for the courts to decide.
You’d be amazed at some of the things Ministers ask public servants to do.
The problem appears to be that the public servants hired to write up legislation fall far short of the mark and ambiguous legislation is the result, courts should interpret unambiguous legislation according the the intent of unambiguous legislation. Surely this is not too much to expect from highly paid “public Servants”.
Further I would not be amazed if Ministers asked public servants to actually work
Dep,
“Further I would not be amazed if Ministers asked public servants to actually work”
Careful what you wish for.
When I was working in Canberra under the Howard government, it was evident that most of the core departments (eg, Treasury, Finance) offered frank and objective advice to the government for the most part. If a policy was poor, they generally would say so.
Naively, I expected that this would continue when Rudd and Labor were elected in 2007. However I was quickly disabused of this notion. The public service bent over backwards to help the government justify and ram through whatever mad scheme or program that they’d thought up. Any public servant who dissented from the Labor line and tried to do their job was quickly identified and sidelined.
Trigger was, is and always will be a total disgrace. Hypocrite par excellence. Most are glad she has gone and now we can only hope she shuts her nasty mouth and disappears off the public radar. Good riddance.
She was always so self-assured of her intelligence: that what she said was correct and reflexively felt that anyone who contradicted her was less intelligent than her.
Then to hear her falling over where she was caught lying, or contradicted by irrefutable evidence was to see the real her come into its own – she assumed the people who caught her out were stupid, and if they weren’t they would see things her way.
Will no one rid the Australian public of this pestilence
Tinta – unfortunately for all of us, probably not. ;-(
And she (is that the proper pronoun?) has been quoted (see today’s headlines) as referring to
Madam, there is no “post-truth” there is only truth and error, and you have grasped the wrong one.
A would be tyrant and abominable imbecile who was forever overestimating her intelligence.
When found wanting in relation to her “performance” as Yuman Rites Kommissar, which was all the time, she’d blatantly lie.
Her public utterances were invariably disgraceful and her abuse of her position was obscene.
One of this country’s most beloved larrikin figures was hounded to an early grave by that monstrous evil ol’ slag, on the watch of an alleged non- collectivist government.
Her name will live in infamy.
Gillian Triggs warns of ‘post-truth politics’
The former president of the Human Rights Commission has accused Australian governments of succumbing to “post-truth” politics in which evidence based policy is rejected in favour of populist decision making that “responds to fear.”
Professor Gillian Triggs today said Australian governments had resorted to populism when it came to the issues of asylum-seekers, refugees and terrorism.
She suggested the same-sex marriage debate was also taking place in the new “post-truth” climate and disputed claims there were insufficient protections for religious freedoms.
Speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra, Professor Triggs said that religious freedoms were upheld in the constitution and took a swipe at The Australian newspaper for its coverage of the debate.
“If you read the constitution you would know that there’s a provision in the constitution — a rare provision in the constitution for human rights,” she said. “And that protects the right to freedom of religious expression.”
“It’s one of the best protected rights under Australian law. Yet we now have a full on daily campaign to argue that we do not have the right of adequate protection of religious freedom in this country.”
Professor Triggs was delivering a speech earlier today on the future of social policy making at the Power to Persuade Symposium directed by UNSW Canberra.
She used the platform to lash out at the ethics of public servants, warned against the rise of executive government and defended her controversial report into children in immigration detention.
“A culture of post-truth has enabled government and parliament to reject evidence based reports by credible agencies in favour of populist decision making that denies the truth and responds to fear,” she said. “And this is particularly the case in relation to refugees and asylum-seekers; to terrorism; to conflict and to criminal matters in general.”
She accused the Coalition government of politicising her Forgotten Children inquiry, arguing that the political messaging around deaths at sea and boat turn-backs made it hard for the report to cut through.
“No other country in the world mandates the detention, in practical terms, indefinitely for many, of asylum-seekers and refugees including children,” she said. “The government rejected the report and said it was biased on the false ground that the inquiry should have been brought earlier when the Labor Party was in power.”
“It was never about the fact of detention. It was about the long-term medical physical and mental health impacts (for children),” she said. “Holding children in detention was not a deterrent to people-smugglers.”
“Talking of truth and persuasion, one of the greatest myths that we had so much trouble dealing with, is the myth that you need to treat people in these inhuman and illegal ways in order to stop the boats and to save drownings at sea.”
Professor Triggs also accused some bureaucrats of providing unethical advice to government ministers — advice she said was inconsistent with Australia’s international treaty obligations.
“I think there has been a definite trend in Australia for public servants to be more concerned about doing what the minister has asked them to do … I think that they have not always met the ethical underpinnings of good government,” she said.
To make her case, she cited a move by the government to make a retrospective change to the Migration Act allowing it to transfer to Nauru a female Bangladeshi woman who was found to be a genuine refugee.
She said the change to the Migration Act was made as the government was staring down a High Court challenge. “Within two or three weeks of the litigation getting to the High Court they passed a piece of legislation retrospectively to provide a basis on which she (the refugee) could be returned to Nauru,” Professor Triggs said.
“My question is — who are the lawyers, who are the public servants who are drafting these laws and advising a minister that it’s possible to retrospectively to pass laws of this kind?”
“If you are a practising barrister and solicitor in NSW and Victoria you have an obligation under the codes of conduct for the profession to act not only ethically but, believe it or not, consistently with human rights.”
“How can the public service produce this kind of advice to a minister? Who drafted this legislation? And is that advice being given to the minister that it is unethical … under Australian law due to our duty of care and contrary to our international treaty obligations.”
Professor Triggs also identified what she said was an “extraordinary” and “unprecedented” growth in executive decision making, saying this was contrary to the principle of the separation of powers.
‘We’ve seen a corresponding diminution in the role of the courts,” she said. “As a lawyer, that is something that I am especially concerned about.”
“Post truth politics” is a term Triggs must use meaning its my way or the highway. As long as the Marxist view prevails Triggs is happy but how dare the populace at large go against her edicts, how dare they reject the alt left view, she knows what is best for you so just take your Marxist medicine and shut up. Good riddance to a person whose political views are now in the dustbin long may she be forgotten.
Spoken like a true technocrat.