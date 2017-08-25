10 More Rhetorical Questions

About 2 years ago, Spartacus posited 10 rhetorical questions. Here are 10 more.
- For a parliament full of lawyers, including a Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, why is the rule of law (especially the constitution), treated as the guidance of law or the best wishes of law?
- What are and where are green jobs?
- If a company director is personally liable for the malfeasance of the company they direct, why is a minister not personally liable for the malfeasance of the department they direct? Or similarly, why is a local councilor not personally liable for the malfeasance of the council they direct?
- If paying peanuts to politicians attracts monkeys, what are we paying to attract the clowns currently in parliaments?
- Why is the quality of a government measured on how much is spend on schools, roads and hospitals rather than actual education levels, quality of roads and health of the citizenry?
- What does it mean to “give a Gonski”?
- If the CBA is in trouble for allegations of breaching Anti-Money Laundering laws, what about the RBA, where a subsidiary allegedly approved bribes for a Nigerian official? Reference Securency.
- No matter how bad a market based solution is, why is it always assumed that a government based solution will be better?
- If Australia’s carbon emissions are irrelevant by world standards, why does Australia seek to be the world leader in carbon emissions abatement?
- Can Gillian Triggs just go away?
A little courtesy is in order. In 10 I would suggest insert ing “please”. As in can gillian triggs please just go away. It sounds nicer and hopefully gets the same impact.
What does giving a gonski mean?
About half a trillion dollars over the next decade, plus Stalinising the education system into indoctrination Gulags, plus the ‘Just try it and see if you like it’ approach to young boys partying with older and more experienced men.
And why is my sister’s 6 year old grand-daughter being taught at a state school in NSW (not Fairlight) that “we killed all the aborigines”?
I likee lots. No. 3 has always been a sore point for me having been ripped off and ripped to shreds as a director in liquidation years ago. Yet these clowns as you correctly call them are simply not accountable for their actions. The alleged shareholders being us, do not really have a choice.
We have to wait years to vote them out, and then it is a choice between bad and worse. And whoever we vote in will disregard the voters &/or shaft their own on a whim.
Then when the shit invariably hits the fan as per your point 8, they walk away scot free. Onwards to the next disaster.
We all know it is unsustainable (like your point 9), but what on earth can we do about it? The pollies are the only ones who can actually vote to change the system, and they won’t.
Just enjoy the agility and the innovation…. Surely that is the main game
In the old days the phrase “painting rocks white” meant make-work “jobs”. It still does in some parts, like a guy said this week about work for the dole in Warburton:
Nowadays painting rocks white is an actual green job:
Paint rocks white to stop global warming, says scientist
So there’s your answer – a previously meaningless “job” now is necessary to save the world.
Most green jobs are quite similar.
In the absence of spontaneous combustion, going away (& S’ingTFU) will have to do, a poor substitute.
Politicians and officials should be subject to the raft of regulation and repercussion they inflict on the rest of us. And being fed to ravenous pigs.
If I say “I haven’t got a clue ” to each and every question, does that mean I get an elephant stamp for getting ten out of ten correct?
Tim Blair handled that one in the last issue of Quadrant.
* I made up that last bit.
I think they’re about to be disabused of that notion by the High Court.