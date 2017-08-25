Pissheads at the RBA

Now I’m not a big of the RBA – I’d outsource most of it and shut down the rest – but some stories are a tad over the top.

TAXPAYERS have been slugged a $166,000 booze bill over the last three years racked up by bankers at the Reserve Bank of Australia — the organisation in charge of the country’s fiscal responsibility.

First things first – the RBA is not “in charge of the country’s fiscal responsibility”. Nobody is doing that important job. In theory, however, that function should be performed by the Department of Finance.

But what of the notion that we have a whole bunch of inebriated public servants in Sydney living it up on the public credit card?

I would have thought that any large organisation that run conferences and seminars and meetings and so on across the year and has visiting international speakers and so on would be expected to spend some money on alcohol. Throw in a strategic retreat and a Christmas party and add that up over three years and you’re going to see a largish bill. That is what we see here.

On the other hand, the $761 spent on XXXX Gold stubbies does need to be investigated and probably refunded.