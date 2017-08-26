Open forum: August 26, 2017

Posted on 8:00 am, August 26, 2017
107 Responses to Open forum: August 26, 2017

  1. EvilElvis
    #2479371, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Good morning to all and to all a good day. 😊

  2. Exit Stage Right
    #2479374, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Opening the batting?

  3. JC
    #2479378, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:11 am

    You’ve got to be kidding.

    What it is: Walmart has filed to patent a remote-controlled warehouse in the sky to more efficiently deliver packages to the last mile, stepping up its game versus Amazon. Going into greater detail than a similar patent app filed by Amazon, Walmart’s vision is for a possibly autonomous gas blimp flying somewhere between 500 and 1,000 feet, deploying drones to deliver packages in the surrounding area.

    Why it’s important: We’re already seeing tremendous disruption in the transportation and logistics industry. What happens to the manufacturing industry when blimp warehouses enable near-instant deliveries via drone?

  9. Makka
    #2479390, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:18 am

    None of this ostentatious leftism expiates abandoning your disabled daughter, Gillian.

    Good reminder CL.

    She is driven by guilt and hate.

    Guilt for her repulsive display of neglect for her own daughter.

    Hate because it is so well known by so many. She hates a society with values that hold the detestable bitch accountable.

    mUnty’s allies.

  10. Tel
    #2479391, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

    http://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/true-stories/the-block-that-took-my-mums-life-why-kids-today-need-better-than-this/news-story/38af2887c9cfcb00e7fe3fb9236f5bc5

    Interesting article… conclusion? It’s the fault of a building that some people are badly behaved, other people can’t get their lives together, and that the police cannot maintain law and order. Yup, buildings will do that to you.

    The reason some suburbs are nicer than others is entirely the shape of the buildings.

  11. stackja
    #2479392, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

  12. Tel
    #2479394, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Walmart’s vision is for a possibly autonomous gas blimp flying somewhere between 500 and 1,000 feet, deploying drones to deliver packages in the surrounding area.

    The Austrian school had this concept known as “malinvestment”.

  17. John Constantine
    #2479400, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Headline.

    “Drunk Abbott a footnote in history” says Bishop.

    Wonder who leakfed this story to the media and arranged for the question to be asked?.

    This Skeleton leaks fascism

  18. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2479401, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    married neon SS nazis

  19. stackja
    #2479403, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

    calli
    #2479395, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:25 am
    The end of innocence.

    I remember a bloke telling me he helped dig trenches at his primary school in the WW2 years. The present ‘war’ is not been ‘fought’ to win at the moment. We must not ‘offend’ certain people by mentioning names.

  21. stackja
    #2479405, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Tel
    #2479391, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Public housing obviously lacks the private ethos.

  22. stackja
    #2479406, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

  23. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479407, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

    “Drunk Abbott a footnote in history” says Bishop.

    To be in parliament and not fall asleep drunk at some point is un-Australian.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2479408, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Interesting article in Breitbart about what Trump is up against.

    Lankford’s Proposed Senate Rule Change Could End Gridlock on Trump’s Judicial Picks

    By mid-July in each of the four previous administrations (Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, and Obama), the average number of Senate-confirmed appointments was 190. For President Trump, that number was 50.

    “But the minority can force the full 30 hours of debate time provided within the rules, which they have repeatedly demanded,” Lankford explains in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed. “At the current rate, it will take 11 years to fill the executive branch.”

    When cloture is invoked to stop a filibuster, Senate rules technically allow another 30 hours of debate before a final vote. Senators typically give back most of that time because the battle is lost. Instead of following that convention, Senate Democrats are using all 30 hours before allowing the Senate to vote and move on to the next item of business.

    Every Senate Democrat finally joined all the Republicans to confirm Nye by a unanimous vote of 100-0, but only after consuming all 30 hours of debate.

    There’s no compromise to be had. Time to drop the niceties and ram everything through as brutally legal as possible.

  25. Tintarella di Luna
    #2479409, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Wonder who leakfed this story to the media and arranged for the question to be asked?.

    This Skeleton leaks fascism

    Apparently Abbott dropped this tidbit in a recent interview, that’s what George and Paul said this morning when this same question was raised. As usual revisionist frightbats and beta males have dialled it up to eleventy.

  26. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479411, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Teachers report younger primary children saying “free” instead of “three” and older students using “obsiously” instead of “obviously” because they have been starved of face-to-face conversation.

    Bullshit.

    Australians have been saying “anythink” for generations.

  27. John Constantine
    #2479413, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Watch out Beery. Once their robot thoughtcrimes detector is linked to your robot car, it can over ride you trip computer and deliver you straight to a re-education lecture gulag.

  28. Gab
    #2479415, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Abbott being hungover and missing a vote is very old news.

  29. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479416, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Apparently Abbott dropped this tidbit in a recent interview, that’s what George and Paul said this morning when this same question was raised.

    John and Ringo were unavailable for comment, obviously.

  30. stackja
    #2479417, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:45 am

    On 26 August 2001, a routine surveillance flight by Coastwatch revealed the presence of a fishing boat approximately 80 nautical miles northwest of Christmas Island. The vessel was carrying 433 potential asylum seekers en route to Australia before it broke down. The following day Australian Search and Rescue (AusSAR) broadcast a call to any merchant ships in the vicinity to render assistance to the stricken vessel. A Norwegian freighter, the Tampa, responded to the call, intercepting the vessel and bringing its passengers aboard. The master of the Tampa, Captain Arne Rinnan, had intended to take the rescuees to a port in Indonesia but was requested by the passengers to proceed to Christmas Island. Before the Tampa reached Australia’s territorial waters it was instructed to remain in the contiguous zone. On 28 August the Tampa issued a distress signal based on the fact that assistance had not been provided within 48 hours. On 29 August it proceeded into the territorial waters surrounding Christmas Island and was interdicted by 45 SAS members. The same day the Government introduced border protection legislation into Parliament which would have expressly validated these actions. The Bill did not pass the Senate.

  31. Mike of Marion
    #2479418, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Cats
    In my view, Triggs is the supreme egotist.
    She is only interested in her view on life and matters.
    She cares for absolutely no one but herself.
    Front and centre.

  32. dover_beach
    #2479419, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    None of this ostentatious leftism expiates abandoning your disabled daughter, Gillian.

    Gets to the heart of the matter doesn’t it. This is what J. Budziszewski calls the revenge of conscience.

  33. Baldrick
    #2479420, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    31st Battalion A.I.F

    Bugden, Patrick Joseph (1897–1917)
    Bugden enlisted in the A.I.F. as a private on 25 May 1916, trained at Enoggera in Queensland, and in September embarked for the Western Front with 31st Battalion reinforcements.
    On 26 September the battalion took part in the second phase of the battle of Polygon Wood. As it advanced towards its objective the leading platoons were swept by fierce machine-gun fire from a group of pillboxes. Bugden was in a small party sent forward to attack the first strong point: successfully ‘silencing the machine-gun with bombs’, he ‘captured the garrison at the point of the bayonet’. In the next two days he performed several similar acts of gallantry, each of which contributed to the battalion’s advance. Once, single-handed, he rescued a corporal who was being taken to the German lines, and at least five times he dashed out into intense shell and machine-gun fire to bring in wounded.
    ‘Always foremost in volunteering for any dangerous mission’, he was killed on 28 September. For his bravery during the preceding two days Bugden was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross. He was buried in Hooge Crater cemetery, Zillebeke, Belgium.

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2479421, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Australians have been saying “anythink” for generations.

    Yeah. To paraphrase Julia. “Thoyve dunn nuffin rong.”

  35. calli
    #2479422, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:47 am

    “At a restaurant or a cafe children once listened to conversation at the table and were expected to join in, it was part of growing up,” she said.

    “Today often the first thing parents do is hand them an iPad to keep them entertained. With animations like Peppa Pig, children are not watching how words are articulated, sounding out words or understanding their meaning.”

    Oh, really? The iPads are just a replacement for colouring books. Children in restaurants should be seen but not heard. If only.

  36. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479423, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Watch out Beery. Once their robot thoughtcrimes detector is linked to your robot car, it can over ride you trip computer and deliver you straight to a re-education lecture gulag.

    They’ll regret ever having me as a student. I’d get everyone pissed and destroy the joint.

  37. Natural Instinct
    #2479424, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Tampa,

    The master of the Tampa, Captain Arne Rinnan, had intended to take the rescuees to a port in Indonesia but was requested by the passengers to proceed to Christmas Island.

    “requested” – I don’t think so. Messing with words = Orwellian history

  38. srr
    #2479425, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:52 am

    #219 ANTIFA’S NEW ANTHEM!
    Dennis Prager and Sargon of Akkad Guest
    Louder With Crowder
    Aug 25, 2017
    Talking all things Adam Ruins Everything and their latest viral video on ‘evil student loans’. Also talking Hillary’s new memoir, bad bus drivers, #GoToplessDay and more! Owen Benjamin sings us a new Antifa song, Dennis Prager talks literal interpretations of the Bible and Sargon of Akkad disses on Twitter!

    Show Guide:
    11:43 Debunking ‘Adam Ruins Everything’ Student Loans
    26:52 Dennis Prager
    46:22 Owen Benjamin ANTIFA Song
    50:02 Sargon of Akkad

  39. Natural Instinct
    #2479426, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:56 am

    On old history
    What happened 45 years ago on the 24 August?
    Hint summer time in the northern hemisphere.
    .
    linky

  40. Dave in Marybrook
    #2479427, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Yes, colouring and activity books with a little box of pencils are creeping into even the plummiest Margaret River restaurants. I dislike it heaps- it’s all McHappy Meal stuff, even without product placement.
    It’s meant to free mum and dad up to linger longer and consume more- I mentioned to the staff at a restaurant last weekend could they please time the kids’ meals to come out at the same time as the grown-up fare? Blank stares….

  41. lotocoti
    #2479428, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Teachers report …

    The Strayan etymologist, Afferbeck Lauder, covered this decades ago.

  42. srr
    #2479429, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

    from the OT –

    Delta A
    #2479364, posted on August 26, 2017 at 7:55 am

    There was a time when universities and scientists encouraged discussion and dissenting views. Not anymore. This scary stuff …

    But NONE of this new.

    The only real difference now is that those who lashed out anyone who warned of what’s long been going on, and branded them ‘loopy conspiracy theorists who don’t understand how things work‘, are now scared for their own social standing, positions and work security.

    And it’s not only Universities that are literally rewriting facts, science and history, but the WorldWideWebNetOfDeception has also been in on it from the get go, and again, just like the physical halls of learning, doing it in diverse little patches here and there, incrementally, and then slowly spreading, but always leaving some key areas sound, for the deceivers to loudly point at as ‘evidence’ that anyone who sees any problems is ‘crazy’.

    There is a specific destination that the Communist Slow March through The Institutions is aiming for, and to automatically write off all their constantly progressing advances towards it, as simply the unfortunate result of human nature and human error, is either intellectually lazy, dishonest or much worse.

  43. Robber Baron
    #2479430, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

    John Constantine
    #2479413, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:43 am
    Watch out Beery. Once their robot thoughtcrimes detector is linked to your robot car, it can over ride you trip computer and deliver you straight to a re-education lecture gulag.

    Drive a manual car, drive older cars, don’t use electronic alarm systems, don’t have keyless locks, never have sat-nav devices…drive wearing a hat and sunglasses…never park within 50 metres of your intended destination…never take your mobile phone with you; always leave it at home.

  44. incoherent rambler
    #2479431, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Robber Baron
    #2479430, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Or as I do, simply wrap your car in aluminium foil.

  45. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2479432, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    For Catholic Cats, an interesting article about the Czech Cardinal.

    Czech Catholic leader: we’re in the state of war

    Dominik Duka is the Archbishop of Prague and the Primate of Bohemia. His boss Francis in the Vatican recently said that countries should make the life comfortable for illegal immigrants even if it means the self-destruction of the European country. Well, not every official in the Catholic Church is a perfidious man in this sense. Here’s an interview with Duka translated from a Czech business day.

  46. Baldrick
    #2479434, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:02 am

    TheirABC report on the suspicious packages sent to the ACL, but find a different victim:

    Suspicious packages addressed to Australian Christian Lobby cause mail centre evacuation
    The discovery of packages containing white powder and addressed to the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) caused the evacuation of a Canberra mailing centre on Friday morning. ACT Policing officers attended the Fyshwick building on Thursday night in response to reports of two suspicious packages.
    ACL managing director Lyle Shelton blamed same-sex marriage advocates for the “act of bullying”, though the senders’ identity remained unknown.
    (However), Co-chair of Marriage Equality Australia Alex Greenwich agreed, saying these kind of tactics had no place in what should be a respectful argument. But Mr Greenwhich also levelled blame at the No Campaign for the debate descending to this level.
    “We’ve seen the tactics of the opponents of reform and their misleading and dishonest information,” he said. “They’ve made it clear that they are not debating the issue of marriage equality, they’re looking for every other kind of dishonest distraction that they can.”

    Funny how the alleged Stop The Fags poster was not blamed on the ‘Yes’ campaign.

  47. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479436, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Gets to the heart of the matter doesn’t it. This is what J. Budziszewski calls the revenge of conscience.

    Known in Australian vernacular as rationalising one’s own bullshit.

  48. Roger
    #2479437, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Ban the burqa? Racism.

    Ban the Confederate flag? Right on!

    Why is it that those who seek to appease Muslims to keep them tame don’t apply the same approach to the alt-right?

    [Rhetorical question.]

  50. Robert Mc
    #2479439, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Dave in Marybrook

    Didn’t notice at the time, but I drove right past Marybrook to get to and from Margaret River.

  51. Delta A
    #2479440, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Australians have been saying “anythink” for generations.

    “Anyfink”, even.

    As for the iPad, surely they are removed when the family sits down for dinner?

  52. Baldrick
    #2479442, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Robert Mc
    #2479439, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Fuck off Grigory Magoo

  53. stackja
    #2479444, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Hero or Deserter? Gordon Bennett and the Tragic Defeat of the 8th Division
    ROGER MAYNARD, Book extract, The Daily Telegraph
    August 26, 2017 12:00am
    Subscriber only
    THIS is an exclusive extract from Hero or Deserter? Gordon Bennett and the Tragic Defeat of the 8th Division, by Roger Maynard.

    AS the first light of day broke over Singapore on the morning of February 15, 1942, Henry Gordon Bennett was filled with despair. The dying city was writhing in agony. The 8th Division was falling back as the enemy’s advance continued unchecked. Japanese troops were opposite the Australian front and the Allies realised there was nowhere else to go.

    Bennett had one more meeting to attend, the last conference of senior Allied officers before the final curtain fell. It was timed for 9.30am in the Battlebox at Fort Canning, where the penultimate scene in this disastrous and humiliating struggle would be played out.

    Later, Bennett revealed that he passed the word around that escape was permitted, only after and not before, the cessation of hostilities.

    “Numbers of officers and men then organised themselves into groups and were seen putting together packs containing food and water, clothing and equipment suitable for escape.”

    These comments conflict with the official view made in Lionel Wigmore’s Japanese Thrust, that large-escape was not to be permitted. Or was Bennett’s unofficial approval merely directed at the officer class? Crucially, was he excusing his own actions in advance?

    His initial version of events also makes no mention of the fact he was actively considering escape some days before capitulation. Instead he maintains that he called Moses and Walker and told them it was his decision to escape under the cover of darkness “after the surrender had been completed”.

    Significantly he crosses out the phrase “all arrangements for,” as in “after all arrangements for the surrender had been completed,” suggesting that he did not want to admit he had considered escaping before the surrender time itself.

    This might be seen as a nitpicking observation, but given the subsequent legal debate, the inclusion of those three words could have had a bearing on his case.

    In all three versions Bennett describes how he received confirmation of the ceasefire time, which would be 8.30pm and how he then gave detailed instructions allocating assembly positions where arms could be dumped.

    At 8pm Bennett recorded that he received a message from one of his units that the enemy opposite the front was singing, cheering and shouting excitedly. What should they do if the enemy ran amok?

    The unit was told that as the ceasefire did not begin until 8.30pm they could take severe action to check any Japanese advance

    About this time Moses arrived on the scene to report that he was negotiating with a Chinese for a boat, so that they could either make direct for Sumatra or move around the island and sail up the Malayan coast to Malacca.

    “Meanwhile, I moved among my senior staff, telling them of my intentions to escape, so that I could get back to Australia and tell the detailed story, passing on lessons we had learned during the last few weeks and also making requests to help in the ultimate relief of our grand army of brave men,” he said.

    “They realised the risk and the difficulties ahead of the venture.”

  54. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479445, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:11 am

    There is a specific destination that the Communist Slow March through The Institutions is aiming for, and to automatically write off all their constantly progressing advances towards it, as simply the unfortunate result of human nature and human error, is either intellectually lazy, dishonest or much worse.

    srr, despite your usual rantings, there is virtually no dissent on that here at The Cat. So little, in fact, that I can name them.

    Muttley, Grigory and his sock puppet, and Testes.

    It simply amazes me that these idiots post here to further the marxist march knowing that we know precisely what their intent is.

    A Marxist with any intelligence would have seeked out young, naive conservatives to poison their minds.

    Too late now, idiots. We’ve already warned them.

  55. calli
    #2479446, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:11 am

    As for the iPad, surely they are removed when the family sits down for dinner?

    Nailed it, Delta. The parents who try to keep the littlies distracted and quiet at restaurants are an easy target.

    It’s what happens at home that counts.

  56. John Constantine
    #2479447, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Trump and the Anti-Trump

    [or should am be Bizarro-Trump?.]

    http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/pope-francis-is-the-anti-trump

  57. stackja
    #2479448, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:13 am

    David Speers: Country voters put PM in touch with grassroot issues over lunch and beers
    DAVID SPEERS, Opinion, The Daily Telegraph
    August 26, 2017 12:00am
    Subscriber only
    THERE were no cameras, journos or tweets. Just 50 locals around the bar at Albury’s Star Hotel. And the Prime Minister.

    Malcolm Turnbull spent an hour at the pub on Thursday, chatting over lunch and a few beers, away from the media.

    A “grand bargain” is being discussed. Conservatives will back a Clean Energy Target, as long as there’s some support for coal. Either a taxpayer-funded coal-fired power station or a purchase guarantee.

    Of the three obstacles, this is the toughest. The policy is complex and the politics fraught.

    It will take more luck and better political judgment than we’ve seen so far, but if Turnbull can clear each of these hurdles by Christmas, he will be in a much better place.

    He might even shout the bar at the Star Hotel.

    * David Speers is the Political Editor at Sky News

  58. incoherent rambler
    #2479449, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Shortening reckons you guys dunno anyfink.

  59. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2479450, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Gillian Triggs the Despicable Cur now says sharia law is “acceptable” and “no different to Catholicism”.

    The unrepentant despotic tax hooverer is displaying symptoms of tertiary leftism.

  60. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479451, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:20 am

    As for the iPad, surely they are removed when the family sits down for dinner?

    Delta, you poor dear. You still think children sit down for dinner?

  61. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479452, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    The unrepentant despotic tax hooverer is displaying symptoms of tertiary leftism.

    For a nanosecond I thought you were going to say tertiary syphilis, but I realised they are one and the same.

  62. stackja
    #2479453, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:22 am

    2GB reports Lachlan Macquarie statue vandalised.

  63. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2479454, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The Little Reef That Could gets some extra encouragement to go that extra mile and it displeases the academy. An institution now, where the truth is not sought, but is predetermined.

    Uni may sack scientist over reef
    Outspoken marine scientist Peter Ridd has landed in hot water with James Cook University after a high-profile book tour.

  64. Winston Smith
    #2479455, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

    From the Old Fred:
    Arky:

    One would only have to burn a handful of these at the stake to return civilisation to its correct axis.

    There is more than a little truth in what you say, Arky.

  65. The Beer Whisperer
    #2479456, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

    THERE were no cameras, journos or tweets. Just 50 locals around the bar at Albury’s Star Hotel. And the Prime Minister.

    I now see all absurd situations as a Leak cartoon.

  66. incoherent rambler
    #2479457, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Any other Victoristanis got a gas bill lately?
    FMD. Electric anything is now cheaper than gas.

  67. Nick
    #2479458, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Gillian Triggs the Despicable Cur now says sharia law is “acceptable” and “no different to Catholicism”.

    Good. There are a few senior figures within the Catholic Church who bend over backwards to include Islam as some sort of inter-faith justice league member. Comments like this from Triggs make it more obvious that the Catholic Church is fast becoming irrelevant by virtue of its refusal to stand for what it believes in.

  68. Senile Old Guy
    #2479460, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Their ABC continuing their indigenous mission:

    Lara Watson, an Indigenous officer at the ACTU and the spokesperson for the FNWA, says that of the 35,000 CDP participants, around 33,000 are Indigenous people. “It’s 51 years later and we are still talking about the exploitation of ATSI workers,” Ms Watson says. If you look at what happened at Wave Hill walk off, where they’ve walked off the job for better pay and better conditions, in comparison to today with CDP participants — Wave Hill were getting paid a wage, it was under the award amount, and they were getting worse conditions. CDP workers don’t even get a wage, they don’t have any workplace conditions. This lack of basic working conditions is a major concern for the FNWA, according to Ms Watson. “They’re not under the Fair Work Act. They sit under the Social Security Act, so they’re not considered ‘workers’ … We’ve got participants that aren’t covered by any workers compensation, so if they’re injured on the job then they don’t have access to that payment to cover them,” she says.

    They are under the Social Security Act because…they are on social security. And the reason many of the CDP participants are indigenous is because they live in remove locations where there are no real jobs.

  69. Haidee
    #2479461, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Here it is again.
    The woman is repellent; but she did not abandon her daughter. She gave the child to another couple to care for.
    No person here could possibly know whether Gillian Triggs visited her daughter twice a week, at the weekends, once a month. Please say so, if you have information.
    Dover beach has already given his interpretation of the word “abandon”; implying that all young women who gave up an infant, for adoption, to “strangers” – are guilty of abandoning those infants.
    No. A woman leaves an infant in a box . . on the steps of a hospital, say,
    then Yes, she has abandoned her child.

  70. Haidee
    #2479462, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Our bishops have been silent and weak, for too long

  71. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479463, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Educators say the speech impediments emerge when children fail to look at people speaking to them, especially around the dinner table, so they are not watching how words are formed.

    Kiwis.

  72. srr
    #2479465, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    At Gateway Pundit –

    Australian Prime Minister:
    Changing Statues, Rewriting History is “Stalinist”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/australian-prime-minister-changing-statues-rewriting-history-stalinist/

    They prattle on about stuff in Sydney, but I honestly don’t think that’s what got Mal moved to pipe up.

  73. Baldrick
    #2479466, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:33 am

    2GB reports Lachlan Macquarie statue vandalised.

    … and the Captain Cook one too. Pictures here.

  74. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2479467, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Gillian Triggs the Despicable Cur now says sharia law is “acceptable” and “no different to Catholicism”.

    Not specific to Catholicism alone, but Triggs might like to scramble through her well thumbed Koran to find a line similar: ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’

  75. zyconoclast
    #2479468, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Jury refuses to convict in Bundy ranch standoff

    A federal jury in Las Vegas refused Tuesday to convict four defendants who were retried on accusations that they threatened and assaulted federal agents by wielding assault weapons in a 2014 confrontation to stop a cattle roundup near the Nevada ranch of states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy.

    In a stunning setback to federal prosecutors planning to try the Bundy family patriarch and two adult sons later this year, the jury acquitted Ricky Lovelien and Steven Stewart of all 10 charges, and delivered not-guilty findings on most charges against Scott Drexler and Eric Parker.

    More than 30 defendants’ supporters in the courtroom broke into applause after Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered Lovelien and Stewart freed immediately and set Wednesday morning hearings to decide if Parker and Drexler should remain jailed pending a government decision whether to seek a third trial.
    “Random people off the streets, these jurors, they told the government again that we’re not going to put up with tyranny,” said a John Lamb, a Montana resident who attended almost all the five weeks of trial, which began with jury selection July 10.

    “They’ve been tried twice and found not guilty,” Bundy family matriarch Carol Bundy said outside court. “We the people are not guilty.”

    (There’s more)

  77. Nick
    #2479470, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:36 am

    How long before white supremacists are accused of spraying ‘change the date’ on the statues?
    Btw there are plenty of CCTV cameras around, shouldn’t be too hard to find out who did it.

  78. Robert Mc
    #2479471, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Floater. I didn’t even have to look at the soles of my shoes. I knew it was you.

    Good morning. 🙂

  79. Anthony
    #2479472, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:36 am

    incoherent rambler
    #2479457, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:24 am
    Any other Victoristanis got a gas bill lately?
    FMD. Electric anything is now cheaper than gas.

    I received a bill this week for a 3 bedroom BV house with gas heating outlets to 8 points in the house. My wife and I are in our 70s and have the heating on quite a bit. Our bill including a seniors’ discount for two months came to $772, down to $648 if we pay by the due date. Ten years ago the bill for the same period was less than $200. Must be something to do with global freezing.

  80. Baldrick
    #2479473, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:36 am

    It’s really not that difficult :

    abandon

    VERB
    [WITH OBJECT]
    1Cease to support or look after (someone); desert.
    ‘her natural mother had abandoned her at an early age’

  81. calli
    #2479474, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:37 am

    2GB reports Lachlan Macquarie statue vandalised.

    … and the Captain Cook one too. Pictures here.

    Shocking Cultural Appropriation!

    Those orc scrawls should have been done in crushed ochre with a chewed stick. Disgraceful.

  82. Farmer Gez
    #2479475, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The crazy runs deep in the ABC.
    Latest outrage is the supposed collusion between Phillip Morris (debil debil) and customs to stop Chop Chop from entering Australia, untaxed of course.
    Legal company with legal product helping authorities catch criminals avoiding excise is an outrage it seems. Crazy lady from the Cancer Council reckons the tobacco company is only acting out of self interest. Discarded butts are smarter than this girl. Where does she think the money for anti smoking campaigns comes from?

  84. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479477, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:38 am

    – I mentioned to the staff at a restaurant last weekend could they please time the kids’ meals to come out at the same time as the grown-up fare? Blank stares….

    This is because they usually employ cheap rude tattooed European backpacker hippies incapable of understanding English, manners, or dining etiquette, rather than some nefarious customer fattening plan.

  87. Dave in Marybrook
    #2479480, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I’ve got no regrets about keeping my kids on a short leash in restaurants and cafes- it means they’re better engaged with me, their mum and any staff or others. They have a better time and taste their treats more deeply. It’s angsty to remind my wife to refuse colouring books etc, and I’m ready to get to my feet and leave promptly- a bit harder for her with scarf, handbags, phone on table etc- but when the kids are getting bored, I usually am to. I lack the ability to sit and gasbag endlessly- usually café staff are quite happy to turn over a table, restaurants- for some reason usually staffed by drongos, in contrast to cafes- tend to get panicky.
    Then again, we’d only go out for lunch twice a year, so the thrill keeps the kids focused.

  88. Robert Mc
    #2479481, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    * David Speers is the Political Editor at Sky News

    Speers is a Turnbull booster. He was probably the most biased ever pre-election debate moderator.

  89. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479482, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Delta, you poor dear. You still think children sit down for dinner?

    Children are supposed to eat dinner?

  90. Snoopy
    #2479483, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    We’ve got participants that aren’t covered by any workers compensation, so if they’re injured on the job then they don’t have access to that payment to cover them,” she says.

    That’s either complete bullshit or the CDEP employer, usually an Aboriginal corporation, has broken the law.

  91. egg_
    #2479484, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    You still think children sit down for dinner?

    TV dinners?

  92. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2479485, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I see Frances Weatherill has run up a bill of $40,000 for “Makeup”!!!!they should have elected Marine le Pen ,she would have had her own makeup in her handbag ,and applied it herself . Surely his Mum ,sorry wife could have covered his pimple from her own handbag ,much cheaper .

  93. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479486, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Dover beach has already given his interpretation of the word “abandon”; implying that all young women who gave up an infant, for adoption, to “strangers” – are guilty of abandoning those infants.

    You can’t even spell Heidi correctly.
    You have abandoned correct spelling.

  94. incoherent rambler
    #2479487, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Our bill including a seniors’ discount for two months came to $772 …

    That makes me feel better. Mine was $500 (no seniors discount yet). I need to get older.

    And I thought $500 was ridiculous.

  95. lotocoti
    #2479488, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Gillian Triggs the Despicable Cur now says sharia law is “acceptable”

    Splendid.
    Does this mean she can be flogged if she opens her gob when not accompanied by her husband or a male relative?

  96. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479489, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    seniors’ discount

    Goddamn seniors with their discounts.
    What have they ever done for young people apart from put up redneck racist statues and perniciously propagate patriarchal privilege profusely?

  97. Haidee
    #2479490, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Here it is, once more

    ‘Haidee’ = two places in Scotland. Okay??
    It has nothing whatever to do with Switzerland

    You thought it was some bogan variety, didn’t you, S J.Cat.

  98. Dave in Marybrook
    #2479491, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Nope Stimpy, the orders go into the kitchen at the same time- it’s a directive from floor management. I’ll ask some restaurant mates what the financial motive is, but it goes deep.
    The other trap is getting parked in the families-with-kids corner, inevitably some concrete rackety wasteland with snowdrifts of strollers and crayons gathering against the walls. Tilt-up slabs and glass are what Margaret River is made of, it’s a hideous cacophony- I’m surprised no-one seems to take in the raw basics of acoustics when building a socialising space.
    I’m thinking of “going in hot” like Ben Canaider suggested, and flat-out bribing our way to a breezy table.

  99. Tel
    #2479492, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:52 am

    CHILDREN soaking up screen time on an expanding array of digital devices are losing the art of conversation, developing speech impediments and even speaking with American accents.

    I’m old enough to remember when the teachers would blame Sesame Street, super hero cartoons and cowboy movies for kids picking up American accents.

    Then they started blaming pop music for the same thing.

    “It is a phenomenon a lot of people are seeing now,” she said. “When I go into a staffroom of kindergarten teachers, it’s the biggest gripe they have.”

    Maybe they should gripe less and spend a bit more time teaching kids to think.

  100. Rabz
    #2479493, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Lachlan Macquarie statue vandalised. … and the Captain Cook one too

    The perpetrators should be locked into stocks in Hyde Park and pelted with rotten fruit and vegetables.

  101. Roger
    #2479494, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Gillian Triggs the Despicable Cur now says sharia law is “acceptable” and “no different to Catholicism”.

    An ignorance born of arrogance.

    She’s clearly never studied sharia law, yet she thinks she knows what it contains.

    Ditto Catholicism.

  102. egg_
    #2479495, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Lachlan Macquarie statue vandalised. … and the Captain Cook one too

    Leftards know no bounds.
    Too bad what the next generation may think.
    I thought we were ‘saving the planet’ for the next generation (bullsh1t).

  103. Delta A
    #2479496, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Delta, you poor dear. You still think children sit down for dinner?

    It’s a terrible shame if they don’t, Beery. The family dinner table is an excellent venue to teach children vital life skills: manners, conversational techniques (including healthy argument,) listening, taking turns and an appreciation of good food along with good company.

    It’s a delight watching my grandchildren enjoying lively family meals together, every day, without a phone or iPad in sight.

  104. alexnoaholdmate
    #2479497, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Remember : the same Haidee that argues that “abandonment” doesn’t mean abandonment is the same Haidee that believes – chuckle – that no one knows she’s really Grigs.

    In Grigsworld, words can mean whatever you want them to mean, and a creepy middle-aged stalker can be an old pensioner from Walgett or a fanatical maroons supporter from north of the Tweeed.

  105. egg_
    #2479498, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

    ‘saving the planet’

    Including the ‘built environment’, but that doesn’t rate with Neopagans.

  106. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479499, posted on August 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

    You thought it was some bogan variety, didn’t you, S J.Cat.

    Is that a question or a statement?
    I am a bogan you idiot.
    It is good you are not hoarding Ill-gotten Nazi gold.

  107. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2479500, posted on August 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Remember : the same Haidee that argues that “abandonment” doesn’t mean abandonment is the same Haidee that believes – chuckle – that no one knows she’s really Grigs.

    Abandonment only applies to Grey Nurse Sharks and classic Aldi catalogues.
    Things that matter.

