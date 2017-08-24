23.9 Percent. Very specific number. Ring any bells for anyone?

Well apparently, in his Sydney Institute speech yesterday, Senator the Hon Mathias Cormann, Minister for Finance and Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate, said:

We won’t allow our tax revenue to rise any higher than 23.9 per cent of our economy over the next ten years.

Impressive commitment, especially from a member of a coalition unlikely to be in government for a significant number of years beyond year 2 of this 10.

But still, the precision. Not 24 percent. Not even 23.5 percent. 23.9 percent. It is impressive to be so specific and strick. Much like the number pi, it carries a magic to it.

Shall it be one of the government’s 10 commandments amongst:

I, Turnbull shall be your Prime Minister.

You shall have no other Prime Ministers before me.

Apart from the 10 year measurement period and the lack of definition of “our economy”, Spartacus is truly confident that this country is on the right economic track.

As a guide though, perhaps Senator Cormann actually have a look at the budget he co-delivered, oh, less than 3 months ago. The same budget that projects government receipts as a proportion of GDP hitting 24.4% in FY19, 25.1% in FY20 and 25.4% in FY21.

Amazing that this is claimed to be the party of fiscal responsibility.

PS. Also from Senator Cormann’s Sydney Institute speech, herewith is the Government’s economic plan. Don’t laugh too hard.

SUMMARY OF OUR ECONOMIC PLAN The Government is committed to growing the economy and helping to fund the services Australian’s rely on now and into the future. To do this, our economic plan puts in place incentives to reward success by: Committing not to increase the overall tax burden in the economy beyond 23.9 per cent of GDP;

Having an economic-growth friendly tax system;

Pursuing an ambitious free trade agenda to give our exporting businesses better access to key markets around the world and our consumers access to the best possible products and services at the most competitive prices.

Investing in productivity enhancing economic infrastructure to help secure our future international competitiveness and economic success.

Securing affordable and reliable energy supplies for families and business in a way that helps ensure we can meet our international emissions reduction commitments;

And continuing Budget repair, to put our nation’s finances on a sustainable footing.

