Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017

  1. The Beer Whisperer
    #2478950, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Tones and the Onions painting he was presented with in Halls Creek

    Testes, is dipping half an onion in paint and pressing it onto a canvas a “painting”?

    Inquiring minds want to know.

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478951, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    This blog accepts and giggles at creeps like mUnty and Grigs. srr is tame compared to that type of rubbish.

    Giggles for Griggles Confirmed!!!

  3. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478952, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Yes, and so is Spirit Cooking.

  4. test pattern
    #2478954, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    ‘Inquiring minds want to know’

    that wouldn’t include u then

  5. m0nty
    #2478957, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Keep proudly keeping that that company you keep … at least until everyone can fully focus on what lines can and can’t be crossed, and who you lot share charitable affection for, compared to those of us you are committed to pack attacking with grotesque libels … when they can clearly see those details, the whole big picture will make a powerful lot of sense.

    The bigger picture here, USSR, is that you are a dreg from the slums of Eastern Europe who thinks he is an übermensch. Your desperate attempts to drum up solidarity based on religion or race are undermined by your vicious nature, evidently honed in some Slavic backwater. Your anti-Semitism defines your worldview, it all comes back time after time to your theme of the leviathan Other which is oppressing you, personified unsurprisingly in your mind by a rich J*w. You are a hopeless drongo.

  6. test pattern
    #2478958, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Maitland Brown just take him down!

    The Explorers’ Monument is a monument located in Esplanade Park in Fremantle

    THIS PLAQUE WAS ERECTED BY PEOPLE WHO FOUND THE MONUMENT BEFORE YOU OFFENSIVE.
    THE MONUMENT DESCRIBED THE EVENTS AT La GRANGE FROM ONE PERSPECTIVE ONLY:
    THE VIEWPOINT OF THE WHITE ‘SETTLERS’

    No mention is made of the right of Aboriginal people to defend their land or of the history of provocation which led to the explorers’ death. The ‘punitive party’ mentioned here ended in the deaths of somewhere around twenty Aboriginal people the whites were well armed and equipped and none of their party was killed or wounded. This plaque is in memory of the Aboriginal people killed at La Grange. It also commemorates all other Aboriginal people who died during the invasion of their country.

    LEST WE FORGET MAPA JARRIYA-NYALAKU

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Explorers%27_Monument

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478959, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    An Australia Post mail centre in Canberra was evacuated in the early hours of Friday morning after a package containing white powder, addressed to the Australian Christian Lobby, was discovered.

    The holy ashes of the first Gay Saint,
    who was called back to God after contracting AIDS.
    Amen.

  8. vr
    #2478960, posted on August 25, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Btw, nota, apropos our discussion about India yesterday there was a report on 7:30 last night about Bollywood’s obsession with fair skinned actors & actresses.

    You should read the marriage classifieds!! they are always looking for someone with “wheatish” complexion.

  9. stackja
    #2478961, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Julius Sumner Miller
    From Wikipedia

    Miller’s on-air popularity was due to an enthusiasm not normally associated with serious science. Shows would be liberally sprinkled with phrases such as “He who is not stirred by the beauty of it is already dead!” and he also liked to trick the audience. A common ploy would be to hold up an empty glass and ask guests to confirm it was empty….then chide them for not noticing it was full of air. Before each demonstration he would usually ask for a show of hands to indicate which of several results they expected. Often he would then add “hands up those who don’t care”.

  10. srr
    #2478963, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Be careful who you cackle with, and who you burn against.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/ChurchofSatan/status/899404061752999936

    People may start to notice a consistency of character that is inconsistent with your constant self praise for christian righteousness.

    Guatemala ‘closes its eyes’ to rampant child sex trafficking: U.N.
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-guatemala-humantrafficking-idUSKCN0YU29V

    Oh, I know, just yell, “Pizza!”, and the kings and queens of that Global Child Sex Slave Industry will all go away, just as if they don’t exist and never existed; as if it never happened and isn’t happening still.

    That was the plan right? To yell “Pizza!” at everyone who ever raised the topic of child sex slavery and all the facts black magically go away, and all the rescuers and adult survivors become the free to further abuse and mock, ‘bad guys’.

    Yeah, you have to be bloody evil to come up with that plot to protect the evil, and even more evil to revel in regularly using it.

    “Lost Children” – UNODC’s Short Film on Human Trafficking
    UNODC NIGERIA

  11. Roger
    #2478965, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    You should read the marriage classifieds!!

    Quite happy with the wife I have, vr 🙂

    I had to look up “wheatish”…like Kajol, yes? She is quite beautiful, though!

  12. Snoopy
    #2478967, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I hope they get a huge payout that they invest wisely for the future education and well-being of their children.

    C’mon, Testes. Put your hand up to be the trustee.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478974, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    The bigger picture here, USSR, is that you are a dreg from the slums of Eastern Europe who thinks he is an übermensch. Your desperate attempts to drum up solidarity based on religion or race are undermined by your vicious nature, evidently honed in some Slavic backwater. Your anti-Semitism defines your worldview, it all comes back time after time to your theme of the leviathan Other which is oppressing you, personified unsurprisingly in your mind by a rich J*w. You are a hopeless drongo.

    You are absolutely hilarious Monty.
    Beware!
    Slav Nazi’s everywhere!
    Where exactly does srr mention the poor downtrodden J$ws who have their own country based on religious and racial descent, nukes,
    and a wonderful Law of Return that ensures a J$wish majority for eternity?

  15. m0nty
    #2478977, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Where exactly does srr mention the poor downtrodden J$ws

    He mentions poor old Uncle George every other sentence.

  16. H B Bear
    #2478978, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    mUnty sticking up for his boss. Good to see.

  17. Snoopy
    #2478979, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Who said loyalty can’t be bought?

  18. srr
    #2478980, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    notafan
    #2478832, posted on August 25, 2017 at 11:16 am
    No MV I take exception to having my father’s memory slimed, to repeated allegations that I used his memory to disrespect war veterans, that I personally profit from the abortion industry, and numerous other aspersions on my faith and character.

    I will not leave those comments unchallenged so that that casual reader then assumes that they are true.

    nor if we get articles of the quality of pizza g, illuminati, fiona barnett etc leave them to
    pass unremarked

    And I take exception to you being obsessed with trying to take Dot’s Crown of, King of The Verballing C##ts.

    Dot worked hard to win that accolade, all on his own.
    You keep cheating and getting the other mean grrlz to run to your aid.

  19. notafan
    #2478982, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    oh enough srr

    no-one believes you and your stories of a mean grrlz mob

    because it doesn’t exist

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2478983, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    He mentions poor old Uncle George every other sentence.

    Uncle George is a Nazi J$w you Muppet.

  21. stackja
    #2478984, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    dover_beach
    #2478973, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:18 pm
    New York City ‘Symbols Of Hate’ Purge Could Target Columbus Statue, Grant’s Tomb

    New York needs renaming.

    New York was named by the British to honor the Duke of York and Albany, the brother of England’s King Charles II, when New Amsterdam was taken from the Dutch in 1664. New York became the name of the state and the city.

    To legally safeguard the settlers’ investments, possessions and farms on Manhattan island, Minuit negotiated the “purchase” of Manhattan from a Manahatta band of Lenape for 60 guilders worth of trade goods.

    According to the writer Nathaniel Benchley, Minuit conducted the transaction with the Lenape chief Seyseys, who was only too happy to accept valuable merchandise in exchange for an island that was actually mostly controlled by the Weckquaesgeeks.

  22. incoherent rambler
    #2478986, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    New York needs renaming.

    That’s a lot of songs to reword.

  24. Chris
    #2478991, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    That Colebatch article was bloody interesting thanks. I hjave read such before, but its interesting to get that particular perspective, the impact on Curtin of the self-interest and sabotage by Labor and Union people.

    Just had an equally interesting conversation with a older former SAS guy, now working in the mines.
    He describes rappelling into old Japanese defenses and caves in PNG, and among the decaying weapons, hospital gear and munitions were uniforms, propaganda papers, invasion currency and maps including of Perth. I seem to recall unissued Japanese occupation currency for Australia being offered by coin dealers in the 1970s too.
    This is somewhat in contrast with my expectations; its fashionable to pipe up with ‘Australia was never really in danger, the Japs never intended to invade’. Yet there appears to be evidence of some serious preparation for occupying mainland Australia.

  25. Haidee
    #2478992, posted on August 25, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Mark A, you’ve twice written that faking one’s military record is the “most despicable” thing a serviceman can do. It isn’t. Those who fake and ’embroider’ are foolish and inadequate, but it’s by no means the worst thing. Veterans themselves do acknowledge their own ‘despicables’; orders given recklessly, decisions made callously, recalled with remorse, remembered ever after. I wouldn’t judge any soldier for actions in combat; but they do – they often judge themselves. So no point having romantic notions about it all.

    Lyle Shelton went well – although a tie would’ve been good. Sloppy fashion catches on.

