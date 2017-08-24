Guest Post: Terry Barnes I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink. So there

Oh dear, nanny state researchers are out and about again, finding fresh angles to demonise those of us who enjoy a wee drinkie, a bit of a puff, or a little weed (and not a Little Weed of the Flowerpot Men type)*.
On Wednesday, the ABC breathlessly reported a new study, published in the British Medical Journal, that finds in the UK and Australia, binge drinking is on the decline among all age groups — except those over the age of 40. And of course, it was a natural for that forum of lefty zeitgeist, ABC News.
It seems we baby boomers – and the generation Xers who want to be like us – are more likely to drink more heavily, smoke more and addle our brain with licit and illicit drugs. The habits of misspent youths in the late sixties and seventies stay with us and die hard, it seems.
Of course, the rent-a-quote public health Pooh-Bahs jumped on the study to cry that more must be done to clamp down on elder self-abuse.
When it came to alcohol, the drug of choice of the boomer generation, the media message of the study leaders was that governments must clamp down on “risky drinking” by older fellas and gals– defined as more than 14 units of alcohol a week, or two units per day.
In the UK, a unit is defined as 10 millilitres of pure alcohol. In Australia, one unit equates to a standard drink. So two standard drinks a day is OK, three is binge drinking. On that measure, more than two glasses of chateau cardboard at a sitting is bingeing, though drinking Grange with lobster might also be an indicator of impaired judgment.
Naturally, the experts lining up to comment on these findings said more must be done to combat alcohol and other drug abuse in the over-forties. Naturally, they said more funding’s needed to protect Australian oldies from themselves.
Of course, they did. And what characteristic drivel.
Let’s be honest, which is a damn sight more than these taxpayer-funded researchers are being in sensationalising their findings. What generation is the healthiest in history, the fittest in history, and will become the longest-lived in history? That’s right, baby boomers. We boomers have survived and thrived because we’ve been smart enough to make informed choices about what we do, look after our bodies and our minds, and be less likely to trouble the scorers when it comes to demands on our healthcare services until the very last stages of life.
Educated boomers know how to drink in moderation, consume tobacco and recreational drugs in moderation, and generally not be an intoxicated nuisance to themselves and others. If boomers are prone to genuinely excessive drinking, it’s likely because it’s hereditary: their kids drive them to it.
As usual, however, the approach of the public health Pooh-Bahs is to urge yet more prohibition and abstinence. They want to make boomers’ mature and twilight years a joyless time of temperance and misery – for our good, they assure us. It seems you and I can’t be trusted to use a bit of responsibility, and we can’t be left alone to enjoy what’s left of our decadent boomer lives.
Reports such as this deserve to be filed in just one place: the wastepaper bin. Now, where’s that third drink?
*If you got the reference, congratulations. You’re a Baby Boomer and this article is about you.
Terry Barnes is a fellow of UK think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs. This op-ed first appeared in The Spectator.
“We will fight them in the bars. We will fight them in the restaurants. We will fight them in our homes and in the homes of our friends and we will never surrender.” Fight the good fight Terry, secure in the knowledge that we baby boomers are with you all the way: a good Scotch in one hand and a bottle of Aussie shiraz in the other.
Bong on, old-timers.
Into every nook and cranny
the socialist left Nanny-
State, ‘Big Mother’
replacing Big Brother,
to keep his-her
gender-neutral eye
on all us plebs …
quick march, eyes left,
all together now’
full steam* ahead
the the Distopia State.
(* On renewable energy actually.)
‘to the ‘ 🙁
Holy crap! I’m a baby boomer alcoholic and damn proud of it. If I can’t buy it, I’ll start making it.
Last year I wrote about the Nanny State on my blog: https://australianimage.com.au/the-nanny-state/ and I just have to keep updating it, as I keep coming across more and more idiocy from the Leftist do-gooders who, quite frankly, I’d love to send to a deserted island to play survivor amongst themselves. The world would be a far better place.
Born Dec ’53 I used to be termed a ‘cusp-er’. Then the borders of Booming were expanded to enable it to become the biggest Gen in history, ’45-’65. If anyone seriously thinks that someone born in’45 had the same life as one born in’55 and ’65 then they really do need a cup of tea, a Bex and a good lie down. Anyhow, hasn’t Australia shown a consistent decrease in pp alcohol consumption since 1970? Certainly the ABS stats I read say so.
I’m a baby boomer, and I like a drink of water. So there.
Let’s pick a random institution named in that ABC article: Cancer Council
Hypocrites, one and all.
They can GAGF
And another.
* Flinders Uni Cancer Foundation: Pink Yellow Blue Ball
An “alcoholic’ has been defined as “someone that you don’t like, who drinks as much as you do.”
Everyone I like drinks as much as I do, often more.
The same lefty organisations are always banging on about drug de-criminalisation too. Hypocrites.
They seem to have a problem aith maths as well as research. Most Boomers are on the top side of 50 and all are over 45. 40 is a completely ridiculous boundary.
Cheers, Boomers! 🍺🍷🍸🍾
Now they know why we’re all so happy.
Yup – 40-50 is smack bang in the middle of GenX
I like to think I’m drifting gracefully towards Grandpa Hoover from Little Miss Sunshine.
Actually, by definition, ALL baby boomers are over 52. Two thirds of us were born in the first ten years after the war (1945 to 1955), so most boomers are over 60.
Reports like this prove to me that most people actually have jobs which entail doing nothing useful at all. None of the people who research and produce this stuff have any interest AT ALL in doing any practical work like spending time with alcoholics to help them sort themselves out, or spending time with drug addicts helping them integrate into life and repair their relationships etc etc – that is, helping to solve the issues CAUSING over-drinking and over-drugging.
I agree with the person above who called them all hypocrites.
I’m more concerned about the health issues of 20/30/40-something boom-bahs than I am about Boomers and their consciousness-altering activities.
When the ABC starts running a co-ordinated campaign across its various platforms about the correlation between perma-puppy fat (the kind that never goes away, it just hangs around until it becomes a middle-aged spread) and a predilection for ratbag lefty politics as a way of dealing with the resultant anger and self-loathing, I will know that they’re serious about all health issues, not just the issues which fit in with their world view.