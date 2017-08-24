I Still Call Venestralia Home

Posted on 9:54 am, August 24, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Sing and cry with me …..

I been to cities where economics fall down.
From Darwin to Adelaide and Old Hobart Town.
But no matter how far or how wide I roam.
I still call Venestralia home

I’m taxed too much and once I was free.
The government we have is a big comedy.
But my heart lies waiting over the foam
I still call Venestralia home

2 Responses to I Still Call Venestralia Home

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2477936, posted on August 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

    In these moments of regret for the unravelling of modern Australia, I cam consoled by the words of the Captain of the container ship Dr Beaugan took passage on to Singapore”

    “It’s shit everywhere”.

    Maybe the Mars colony will survive ?

  2. Norman Church
    #2477938, posted on August 24, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Australians all let us conform
    For we must be PC
    We get sod all but tax for toil
    Our home is a Gestapo khazi

    … etc

