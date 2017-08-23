Liberty Quote
Estimates of future volume of production, future sales, future costs, or future profits or losses are not facts, but speculative anticipations. There are no facts about future profits.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- johanna on Guest Post: Terry Barnes I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink. So there
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Andrew M. on Guest Post: Terry Barnes I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink. So there
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Andrew on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Guest Post: Terry Barnes I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink. So there
- Guest Post: Peter O’Brien The Female of the Species
- Guest Post: Warty Gas Light 1940
- I Still Call Venestralia Home
- 23.9 Percent
- Liberal, Green and ALP politicians conspire to destroy the economy
- Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
- The difference between saying and doing
- No. You didn’t.
- The world according to Professor Triggs
- The “far right” is actually just the far left
- The US public perception of the climate debate
- Jobs and Growth
- Minimum Wage Laws – bad for workers, bad for business, good for who?
- Renewables and the damage done: cross post from the Spectator
- Read the question: Citizenship edition
- Let the purge of begin
- Q&A Forum: August 21, 2017
- Kevin Williamson on the US civil war
- My letter to The Economist on Say’s Law
- The John Templeton Foundation
- Monday Forum: August 21, 2017
- Roundup 20 Aug
- David Horowitz on Charlottesville
- Who is laughing now?
- Weird times in the energy market
- On Brandis v Hanson
- Open Forum: August 19, 2017
- David Brewer – The idle Conversation about wind power
- The Taliban of the modern American left
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
758 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Today’s Zanetti reminds me of this. God, I miss him.
Knight.
A.F. Branco — brilliant!
Ramirez.
Steve Kelley.
Branco again.
One of several good letters in The $Oz today:
You jerk, I don’t post fake news about the deaths of members of my extended family.
Irma died of complications of Hep B, courtesy of a blood transfusion during a routine operation.
The two repositories of Hep B at the time were junkies and/or gays. Wank away about our wonderful screening procedures, they didn’t save Irma.
Creep.