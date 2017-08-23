Liberty Quote
The mechanism to decide the most effective use for this capital is profits. The stock market bundles profits and is the divining rod of productivity, allocating capital in cycle after cycle toward the economy’s most productive companies and best-compensated jobs. And it does so better than any elite economist or politician picking pork-barrel projects and relabeling them as “investments.”— Andy Kessler


Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
Or it could cement a new unity of North and South adults against North and South ratbags.
The day George Soros dies I’m going to celebrate with very expensive champagne.
Next fortnight? That works for me. After that it’s off to the Middle Kingdom.
If they would only get together with the muslims.
Who’s the great Bourke(r) now, Brandis?
calli
#2478307, posted on August 24, 2017 at 5:02 pm
Cats and water tanks and owls (?).
That was a stupid argument with Libbie Zee months ago. Reminded me of Sydney Mains water and how gross it is.
Now why would “Robert Mc” recall something said to “Libby Zee”???
Could they both be from the same sock drawer???
TV personality sTan Grant laments whitey’s presence?
He doesn’t do irony well.
mole at 1653
Oh and Poms are still banned from donating blood because of mad cows disease…..
And also people who spent a significant period in the UK during the 1980s.
mole at 1653 ffs
Chink fag (comedian/writer) on Ta Dumb – [email protected] will be proud.
Sorry, stuttering!
All of those who identify as being Aboriginal can lead a tribal life if they really wanted too, but it’s not really about that is it ?
Oh and Poms are still banned from donating blood because of mad cows disease…..
They have the genetic marker for whinging as well as defective melanin that is carried in their blood.
Literally Bloody Whinging Poms.
… cos you know how you and ya mean grrlz pack are always erasing whatever others say and writing in your own versions of what ya reckon everyone has to believe from then on, Or Else! … well not being as perfect as you, I can’t get my head around how you manage to ride those two emotional high horses at once, unless you’re also a bareback rider … one of the now illegal creepy circus kind, not the legal creepy alphabet kind …
Chris:
Yes, thanks. That’s exactly the point I was trying to make.
Gay Ideology isn’t just about “Luurrvve” It’s also a facade that hides some pretty atrocious criminal actions – up to and including the murder of thousands of people so the Movement can continue with its debauched lifestyle.
And if you think ‘murder’ is too strong a term, what else would you call the deliberate falsifying of risk taking behaviour so your possibly contaminated blood would be passed on to innocents who would be fatally infected?
So let’s stop bullshitting ourselves – the Gay community has weaponised its self destructive behaviour and wants further protections removed through the mechanism of normalising its sexual habits.
Chu Mee Phatt?
Lo Fat Chu?