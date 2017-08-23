Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, August 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  2. Entropy
    #2477659, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:33 pm

  4. Robber Baron
    #2477665, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    State member for Northcote Fiona Richardson is dead. By-election time for me.

    No doubt Labor will roll out another mad commo female. No doubt the stupid Libs will trot out some wringing wet Greek that has an unpronouncable surname still thinking that Northcote is teeming with decendents of Hellas.

    The Greenfilth will be licking their lips at the prospect of winning this seat.

    I’ll be voting Green so hunchback’s majority will be reduced and the Greens can be emboldened.

    Victoria needs more mad Greens policies to wake up the brain-dead electors of this communist shithole.

  5. True Aussie
    #2477668, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Our parliament is full of foreigners. Time to start deporting them.

  6. .
    #2477670, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Hmm yeah. Deport Barnaby Joyce who was born in Tamworth to at least one Australian parent.

    Sure. Let’s deport everyone like this and anyone with a lesser claim to being Australian.

  7. Dave in Marybrook
    #2477673, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:50 pm

  8. cohenite
    #2477674, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:52 pm

  10. Marcus Classis
    #2477676, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:53 pm

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2477679, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of James Cook, of Whitby, Yorkshire, William Bligh, Royal Navy, and ar$eholes to Stan Grant.

  13. True Aussie
    #2477680, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Right on cue dot shows up and proves once again that to be libertarian means you must be a humourless c unt.

  14. True Aussie
    #2477681, posted on August 23, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    This whole dual citizen fiasco does prove that dual citizenship should be done away with though.

  15. Snoopy
    #2477688, posted on August 23, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    This whole dual citizen fiasco does prove that dual citizenship should be done away with though.

    Anyone entitled to dual citizenship or permanent residency in another country who doesn’t lock it in is doing themselves a disservice unless they aspire to the Commonwealth parliament.

  16. Westie woman
    #2477689, posted on August 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    My little rant this lovely mild evening in suburban Sydney

    Firstly we had a nice dinner at the Warwick pub in Warwick Farm – great pub food for any of you living out here in the wild South west. .recommended!

    What is driving me insane in the word stakes is FAIR

    How the f…. can every little thing be fair to everyone?

    The next irritating words thrown around that drives me to drink are EXTREME RIGHT which somehow now equates to someone who is a conservative thinker

    I’m hating this world right now and if somehow I could get to an island away from this shit I would be in heaven – although when I see my darling grand babies on the weekend I’ll be much happier!

  17. Oh come on
    #2477695, posted on August 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    This is not a joke:

    ESPN Pulls Asian Announcer Because His Name Is Robert Lee

    “We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name,” ESPN stated. “In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue.”

    We need to be encouraging must more of this from our Leftist chums. Remaining consistently politically correct in the culture they’ve created requires them to tie themselves in so many knots that they end up asphyxiating themselves.

    From Insty

  18. Robert Mc
    #2477696, posted on August 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Alas, Westie woman. You might not have liked former Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, Earl Warren. His guiding mantra was “Is it fair?”.

