Liberty Quote
The uniqueness of the Holocaust must be remembered and commemorated in new ways as time goes on, for the Holocaust represented the lowest point in western civilisation.— Scott Ryan
-
Recent Comments
- Robert Mc on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- True Aussie on No. You didn’t.
- . on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Westie woman on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Serena at the Pub on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- True Aussie on The difference between saying and doing
- . on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- True Aussie on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- True Aussie on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Dave in Marybrook on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- 2dogs on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Serena at the Pub on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- True Aussie on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Robber Baron on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- The difference between saying and doing
- No. You didn’t.
- The world according to Professor Triggs
- The “far right” is actually just the far left
- The US public perception of the climate debate
- Jobs and Growth
- Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?
- Renewables and the damage done: cross post from the Spectator
- Read the question: Citizenship edition
- Let the purge of begin
- Q&A Forum: August 21, 2017
- Kevin Williamson on the US civil war
- My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- The John Templeton Foundation
- Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Roundup 20 Aug
- David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- Who is laughing now?
- Weird times in the energy market
- On Brandis v Hanson
- Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- The Taliban of the modern American left
- The radical right in 1987
- The rules are for other people
- I knew they were out to lunch …
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Wasn’t me
- PDT reveals his soul
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Where is everyone?
I talk to the trees, and that’s why they put me away.
Me. Me. Me.
State member for Northcote Fiona Richardson is dead. By-election time for me.
No doubt Labor will roll out another mad commo female. No doubt the stupid Libs will trot out some wringing wet Greek that has an unpronouncable surname still thinking that Northcote is teeming with decendents of Hellas.
The Greenfilth will be licking their lips at the prospect of winning this seat.
I’ll be voting Green so hunchback’s majority will be reduced and the Greens can be emboldened.
Victoria needs more mad Greens policies to wake up the brain-dead electors of this communist shithole.
Our parliament is full of foreigners. Time to start deporting them.
Hmm yeah. Deport Barnaby Joyce who was born in Tamworth to at least one Australian parent.
Sure. Let’s deport everyone like this and anyone with a lesser claim to being Australian.
Top ten Hurrah!
Damn, there was a good issue on the past thread.
Hee!
Sinc, that’s cheating
Batting 11 again.
I claim this thread in the name of James Cook, of Whitby, Yorkshire, William Bligh, Royal Navy, and ar$eholes to Stan Grant.
Right on cue dot shows up and proves once again that to be libertarian means you must be a humourless c unt.
This whole dual citizen fiasco does prove that dual citizenship should be done away with though.
Anyone entitled to dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country who doesn’t lock it in is doing themselves a disservice unless they aspire to the Commonwealth parliament.
My little rant this lovely mild evening in suburban Sydney
Firstly we had a nice dinner at the Warwick pub in Warwick Farm – great pub food for any of you living out here in the wild South west. .recommended!
What is driving me insane in the word stakes is FAIR
How the f…. can every little thing be fair to everyone?
The next irritating words thrown around that drives me to drink are EXTREME RIGHT which somehow now equates to someone who is a conservative thinker
I’m hating this world right now and if somehow I could get to an island away from this shit I would be in heaven – although when I see my darling grand babies on the weekend I’ll be much happier!
This is not a joke:
ESPN Pulls Asian Announcer Because His Name Is Robert Lee
We need to be encouraging must more of this from our Leftist chums. Remaining consistently politically correct in the culture they’ve created requires them to tie themselves in so many knots that they end up asphyxiating themselves.
From Insty
Alas, Westie woman. You might not have liked former Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Earl Warren. His guiding mantra was “Is it fair?”.