Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478004, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Hey maybe Cats can help me raise awareness.?

    I was trying to find the official Australian Marriage Equality Campaign Theme song to post on Catallaxy as I think it would open some eyes and hearts to this important issue.

    The video by Brendan McLean is titled House of Air.
    YouTube may have pulled it due to white privilege and racism and the patriarchy or something.

    I am sure if we all do our part and link this video on Catallaxy and other social media we will be doing our part to show our support for marriage equality, and the future sanctity of marriage.

    Thanks in advance,

    Dr Stimpy.

  2. notafan
    #2478005, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    In 2009, Lambie’s long fight with the Department of Veterans Affairs — who accused her of “malingering” — drove her to attempt suicide by walking out in front of car, she said.

    That version of events is a matter of dispute iirc

  3. C.L.
    #2478006, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:47 am

    My memories of that day in the village are confronting, terrifying, and are of lasting impact. They include detonating explos­ives, intense smells, wailing women, barking dogs and the squalor in which these people ­existed.

    Sounds like Byron Bay.

  5. Myrddin Seren
    #2478008, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:48 am

    After leaving the army on a Totally and Permanently Incapacitated (TPI) pension, she pretends she is some sort of combat veteran and sings ‘When the War is Over’ on TV.

    Step 1: Wrap yourself in ‘Victim’ dressage.

    Step 2: Shamelessly flaunt your ‘victimhood’ as widely as possible.

    Step 3: double down, rinse, repeat.

    It is the mania of our times.

  6. OldOzzie
    #2478010, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Violence at Common rally detailed at arraignments

    As many as 2,000 “hostile” protesters surrounded police, some throwing bottles filled with urine and punching and spitting at cops as they tried to escort participants from Saturday’s “Free Speech Rally” out of Boston Common, according to police reports filed in court yesterday.

    The crowd answered an order to disperse with “a barrage of insults directed toward the officers,” the police narrative states. As cops in riot gear began pushing back the crowd with their batons and shields, “they were met with violent resistance,” the reports state. One riot cop’s face shield was cracked, while protesters tried to rip off the officers’ protective gear and grabbed one officer’s radio.

    The reports filed for the arraignment yesterday of 18 of the 33 people who were arrested Saturday indicate a large-scale outbreak of violence in what was otherwise widely hailed as a peaceful protest by 40,000 counterdemonstrators.

    Raymond M. Delouchrey, 28, of Taunton, was charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly took a swing at a motorcycle cop in a bid to block the motorcade and “incite the volatile crowd.”

    Shaun P. Pettey, 33, of Boston, allegedly tried to force his way through a line of officers while they were trying to arrest several protesters. When police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, Pettey began throwing punches at the police and reached for a knife, the report says. He was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and assault with a dangerous weapon

    Shawn Vieira, 26, of East Boston, allegedly bloodied his knuckles after punching several people in the crowd on Boston Common, police said. He is also alleged to have had a large folding knife in his pocket. He was charged with disturbing the peace.

    After being arrested, the police stated, another man defecated in a holding cell, smeared feces on the walls and kicked and banged the door of the cell. He was taken to Boston Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

    Outside of court, Delouchrey told the Herald, “I got relatives and nieces who are colored. I didn’t like the fascists. I tried to cross the street. The motorcycle came and they said I tried to cut the police off.”

    Vieira told the Herald he bloodied his knuckles when he “punched one of the Nazis after he grabbed a woman. This guy was going after a black trans woman saying ‘you’re not a he’ and ‘you’re not a she, you’re an it’ … He reached out to grab this woman.”

    Fifteen other people were charged with disturbing a public assembly, being disorderly and resisting arrest yesterday. Several remaining suspects will be arraigned today.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478011, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:53 am

    This is exactly how the Left wring their hands;
    that’s been their cry forever: “Australia’s an international laughing stock”

    Grigs,
    Better a laughing stock than a laughing sock, you degenerate syphilitic septic snaffled skin suit stitching slugabed.

  8. Chris
    #2478013, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Boston Common?
    What a wasted opportunity. A shot fired there was heard around the world.

  9. Anthony
    #2478015, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Who are these nazis? Do they dress in black and hide their faces? Do they protest against free and lawful assembly?

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2478016, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    After leaving the army on a Totally and Permanently Incapacitated (TPI) pension, she pretends she is some sort of combat veteran and sings ‘When the War is Over’ on TV.

    I’m going by what’s said on the ANZMI website, but

    1 – This was the only time she went” outside the wire” on her entire tour.

    2 – She was originally discharged with PTSD, but from an incident completely unconnected with her military service.

    3 -The village was “secure” – someone probably made the offer – “Look , the place is secure, it will be a “jolly”, but come and have a look to see what it’s all about.”

  11. Myrddin Seren
    #2478017, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Riccardo ( if you are still lurking )

    Surely even if a troop of SAS or Commandoes wanted to take ‘Pay Corps finance clerk Chrissy Ashcroft’ for a road trip to ‘calm the tribal women and kids’, there would have to be a paper trail on the way out and back in ?

    Like a manifest ? Apart from any unit action reports ?

    They can’t just take a pay clerk out past the wire for shit and giggles ?

  12. Chris
    #2478019, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    They can’t just take a pay clerk out past the wire for shit and giggles ?

    FFS, the pay clerk is not a Woden public servant but a fucking soldier, surely. If she is tough enough to be deployed at all she should be able to cope with smelling a third world village and a controlled bang.
    My kids grew up in earshot of automatic weapons fire and perhaps it sent me crazy, but no-one called it PTSD.

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478024, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    After leaving the army on a Totally and Permanently Incapacitated (TPI) pension,

    Push ups can do that to you.
    Very dangerous.

  14. johanna
    #2478026, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    I’ve been binge-watching my fave international house-hunting shows recently. I know that they are heavily edited and selective in choosing participants, but they do provide a fascinating insight into the way people live all over the world.

    Anyway, my take-away message from the last couple of days is how utterly intimidated many American parents are by their daughters. Show them a house where each princess doesn’t have her own bathroom, and you get (embarrassed giggle) – “Oh, that would never work.”

    FMD.

    Mark Steyn wrote a while back about how teenage babysitters are dictating the agenda, and I thought he was a bit over the top. Now I see was he was talking about.

    It seems that middle class Americans are raising a generation of entitled harpies, and they are terrified of them. Why? Why?

    The house I sold last year had one bathroom and one toilet, and the previous owners raised four kids there. They were not poor by contemporary standards. No doubt there was friction, but they survived somehow.

    I can well understand the utility of another bathroom and toilet in a household where everyone is getting ready at the same time. But Househunters reveals that some parents are so scared of their spawn’s tantrums that they won’t consider asking – nope, telling – two kids to share a bathroom.

    No wonder the US is in trouble.

  15. herodotus
    #2478030, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    ABC:
    Marilyn Richardson being remembered as “someone who changed Victoria through her work in domestic violence.” Well, that’s better than changing it by crashing the power system and the economy, and making it a complete cesspit of PC idiocy. But Dan’s working on it.

    The radio segment was the sort of tribute we never hear in respect of conservative MPs.

  17. Myrddin Seren
    #2478034, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    She said one mission involved accompanying special forces in Bushmaster vehicles to a village where she was tasked with interacting and calming the women and children.

    Spec Forces officer addresses villagers:

    It’s okay people of Uruzgan. We respect your traditions, culture and faith and brought a female soldier with us to console your women and children !

    After Action Report:

    And that’s the moment when the battle erupted.

    “My memories of that day in the village are confronting, terrifying, and are of lasting impact. They include detonating explos­ives, intense smells, wailing women, barking dogs and the squalor in which these people ­existed.

  18. herodotus
    #2478035, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    ABC:
    Humanitarians blame drone strikes rather than Taliban, Terrorism or Toxic culture for creating difficulties in their work in places like Afghanistan.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478038, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    intense smells, wailing women, barking dogs and the squalor in which these people existed.

    Was this Australia or somewhere else?
    I’m confused.

  20. jupes
    #2478039, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Unbelievable, my father’s claim took years of in and out of hospital, the endurance of endless pain and suffering and was finally approved a few after he died.

    Brain hurtie is obviously a lot easier to prove.

    Indeed. No signs all symptons.

    That PTSD is classed as TPI is a disgrace. The vast majority, if not all, people with PTSD are neither totally nor permanently incapacitated.

    It is a scam.

  21. notafan
    #2478040, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Marilyn Richardson being remembered as “someone who changed Victoria through her work in domestic violence.”

    was it in some real tangible way or just those all men/boys are evil type white ribbon type grand standing (with other people’s money)?

  22. John64
    #2478041, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I see the Federal Government has undertaken that we, the taxpayers, will pick up the legal tab for the seven foreigners presently before the High Court.

    I trust that undue generosity doesn’t extend to this a***hole:

    In each of the five matters before the court this morning, the only parties are the Attorney-General and the senator or MP in question – with the exception of the case of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, where Justice Kiefel has allowed independent candidate Tony Windsor to be a party.

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478042, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    It is a scam.

    People with PTSD need to harden up.
    Welcome to life with mental illness kids.
    No one cares.
    Just imagine it’s your cross,shut the f$ck up with your whining, and just carry the b$stard.
    No one can carry it for you, nor should they.
    (You can take a rest every now and then though, I am not completely heartless.)

    😁

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2478043, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    intense smells, wailing women, barking dogs and the squalor in which these people existed.

    Sights that could be seen in most “outback communities” in Australia, surely?

  25. herodotus
    #2478044, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    ABC:
    Statues! Again they are disputing the word “discovery”. That is getting tired.
    One of their carefully selected vox pops doesn’t like the word, saying it’s an Anglo-Saxon word.
    I thought it was derived from the French decouverte. In any event I think we have already covered the fact that Cook sailed along the eastern seabord and mapped it, which had not been done before and it’s something which the aboriginals didn’t do, being more inclined to stick to their locale, or “country”.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2478045, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Just imagine it’s your cross,shut the f$ck up with your whining, and just carry the b$stard.

    The word “sympathy” is between the words “shit” and “syphilis” in the Stimpson J Cat dictionary, I see.

  27. jupes
    #2478046, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    They can’t just take a pay clerk out past the wire for shit and giggles ?

    They pretty much can. However it was probably a low key mission with little likelihood of combat and / or they were required at that point in time to take women out with them in order to be ‘culturally sensitive’. It was obvious from her PTSD claim that she never was in any actual danger and definitely didn’t see any combat. They probably rotated all the women in base camp through the role in order to break the dull monotony of their job.

    Imagine the digger’s surprise a year or two later watching The Voice and Ashcroft is introduced as the first woman to take part in combat with Australia’s special forces.

    What a fucking fraud.

  28. herodotus
    #2478047, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    ABC: next up, let’s have another go at slavery. Another thing still causing black disadvantage!
    “Our communities are struggling, we seem to be locked out.” Not enough monuments to revisit the history of blackbirding and a more diverse narrative of history.

  29. Mike of Marion
    #2478049, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Qantas B787-9 off the Assembly line and into pre-flight check at Boeing. About 15 days to assemble all the bits and roll it out of the assembly building. (VH-ZNA)

  30. mh
    #2478050, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Fighting Nazis in Boston. What heroes the Left are.

  31. C.L.
    #2478051, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I saw that old Bird singing “When The War Is Over” and nearly keeled over laughing.
    I am prepared to accept, however, that Channel Nine was responsible for ginning up her back story.
    If they introduced her as an ADF typist the song wouldn’t have worked. Mind you, the truly remarkable thing here is that she has exactly the same combat experience as the current and former chiefs of the Australian Army.

  32. Leigh Lowe
    #2478052, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Qantas B787-9 off the Assembly line and into pre-flight check at Boeing. About 15 days to assemble all the bits and roll it out of the assembly building. (VH-ZNA)

    What?
    The call-sign isn’t VH-SSM or VH-FAG?

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2478053, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478004, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Hey maybe Cats can help me raise awareness.?

    I was trying to find the official Australian Marriage Equality Campaign Theme song to post on Catallaxy as I think it would open some eyes and hearts to this important issue.

    This isn’t it but it works well

    Makes sense with the subtitles on.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2478054, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Regarding today’s delicate, fragile people and toughening up.
    From another era.
    I had a great-uncle who was a Tobruk rat.
    Tough is a soft word to describe him and his rat friends.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2478055, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Imagine the digger’s surprise a year or two later watching The Voice and Ashcroft is introduced as the first woman to take part in combat with Australia’s special forces.

    Imagine the derisive howls in the unit boozer, if the TV ran that story during opening hours?

    “Fvcking pogo!”

  37. mh
    #2478057, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Liberty Quote

    The intellectual deterioration of Peter Van Onselen is approaching the magnitude of a national calamity, like, say, the facelift of Paul Hogan, or the sex change of Christopher Pyne. Once a reputable historian, he is now a drooling oaf.
    — Bob Ellis

    PVO was reputable historian? When?

  39. Roger
    #2478059, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    “Our communities are struggling, we seem to be locked out.” Not enough monuments to revisit the history of blackbirding and a more diverse narrative of history.

    It could be worse. You could be poor and white. No race based extra benefits for housing, education or health then. And every day you’d have to suffer the ignominy of your culture and history being trashed in the media and at your kids’ school.

    No, the division of Australia along race lines will not end well. What say we go back to being one nation rather than a nation of nations?

  40. herodotus
    #2478060, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    No ABC The World Today would be complete without another round of Trump Derangement, with the added Hillary “creep” statement. Mention was made of getting him banned from twitter.

  41. Anne
    #2478065, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I like this guy, Duterte.

    Terrific interview by RT with Phillipines President Duterte on killing Drug Lords, alliances with Russia and China, being molested as a child by Catholic Priests, US and EU interference under the ruse of “Human Rights”.

    Unfortunately the interview is cut off at; “I believe in God, my destiny is in God’s hands. The Priests...”

    You just know that sentence doesn’t end with; The Priests …are delightfully progressive.

    https://youtu.be/2kwF1MXavYs

  42. Roger
    #2478066, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    No ABC The World Today would be complete without another round of Trump Derangement, with the added Hillary “creep” statement. Mention was made of getting him banned from twitter.

    I turned it off after Warren Mundine referred to the invasion of Australia, h.

    Not good for the blood pressure.

  43. jupes
    #2478067, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I am prepared to accept, however, that Channel Nine was responsible for ginning up her back story.

    No. The story was already established. Channel Nine were just running with the narrative as published on an RSL website, her profile for the Womens Veterans Network Australia and her profile for the Claxton Speakers International where her fee is $7000 per engagement.

    All documents claimed that she was the first female frontline soldier to fight ‘outside the wire’ in Afghanistan with Australian Commandos.

    What a fucking fraud.

  44. Myrddin Seren
    #2478069, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Mind you, the truly remarkable thing here is that she has exactly the same combat experience as the current and former chiefs of the Australian Army.

    Former Pay Clerk

    Former Chief of the Army

    Care to take a stab at which one of these two would strike more fear in to an enemy ?

    ( The risk of dying of laughter should not weigh in people’s decision )

  45. notafan
    #2478070, posted on August 24, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Communist dictators will do anything for a buck

    The first mid-term report of the U.N. Panel of Experts should be out any day now, and among its revelations will be yet more evidence that Pyongyang is helping Assad gas his own people:

    Two North Korean shipments to a Syrian government agency responsible for the country’s chemical weapons program were intercepted in the past six months, according to a confidential United Nations report on North Korea sanctions violations.

    The report by a panel of independent U.N. experts, which was submitted to the U.N. Security Council earlier this month and seen by Reuters on Monday, gave no details on when or where the interdictions occurred or what the shipments contained.

    “The panel is investigating reported prohibited chemical, ballistic missile and conventional arms cooperation between Syria and the DPRK (North Korea),” the experts wrote in the 37-page report. [Reuters

    ]
    Latest cases of chemical proliferation remind us why Kim Jong-Un must go

  46. calli
    #2478071, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Imagine the digger’s surprise a year or two later watching The Voice and Ashcroft is introduced as the first woman to take part in combat with Australia’s special forces.

    Gillard as First Female PM was equally impressive.

  47. johanna
    #2478074, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    “I have a very clear idea of what is going on here: the homosexuals in Australia, they took the word gay,” Mr Katter told Sky News last night.

    “It has a particular meaning to me because I got 84 per cent in English, in matriculation, which was a very, very high mark indeed.”

    As I have said, he’s as mad as a cut snake.

    Oh, and I reckon the vast majority of commenters here either got more than 84% in English or would have if they ever got the chance. Most literate blog in the country by a country mile, even after the regrettable departure of Deadman, which dropped the average noticeably.

    Katter is as cunning as a shithouse rat, nothing wrong with that, but I doubt that his speeches will be remembered like Caesar’s or Churchill’s.

  48. calli
    #2478075, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    That first bloke looks scary, Myrddin.

  49. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2478076, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    ( The risk of dying of laughter should not weigh in people’s decision )

    Former Chief of Army, standing, in a pair of high heels, holding a sign that reads “Violence is not O.K.”

    Fvck me swinging, what does he think the role of the Defence Force is? (Don’t answer that…)

  50. srr
    #2478077, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    😆

    calli
    #2477990, posted on August 24, 2017 at 11:24 am
    Russia
    Misogyny
    Literally Hitler
    White Privilege
    Chaotic Presidency
    Russia
    Nuclear War
    Nazis
    Racist Statues
    Russia

    The CNN Circle of Doom

    JC
    #2477913, posted on August 24, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Former Kenyan intel director, who calls Trump mentally ill and wants to see him removed from the White House gets a smacking from a dude who once used to brief him. Reckons he’s a vapid airhead.

    😆 … not a real conservative, not a real Christian, woman hater, RUSSIA!, Crazy … do you reckon anyone’s figured out why I’m a Trumper, and why I’m so hard on members of Professional ‘social‘ MEDIA … 😉 🙂

  51. cynical1
    #2478079, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    After leaving the army on a Totally and Permanently Incapacitated (TPI) pension, she pretends she is some sort of combat veteran and sings ‘When the War is Over’ on TV. FMD what an embarrassment.

    I don’t know many people suffering from PTSD who would undergo the stress of singing on TV.

    Weird therapy to put your self into a stressful situation when you are crippled by anxiety?

  52. Baldrick
    #2478080, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    I turned it off after Warren Mundine referred to the invasion of Australia

    Really? He doesn’t usually go in for all that aborigine victimhood shite.

  53. Rabz
    #2478081, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Chinese kids are ‘too fat and masturbate too much to join the army’, government claims, adding they’re going BLIND

    What’s the old saying? Oh, that’s right – “if you don’t stop it you’ll go blind”.

  54. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478082, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    The word “sympathy” is between the words “shit” and “syphilis” in the Stimpson J Cat dictionary, I see.

    Most people don’t realize that sympathy has a lifespan.
    It usually lasts as long as it takes for a person to be disappointed or tired of someone.

    “Oh the war was terrible. ”

    That’s why it is called war.
    It’s why we have people called soldiers that we train and pay to kill other people so we don’t have to do it ourselves.
    If you don’t want to kill people and do bad things don’t go to war.
    Killing people and doing bad things is a privilege and a burden.
    It must ALWAYS remain this way, so as not to encourage it.
    People should be f$cking thankful that killing people and doing bad things gives them PTSD.
    The alternative is far far worse.

  55. Des Deskperson
    #2478083, posted on August 24, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    “It has a particular meaning to me because I got 84 per cent in English, in matriculation, which was a very, very high mark indeed.”

    Parading your high school or other academic results is the sign of a very desperate narcissist indeed.

    Netballer cum self-promoter Liz Ellis used to do it. So does the appalling Bec Cody, Labor member of the ACT Legislative Assembly, the one who, earlier this year, was offended by Indigenous motifs in the rest room of a South Coast club.

