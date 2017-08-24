Sing and cry with me …..
I been to cities where economics fall down.
From Darwin to Adelaide and Old Hobart Town.
But no matter how far or how wide I roam.
I still call Venestralia home
I’m taxed too much and once I was free.
The government we have is a big comedy.
But my heart lies waiting over the foam
I still call Venestralia home
In these moments of regret for the unravelling of modern Australia, I cam consoled by the words of the Captain of the container ship Dr Beaugan took passage on to Singapore”
“It’s shit everywhere”.
Maybe the Mars colony will survive ?
Australians all let us conform
For we must be PC
We get sod all but tax for toil
Our home is a Gestapo khazi
… etc