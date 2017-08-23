Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, August 23, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,254 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 23, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. Arky
    #2479268, posted on August 25, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Have you ever worn tie- dye Monty?

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2479269, posted on August 25, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    So now we elect government leaders based on their sex appeal?
    Good grief! What next? Approval rating based on penis length?

    Didn’t Bob Hawke get elected because he had “charisma?”

  3. Sparkx
    #2479270, posted on August 25, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Steve trickler.
    #2479257, posted on August 25, 2017 at 9:46 pm
    A human being with a 250 watt solar panel balancing on their head trying to recharge their mobile phone.

    Picture that.

    I have actually seen it Steve, in Murwillumbah. Unfortunately at the time I didn’t have a camera handy. But there was lots of giggles coming from other people in the vicinity, Not sure about the capacity of the panel but it was a hoot.

  4. Arky
    #2479271, posted on August 25, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Approval rating based on penis length?

    How big is 35% two party preferred?
    Asking for a friend.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *