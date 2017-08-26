Liberty Quote
Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country.— Margaret Thatcher
-
-
Open forum: August 26, 2017
Good morning to all and to all a good day. 😊
Opening the batting?
You’ve got to be kidding.
Twee?
Oops Forf.
Fifth?
Top something or other!
Ate?
None of this ostentatious leftism expiates abandoning your disabled daughter, Gillian.
Good reminder CL.
She is driven by guilt and hate.
Guilt for her repulsive display of neglect for her own daughter.
Hate because it is so well known by so many. She hates a society with values that hold the detestable bitch accountable.
mUnty’s allies.
http://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/true-stories/the-block-that-took-my-mums-life-why-kids-today-need-better-than-this/news-story/38af2887c9cfcb00e7fe3fb9236f5bc5
Interesting article… conclusion? It’s the fault of a building that some people are badly behaved, other people can’t get their lives together, and that the police cannot maintain law and order. Yup, buildings will do that to you.
The reason some suburbs are nicer than others is entirely the shape of the buildings.
The Austrian school had this concept known as “malinvestment”.
The end of innocence.
Nazis.
Wussia.
Posters.
Headline.
“Drunk Abbott a footnote in history” says Bishop.
Wonder who leakfed this story to the media and arranged for the question to be asked?.
This Skeleton leaks fascism
married neon SS nazis
I remember a bloke telling me he helped dig trenches at his primary school in the WW2 years. The present ‘war’ is not been ‘fought’ to win at the moment. We must not ‘offend’ certain people by mentioning names.
Listen up, children.
The thought police have arrived
Public housing obviously lacks the private ethos.
To be in parliament and not fall asleep drunk at some point is un-Australian.
Interesting article in Breitbart about what Trump is up against.
Lankford’s Proposed Senate Rule Change Could End Gridlock on Trump’s Judicial Picks
There’s no compromise to be had. Time to drop the niceties and ram everything through as brutally legal as possible.
Apparently Abbott dropped this tidbit in a recent interview, that’s what George and Paul said this morning when this same question was raised. As usual revisionist frightbats and beta males have dialled it up to eleventy.
Bullshit.
Australians have been saying “anythink” for generations.
Watch out Beery. Once their robot thoughtcrimes detector is linked to your robot car, it can over ride you trip computer and deliver you straight to a re-education lecture gulag.
Abbott being hungover and missing a vote is very old news.
John and Ringo were unavailable for comment, obviously.
Cats
In my view, Triggs is the supreme egotist.
She is only interested in her view on life and matters.
She cares for absolutely no one but herself.
Front and centre.
Gets to the heart of the matter doesn’t it. This is what J. Budziszewski calls the revenge of conscience.
31st Battalion A.I.F
Yeah. To paraphrase Julia. “Thoyve dunn nuffin rong.”
Oh, really? The iPads are just a replacement for colouring books. Children in restaurants should be seen but not heard. If only.
They’ll regret ever having me as a student. I’d get everyone pissed and destroy the joint.
Tampa,
“requested” – I don’t think so. Messing with words = Orwellian history
#219 ANTIFA’S NEW ANTHEM!
Dennis Prager and Sargon of Akkad Guest
Louder With Crowder
Aug 25, 2017
Talking all things Adam Ruins Everything and their latest viral video on ‘evil student loans’. Also talking Hillary’s new memoir, bad bus drivers, #GoToplessDay and more! Owen Benjamin sings us a new Antifa song, Dennis Prager talks literal interpretations of the Bible and Sargon of Akkad disses on Twitter!
Show Guide:
11:43 Debunking ‘Adam Ruins Everything’ Student Loans
26:52 Dennis Prager
46:22 Owen Benjamin ANTIFA Song
50:02 Sargon of Akkad
On old history
What happened 45 years ago on the 24 August?
Hint summer time in the northern hemisphere.
.
linky
Yes, colouring and activity books with a little box of pencils are creeping into even the plummiest Margaret River restaurants. I dislike it heaps- it’s all McHappy Meal stuff, even without product placement.
It’s meant to free mum and dad up to linger longer and consume more- I mentioned to the staff at a restaurant last weekend could they please time the kids’ meals to come out at the same time as the grown-up fare? Blank stares….
The Strayan etymologist, Afferbeck Lauder, covered this decades ago.
from the OT –
But NONE of this new.
The only real difference now is that those who lashed out anyone who warned of what’s long been going on, and branded them ‘loopy conspiracy theorists who don’t understand how things work‘, are now scared for their own social standing, positions and work security.
And it’s not only Universities that are literally rewriting facts, science and history, but the WorldWideWebNetOfDeception has also been in on it from the get go, and again, just like the physical halls of learning, doing it in diverse little patches here and there, incrementally, and then slowly spreading, but always leaving some key areas sound, for the deceivers to loudly point at as ‘evidence’ that anyone who sees any problems is ‘crazy’.
There is a specific destination that the Communist Slow March through The Institutions is aiming for, and to automatically write off all their constantly progressing advances towards it, as simply the unfortunate result of human nature and human error, is either intellectually lazy, dishonest or much worse.
John Constantine
#2479413, posted on August 26, 2017 at 8:43 am
Watch out Beery. Once their robot thoughtcrimes detector is linked to your robot car, it can over ride you trip computer and deliver you straight to a re-education lecture gulag.
Drive a manual car, drive older cars, don’t use electronic alarm systems, don’t have keyless locks, never have sat-nav devices…drive wearing a hat and sunglasses…never park within 50 metres of your intended destination…never take your mobile phone with you; always leave it at home.
Or as I do, simply wrap your car in aluminium foil.
For Catholic Cats, an interesting article about the Czech Cardinal.
Czech Catholic leader: we’re in the state of war
TheirABC report on the suspicious packages sent to the ACL, but find a different victim:
Funny how the alleged Stop The Fags poster was not blamed on the ‘Yes’ campaign.
Known in Australian vernacular as rationalising one’s own bullshit.
Ban the burqa? Racism.
Ban the Confederate flag? Right on!
Why is it that those who seek to appease Muslims to keep them tame don’t apply the same approach to the alt-right?
[Rhetorical question.]
Thanks Obama!
Iran Caught Transporting Soldiers to Syria
On U.S.-Made Planes
in Violation of Nuke Deal (PHOTO)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/thanks-obama-iran-caught-transporting-soldiers-syria-u-s-made-planes-violation-nuke-deal-photo/
Didn’t notice at the time, but I drove right past Marybrook to get to and from Margaret River.
“Anyfink”, even.
As for the iPad, surely they are removed when the family sits down for dinner?
Fuck off Grigory Magoo
srr, despite your usual rantings, there is virtually no dissent on that here at The Cat. So little, in fact, that I can name them.
Muttley, Grigory and his sock puppet, and Testes.
It simply amazes me that these idiots post here to further the marxist march knowing that we know precisely what their intent is.
A Marxist with any intelligence would have seeked out young, naive conservatives to poison their minds.
Too late now, idiots. We’ve already warned them.
Nailed it, Delta. The parents who try to keep the littlies distracted and quiet at restaurants are an easy target.
It’s what happens at home that counts.
Trump and the Anti-Trump
[or should am be Bizarro-Trump?.]
http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/pope-francis-is-the-anti-trump
Shortening reckons you guys dunno anyfink.
The unrepentant despotic tax hooverer is displaying symptoms of tertiary leftism.
Delta, you poor dear. You still think children sit down for dinner?
For a nanosecond I thought you were going to say tertiary syphilis, but I realised they are one and the same.
2GB reports Lachlan Macquarie statue vandalised.
The Little Reef That Could gets some extra encouragement to go that extra mile and it displeases the academy. An institution now, where the truth is not sought, but is predetermined.
Uni may sack scientist over reef
Outspoken marine scientist Peter Ridd has landed in hot water with James Cook University after a high-profile book tour.
From the Old Fred:
Arky:
There is more than a little truth in what you say, Arky.
I now see all absurd situations as a Leak cartoon.
Any other Victoristanis got a gas bill lately?
FMD. Electric anything is now cheaper than gas.
Good. There are a few senior figures within the Catholic Church who bend over backwards to include Islam as some sort of inter-faith justice league member. Comments like this from Triggs make it more obvious that the Catholic Church is fast becoming irrelevant by virtue of its refusal to stand for what it believes in.
Their ABC continuing their indigenous mission:
They are under the Social Security Act because…they are on social security. And the reason many of the CDP participants are indigenous is because they live in remove locations where there are no real jobs.
Here it is again.
The woman is repellent; but she did not abandon her daughter. She gave the child to another couple to care for.
No person here could possibly know whether Gillian Triggs visited her daughter twice a week, at the weekends, once a month. Please say so, if you have information.
Dover beach has already given his interpretation of the word “abandon”; implying that all young women who gave up an infant, for adoption, to “strangers” – are guilty of abandoning those infants.
No. A woman leaves an infant in a box . . on the steps of a hospital, say,
then Yes, she has abandoned her child.
Our bishops have been silent and weak, for too long
Educators say the speech impediments emerge when children fail to look at people speaking to them, especially around the dinner table, so they are not watching how words are formed.
Kiwis.
At Gateway Pundit –
Australian Prime Minister:
Changing Statues, Rewriting History is “Stalinist”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/australian-prime-minister-changing-statues-rewriting-history-stalinist/
They prattle on about stuff in Sydney, but I honestly don’t think that’s what got Mal moved to pipe up.
… and the Captain Cook one too. Pictures here.
Gillian Triggs the Despicable Cur now says sharia law is “acceptable” and “no different to Catholicism”.
Not specific to Catholicism alone, but Triggs might like to scramble through her well thumbed Koran to find a line similar: ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’
Jury refuses to convict in Bundy ranch standoff
A federal jury in Las Vegas refused Tuesday to convict four defendants who were retried on accusations that they threatened and assaulted federal agents by wielding assault weapons in a 2014 confrontation to stop a cattle roundup near the Nevada ranch of states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy.
In a stunning setback to federal prosecutors planning to try the Bundy family patriarch and two adult sons later this year, the jury acquitted Ricky Lovelien and Steven Stewart of all 10 charges, and delivered not-guilty findings on most charges against Scott Drexler and Eric Parker.
More than 30 defendants’ supporters in the courtroom broke into applause after Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered Lovelien and Stewart freed immediately and set Wednesday morning hearings to decide if Parker and Drexler should remain jailed pending a government decision whether to seek a third trial.
“Random people off the streets, these jurors, they told the government again that we’re not going to put up with tyranny,” said a John Lamb, a Montana resident who attended almost all the five weeks of trial, which began with jury selection July 10.
“They’ve been tried twice and found not guilty,” Bundy family matriarch Carol Bundy said outside court. “We the people are not guilty.”
(There’s more)
Imagine having to be accountable for the money
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Middle-East/2017/Aug-26/417233-trump-keen-to-overcome-hurdles-with-sisi.ashx
How long before white supremacists are accused of spraying ‘change the date’ on the statues?
Btw there are plenty of CCTV cameras around, shouldn’t be too hard to find out who did it.
Floater. I didn’t even have to look at the soles of my shoes. I knew it was you.
Good morning. 🙂
I received a bill this week for a 3 bedroom BV house with gas heating outlets to 8 points in the house. My wife and I are in our 70s and have the heating on quite a bit. Our bill including a seniors’ discount for two months came to $772, down to $648 if we pay by the due date. Ten years ago the bill for the same period was less than $200. Must be something to do with global freezing.
It’s really not that difficult :
Shocking Cultural Appropriation!
Those orc scrawls should have been done in crushed ochre with a chewed stick. Disgraceful.
The crazy runs deep in the ABC.
Latest outrage is the supposed collusion between Phillip Morris (debil debil) and customs to stop Chop Chop from entering Australia, untaxed of course.
Legal company with legal product helping authorities catch criminals avoiding excise is an outrage it seems. Crazy lady from the Cancer Council reckons the tobacco company is only acting out of self interest. Discarded butts are smarter than this girl. Where does she think the money for anti smoking campaigns comes from?
Two professors, one from Purdue University and the other from Stanford University, are assembling a “Campus Antifascist Network” (CAN) to serve as a “big tent” for “anyone committed to fighting fascism.”
Despite the reputation Antifa groups have cultivated for employing violence to shut down opposing speakers, the professors insist that they only support “self-defense” by “those who are being threatened by fascists.”
– I mentioned to the staff at a restaurant last weekend could they please time the kids’ meals to come out at the same time as the grown-up fare? Blank stares….
This is because they usually employ cheap rude tattooed European backpacker hippies incapable of understanding English, manners, or dining etiquette, rather than some nefarious customer fattening plan.
Fromm srr’s link –
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fc3160ef60f32db2fee05671e3beb0f682051b287d75d41e8a0ffed26fb7e941.jpg
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/75f6e7d0e260b409f47be5475428f598a1e24245577c288d3bfb64a3a7ceb8f8.jpg?w=800&h=378
MORE MEDIA LIES: Reuters Calls Violent Antifa Rioters in Phoenix “Peace Activists”
I’ve got no regrets about keeping my kids on a short leash in restaurants and cafes- it means they’re better engaged with me, their mum and any staff or others. They have a better time and taste their treats more deeply. It’s angsty to remind my wife to refuse colouring books etc, and I’m ready to get to my feet and leave promptly- a bit harder for her with scarf, handbags, phone on table etc- but when the kids are getting bored, I usually am to. I lack the ability to sit and gasbag endlessly- usually café staff are quite happy to turn over a table, restaurants- for some reason usually staffed by drongos, in contrast to cafes- tend to get panicky.
Then again, we’d only go out for lunch twice a year, so the thrill keeps the kids focused.
Speers is a Turnbull booster. He was probably the most biased ever pre-election debate moderator.
Delta, you poor dear. You still think children sit down for dinner?
Children are supposed to eat dinner?
That’s either complete bullshit or the CDEP employer, usually an Aboriginal corporation, has broken the law.
TV dinners?
I see Frances Weatherill has run up a bill of $40,000 for “Makeup”!!!!they should have elected Marine le Pen ,she would have had her own makeup in her handbag ,and applied it herself . Surely his Mum ,sorry wife could have covered his pimple from her own handbag ,much cheaper .
Dover beach has already given his interpretation of the word “abandon”; implying that all young women who gave up an infant, for adoption, to “strangers” – are guilty of abandoning those infants.
You can’t even spell Heidi correctly.
You have abandoned correct spelling.
That makes me feel better. Mine was $500 (no seniors discount yet). I need to get older.
And I thought $500 was ridiculous.
Splendid.
Does this mean she can be flogged if she opens her gob when not accompanied by her husband or a male relative?
seniors’ discount
Goddamn seniors with their discounts.
What have they ever done for young people apart from put up redneck racist statues and perniciously propagate patriarchal privilege profusely?
Here it is, once more
‘Haidee’ = two places in Scotland. Okay??
It has nothing whatever to do with Switzerland
You thought it was some bogan variety, didn’t you, S J.Cat.
Nope Stimpy, the orders go into the kitchen at the same time- it’s a directive from floor management. I’ll ask some restaurant mates what the financial motive is, but it goes deep.
The other trap is getting parked in the families-with-kids corner, inevitably some concrete rackety wasteland with snowdrifts of strollers and crayons gathering against the walls. Tilt-up slabs and glass are what Margaret River is made of, it’s a hideous cacophony- I’m surprised no-one seems to take in the raw basics of acoustics when building a socialising space.
I’m thinking of “going in hot” like Ben Canaider suggested, and flat-out bribing our way to a breezy table.
I’m old enough to remember when the teachers would blame Sesame Street, super hero cartoons and cowboy movies for kids picking up American accents.
Then they started blaming pop music for the same thing.
Maybe they should gripe less and spend a bit more time teaching kids to think.
The perpetrators should be locked into stocks in Hyde Park and pelted with rotten fruit and vegetables.
Gillian Triggs the Despicable Cur now says sharia law is “acceptable” and “no different to Catholicism”.
An ignorance born of arrogance.
She’s clearly never studied sharia law, yet she thinks she knows what it contains.
Ditto Catholicism.
Leftards know no bounds.
Too bad what the next generation may think.
I thought we were ‘saving the planet’ for the next generation (bullsh1t).
It’s a terrible shame if they don’t, Beery. The family dinner table is an excellent venue to teach children vital life skills: manners, conversational techniques (including healthy argument,) listening, taking turns and an appreciation of good food along with good company.
It’s a delight watching my grandchildren enjoying lively family meals together, every day, without a phone or iPad in sight.
Remember : the same Haidee that argues that “abandonment” doesn’t mean abandonment is the same Haidee that believes – chuckle – that no one knows she’s really Grigs.
In Grigsworld, words can mean whatever you want them to mean, and a creepy middle-aged stalker can be an old pensioner from Walgett or a fanatical maroons supporter from north of the Tweeed.
Including the ‘built environment’, but that doesn’t rate with Neopagans.
You thought it was some bogan variety, didn’t you, S J.Cat.
Is that a question or a statement?
I am a bogan you idiot.
It is good you are not hoarding Ill-gotten Nazi gold.
Remember : the same Haidee that argues that “abandonment” doesn’t mean abandonment is the same Haidee that believes – chuckle – that no one knows she’s really Grigs.
Abandonment only applies to Grey Nurse Sharks and classic Aldi catalogues.
Things that matter.