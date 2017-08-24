Guest Post: Peter O’Brien The Female of the Species

What species am I talking about? Well, the Left Wing Activist. At the risk of being labelled a ‘sexist’, would I be drawing too long a bow to suggest that, when it comes to sheer bare-faced effrontery, the female LWA has it all over male? By which I mean the ability to defend a position long after the evidence against it has reached Olympian proportions and to never apologize for anything.
Three examples come to mind.
Let me start with our erstwhile first female Prime Minister. I’ve no doubt readers can think of their own favourite instances of Gillard’s total command of victimology but, for me, the one that stands out is the infamous AWU Workplace Reform Association scam. Gillard was in this up to her neck, unknowingly she claims and, for the purposes of this essay let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and accept her claim. What is undisputed however, or at least unexplained, is why Gillard, having become aware that there was something very dodgy about the AWU Workplace Reform Association, broke off with her paramour but failed to alert her real client, the AWU, of her suspicions or even to come forward once the scam was made public to offer what assistance she could. What is even more to the point is that she has never once – not once – evinced the slightest remorse or regret that her ill-judged actions contributed to a serious crime.
Sarah (accidents happen) Hanson-Young. What more needs to be said?
Which brings me to Gillian Triggs, who could probably capture ‘best in show’. Her capacity to ‘double down’ in the face of overwhelming evidence that she politicized her role, misled the Senate on a number of occasions and propagated false propaganda about detention camps, puts her in a class of her own.
She claimed that her decision to delay her enquiry into children in detention was occasioned by the imminence of a Federal election. In fact, Gillard advised in March that an election would be held in August – six months hence. There was no formal election campaign at the time Triggs made her decision and even if there was, why should that prevent her from commencing her inquiry other than that it might prove embarrassing for the government? That would provide an advantage to one side of politics and, at the same time, a disadvantage to the other.
In her recent speech at the ANU, Triggs, according to The Australian:
‘…warned that truth was being increasingly manipulated by political forces, as in George Orwell’s novel 1984.’
Her effrontery in recruiting George Orwell to her campaign is as breathtaking as it is ironic..
She also:
‘…..also identified what she said was an “extraordinary” and “unprecedented” growth in executive decision making, saying this was contrary to the principle of the separation of powers.’
If Triggs thinks it is OK to delay what she considered such an important enquiry in order not to ‘muddy the waters’ during an election campaign, she has no business lecturing others on the doctrine of separation of powers.
And what does she mean by ‘executive decision making’? Does she mean a government implementing policy by means of regulation as opposed to legislation? If so, why does it impinge on the separation of powers? The power of Ministers to promulgate regulations derives from related enabling legislation. Regulations are challengeable in Court. Or does she just mean Ministers ignoring Departmental advice? On a case by case basis, that may be a good thing or a bad thing. Not all Departmental advice is good. Not all policy is good. But again what does this have to do with the separation of powers? In what way does it diminish the role or standing of the judiciary?
There are many other shining examples of this sub-species but one thing is common to them all. No fig leaf is too threadbare for the female LWA.
I think the prize has to go to “honest” Carmen Lawrence (currently a university professor despite her memory loss) whos lies in Parliament, under privileged, contributed to a suicide.
When even people at the meeting discussing it as a tactic contradicted her she went straight to “dont recall” and was so shameless as to say afterwards she was thinking of doing an academic paper on the fallibility of memory.
http://www.theage.com.au/news/in-depth/regrets-carmen-has-a-few/2007/03/30/1174761748704.html?page=2
Lawrence was WA premier in November 1992 when Perth lawyer Penny Easton killed herself after her estranged husband, Brian Mahon Easton, complained to WA’s Parliament that she had lied about him in their bitter Family Court battle. Easton left an agonised and despairing letter in which she said she and her family were being destroyed by political forces too powerful to resist.
Brian Easton, a former senior public servant under the Burke government, used a device called a petition of last resort to claim — falsely as it turned out — that the then opposition leader, Richard Court, had given his wife confidential information to use against him in the court. Easton was later jailed by WA’s Legislative Council for misleading Parliament.
Easton’s petition was lodged by John Haldon, a Labor backbencher who saw the opportunity to damage Court.
Lawrence, then WA premier, admitted later that she knew the petition was to be lodged but she insisted that she did not know what it contained.
Anybody that objects to a wymynsys like Christine Nixon progressing leadership rules, where wymynsys leaders can simply go and eat when they feel they have to eat, these denying clinging objectors are, like, literally confederate Nazi Russian Hitlers.
They could just be very, very dumb.
Conjures up images far too horrible and graphic.
A great guest post nevertheless.
How weird….that’s what the Left want.
The thin blonde ones in bib-and-brace overalls are the ones to watch out for; none of the orbiting drones have ever disagreed with her. I even encountered the opposite male version at uni once.
I wouldn’t call Craig Thomo an activist, he was really a chancer and thief who found himself on very fertile ground in Australia’s IR Club. For sheer effrontery though it is hard to go past his performance in the House of Reps. And ultimately without any effective sanction just to rub it in.
Triggs is such a signal warning in multiple areas.
But, let’s face it: She is clearly a very mediocre intellect. And even that could be overselling.
There is no way she reached a position of any prominence on her smarts.
She rose to undeserved heights by means of all the things that are wrong with government patronage.
She mouths the right opinions. She has friends. She ticks off various ‘victim’ registers.
Oh, and she has absolutely no idea as to what rights are. Privileges, perhaps (thanks to her own experience) which are bestowed on subgroups, but not rights, which apply to everyone.
Feminism is Cancer.
Carmen Lawrence. A role model for Alan Bond. Thanks for reminding me OSC; the one honest person Labor had left, wasn’t.
If she really cared about the children in detention she would have been moving on it long before the 2013 election.
Never heard of her, or a peep from her until the 2013 election, when she made a fuss about the detention and asylum seekers.
So it was nothing to do with children. I believe she doesn’t give a toss about them. Nothing.
Al three should be currently serving lengthy stretches in gaol.
Shorten is worse.
Though the examples reflect some of the very worst, dare I say most despicable (whether male or female), I think the major problem is that it’s virtually impossible to legitimately criticise women over their performance without being branded a misogynist (amongst other things).
Shorten knows we know he’s a crook. Triggs still believes she walks with angels. She is truly stark raving mad.