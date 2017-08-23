Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, August 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

758 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. Tom
    #2478622, posted on August 25, 2017 at 4:01 am

    Today’s Zanetti reminds me of this. God, I miss him.

  7. Delta A
    #2478628, posted on August 25, 2017 at 4:09 am

    One of several good letters in The $Oz today:

    Our heritage has been scorned, Australia Day seems doomed, and our monuments are falling. There are those among us who would make our history, history. Who are they, these new totalitarians, and why are they driven to such behaviour?

    Blindly supported by a privileged, indulged generation of hipsters, the nouveau totalitarians, whose moral vanity renders them nihilistic by nature, cannot help but want to ameliorate their puerile sense of inadequacy by tearing down our Anglo-Christian democratic heritage.

    Like the ignorant adolescent who rejects the wisdom of the parent who strived long and hard to provide a better life, this nouveau totalitarian, this spoilt, irrational child of a successful West, feels driven to make their own mark in the world. Nothing is sacred, and left to their attention-seeking devices, they will cut off the West’s nose to spite their own faces.

    Mark Dyer, Rockingham, WA

  8. johanna
    #2478629, posted on August 25, 2017 at 4:10 am

    That’s fake news, johanna. Australia’s blood supply is most certainly tested for infectious diseases across a wide spectrum. Homosexuals who have shagged a dude in the past 12 months are rejected. Attempt to keep fake news on the left. This site doesn’t need it.

    You jerk, I don’t post fake news about the deaths of members of my extended family.

    Irma died of complications of Hep B, courtesy of a blood transfusion during a routine operation.

    The two repositories of Hep B at the time were junkies and/or gays. Wank away about our wonderful screening procedures, they didn’t save Irma.

    Creep.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *