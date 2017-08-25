Pissheads at the RBA

Now I’m not a big of the RBA – I’d outsource most of it and shut down the rest – but some stories are a tad over the top.
TAXPAYERS have been slugged a $166,000 booze bill over the last three years racked up by bankers at the Reserve Bank of Australia — the organisation in charge of the country’s fiscal responsibility.
First things first – the RBA is not “in charge of the country’s fiscal responsibility”. Nobody is doing that important job. In theory, however, that function should be performed by the Department of Finance.
But what of the notion that we have a whole bunch of inebriated public servants in Sydney living it up on the public credit card?
I would have thought that any large organisation that run conferences and seminars and meetings and so on across the year and has visiting international speakers and so on would be expected to spend some money on alcohol. Throw in a strategic retreat and a Christmas party and add that up over three years and you’re going to see a largish bill. That is what we see here.
On the other hand, the $761 spent on XXXX Gold stubbies does need to be investigated and probably refunded.
Bank not very reserved?
That is equal to $1,000 per week on piss.
Why in God’s name are we spending so much on piss for a bunch of arseholes who do SFA for our dollars.
Is this a “let them eat cake” moment?
Yes but if governments didn’t impose huge taxes on grog it wouldn’t be an amount worth worrying about.
PS how many employees does the organisation have? Maybe if the payroll were slimmed down a bit the grog figure would go down as well.
A Royal Commission into the banks I would support.
1347 employees in 2016.
The thing is, Sinc, this sort of thing gets tax payers annoyed because we know it’s only the proverbial tip of the iceberg of public sector profligacy. Why can’t they just have tea and biscuits at conferences and contribute to their own Christmas party fund like most in the private sector do?