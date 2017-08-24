Sing and cry with me …..

I been to cities where economics fall down.

From Darwin to Adelaide and Old Hobart Town.

But no matter how far or how wide I roam.

I still call Venestralia home

I’m taxed too much and once I was free.

The government we have is a big comedy.

But my heart lies waiting over the foam

I still call Venestralia home

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus