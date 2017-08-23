Liberty Quote
The particulars of a spontaneous order cannot be just or unjust. Nature can be neither just nor unjust. Only if we mean to blame a personal creator does it make sense to describe it as unjust that somebody has been born with a physical defect, or been stricken with a disease, or has suffered the loss of a loved one.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017
Testes, is dipping half an onion in paint and pressing it onto a canvas a “painting”?
Inquiring minds want to know.
This blog accepts and giggles at creeps like mUnty and Grigs. srr is tame compared to that type of rubbish.
Giggles for Griggles Confirmed!!!
Testes, is dipping half an onion in paint and pressing it onto a canvas a “painting”?
Yes, and so is Spirit Cooking.
‘Inquiring minds want to know’
that wouldn’t include u then
The bigger picture here, USSR, is that you are a dreg from the slums of Eastern Europe who thinks he is an übermensch. Your desperate attempts to drum up solidarity based on religion or race are undermined by your vicious nature, evidently honed in some Slavic backwater. Your anti-Semitism defines your worldview, it all comes back time after time to your theme of the leviathan Other which is oppressing you, personified unsurprisingly in your mind by a rich J*w. You are a hopeless drongo.
Maitland Brown just take him down!
The Explorers’ Monument is a monument located in Esplanade Park in Fremantle
THIS PLAQUE WAS ERECTED BY PEOPLE WHO FOUND THE MONUMENT BEFORE YOU OFFENSIVE.
THE MONUMENT DESCRIBED THE EVENTS AT La GRANGE FROM ONE PERSPECTIVE ONLY:
THE VIEWPOINT OF THE WHITE ‘SETTLERS’
No mention is made of the right of Aboriginal people to defend their land or of the history of provocation which led to the explorers’ death. The ‘punitive party’ mentioned here ended in the deaths of somewhere around twenty Aboriginal people the whites were well armed and equipped and none of their party was killed or wounded. This plaque is in memory of the Aboriginal people killed at La Grange. It also commemorates all other Aboriginal people who died during the invasion of their country.
LEST WE FORGET MAPA JARRIYA-NYALAKU
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Explorers%27_Monument
An Australia Post mail centre in Canberra was evacuated in the early hours of Friday morning after a package containing white powder, addressed to the Australian Christian Lobby, was discovered.
The holy ashes of the first Gay Saint,
who was called back to God after contracting AIDS.
Amen.
You should read the marriage classifieds!! they are always looking for someone with “wheatish” complexion.
Be careful who you cackle with, and who you burn against.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ChurchofSatan/status/899404061752999936
People may start to notice a consistency of character that is inconsistent with your constant self praise for christian righteousness.
Guatemala ‘closes its eyes’ to rampant child sex trafficking: U.N.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-guatemala-humantrafficking-idUSKCN0YU29V
Oh, I know, just yell, “Pizza!”, and the kings and queens of that Global Child Sex Slave Industry will all go away, just as if they don’t exist and never existed; as if it never happened and isn’t happening still.
That was the plan right? To yell “Pizza!” at everyone who ever raised the topic of child sex slavery and all the facts black magically go away, and all the rescuers and adult survivors become the free to further abuse and mock, ‘bad guys’.
Yeah, you have to be bloody evil to come up with that plot to protect the evil, and even more evil to revel in regularly using it.
“Lost Children” – UNODC’s Short Film on Human Trafficking
UNODC NIGERIA
You should read the marriage classifieds!!
Quite happy with the wife I have, vr 🙂
I had to look up “wheatish”…like Kajol, yes? She is quite beautiful, though!
C’mon, Testes. Put your hand up to be the trustee.
New York City ‘Symbols Of Hate’ Purge Could Target Columbus Statue, Grant’s Tomb
The bigger picture here, USSR, is that you are a dreg from the slums of Eastern Europe who thinks he is an übermensch. Your desperate attempts to drum up solidarity based on religion or race are undermined by your vicious nature, evidently honed in some Slavic backwater. Your anti-Semitism defines your worldview, it all comes back time after time to your theme of the leviathan Other which is oppressing you, personified unsurprisingly in your mind by a rich J*w. You are a hopeless drongo.
You are absolutely hilarious Monty.
Beware!
Slav Nazi’s everywhere!
Where exactly does srr mention the poor downtrodden J$ws who have their own country based on religious and racial descent, nukes,
and a wonderful Law of Return that ensures a J$wish majority for eternity?
He mentions poor old Uncle George every other sentence.
mUnty sticking up for his boss. Good to see.
Who said loyalty can’t be bought?
And I take exception to you being obsessed with trying to take Dot’s Crown of, King of The Verballing C##ts.
Dot worked hard to win that accolade, all on his own.
You keep cheating and getting the other mean grrlz to run to your aid.
oh enough srr
no-one believes you and your stories of a mean grrlz mob
because it doesn’t exist
He mentions poor old Uncle George every other sentence.
Uncle George is a Nazi J$w you Muppet.
New York needs renaming.
That’s a lot of songs to reword.
I roll my eyes at you, Stimpty.
That Colebatch article was bloody interesting thanks. I hjave read such before, but its interesting to get that particular perspective, the impact on Curtin of the self-interest and sabotage by Labor and Union people.
Just had an equally interesting conversation with a older former SAS guy, now working in the mines.
He describes rappelling into old Japanese defenses and caves in PNG, and among the decaying weapons, hospital gear and munitions were uniforms, propaganda papers, invasion currency and maps including of Perth. I seem to recall unissued Japanese occupation currency for Australia being offered by coin dealers in the 1970s too.
This is somewhat in contrast with my expectations; its fashionable to pipe up with ‘Australia was never really in danger, the Japs never intended to invade’. Yet there appears to be evidence of some serious preparation for occupying mainland Australia.
Mark A, you’ve twice written that faking one’s military record is the “most despicable” thing a serviceman can do. It isn’t. Those who fake and ’embroider’ are foolish and inadequate, but it’s by no means the worst thing. Veterans themselves do acknowledge their own ‘despicables’; orders given recklessly, decisions made callously, recalled with remorse, remembered ever after. I wouldn’t judge any soldier for actions in combat; but they do – they often judge themselves. So no point having romantic notions about it all.
Lyle Shelton went well – although a tie would’ve been good. Sloppy fashion catches on.