Guest Post: Peter O’Brien The Female of the Species

What species am I talking about? Well, the Left Wing Activist. At the risk of being labelled a ‘sexist’, would I be drawing too long a bow to suggest that, when it comes to sheer bare-faced effrontery, the female LWA has it all over male? By which I mean the ability to defend a position long after the evidence against it has reached Olympian proportions and to never apologize for anything.

Three examples come to mind.

Let me start with our erstwhile first female Prime Minister. I’ve no doubt readers can think of their own favourite instances of Gillard’s total command of victimology but, for me, the one that stands out is the infamous AWU Workplace Reform Association scam. Gillard was in this up to her neck, unknowingly she claims and, for the purposes of this essay let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and accept her claim. What is undisputed however, or at least unexplained, is why Gillard, having become aware that there was something very dodgy about the AWU Workplace Reform Association, broke off with her paramour but failed to alert her real client, the AWU, of her suspicions or even to come forward once the scam was made public to offer what assistance she could. What is even more to the point is that she has never once – not once – evinced the slightest remorse or regret that her ill-judged actions contributed to a serious crime.

Sarah (accidents happen) Hanson-Young. What more needs to be said?

Which brings me to Gillian Triggs, who could probably capture ‘best in show’. Her capacity to ‘double down’ in the face of overwhelming evidence that she politicized her role, misled the Senate on a number of occasions and propagated false propaganda about detention camps, puts her in a class of her own.

She claimed that her decision to delay her enquiry into children in detention was occasioned by the imminence of a Federal election. In fact, Gillard advised in March that an election would be held in August – six months hence. There was no formal election campaign at the time Triggs made her decision and even if there was, why should that prevent her from commencing her inquiry other than that it might prove embarrassing for the government? That would provide an advantage to one side of politics and, at the same time, a disadvantage to the other.

In her recent speech at the ANU, Triggs, according to The Australian:

‘…warned that truth was being increasingly manipulated by political forces, as in George Orwell’s novel 1984.’

Her effrontery in recruiting George Orwell to her campaign is as breathtaking as it is ironic..

She also:

‘…..also identified what she said was an “extraordinary” and “unprecedented” growth in executive decision making, saying this was contrary to the principle of the separation of powers.’

If Triggs thinks it is OK to delay what she considered such an important enquiry in order not to ‘muddy the waters’ during an election campaign, she has no business lecturing others on the doctrine of separation of powers.

And what does she mean by ‘executive decision making’? Does she mean a government implementing policy by means of regulation as opposed to legislation? If so, why does it impinge on the separation of powers? The power of Ministers to promulgate regulations derives from related enabling legislation. Regulations are challengeable in Court. Or does she just mean Ministers ignoring Departmental advice? On a case by case basis, that may be a good thing or a bad thing. Not all Departmental advice is good. Not all policy is good. But again what does this have to do with the separation of powers? In what way does it diminish the role or standing of the judiciary?

There are many other shining examples of this sub-species but one thing is common to them all. No fig leaf is too threadbare for the female LWA.